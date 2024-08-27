Many women struggle with foot pain, blisters, or shoes that wear out too quickly. These issues can turn a simple walk into a painful experience. That's why choosing the best walking shoes is so important.
Top brands like Nike, Adidas, and Skechers are making strides in this space, offering shoes that not only look great but also deliver the cushioning and support your feet need. These brands have developed innovative designs that reduce impact, support your arches, and keep your feet comfortable even on long walks.
Investing in a quality pair of walking shoes can make a huge difference in your daily routine. Whether you're walking for exercise, running errands, or just enjoying a stroll, the right shoes will keep your feet happy. In this guide, we've done the research for you.
We've gathered all the information you need to make an informed decision, so you can find the perfect pair of walking shoes that meet your needs and keep you comfortable every step of the way.
|
Product
|
Amazon Ratings
|
Price
|
4.2 Stars
|
₹2584
|
4 Stars
|
₹1789
|
4 Stars
|
₹1680
|
4.4 Stars
|
₹4549
|
4.1 Stars
|
₹2249
Our Top Favorites
Best Overall: The Skechers Women’s GO WALK 6 - BOLD VIS Walking Shoes are our top pick for the best walking shoes for women for their impressive combination of lightweight design, Air-Cooled Goga Mat insole for breathability, and high-rebound cushioning that ensures all-day comfort and support.
Best Budget: The Nike Women’s W Revolution 6 NN Running Shoes offer great value with their lightweight construction, versatile cushioning, and a stylish design that combines comfort and durability at an affordable price.
How we shortlisted them for you
Customer Feedback: We sifted through numerous customer reviews to find shoes that have real-world approval for their reliability and comfort.
Brand Reputation: We focused on well-known brands with a strong reputation for producing quality walking shoes, ensuring you get trusted options.
Price Range: We considered various price points to cater to different budgets while ensuring each shoe offers good value.
Comfort Features: We prioritized shoes with excellent cushioning, arch support, and flexibility to enhance your walking experience.
Design Variety: We included a range of styles to suit different preferences and needs, from sleek designs to more rugged options.
Here's a detailed review on each of these best walking shoes for women in India
If you're looking for a comfortable and stylish option for both sports and everyday wear, the Nike Women's W Revolution 6 NN Running Shoes are a great choice. These shoes feature a lace-up closure and a flat heel, providing a secure fit and all-day comfort.
With a rubber sole and plush mesh collar, they deliver a soft, flexible ride that's perfect for running or casual outings. Made with at least 20% recycled materials, they’re not only good for your feet but also a step towards sustainability.
The innovative foam midsole offers enhanced cushioning, while the computer-generated outsole design ensures durable traction and a natural feel as you move. The intuitive touch points at the heel and tongue make them easy to put on and take off. Whether you're hitting the pavement or just running errands, these Nike shoes combine style and function effortlessly.
Specifications:
Price: 2,584 (
M.R.P: ₹3,69530% Off)
Brand: Nike
Closure Type: Lace-Up
Heel Type: Flat
Sole Material: Rubber
Outer Material: Faux Fur
Water Resistance: Not Water Resistant
Country of Origin: Vietnam
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Comfortable cushioning for a soft stride
|
Not suitable for wet conditions
|
Flexible midsole enhances natural movement
|
Faux fur may not be durable
|
Breathable design keeps feet cool
|
Easy to put on with touch points
|
Eco-friendly with recycled materials
User Feedback: This is my first buying shoes online so I was very sceptical about it, but like the size chart suggests, I measured the size of my feet and ordered accordingly. I'm obsessed with the colour, just as the picture suggests. Very comfortable to wear. A perfect fit for me.
These pair of shoes feature a lace-up closure and a flat heel, offering a snug fit and steady support. The mesh upper ensures maximum breathability, keeping your feet cool and comfortable no matter how long you're on your feet.
With a rubber outsole, these shoes provide excellent traction and durability, so you can confidently walk on various surfaces. The low boot construction enhances flexibility, allowing for natural movement with every step.
Plus, the pull tabs make it easy to slip these shoes on and off. Whether you're hitting the gym or enjoying a casual day out, the Puma Supreme Comfort WNS shoes offer the perfect functionality and comfort.
Specifications:
Price: 1,789 (
M.R.P: ₹2,69934% Off)
Brand: Puma
Closure Type: Lace-Up
Heel Type: Flat
Sole Material: Rubber
Outer Material: Mesh
Breathability: High
Origin: India
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Good traction on various surfaces
|
Limited cushioning for high-impact activities
|
Flexible design provides natural movement
|
May run small for some foot sizes
|
Stylish design suitable for casual use
|
Comfortable fit for all-day wear
User Feedback: The product was really awesome.. felt like breeze wearing it.. too comfortable.. can't feel happier.. Love it.
For a blend of comfort and style, check out the Reebok Women's Stride Walker W Walking Shoes. These lightweight shoes feature a lace-up closure and a no-heel design, offering a sleek look and practical fit for everyday wear.
The Astrofoam technology outsole provides exceptional cushioning and comfort, making them ideal for walking and running errands. The rubber sole ensures good traction and stability, helping to prevent slips. With a synthetic and textile upper, these shoes are both durable and easy to clean.
Perfect for those who want a stylish yet functional walking shoe, the Reebok shoes is a great choice for adding comfort and practicality to your daily routine. Be it if you're hitting the pavement or enjoying a casual day out, these walking shoes deliver the quality and support you need.
Specifications:
Price: ₹1,680 (M.R.P: ₹2,799 40% Off)
Material Type: Polyurethane, Rubber
Closure Type: Lace-Up
Heel Type: No Heel
Sole Material: Rubber
Upper Material: Synthetic/Textile
Style: Low-Top
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Lightweight construction enhances walking comfort
|
Heel support might not suit everyone
|
Sleek design suits casual and sporty looks
|
Easy to clean with synthetic upper
|
Rubber sole offers good traction and stability
|
Provides excellent cushioning
User Feedback: Cushioned & light weight. Ideal for women looking for supportive and soft shoes. Absolutely love the comfort when I'm on my evening walks.
The Skechers Women's GO WALK 6 - BOLD VIS Walking Shoes are perfect for anyone seeking comfort and performance in their daily walks. These shoes feature a pull-on design and a no-heel construction, making them easy to slip on and off while offering a sleek, minimalist look.
The Air-Cooled Goga Mat insole provides high-rebound cushioning, keeping your feet cool and dry with its breathable design. The lightweight ULTRA GO cushioning and Hyper Pillar Technology deliver responsive support, reducing strain and enhancing comfort throughout your walk.
Additionally, the secure heel panel stabilizes your foot to prevent slippage, offering extra support and confidence with each step. Designed with a flexible mesh upper and sparkly details, these shoes combine style with functionality. Ideal for both casual strolls and more active days, the Skechers shoes ensures you stay comfortable and supported all day.
Specifications:
Price: 4,549 (
M.R.P: ₹6,49930% Off)
Brand: Skechers
Material Type: Mesh
Closure Type: Pull-On
Heel Type: No Heel
Sole Material: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
Insole Technology: Air-Cooled Goga Mat
Cushioning: High-Rebound
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
High-rebound cushioning adds responsive support
|
No heel may lack support for some
|
Flexible design allows natural foot movement
|
Minimalist design might lack durability for heavy use
|
Simple pull-on style for quick wear
|
Secure heel panel prevents foot slippage
User Feedback: Highly recommended. Worth all the money as they are extremely comfortable and pretty looking shoes. Signature Skechers quality.
Check out the adidas Women’s Walkanew W Walking Shoe that are designed with a pull-on closure and a flat heel, offering easy wear and a sleek look. The lightweight, breathable synthetic upper with a leopard print design provides excellent coverage and support, while the Cloudfoam midsole delivers superior cushioning for all-day comfort.
The non-marking rubber outsole ensures excellent grip and traction on various surfaces, minimizing slips and offering stability. With a flexible knitted upper and thick lugs for added cushioning, these shoes are perfect for both casual walks and more active outings.
The rubber pods add a stylish touch while enhancing the shoe’s grip and performance. The adidas Walkanew W combines practicality with modern design, making it a great choice for staying comfortable and fashionable throughout your day.
Specifications:
Price: 2,249 (
M.R.P: ₹4,99955% Off)
Brand: adidas
Upper Material: Synthetic
Closure Type: Pull-On
Heel Type: Flat
Sole Material: Rubber
Arch Type: Medium
Outsole Type: Non-Mark
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Lightweight design for all-day wear
|
Not ideal for uneven terrains
|
Breathable upper enhances foot comfort
|
Midsole offers excellent cushioning
|
Has a good and supportive grip
|
Stylish leopard print adds visual appeal
User Feedback: I recently bought the adidas Women's Walkanew W Walking Shoes, and I’m really impressed with them. The pull-on design makes them super easy to slip on, and the lightweight, breathable material keeps my feet cool and comfortable all day.
Factors to consider when looking for walking shoes for women
Arch Support: Ensure proper support for your foot's natural arch to prevent pain.
Cushioning: Opt for shoes with adequate cushioning to absorb impact during walks.
Breathability: Look for shoes with mesh or breathable materials to keep your feet cool.
Weight: Choose lightweight shoes that won't weigh you down during long walks.
Flexibility: Ensure the shoe bends easily with your foot's movement for natural strides.
Heel Support: Look for a firm heel counter to stabilize and support your heel.
Durability: Consider shoes made from high-quality materials that last longer.
Traction: Opt for outsoles with good grip to prevent slipping on various surfaces.
Toe Box: Ensure there's enough room in the toe box to prevent discomfort and blisters.
Fit: Choose a snug fit without being too tight; your foot shouldn't slide inside the shoe.
Style: Consider shoes that match your personal style while meeting functional needs.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How should walking shoes fit?
Walking shoes should fit snugly but not tightly, with enough room in the toe box to wiggle your toes. Make sure there is about a thumb’s width of space between your longest toe and the end of the shoe to prevent discomfort.
Are expensive walking shoes worth the investment?
Expensive walking shoes often offer better cushioning, durability, and advanced features, which can enhance comfort and support. Investing in high-quality shoes can reduce the risk of foot pain and injuries, especially if you walk frequently.
Can walking shoes be used for running?
Walking shoes are designed for the specific movements and impact of walking, so they may not provide the necessary support and cushioning for running. For regular running, it's better to use shoes specifically designed for running to prevent potential injuries.
5. How often should walking shoes be replaced?
Walking shoes should be replaced every 300 to 500 miles or every six to twelve months, depending on usage and wear. Signs of wear, such as reduced cushioning or worn-out soles, indicate it's time for a new pair.
Should walking shoes have a high or low heel?
Walking shoes should generally have a low, flat heel to maintain balance and support proper walking mechanics. A low heel helps reduce strain on your feet and legs, promoting a natural walking gait.
Can walking shoes help with foot pain?
Walking shoes with adequate cushioning, arch support, and proper fit can help alleviate foot pain by reducing impact and providing support. Choosing the right walking shoes can be beneficial for conditions like plantar fasciitis and general discomfort.
In a Nutshell
When it comes to choosing walking shoes for women, finding the right pair can make a huge difference in your comfort and enjoyment. A good pair of walking shoes will keep your feet feeling great, whether you’re taking a leisurely stroll or running errands. From our list of recommendations, you’ll find options that are well-reviewed and designed to offer excellent support and durability. It’s worth considering these suggestions because they’ve been selected with your needs in mind, ensuring you get a quality product that makes walking a pleasure rather than a chore. Investing in the right shoes can help you stay active and comfortable, so check out our picks and find your perfect match.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change