What's Hot

Top 5 Smart TVs with Voice Control for Convenient Entertainment Unit

Smart TVs have definitely moved the world of entertainment to a different level. You can access a plethora of your favourite shows, movies, and apps with voice commands as never before.

Smart TV with Voice Control
Top 5 Smart TVs with Voice Control for Convenient Entertainment Unit
info_icon

The advancement of televisions equipped with voice control features represents a breakthrough in home entertainment. Whether you value high-quality visuals, immersive sound, gaming functionalities or seamless integration with home systems, the diverse array of choices on the market guarantees a TV for every taste and requirement.

Herein, we have listed the top Smart TVs with voice control that would bring a new outlook to your television experience. 

Top Smart TVs with Voice Control for an Immersive Viewing Experience

Samsung 65-inch Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV

This Smart LED TV’s stylish appearance and wide range of connection choices position it as one of the top choices in any modern living room.

 Key Features:

  • Vivid Display: Witness sharpness with 4K UHD resolution brought to life by Samsung's Crystal Processor providing a display.

  • Smart Features: Stay in control effortlessly with Bixby and Alexa integrated for voice commands making navigating this TV a breeze.

  • Good Connectivity: HDMI, USB and Bluetooth options meet all your media requirements.

Samsung 163 cm (65 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
Samsung 163 cm (65 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Sony Bravia 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

With Sony Bravia, you will have an amazing visual appeal to your home. Its colourful display and amazing sound system will take your viewing experience to another level. 

Key Features:

  • Impressive Visuals: With Triluminos Pro technology and the 4K HDR Processor X1, it offers top-notch picture quality.

  • Sound Experience: Enhanced by Dolby Atmos and the Acoustic Multi Audio system for a beautiful audio experience.

  • Voice Control: Comes with built-in Google Assistant for effortless control and content access.

Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD
Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD Photo: Amazon
info_icon

LG 50-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV

LG smart TV is a user-friendly and customisable smart TV, just made for all the gaming lovers out there. 

Key Features:

  • User-Friendly Interface: Runs on WebOS 23, offering customisable profiles and intuitive navigation.

  • Gaming Features: Includes Game Optimiser and ALLM for a smooth gaming experience.

  • Entertainment Services: Supports major streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and more.

LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Xiaomi 55-inch X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV

Xiaomi has made it to the list of top smart TVs because of its incredible features and budget-friendly nature.

Key Features:

  • Picture Quality: 4K resolution with Dolby Vision for breathtaking clarity. 

  • Smart Capabilities: Google Assistant for voice commands and smart home integration. 

  • Design: Sleek, modern design that fits well in any living space. 

Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Acer 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

This Smart TV offers stunning visuals with its 4K resolution, integrated Google TV for seamless streaming, and a sleek design that enhances any living space.

Key Features: 

  • High Performance: Smooth performance with ample storage for apps and media. 

  • Connectivity Options: Includes 2-way Bluetooth, multiple HDMI ports, and more. 

  • Voice Features: Easy control with voice commands via Google Assistant.

Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google
Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Other Features to Look Out For

Besides picking out the top models, we can also assist you regarding the features you need to look for when purchasing a smart TV. 

  • When looking for a TV, consider energy-saving models to save electricity without compromising performance.  

  • Make sure the TV has features like subtitles, audio descriptions and customisable interfaces for everyone. 

  • Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity can help you easily connect to the Internet and other devices, such as soundbars and gaming controllers. 

  • A user-friendly remote control with access buttons for streaming services can improve usability. 

These features combine to create a convenient TV viewing experience that caters to lifestyles and preferences.

Conclusion

From the vibrant colours and deep contrasts of OLED displays to the voice-enabled convenience offered by the latest models, these televisions are not just about watching content—they're about experiencing it in the most engaging way possible. Now, a smart TV not only adapts to your lifestyle but also enhances it, making every show a unique and tailored experience.  

Choose wisely, and let your smart TV transform your living room into a dynamic hub of entertainment and interaction.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is contributed by indixital and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Outlook; and Outlook claims no responsibility for the content of this article.

indixital
info_icon
Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Super Over Snub: Officials Overlooked ICC Rule In Tied Sri Lanka-India ODI - Report
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: BCCI Announces Squads - Check Full List Of Players, Teams
  3. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
  4. Morne Morkel: BCCI Appoints Former SA Fast Bowler As India's New Bowling Coach - Report
  5. ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Overtakes Gill, Closes In On Babar Azam's Position
Football News
  1. Manchester United Vs Fulham, Premier League Preview: Erik Ten Hag Vows To Convert Shield Pain Into Gain
  2. Ipswich Town Vs Liverpool, Premier League Preview: Arne Slot Targets Balance In Opener Game
  3. Paulo Fonseca Confirms AC Milan's Interest In Youssouf Fofana This Transfer Window
  4. Eduardo Camavinga To Miss Start Of Real Madrid's La Liga Season
  5. Brentford FC: Thomas Frank Confident Ivan Toney Will Be A Bees Player After Transfer Deadline Day
Tennis News
  1. Zeeshan Ali Resigns As India Davis Cup Coach, Month Before Sweden Tie
  2. Cincinnati Open: Osaka Left Puzzled By Recent Form After Krueger Defeat
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Reflects On 'Incredible' Summer Despite Olympics Disappointment
  4. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  5. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  2. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  4. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap
  5. PR Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Future, Following Rahul Dravid's Blueprint

Trending Stories

National News
  1. No Gallantry Awards For Haryana Police Officers Who Stopped Farmers March
  2. Karnataka: Govt Orders Closure Of Accounts With SBI, PNB Over Non-Refund Of Deposits
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: Massive Night Protest By Women Across Bengal And Beyond
  4. JKCA Case: Court Quashes PMLA Charges Against Dr Farooq Abdullah, Others
  5. Independence Day: Delhi Under Tight Vigil, Some Roads Shut; Modi To Give 11th Speech As PM From Red Fort
Entertainment News
  1. 'TMKOC's New Goli Dharmit Shah On Replacing Kush Shah: There Will Be Comparisons, And I’m Ready For It
  2. Kriti Sanon Breaks Silence On 'Adipurush' Box Office Failure: You Find Yourself In Tears, Wondering What Went Wrong
  3. Shekhar Home Review: Bengali Refashioning Of Sherlock Holmes Is Littered With Ludicrous, Inert Mysteries 
  4. Singer Suchitra Issues Public Apology To Ex-Husband Actor Karthik Kumar For Her 'Gay' Remark
  5. Independence Day 2024: From 'Ae Watan' To Lehra Do', 10 Songs To Tune Into To Honour The Country
US News
  1. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
  2. World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price
  3. Are You Facing Itchy Rashes After Cicada Emergence? This Could Be The Reason
  4. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
  5. Florida Girl Hit By Car On First Day Of School, Now Reported Stable
World News
  1. Brazil Plane Crash: An 'Icing Event' Behind The Mishap? | Experts' Take
  2. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
  3. World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price
  4. Are You Facing Itchy Rashes After Cicada Emergence? This Could Be The Reason
  5. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
Latest Stories
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
  2. Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Found Guilty Of Violating Constitution, Court Orders Immediate Removal
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Semen' Amount In Victim's Body Indicates Gangrape, Renovation At Crime Scene Sparks Row
  4. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
  5. J&K: Army Captain Killed In 'Op Assar' In Doda; 4 Terrorists Believed To Be Gunned Down
  6. From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'
  7. Ayodhya: Over 3,800 Bamboo, Projector Lights Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Bhakti Path, Ram Path
  8. Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?