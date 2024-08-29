The Logitech K580 Slim Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard is a great pick if you’re looking for a compact, versatile keyboard for all your devices. Its sleek, modern design adds a stylish touch to your desk setup while keeping things minimalist.

With the Easy-Switch feature, you can effortlessly switch between your laptop, tablet, and smartphone, making multitasking a breeze. The keyboard connects via Bluetooth or a 2.4 GHz USB receiver, offering reliable performance up to 10 meters away.

You’ll appreciate the whisper-quiet typing experience thanks to its low-profile scissor switches, which provide a smooth, laptop-like feel. Plus, the K580’s 24-month battery life means you won’t have to worry about constant recharging.

Compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, it adapts to all your devices. Whether you’re working, gaming, or just browsing, this keyboard’s compact size and ergonomic design help you stay productive and comfortable.

Specifications: