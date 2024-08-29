What's Hot

The Best Wireless Keyboards for 2024 in India: Perfect for Work and Play

Tangled cords in a keyboard can limit mobility. Upgrade your workspace with the best wireless keyboards of 2024 in India, offering seamless performance, ergonomic design, and versatility for both work and play.

Best Wireless Keyboards for 2024 in India
Traditional wired keyboards, while reliable, come with their own set of challenges—like limited range, tangled cords, and restricted movement. Imagine trying to adjust your seating position only to be held back by a short cable. This is where wireless keyboards shine, offering the flexibility to work from any comfortable position.

A high-quality wireless keyboard not only eliminates the hassle of cords but also offers increased flexibility and a cleaner workspace. These keyboards come with advanced features like adjustable backlighting, ergonomic designs, and long battery life, making them perfect for long hours of typing, gaming, or multitasking.

Top brands in the market, such as Logitech, Corsair, and Dell, have set the standard with their innovative designs and reliable performance.

To make your decision easier, we’ve sifted through numerous models to find the best wireless keyboards in India, ensuring you get top performance, comfort, and value. Regardless if you’re working or gaming, our curated list has the right keyboard for your needs.

Product 

Amazon Ratings 

Price 

Logitech K580 Slim Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard

4.5 Stars

 

₹3495

iClever Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo

4.1 Stars

 

₹2699

Dell KM5221W Wireless Combo

4.1 Stars

₹2309

Corsair K57 RGB Wireless Gaming Keyboard

4.4 Stars

₹9919

HP 350 Compact Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard

4.2 Stars

₹1749

Our Top Favourites

  • Best Overall: The Logitech K580 Slim Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard stands out as the best wireless keyboard with its ultra-slim design, long battery life, and seamless multi-device connectivity, making it perfect for both home and office use.

  • Best Budget: The HP 350 Compact Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard offers exceptional value with its compact, travel-friendly design, robust 2-year battery life, and ability to easily switch between three devices, all at an affordable price.

How we chose them for you

  • Performance Evaluation: We meticulously assessed each keyboard based on key factors such as compatibility, connectivity options, battery life, and ergonomics to ensure each model delivers reliable performance and meets high standards of usability.

  • Comparison: We conducted a thorough comparison of various models, weighing their pros and cons. This comprehensive comparison helps us highlight the best options and identify which keyboards excel in various aspects.

  • Brand Analysis: We focused on reputable brands known for their reliability and customer support, such as Logitech, Corsair, and Dell, to ensure you get a trusted product.

  • Price Consideration: We balanced performance with affordability, selecting keyboards that offer excellent value for their price.

  • User Feedback: We took into account user feedback and ratings to ensure the keyboards we recommend have been positively received by real-world users.

Below is a comprehensive list of the best wireless keyboards in India

1. Logitech K580 Slim Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard

Logitech K580 Slim Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard
The Logitech K580 Slim Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard is a great pick if you’re looking for a compact, versatile keyboard for all your devices. Its sleek, modern design adds a stylish touch to your desk setup while keeping things minimalist.

With the Easy-Switch feature, you can effortlessly switch between your laptop, tablet, and smartphone, making multitasking a breeze. The keyboard connects via Bluetooth or a 2.4 GHz USB receiver, offering reliable performance up to 10 meters away.

You’ll appreciate the whisper-quiet typing experience thanks to its low-profile scissor switches, which provide a smooth, laptop-like feel. Plus, the K580’s 24-month battery life means you won’t have to worry about constant recharging.

Compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, it adapts to all your devices. Whether you’re working, gaming, or just browsing, this keyboard’s compact size and ergonomic design help you stay productive and comfortable.

Specifications:

  • Brand: 3,495 (M.R.P.: ₹5,095 31% Off)

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB

  • Battery Life: 24 months

  • Design: Slim, Compact

  • Key Type: Scissor-switch

  • Compatibility: Windows, Mac

  • Range: 10 meters

Pros

Cons

Compact design saves desk space

No dedicated media control buttons

Quiet typing with low-profile keys

Number pad might be cramped for some

Long battery life reduces maintenance

Reliable wireless connection

Easy device switching between multiple gadgets

User feedback: I’ve always loved Logitech products but this product is something that you need in your daily basis, it’s so convenient to connect with your PC/Laptop plus it has this wonderful mobile holder which adds wonders to this keyboard. The size is so compact that you can carry anywhere in your bag. A must buy product I must say!

2. iClever Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo

iClever Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo
The iClever Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo GK03 is a stylish and functional addition to any setup. Designed with a sleek silver finish and a blend of high-end ABS and metal materials, this combo not only looks premium but also delivers excellent performance. It’s fully compatible with both Windows and Mac systems, allowing easy switching between devices using a single USB receiver.

The keyboard’s ergonomic design includes whisper-quiet scissor switches for smooth, silent typing and an anti-slip surface for maximum comfort. Its rechargeable battery provides up to 90 hours of use, while the intelligent sleep function conserves power.

The high-res mouse features adjustable DPI settings (1000-1200-1600) for precise navigation. With a stable 33-foot wireless range and a compact, ultra-thin build, this combo offers both portability and convenience. Ideal for those who value both aesthetics and functionality in their tech.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,699 (M.R.P.: ₹3,999 33% Off)

  • Brand: iClever

  • Connectivity: 2.4 GHz Wireless

  • Battery Life: 90 Hours

  • Keyboard Type: Scissor Switch

  • Mouse DPI: Adjustable Levels

  • Design: Ergonomic, Slim

Pros

Cons

Comfortable quiet typing experience

USB receiver requires an available port

Sleek stylish design 

Mouse batteries not included in the package

Portable ultra-thin build

Maintains stable wireless connection 

User feedback:  Looks similar to apple keyboard. Easily switches between Mac and windows. Battery life is nice. Haven’t had to charge since I purchased over a month ago. Comes with silicon protection on the top. One can type with it on and it works well. Mouse and keyboard are both connected with the same Bluetooth stub.

3. Dell KM5221W Wireless Combo

Dell KM5221W Wireless Combo
The Dell KM5221W Wireless Combo is a solid choice if you're looking for a reliable keyboard and mouse setup. This combo features RF 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, which ensures a stable and responsive connection. The full-sized keyboard comes with 12 programmable keys and a dedicated numeric pad, making it easier to access your most-used apps and actions efficiently.

The included mouse is versatile, with adjustable DPI settings (1000, 1600, 2400, 4000) for precise tracking and customizable buttons. The ergonomic design of both the keyboard and mouse enhances comfort, and the keyboard’s spill-resistant keys are a nice touch for everyday use.

With a remarkable battery life of up to 36 months, you won’t be constantly worrying about replacements. Plus, the Dell Peripheral Manager (DPM) software lets you manage your devices and adjust settings to suit your preferences. This combo delivers both durability and functionality, making it a practical addition to any workspace.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,309 (M.R.P.: ₹5,299 30% Off)

  • Brand: Dell

  • Connectivity Technology: RF 2.4GHz

  • DPI Settings: 1000, 1600, 2400, 4000

  • Keyboard Type: Plunger

  • Programmable Keys: 12 keys

  • Battery Life: 36 months

  • Encryption: 128-bit AES

Pros

Cons

Programmable keys enhance productivity

No backlighting on the keyboard

Spill-resistant keys add durability

Mouse lacks advanced features compared to others

Ergonomic design provide comfortable use

Symmetrical mouse suits both hands

User feedback:  Price is not affordable, but it is worth for the price. Keyboard and mouse looks very premium. If you use daily you need to change battery once in 6months, else they last upto one year. I couldn't find better full sized keyboard and mouse combo than this which can connect Upto 3 devices at same time.

4. Corsair K57 RGB Wireless Gaming Keyboard

Corsair K57 RGB Wireless Gaming Keyboard
The Corsair K57 RGB Wireless Gaming Keyboard is best for gamers who need versatility and performance. With its hyper-fast Slipstream wireless technology, you get near-instant response times, while the low-latency Bluetooth and USB wired options ensure compatibility with various devices like laptops, PCs, and smart TVs. The dynamic per-key RGB backlighting is not just for show—it’s powered by energy-efficient Capellix LEDs that shine brighter while consuming less power.

The keyboard also features six programmable macro keys that can give you a competitive edge in your favorite games. The detachable soft rubber palm rest helps reduce wrist strain, so you can game comfortably for hours.

Plus, dedicated volume and multimedia controls let you adjust your audio on the fly without interrupting your gameplay. With long-lasting battery life, whether you’re using Slipstream or Bluetooth, this keyboard keeps up with your gaming needs, making it a reliable addition to your setup.

Specifications:

  • Price: 9,919 (M.R.P.:14,200 30% Off)

  • Brand: Corsair

  • Connectivity Options: Wireless, Bluetooth, USB

  • Backlight Type: RGB Capellix

  • Battery Life: Up to 200 hours

  • Macro Keys: Six Programmable

  • Palm Rest: Detachable Soft-touch

  • Keyboard Type: Membrane

Pros

Cons

Bright customizable RGB lighting effects

Slightly heavier than standard keyboards

Comfortable typing with soft rubber palm rest

Easy-to-access multimedia controls

Quick response time 

Multiple connectivity options 

User feedback: As a touch typist, I appreciate the keyboard’s light and responsive keys that provide the perfect resistance for comfortable typing. The wireless functionality is reliable, and I’ve experienced no performance issues thus far. While I don’t play FPS games and can’t speak to its suitability for that genre or eSports, it has met all my needs for games such as World of Warships, Farming Simulator, or RPG titles which are similar in type.

5. HP 350 Compact Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard

HP 350 Compact Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard
The HP 350 Compact Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard is a reliable companion for those who need to stay productive on the go. It’s compact enough to slip into your bag but still provides full-sized keycaps, making typing comfortable whether you're at home or on the road.

This Bluetooth keyboard connects seamlessly to up to three devices, thanks to Bluetooth 5.2, and lets you switch between them effortlessly with a dedicated key. Whether you’re working on a PC, laptop, tablet, or smartphone, this keyboard auto-detects the operating system for smooth compatibility.

With smart shortcuts and customizable Fn combinations, you can easily control audio, take screenshots, or even use emojis—all at your fingertips. And with up to 24 months of battery life, supported by a strong Bluetooth connection, you won’t have to worry about constantly replacing batteries. The spill-resistant design adds extra durability, making it a sturdy option for your everyday needs.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,749 (M.R.P.: ₹2,700 35% Off)

  • Brand: HP

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

  • Battery Life: Up to 24 months

  • Compatibility: Mac, Windows, Chrome

  • Key Size: Standard-sized

  • Function Keys: Customizable shortcuts

  • Design: Spill-resistant

Pros

Cons

Easy switching between multiple devices

No backlighting on keys

Compact and travel-friendly design

Limited to Bluetooth connectivity

Comfortable standard keycaps

Durable spill-resistant build

User feedback: Got it for 1500 and it's value for money with no compromise in quality. Very silent buttons. As a typical Mac user, it is the same as a Mac laptop keyboard. I had a Chinese keyboard earlier, and I must say, HP has shown its experience with this budget keyboard.

What all should one consider when looking for a wireless keyboard

  • Compatibility: Ensure the keyboard is compatible with your device's operating system (Windows, macOS, Android, etc.).

  • Connectivity Type: Choose between Bluetooth or a USB receiver based on your device's connectivity options and range requirements.

  • Battery Life: Look for a keyboard with long battery life or rechargeable batteries to minimize downtime.

  • Ergonomics: Opt for a keyboard with an ergonomic design to reduce strain during extended use, especially if you type a lot.

  • Key Type: Decide between mechanical, membrane, or scissor-switch keys based on your typing preference and noise tolerance.

  • Size and Layout: Consider the keyboard size (full-size, tenkeyless, or compact) and layout (QWERTY, AZERTY) depending on your space and usage needs.

  • Build Quality: Check for sturdy construction, especially if you plan to use the keyboard for gaming or heavy typing.

  • Additional Features: Look for features like backlighting, programmable keys, or multi-device pairing for added convenience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How long does the battery of a wireless keyboard last?

  • Battery life for wireless keyboards varies based on usage and the type of battery. Many modern wireless keyboards offer extended battery life, ranging from several months to a few years on a single set of batteries.

Are wireless keyboards as reliable as wired ones?

  • Yes, modern wireless keyboards provide a stable and reliable connection with minimal lag. Advances in wireless technology ensure that most wireless keyboards perform nearly as well as their wired counterparts.

Can I use a wireless keyboard with multiple devices?

  • Many wireless keyboards support connections to multiple devices, allowing you to switch between them easily. This is typically achieved through Bluetooth pairing or a multi-device receiver.

How do I set up a wireless keyboard?

  • Setting up a wireless keyboard involves inserting the batteries or charging it, then connecting it to your device via Bluetooth or a USB receiver. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for pairing or installation.

Are wireless keyboards compatible with all operating systems?

  • Most wireless keyboards are compatible with major operating systems like Windows, macOS, and Linux. However, it's a good idea to check the product specifications to ensure compatibility with your specific OS.

The Bottom Line

Choosing a wireless keyboard can really streamline your workspace and make typing more comfortable. With so many options available, finding the right one from our list ensures you get a keyboard that fits your needs, whether you’re after flexibility, a clean setup, or just a bit of extra convenience. It’s worth investing in a good wireless keyboard because it makes your everyday tasks smoother and more enjoyable. Plus, our recommendations are picked with care, so you can trust that they’ll enhance your computing experience without any hassle.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

