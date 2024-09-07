What's Hot

Top Decorative Ceiling Fans to Enhance Your Decor

Let’s uncover the best decorative ceiling fans to enhance your decor. Cherish the stylish and efficient options from Orient Electric, ACTIVA, Candes, Bajaj, and Polycab.

Designer-style ceiling fans with lights not only provide essential lighting and airflow but also offer a touch of design to any room. Now available in an array of designs and colours, ceiling fans can be a stylish add-on to your home as well. Suppose you happen to be looking for a way to design your ceiling unit.

Orient Electric Wendy 1200mm BEE Star Rated Ceiling Fan

This Orient Electric Wendy Ceiling Fan is stylish and powerful. This fan comes with a big 1200mm sweep and a 5-star rating that guarantees a breeze at every corner of the room while saving energy. The small and elegant device is designed to fit in seamlessly with modern interiors.

Key Features:

  • 1200 mm sweep for greater air retrace

  • Energy Star BEE 5 Star rated

  • Stylish and elegant design

  • Durable construction

  • Suitable for modern interiors

Orient Electric Wendy 1200mm BEE Star Rated Ceiling Fan
Orient Electric Wendy 1200mm BEE Star Rated Ceiling Fan Photo: Amazon
ACTIVA 1200MM HIGH-Speed Ceiling Fan (Orange)

Its high-power motor is fast enough to chill the air in a large room and provides perfect comfort with cool, fresh air. Also, it will add smooth vibes to your home.

Key Features:

  • Powerful performance with its high-speed motor

  • Effective air circulation with 1200mm sweep

  • Vibrant orange colour

  • Energy-efficient operation

  • Ideal for contemporary decor

ACTIVA 1200MM HIGH-Speed Ceiling Fan (Orange)
ACTIVA 1200MM HIGH-Speed Ceiling Fan (Orange) Photo: Amazon
Candes Star 1200mm High-Speed Decorative Ceiling Fans

The Candies Star Ceiling Fan blends high-speed performance with stylish design, making it an ideal choice for both functionality and enhancing your home's aesthetic appeal. Its efficient motor ensures reliable operation while complementing your decor beautifully.

Key Features:

  • Optimal air distribution with 1200mm sweep

  • An engine for high-speed and effective cooling

  • Decorative design

  • Energy-efficient performance

  • Works in different room styles

Candes Star 1200mm High-Speed Decorative Ceiling Fans
Candes Star 1200mm High-Speed Decorative Ceiling Fans Photo: Amazon
Bajaj Regal Gold 4 Blade 1200 mm Ceiling Fan

The Bajaj Regal Gold Ceiling Fan is a luxury fan with four blades and a gold finish. The powerful motor ensures even cooling with its high performance, and the aesthetic design also complements your decor.

Key Features:

  • 1200mm sweep with four blades

  • High-performance motor

  • Elegant gold finish

  • Reliable and durable

  • Gorgeous for adding a luxurious touch.

Bajaj Regal Gold 4 Blade 1200 mm Ceiling Fan
Bajaj Regal Gold 4 Blade 1200 mm Ceiling Fan Photo: Amazon
Polycab Superia SP04 1200mm Premium BLDC Ceiling Fan

The Polycab Superia SP04 Ceiling fan has a premium aesthetic and advanced BLDC technology. A state-of-the-art-designed fan that outperforms traditional fans and is perfect to compliment any room as a home decor piece.

Key Features:

  • Solid 1200mm sweep for extensive airflow

  • Energy-efficient BLDC motor

  • Premium and modern design

  • Silent operation

  • Durable and long-lasting

Polycab Superia SP04 1200mm Premium BLDC Ceiling Fan
Polycab Superia SP04 1200mm Premium BLDC Ceiling Fan Photo: Amazon
How to Choose Top Decorative Ceiling Fans 

When picking out a good decorative ceiling fan, the trick goes beyond simply finding some that are okay looking. Take a look at some of the factors you should keep in mind when selecting the ideal fan for your space.

Room Size

The size of the room determines the fan sweep you require. Here’s a quick guide:

  • Small rooms (up to 75 sq. ft.): Fan with a 36-inch blade

  • Medium rooms (76 to 144 sq. ft.): Fans with a 42 to 48-inch blade 

  • Large rooms (145 to 225 sq. ft.): Fan with 50-54 inches blade

  • Over (225 sq. ft.): Fan with 56 inches or greater than that.

Ceiling Height

Mount your ceiling fan properly based on your ceiling height:

  • Low ceilings: Install a flush mount or hugger fan so you keep the blades still closer to the ceiling.

  • Standard ceilings: Suitable for a normal mount with downrods.

  • High ceilings: Install an extension down rod to set the fan at the correct height for more effective air circulation.

Style and Finish

Decorative ceiling fans can be of more than the contemporary style as there are traditional, rustic and industrial to choose from. Choose your finishing to match the colour scheme and furniture in your room like so;

  • Metal (brushed nickel, bronze, gold) is Recommended for contemporary and industrial design styles.

  • Walnut, Oak or Maple Wood for a traditional or rustic home.

Blade Design and Number

There are numerous other factors that can affect the overall performance and aesthetic design of a fan, surely—this is just one potential component.

  • Three-blade fans: They provide a stylish, contemporary appearance while circulating air efficiently.

  • Four or five-blade fans: Offer a more even distribution of air and a classic look.

Conclusion

A decorative ceiling fan is a great way to enhance the function and appearance of your home. You need to familiarise yourself with the way you can select an appropriate decorative ceiling fan which will be a perfect addition to your house, both from an aesthetically appealing point of view and also keeping comfort at its optimal.

