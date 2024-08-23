Top Study Tables in India: Ideal for Students and Professionals

The Wakefit Nayena Study Table is a no compromise tool for both students and professionals. Made from high-quality engineered wood, this brown desk features a sleek, lacquered finish that adds a touch of elegance to any room. With dimensions of 40D x 103W x 76H cm, it offers ample space for your computer, books, and stationery, while the two open shelves provide extra storage for your essentials.

The Nayena Study Table is designed for durability with a strong base that prevents wobbling, making it ideal for daily use. Plus, its compact design is perfect for modern Indian homes, offering both style and practicality without taking up too much space. Assembly is straightforward, and the table comes with a 1-year warranty against manufacturing defects. For a functional and stylish workspace, this table is definitely worth considering!

Specifications: