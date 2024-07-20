What's Hot

The Ultimate List of Best Laptops for 2024: Stay Ahead of the Curve

These best laptops are how you'll be computing in the near future. Let’s learn about the best laptops and top models in our laptop buyers guide here.

laptops
The Ultimate List of Best Laptops for 2024: Stay Ahead of the Curve
info_icon

With cutting-edge technology advancing at a trailblazing pace, whether for gaming, professional work or media consumption, laptops have become more capable than ever. 

Also, the market in 2024 offers plenty of laptops with top-level performance, breathtaking HD screens and the latest features. Amazon Prime Days sale is simply a cherry on the cake, offering you amazing deals in the electronics segment, such as up to ₹45,000 off on laptops and gaming laptops priced at ₹43,990 and above!

Here is the ultimate list of best laptops for you to stay ahead of the curve

HP Laptop 15,12th Gen Intel Core i3

If you are looking for an affordable option that can easily handle all of your daily computing needs, then the HP Laptop 5 with a powerful processor is perfect. It will be available to you almost immediately and cheaply. Visual performance offers a base for this casual gaming and media consumption, supplemented by Intel UHD Graphics.

Key Features

  • A 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor you can count on.

  • Sharp visuals on the 15.6-inch Full HD display

  • 256GB SSD provides long-term storage with a fast boot time 

  • 8GB RAM flawlessly runs multiple programs at the same time

HP Laptop 15,12th Gen Intel Core i3
HP Laptop 15,12th Gen Intel Core i3 Photo: Amazon
info_icon

HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen

The HP Laptop 15s with AMD Ryzen appeal to those on a budget but who don't want to compromise on the overall performance. Both work and entertainment are within its reach, featuring a Full HD display for crisp, vibrant visuals. The 8GB RAM, fast SSD, and a storage of 512 GB provide enough space for all types of files if you may have ever needed to access them quickly.

Key Features

  • Powered by a 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 processor for fast and better performance

  • Has a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, providing an incredibly clear and vibrant picture

  • 8GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage are needed to store all your files 

  • Addition of AMD Radeon Graphics for superior visual performance

HP Laptop 15,12th Gen Intel Core i3
HP Laptop 15,12th Gen Intel Core i3 Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 12th Gen

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is driven by a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core processor, providing optimal performance across different functions. With a 14-inch Full HD screen, the display will show crisp visuals in detail.

Key Features

  • High-performance 12th Gen Intel Core processor

  • Full HD 14-inch Display for detailed visuals

  • 8GB DDR4 RAM / 512 GB SSD for multitasking and storage

  • Lightweight and slim design, so it's easy to carry around

HP Laptop 15,12th Gen Intel Core i3
HP Laptop 15,12th Gen Intel Core i3 Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop

Dell 15 Thin and Light Laptop makes your laptop to an extent that can deliver its promises of powerful, portable computing. It has a full HD screen that provides a nice, crisp colour (perfect for Word docs and games like Minecraft). For some quick access to our files and applications, we have 8GB of RAM combined with a vast storage unit: a 512GB SSD.

Key Features

  • Powerful Intel Core i5 processor

  • Full HD 15.6-inch Display for crisp and bright visuals

  • Super Fast 8GB Memory & Ultra-Large 512GB SSD Storage for quick access and ample space

  • Wider graphic availability and performance than ever with Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop Photo: Amazon
info_icon

What Specifications Matter When Buying a Laptop?

Ensure the specifications of the following components are top-notch when buying a laptop: 

Processor

Every laptop has a CPU, which acts like the "brain" of your computer and determines how quickly and smoothly your system can process commands. As for performance

RAM

RAM is important for multitasking. It helps in running bulk loader processes and multiple applications at once without any lag on your laptop. Aim for at least 8GB of RAM. 

Storage

The storage capacity and how much data you can store on it tell me in the comments. SSD: Faster and much more reliable than the old HDDs. It is recommended to have a laptop with at least 256GB SSD.

Display

The quality of the Display is also quite important to ensure that you can enjoy satisfactory visuals. A crisp, clean look at the standard Full HD (1920x1080) resolution

Graphics

Video editing and graphic design are pretty important for gaming! For basic home productivity and light gaming, integrated graphics from Intel (Iris Xe) or AMD Radeon Graphics will suffice. Look into laptops featuring dedicated GPUs from NVIDIA GeForce or AMD Radeon RX series.

Now that you have the relevant information, you can be well on your way to finding the perfect-match laptop for your needs. Hopefully, this guide has equipped you to make an informed decision, leaving the days of buyer's remorse behind. So, go ahead and grab a dream deal on your favourite laptop!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is contributed by indixital and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Outlook; and Outlook claims no responsibility for the content of this article.

indixital
info_icon
Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. San Francisco Unicorns Vs Seattle Orcas Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Neeraj Chopra Never Compared Himself With Kohli, Dhoni: 'Well Aware Of Reality In India'
  3. India Vs Pakistan, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: What Captains Said In Post-Match Presentation
  4. IND Vs PAK Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: India Women Beat Pakistan By Seven Wickets - As It Happened
  5. India Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Make Light Work Of PAK-W To Open Campaign With Win
Football News
  1. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Indumathi Kathiresan Win Top AIFF Awards
  2. Eddie Howe Wants Newcastle Stay As Long As He Is 'Happy' Amid England Links
  3. Jarrad Branthwaite Focused On New Season With Everton Amid Man Utd Interest
  4. Alvaro Morata Joins AC Milan On Four-year Deal
  5. Erik Ten Hag Concedes Manchester United Have 'Less Depth' Than Premier League Rivals
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Duje Ajdukovic Live Streaming, Swedish Open: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match
  2. Cesc Fabregas Officially Appointed Como Head Coach
  3. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Comes From Behind To Seal Semi-final Spot
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Backed To Get 'Very Close' To Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam Record
  5. Vasek Pospisil Eyes Andy Murray For PTPA Role As Retirement Looms
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cargo Ship Off Goa Coast Catches Big Fire; Coast Guard Comes To Aid
  2. ‘We See This As An Internal Matter’: India On Deadly Clashes In Bangladesh
  3. India News Updates: IAS Khedkar's Father Gets Temporary Protection From Arrest; Restoration Work Complete At UP's Gonda
  4. MEA Appoints Vinay Mohan Kwatra As Envoy To US
  5. Day In Pics: July 19, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' Actress Anushka Sen Collaborates With Grammy-Award Winner Ken Lewis For Global Initiative ‘Project 17’
  2. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  3. 'Aadujeevitham' On Netflix Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran Gives A Career Defining Performance In Blessy's Masterpiece
  4. Ram Charan To Be Awarded The Ambassador For Indian Art And Culture At IFFM
  5. Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra Teams REACT After Singer Accused Of Not Paying Desi Dancers During Dil-Luminati Tour
US News
  1. Hello Kitty Celebrates 50 Years: 13 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Character (Hint: She's Not A Cat!)
  2. TSA Planning To Ease Liquid Restrictions | 11 Liquids That Can Pass The Airport Security Check As Of Now
  3. US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years
  4. UVA Study Finds Illegal Drugs In Brain Boosting Mushroom Gummies | Diamond Schruumz Recall
  5. Court Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Controversial Tennessee Drag Restriction Law
World News
  1. 10 Things You Didn't Know About Microsoft And Bill Gates
  2. Bangladesh Quota Protest: At Least 64 Dead, Nationwide Curfew; Jail Set On Fire| Top Points
  3. Hello Kitty Celebrates 50 Years: 13 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Character (Hint: She's Not A Cat!)
  4. Microsoft Outage: Man Claims To Be Behind Crowdstrike ‘Update’ In Viral Satirical Video
  5. 'Illegal' And 'Must End': ICJ On Israel's Presence In Occupied Palestinian Territories
Latest Stories
  1. 'Bad Newz': Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday And Others Grace The Screening
  2. 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Executive Producer Reveals The Crew Sobbed When They Saw Hugh Jackman In Yellow Wolverine Suit
  3. Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Deva' Postponed; Action Thriller To Now Release Next Year On THIS Date
  4. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  5. Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile; No Injuries Or Damages Reported
  6. NEET Row: CBI Arrests 4 Students Of AIIMS Patna In 'Paper-Leak' Case; Institute To Take Action Soon
  7. Sports News July 19 Highlights: Rafael Nadal Beats Mariano Navone To Reach Swedish Open Semi-Final
  8. India News Updates: IAS Khedkar's Father Gets Temporary Protection From Arrest; Restoration Work Complete At UP's Gonda