Ceiling fans are a common feature in most households, serving as an essential requirement for cooling and air circulation. However, modern ceiling fans offer many additional features that most homeowners are unaware of. Whether you want to improve your home in terms of energy efficiency or smart technology, there are a number of additions that can greatly enhance your space. In this guide, you will learn about some factors to consider when purchasing a new ceiling fan.
The Ultimate Ceiling Fans Guide for 2024: Top Picks
Atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan has been crafted to offer you an energy-efficient, high-performance fan. For example, this fan has a Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) motor, which consumes little power but gives more air. Atomberg Efficio Alpha, equipped with BLDC motor technology, consumes less power while providing a top-notch performance.
Key Features
Using the BLDC motor, you are assured of performance with little power usage.
The fan speed and modes can easily be configured using the remote control.
It has a professional cut look that goes with the flow of modern-day home and office décor.
The ultra-quiet function of this fan is appropriate for bedrooms, living rooms, and offices.
Get proper air circulation with the 1200mm sweep so there are no hot and stuffy zones in large rooms.
The Crompton Highspeed Aura 1200 mm Ceiling Fan is a great high-speed ceiling fan that has been designed to bring about optimal air circulation within large rooms. It keeps your place cool as well as works multiply behind hidden characteristics.
Key Features
Experience great air delivery through the high-speed motor that can produce up to 370 RPM to make the air cool fast and effectively.
The sleek and stylish look of Aura's design makes it an excellent choice for persons who want to elevate the elegance of their rooms.
This fan has a sweep of 1200mm, meaning it covers a wide area when distributing air.
It is made of durable materials, making it long-lasting, and it conveniently provides a smooth-running fan.
Intended to use less power while delivering the best cooling to your living space.
When it comes to new-age features and innovative technology, the Usha Racer 1200MM Ultra High-Speed Ceiling Fan (400RPM) is easily one of the best options today. This ceiling fan merges form and function, delivering effective cooling with less accumulation of dust. It gives you high air delivery to ensure your room stays cool and comfortable, with rust-resistant blades to help in the long run.
Key Features
Air Delivery is high to maximise cooling.
400 RPM is an ultra-high-speed performance.
Blades are rust-permeable and guarantee long-term use.
Unique and dual-colour design.
Energy-efficient operation.
If you are someone who wants a combination of style and efficiency, then the Crompton Aura2 Prime Antidust 1200 mm ceiling fan is ideal for you. The antidust technology of this fan is backed by a strong motor, which guarantees efficient cooling and will reduce the amount of effort needed for maintenance. This ceiling fan from Crompton also uses antidust technology to keep things clean and durable for a longer period.
Key Features
Easy to clean with antidust technology.
Efficient cooling thanks to high-speed performance.
Made of heavy-duty construction for long life.
Elegant design with a long-lasting finish.
Energy-saving operation.
Things to Consider When Purchasing The Best Ceiling Fan
Ceiling Fan Room Size: Select ceiling fans with an appropriate blade span and style for your room size. Larger rooms might need bigger fans with longer blade spans for efficient cooling.
Motor Quality: Choose fans that have a high-quality motor, especially those with BLDC motors, for better performance and silent operation.
Energy Star: Purchase fans with an Energy Star rating to not only save on your electricity bill but also help the environment.
Blade Material: Use fans with sturdy, durable blades that are resistant to rust, particularly if used in wet locations.
Installation Height: Ideally, you want to install the fan at a height of 8-9 feet up from the floor for optimal performance and safety.
Ease of Control: Fans with remote controls or smart features can be more convenient to operate.
Look and Design: Choose a ceiling fan that complements your room decor and enhances the aesthetic sense of your house.
The right ceiling fan choice can improve comfort and efficiency in your home by leaps and bounds. This way, you can be informed about what fits your requirements, the room size, and the functionality of fans, such as varying speed with motor quality and energy efficiency. Check out some of the best selections from this comprehensive list to choose a ceiling fan that suits your lifestyle.
Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is contributed by indixital and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Outlook; and Outlook claims no responsibility for the content of this article.