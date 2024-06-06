Top Picks For QLED And OLED Televisions In India (2024)

QLED Televisions
1. Vu Premium 4K QLED TV
Brand: Vu Televisions
Model: Vu QLED TV 55 QML
Screen Size: 55 inches
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
HDR: HDR10, Dolby Vision
Smart TV: Android TV with Google Assistant
HDMI: 3 ports
USB: 2 ports
Bluetooth: Yes
Wi-Fi: Yes
Audio: 30W output with Dolby Audio
Price Range: ₹60,000 - ₹70,000
2. Hisense U6G QLED TV
Brand: Hisense
Model: Hisense 55U6G
Screen Size: 55 inches
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
HDR: HDR10+, Dolby Vision
Smart TV: Android TV with Google Assistant and Alexa
HDMI: 3 ports
USB: 2 ports
Bluetooth: Yes
Wi-Fi: Yes
Audio: 24W output with Dolby Atmos
Price Range: ₹50,000 - ₹60,000
3. TCL 5-Series QLED TV
Brand: TCL
Model: TCL 55C715
Screen Size: 55 inches
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
HDR: HDR10+, Dolby Vision
Smart TV: Android TV with Google Assistant
HDMI: 3 ports
USB: 2 ports
Bluetooth: Yes
Wi-Fi: Yes
Audio: 30W output with Dolby Audio
Price Range: ₹50,000 - ₹55,000
OLED Televisions
1. Panasonic HZ1000 OLED TV
Brand: Panasonic
Model: Panasonic TH-55HZ1000
Screen Size: 55 inches
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
HDR: HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG
Smart TV: My Home Screen 5.0
HDMI: 4 ports
USB: 3 ports
Bluetooth: Yes
Wi-Fi: Yes
Audio: 30W output with Dolby Atmos
Price Range: ₹1,50,000 - ₹1,60,000
2. Metz MOC9000 OLED TV
Brand: Metz
Model: Metz MOC9000 55
Screen Size: 55 inches
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
HDR: HDR10, Dolby Vision
Smart TV: Android TV with Google Assistant
HDMI: 3 ports
USB: 2 ports
Bluetooth: Yes
Wi-Fi: Yes
Audio: 20W output with Dolby Audio
Price Range: ₹1,00,000 - ₹1,10,000
3. Skyworth S9A OLED TV
Brand: Skyworth
Model: Skyworth 55S9A
Screen Size: 55 inches
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
HDR: HDR10, Dolby Vision
Smart TV: Android TV with Google Assistant
HDMI: 3 ports
USB: 1 port
Bluetooth: Yes
Wi-Fi: Yes
Audio: 30W output with Dolby Atmos
Price Range: ₹1,50,000 - ₹1,60,000
