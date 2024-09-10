What's Hot

Top Shoe Trends of 2024: Styles You Need to Know for Great Looks and Comfort

Discover the top shoe trends of 2024. From athletic to casual, explore the best styles and deals this year to keep your wardrobe updated and stylish

Top Shoe Trends of 2024: Styles You Need to Know
Top Shoe Trends of 2024: Styles You Need to Know for Great Looks and Comfort
With the shoe industry constantly changing, it is up to us to keep an open mind and check out the most recent trends. It is overwhelming to keep up with the fast trends. We shall explore the top shoe trends of 2024 and some amazing shoe deals you can catch this year.

Best Shoe Deals: Keep Your Wardrobe Updated and Stylish

Reebok Men's Velocity

The Reebok Men's Velocity is affordable and well-designed for serious athletic enthusiasts. It has a slick look, is innovative, and has cushion technology for running or just walking.

Key Features:

  • Breathable, lightweight fabrics

  • Slip-on with enhanced cushioning for all-day comfort 

  • Great grip

  • stylish design, suitable for all occasions

Reebok Mens Velocity
Reebok Men's Velocity Photo: Myntra
Puma Men's Coarse Running

For the fashionistas on the run, these are running shoes for men that look stylish yet meet your functional requirements. Offer the ultimate support for a comfortable run. With all these benefits, this model deserves the second position in our best shoe, which displays amazing trends.

Key Features:

  • Breathable fabric

  • Cushioned midsole for support

  • Traction rubber outsole

  • Sleek design with cool new colours

Puma Mens Coarse Running
Puma Men's Coarse Running Photo: Myntra
Adidas Women’s Breaknet 2.0

Adidas Originals return with yet another contemporary take on timeless flair, presenting the new Adidas Women's Breaknet 2. Ideal for casual moments and not-so-intense physical workouts, these pairs of sneakers are building a better image concerning their style while being very practical at it.

Key Features:

  • Classic Adidas design

  • Comfortable cushioned insole

  • Waterproof synthetic leather upper

  • Neat style for casual wear

Adidas Women’s Breaknet 2.0
Adidas Women’s Breaknet 2.0 Photo: Myntra
Clarks Men’s 26152912 Black

These Clarks Men's shoes are ideal for those who don't want to sacrifice either elegance or comfort. This shoe is perfect if you need it for a formal occasion, as well as office wear. They are lovingly crafted with top-of-the-line leather material that will guarantee they will not be out of style regardless.

Key Features:

  • Premium leather upper

  • Comfortable cushioned footbed

  • Durable rubber outsole

  • Classic and elegant design

Clarks Men’s 26152912 Black
Clarks Men’s 26152912 Black Photo: Myntra
Liberty Mens HOL-125E

Liberty Mens Shoes are the best casual shoes for men so far due to their comfort and affordable price. These are lifestyle runners, so they should fit easily for everyday use with a little extra build. Read more to know about this model’s features.

Key Features:

  • Cushioned insole and comfortable wear

  • Strong fabric

  • Lightweight design

  • Simple and versatile style

Liberty Mens HOL-125E
Liberty Mens HOL-125E Photo: Myntra
Top Shoe Trends of 2024: Styles You Need to Know

As we enter 2024, a number of shoe trends look like they are going to be taking the fashion world by storm. Top Styles you should know to be aware of:

Sustainable, Environmental Shoes

Shoes remain a hot topic for sustainability-led collections. Brands are paying closer attention to their choice of materials and shifting towards eco-friendly options such as recycled plastics, organic cotton and sustainable leather alternatives. Now, these shoes not only look good but are distributed with the environment in mind.

Bold and Vibrant Colours

Bright and saturated tones are back in action. Whether it is neon or pastel shades, colourful shoes make a great pick-up for some personality in your outfit.

Chunky Sneakers

Comfortable and easy to wear, the Chunky sneakers or "dad sneakers" are back for good. These shoes perfectly combine the retro and modern look to offer comfort that never goes out of style.

Simple and Traditional Designs

You cannot go wrong with shoes that are simple, neutral and timeless. Both styles are focused on quality and craftsmanship, so they will be an investment in the long run.

Best Functional and Stylish Hiking Boots

Gone are the days when hiking boots were just used for a long hike and outdoor adventures. In 2024, fashionable hiking boots comprised the basic trends for walking. You need boots that have a sense of style, anything waterproof and heavy-duty but look cool.

Conclusion

Matching your wardrobe with the right pair of branded shoes according to what is trending at that time can make you stylish in every aspect. The leading shoe trends of 2024 are sprinkled with sustainable efforts, loud hues, chunky shapes, pureness in design and fashionable functionality. Check out these trends and offers to keep your wardrobe up-to-date with all the freshness of this year!

