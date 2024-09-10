For women, smartwatches have turned into the must-have accessory that seamlessly combines with style and function. It provides sophisticated health tracking, connectivity, and convenience while also looking good. Within this guide, we round up the best women's smartwatches available to buy in 2024 and outline what makes each one distinct.
Top Smartwatches for Women in 2024
boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch is a perfect colour combo of fashion and functionality. It comes with a stylish design and colourful display, and it can be worn as an accessory for beautiful occasions. It offers the perfect way for women to stay healthy as it features all-day health tracking plus smart notifications.
Key Features:
Sleek and stylish design
Vibrant display
Health tracking (Heart, Sleep & SpO2)
Intelligent Alerts for SMS, Calls & Apps
Long battery life
Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro has a strong hardware and software foundation, including GPS tracking and a decently large display. It is for women on the move who need a convenient partner during their workouts and everyday activities.
Key Features:
Real-time movement through GPS tracking
Large, clear display
Full fitness tracking (includes hr, spo2 and sleep)
Long battery life
Smart notifications
If you are on the lookout for a health and fitness smartwatch with style, then the Amazfit GTS 2 is exactly what you need. It comes with a high-definition display and built-in Alexa, which can be used as an accessory for fashionable women.
Key Features:
Sleek and stylish design
High-definition display
Heart rate, pulse oximetry and sleep tracking
Alexa for built-in voice commands
Long battery life
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic comes with a timeless design and Modern-era technology. It has much more sophisticated health and fitness tracking than the Blaze, along with complete integration with Android phones. This item is available in a contemporary sleek design for relaxed as well as official use.
Key Features:
Timeless, elegant design
Highly enhanced health and fitness tracking (ECG, body composition)
Android device compatibility
Smart notifications and apps
Long battery life
This Fastrack watch for girls is designed for the needs of today's women who want to look trendy without compromising on style in mind. It provides all the basics for activity tracking and smartphone notifications in a sleek design.
Key Features:
Slick and good-looking design
Basic fitness tracking (heart rate, sleep)
Calls, Texts and App Notifications
Long battery life
Multiple sports modes
The Science of Fitness Tracking in Smartwatches
Fitness tracking in a smartwatch has changed the way we take care of our body and well-being. Fitness tracking uses sensor algorithms and big data analytics to provide accurate, actionable advice. So, Let's take a deeper dive into the science of fitness tracking with smartwatches.
Heart Rate Monitoring
Optical sensors are what smartwatches use to track your heart rate - they work by shining a light on the skin on top of your wrist and monitoring how frequently that light is absorbed. They shine light and measure the reflection, which offers a calculated heart rate reading update every second on continuous usage. This data helps you keep track of your cardiovascular health and alter the workout as a result.
SpO2 Measurement
SpO2 sensors are used to monitor the percentage of oxygen the haemoglobin molecules in your blood carry. Like heart rate monitoring, the blood oxygen level is measured with light in the Sensor function.
Sleep Tracking
Sleep monitoring generally entails analysis of movement data, and a few devices will also extract heart rate details for the same purpose. For sleep tracking, it also uses accelerometers to measure movement and works out which stages (light, deep, REM) of your shut-eye you're currently in.
GPS Tracking
GPS sensors in smartwatches give accurate readings of distance, speed and route for outdoor activities like running, cycling, hiking, etc.
Step Count and Activity Tracking
The accelerometers in smartwatches can count steps based on motion patterns, not the actual distance you walk. Your Smartwatch tracks your daily steps, making sure you get up and meet those fitness goals and personal wellness goals for the day.
Conclusion
So, you want to keep the luxury of style as well as connectivity? Well, that is made possible by using smartwatches together as an accessory for yourself. From fitness tracking to smart notifications and even looking stylish on your wrist, there is a watch that can do what you need. Check out these top picks and add style to a smarter daily routine.
Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is contributed by indixital and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Outlook; and Outlook claims no responsibility for the content of this article.