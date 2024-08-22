What's Hot

The Role of Smartwatches in Digital Health: Top Smartwatches for Android Users

Smartwatches are now playing a greater role in digital health. Find the top smartwatches for Android users. Discover the leading models from Fossil, Fastrack, CrossBeats and more to add digital richness to your life.

smartwatch collection
The Role of Smartwatches in Digital Health: Top Smartwatches for Android Users
info_icon

Smartwatches are wearables that will keep you connected, check your health and fitness, and increase productivity. The market is chock-full of expensive smartwatches, and it's easy to get overwhelmed when looking for one. So, we have taken the liberty of mentioning some hot smartwatches for 2024 and emphasising neat little features that will enhance your wearing experience.

Top Smartwatches for Android Users in 2024

Before we delve into the role of smartwatches for digital health, let us first have a look at some of the top smartwatches for android users.

Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch, SpO2 & Stress Monitor

The Amazfit Bip U impresses with its extensive health tracking features such as SpO2 and stress monitoring. It boasts a brighter screen, all-day battery life, and a lightweight design, ideal for health-conscious individuals who want to keep their fitness game in check.

Key Features:

  • SpO2 and stress monitoring

  • Vibrant color display

  • Long battery life

  • Comfortable and lightweight design

  • Full fitness monitoring

Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch
Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha 1.78" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha comes with a beautiful 1.78" AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling functionality. When you want more than just another fitness tracker, the Amazfit GTS offers extensive health tracking with a customisable watch face and sleek design.

Key Features:

  • Vivid AMOLED display: 1.78"

  • Phone calls over Bluetooth

  • Comprehensive health tracking

  • Customisable watch faces

  • Sleek and modern design

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha
Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Fastrack Limitless X

The Fastrack Limitless X is a good-looking fitness-focused smartwatch. Its health tracking is also top-notch, with heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and multiple sports modes. Designed with a rugged construction and fashion-forward modern design, the Bold may just be that go-to watch for everyday wear you have been searching for.

Key Features:

  • Sleep monitor

  • Heart rate

  • Multiple sports modes

  • Stylish and durable design

  • Intelligent call and message notifications

  • Long battery life

Fastrack Limitless X
Fastrack Limitless X Photo: Amazon
info_icon

CrossBeats Everest 2.0 Smartwatch

With impressive performance, a compact design, and an affordable price tag, the CrossBeats Everest 2.0 is a strong contender for fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy individuals. The smartwatch offers a lot of handy features, from detailed health insights to GPS tracking modules and smart notifications.

Key Features:

  • Full health and fitness tracking

  • GPS tracking

  • Intelligent call and message notification

  • Long battery life

  • Affordable and reliable

CrossBeats Everest 2.0 Smartwatch
CrossBeats Everest 2.0 Smartwatch Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Role of Smartwatches in Digital Health 

Smartwatches are no longer mere timepieces but essential companions in the field of digital health. The role of smartwatches in promoting digital health are as follows:

Health Monitoring

Modern smartwatches are fitted with several sensors to track essential health stats around the clock. Some of them are heart rate monitors, SpO2 tracking, stress level meters, and even ECG. They provide real-time data so that users can keep in check their health and detect abnormal issues if any need attention sooner.

Fitness Tracking

Smartwatches make great companions to anyone who is into fitness. It measures your run, bike ride, swim, and much more. They have GPS capability, which allows for distance, pace, and route tracking.  Fitness goal setting is minimalist but efficient, and the heart rate monitoring feature allows users to check their relaxation period or perform an ECG whenever desired.

Sleep Analysis

Sleep quality is integral to good health, and smartwatches provide better sleep-tracking features. Sleep tracking includes the duration and quality of sleep, along with insights into light or deep stages of rest. This data provides users with insights into sleeping patterns, and they can make corresponding changes to get deeper sleep.

Health Apps Integration

It seamlessly integrates with many health/fitness apps, pulling information from multiple places, such as smartwatches. With this integration, users gain a more holistic understanding of their health and fitness metrics to be better equipped to make decisions driven by data-led insights or personalised approaches around the right health strategy based on his/her unique genetic makeup.

Conclusion

The best smartwatches for Android owners in 2024 offer various features to cater to different needs and preferences. Whether you want to monitor your health, lose weight, or stay connected, there is a smartwatch for everyone. Choose from these best-of-breed options and elevate your digital life with a smarter smartwatch for your Android phone.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is contributed by indixital and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Outlook; and Outlook claims no responsibility for the content of this article.

indixital
info_icon
Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rohit Sharma Named Best Men's Cricketer, Rahul Dravid Gets Lifetime Honour At CEAT Awards
  2. Afghanistan Cricket Board Names India's R Sridhar As Assistant Coach
  3. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: Chris Woakes Leads England Charge Against Sri Lanka On Day 1
  4. Rohit Sharma Credits 'Three Pillars' Rahul Dravid, Ajit Agarkar, Jay Shah For T20 World Cup Title
  5. Deepti Sharma Unfazed By T20 World Cup Venue Change, Says 'It Won't Affect Our Preparations'
Football News
  1. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Everton Prediction, English Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Key Players
  2. 'Don't Be Sorry, Smile': Sven-Goran Eriksson Delivers Emotional Message After Cancer Diagnosis
  3. West Ham Vs Crystal Palace Prediction, English Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Key Players
  4. SAFF U20 Championship 2024: Indian Team Forced To Train Indoors Amid Heavy Rain
  5. Football Transfers: Napoli Welcome David Neres From Benfica In 23.8-Million-Pound Deal
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
  2. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  3. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  4. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  5. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Poland Visit Highlights: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Pays Tribute To Royal Family Of Kolhapur
  2. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Sacks New Principal Of RG Kar College; Sandip Ghosh's Transfer Revoked
  3. Earthquake Tremors Felt In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla
  4. PM Modi Arrives In Poland Ahead Of Historic Ukraine Visit With Hopes Of 'Early Return Of Peace'
  5. Kolkata Doctor Case: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Demands CM Mamata Banerjee's Resignation
Entertainment News
  1. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  2. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  3. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  4. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  5. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
US News
  1. Royal Caribbean Unveils New Icon Class Ship ‘Star Of The Seas’, Set To Debut In 2025
  2. Starbucks' New CEO Will Travel From California To Seattle To Work From Office
  3. The Atlantic Ocean Is Cooling Rapidly. What’s Really Going On?
  4. BMW Recalls Over 720,000 Vehicles Due To Potential Fire Risk
  5. New Book Reveals Queen Elizabeth Found Donald Trump ‘Very Rude’, Here’s Why
World News
  1. Sicily Yacht Accident: Divers Recover 5 Bodies During Search Ops, 1 Missing
  2. UAE Accepts Credentials Of Taliban Ambassador In Major Diplomatic Coup For Afghanistan's Rulers
  3. Sri Lanka Announces Visa-Free Entry For Tourists From India, UK And 33 Countries | Details
  4. Iran Gets 1st Female Minister In Over A Decade After Parliament Approves Pezeshkian's Cabinet
  5. Royal Caribbean Unveils New Icon Class Ship ‘Star Of The Seas’, Set To Debut In 2025
Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Poland Visit Highlights: Modi Lands In Warsaw, Pays Tribute To Royal Family Of Kolhapur
  2. Chhattisgarh High Court Endorses Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai's Government's 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Against Corruption
  3. MPox Scare: Dedicated Ward For Isolation, 5 Allocated Beds, Ambulance | AIIMS Delhi Issues Guidelines
  4. Chhattisgarh: Pigeon Falls Instead Of Flying At I-Day Event, Action Sought Over Viral Video
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 21, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Bharat Bandh Over SC's Quota Ruling: Banks, Schools Mostly Open; Police Lathi-Charge Protesters In Bihar
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Honours Shared In Rain-Hit Day; PAK 158/4 (41 Overs) At Stumps
  8. Kolkata Doctor Case: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Demands CM Mamata Banerjee's Resignation