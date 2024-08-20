The Best Wet Grinders in India for 2024: Our Top Picks for Every Budget

If you’re looking for a reliable and compact wet grinder, the Butterfly Smart 2 Litres Table-Top Wet Grinder is worth considering. With a 150-watt motor and shockproof ABS body, this grinder ensures durable performance and safety.

It features a 2-liter stainless steel drum and conical roller stones, perfect for making smooth, soft batter for dosas and idlis. Plus, it comes with a handy coconut scraper attachment, making kitchen tasks even easier.

The grinder’s sleek design in white and grey fits beautifully in any kitchen, and its compact size is great for saving counter space. Despite its small footprint, it delivers efficient grinding with its 4-way system.

Easy to clean and maintain, this model stands out as one of the best selling wet grinders in India.

Specifications: