Top Picks For QLED And OLED Televisions In India (2024)

In this article, we take a look at some of the best QLED and OLED Televisions in India.

QLED Televisions

1. Vu Premium 4K QLED TV
Specifications

  • Brand: Vu Televisions

  • Model: Vu QLED TV 55 QML

  • Screen Size: 55 inches

  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • HDR: HDR10, Dolby Vision

  • Smart TV: Android TV with Google Assistant

  • HDMI: 3 ports

  • USB: 2 ports

  • Bluetooth: Yes

  • Wi-Fi: Yes

  • Audio: 30W output with Dolby Audio

  • Price Range: ₹60,000 - ₹70,000

2. Hisense U6G QLED TV

Specifications

  • Brand: Hisense

  • Model: Hisense 55U6G

  • Screen Size: 55 inches

  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • HDR: HDR10+, Dolby Vision

  • Smart TV: Android TV with Google Assistant and Alexa

  • HDMI: 3 ports

  • USB: 2 ports

  • Bluetooth: Yes

  • Wi-Fi: Yes

  • Audio: 24W output with Dolby Atmos

  • Price Range: ₹50,000 - ₹60,000

3. TCL 5-Series QLED TV

Specifications

  • Brand: TCL

  • Model: TCL 55C715

  • Screen Size: 55 inches

  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • HDR: HDR10+, Dolby Vision

  • Smart TV: Android TV with Google Assistant

  • HDMI: 3 ports

  • USB: 2 ports

  • Bluetooth: Yes

  • Wi-Fi: Yes

  • Audio: 30W output with Dolby Audio

  • Price Range: ₹50,000 - ₹55,000

OLED Televisions

1. Panasonic HZ1000 OLED TV

Specification

  • Brand: Panasonic

  • Model: Panasonic TH-55HZ1000

  • Screen Size: 55 inches

  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • HDR: HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG

  • Smart TV: My Home Screen 5.0

  • HDMI: 4 ports

  • USB: 3 ports

  • Bluetooth: Yes

  • Wi-Fi: Yes

  • Audio: 30W output with Dolby Atmos

  • Price Range: ₹1,50,000 - ₹1,60,000

2. Metz MOC9000 OLED TV

Specification

  • Brand: Metz

  • Model: Metz MOC9000 55

  • Screen Size: 55 inches

  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • HDR: HDR10, Dolby Vision

  • Smart TV: Android TV with Google Assistant

  • HDMI: 3 ports

  • USB: 2 ports

  • Bluetooth: Yes

  • Wi-Fi: Yes

  • Audio: 20W output with Dolby Audio

  • Price Range: ₹1,00,000 - ₹1,10,000

3. Skyworth S9A OLED TV

Specifications

  • Brand: Skyworth

  • Model: Skyworth 55S9A

  • Screen Size: 55 inches

  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • HDR: HDR10, Dolby Vision

  • Smart TV: Android TV with Google Assistant

  • HDMI: 3 ports

  • USB: 1 port

  • Bluetooth: Yes

  • Wi-Fi: Yes

  • Audio: 30W output with Dolby Atmos

  • Price Range: ₹1,50,000 - ₹1,60,000

