The Best Trimmer Brands For Men in India (2024)

Searching for the best trimmers for self-grooming in India? Check out the top brands for 2024 that deliver style and precision.

Person using Trimmer to trim beard hair
The Best Trimmer Brands For Men in India (2024)
Choosing the right trimmer can be tricky—too many options, confusing features, and mixed reviews make it tough to pick the best one. If you’re tired of wasting time and money on trimmers that don’t meet your grooming needs, you’re not alone.  

You want a trimmer that not only gives you a clean, precise cut but also stands the test of time. Well, you're in luck! We’ve rounded up the best trimmer for men to help you make an informed choice.

In this guide, we’ve done the heavy lifting for you—evaluating features, comparing brands, and pinpointing what sets each one apart. Philips, Braun, and MENHOOD, are leading the charge with innovative grooming solutions that cater to your needs. Their trimmers are crafted to meet high standards, ensuring you get a top-notch grooming experience every time.

So, if you're ready to upgrade your grooming routine and find a trimmer that’s worth every penny, you’re in the right place. Read on to find the best trimmer brands for men in India and that fits your style and budget.

Product 

Amazon Ratings 

Price

Philips All-in-One Trimmer for Men

4.3 Stars

₹4149

MENHOOD Men's WaterProof Cordless Grooming Trimmer for Men

4.3 Stars

₹2999

Braun Mgk53809-In-1 Beard Trimmer For Men From Gillette

4.2 Stars

₹3749

MI Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2

4.3 Stars

 

₹1799

Bombay Shaving Company 9 in1 Multi Grooming Kit

4 Stars

₹2999

Our Top Recommendations


  • Best Overall: The Philips All-in-One Trimmer for Men stands out as the best trimmer brand for men with its 13-in-1 grooming capabilities, featuring stainless steel blades, a 120-minute runtime, and a 5-minute quick charge, making it the ultimate versatile tool for comprehensive grooming needs.

  • Best Budget: The MENHOOD Men's Waterproof Cordless Grooming Trimmer offers excellent value with its 150-minute runtime, waterproof design, and ceramic blades, providing effective trimming for beard, body, and private areas at an affordable price.

Below is the detailed list of best trimmer brands for men in India 


  1. Philips All-in-One Trimmer for Men

Philips All-in-One Trimmer for Men
The Best Trimmer Brands For Men in India (2024)
The Philips All-in-One Trimmer for Men MG7920/65 is all comprehensive solution for versatile grooming. With its 13-in-1 Multigrooming Kit, you can effortlessly style your face, hair, and body at home. It features precision steel blades and 17 length settings, perfect for everything from beard styling to nose and ear trimming. 

The Beard Sense technology scans your beard density 125 times per second, while the powerful lithium-ion battery offers up to 4 weeks of runtime with a quick 5-minute charge for a full trim. 

Designed for easy maintenance, the trimmer is 100% waterproof and has self-sharpening blades that stay sharp without needing oil. The precision trimming comb with 11 length settings ensures a consistent and even trim. 

This all-in-one trimmer is ideal for anyone seeking a reliable, hassle-free grooming tool that delivers professional results at home.

Specifications

  • Price: 4,149 (MRP 4,695 12% Off)

  • Brand: Philips 

  • Blade Material: Stainless Steel

  • Length Settings: 17 Levels

  • Runtime: 120 Minutes

  • Quick Charge: 5 Minutes

  • Water Resistance: 100% Waterproof

  • Trimming Comb: Precision Comb

Pros:

  • Self-sharpening blades require no oil

  • Long battery life and quick charge capability 

  • Precision blades provide accurate trims

  • Waterproof which makes it easy to clean

Cons: 

  • May be bulky for travel use

  • Noise level can be higher compared to others

User’s Review: "One of the finest trimmer I have ever used. It gives the perfect shape and creates the best edges. I love the weight of the trimmer and the variation of trimming blades.” 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our experts recommend this trimmer for its no-slip rubber grip, enhancing comfort and control. The 5-minute quick charge and robust warranty period add to its overall value and convenience.

2. MENHOOD Men's WaterProof Cordless Grooming Trimmer for Men

MENHOOD Mens WaterProof Cordless Grooming Trimmer for Men
The Best Trimmer Brands For Men in India (2024)
The MENHOOD Men’s Waterproof Cordless Grooming Trimmer is designed for all inclusive grooming needs, making it perfect for beard, body, and sensitive areas. With its 100% waterproof design and rust-resistant ceramic blades, this trimmer ensures a clean and safe shave, especially in delicate areas like the private parts. 

It features a powerful 6000 RPM motor with QuiteRun Technology for a smooth, quiet trimming experience. The 150-minute runtime and quick 2-hour charge offer extended use, while the adjustable combs (3, 6, 9, and 12 mm) let you customise your trim. 

The trimmer's precision engineering reduces nicks and snags, making it ideal for pubic hair removal and body grooming. Easy to clean and maintain, this MENHOOD Trimmer is your all-in-one solution for effective and hygienic grooming.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,999 (MRP 7,999 63% Off)

  • Brand: MENHOOD 

  • Blade Material: Ceramic

  • Battery Life: 150 minutes

  • Charging Time: 2 hours

  • Motor Speed: 6000 RPM

  • Waterproof Rating: IPX6

  • Comb Lengths: 3-12 mm

Pros:

  • Ceramic blades reduce nicks and scratches

  • Powerful motor provides smooth trimming

  • Operates quietly and efficiently 

  • Safe for sensitive areas

Cons: 

  • Might struggle with very coarse hair

  • Corded power option only

User’s Review: "The blade technology is awesome. You'll have no issues in trimming the hair and it's quite comfortable everywhere. It's really worth it considering my old devices.” 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: This trimmer is worth buying due to its waterproof design for shower use and effective snag prevention. Despite its higher price, it boasts a solid 4.3-star rating on Amazon.

3. Braun Mgk5380,9-In-1 Beard Trimmer For Men From Gillette

Braun Mgk5380,9-In-1 Beard Trimmer For Men From Gillette
The Best Trimmer Brands For Men in India (2024)
The Braun MGK5380 9-in-1 Beard Trimmer is the ultimate grooming tool for men. With its all-in-one design, it includes seven attachments to cover all your grooming needs, from beard and hair trimming to ear and nose hair removal. 

The wider cutting area of the trimmer head ensures a sharper, faster, and more efficient trim, capturing more hair in each stroke. Whether you're maintaining a long beard, shaping a short beard, or grooming body hair, this trimmer provides precision and control with its advanced German engineering. 

The 100% waterproof design allows for easy cleaning and convenient use in the shower. The powerful Li-Ion battery delivers a 100-minute runtime and can be quickly recharged in just one hour. 

With lifetime sharp blades and a two-year warranty, this trimmer is built to last. It is perfect for achieving a well-groomed look with fewer passes and minimal effort.

Specifications

  • Price: 3,749 (MRP 4,999 25% Off)

  • Brand: Braun 

  • Blade Material: Stainless Steel

  • Power Source: Electric

  • Run Time: 100 minutes

  • Charging Time: 1 hour

  • Special Feature: Waterproof

  • Attachments: 7

Pros: 

  • Quick charge option saves time

  • Ergonomic design offers comfortable handling

  • Sharp blades ensure precise trimming

Cons: 

  • Higher price point

  • Requires regular cleaning

User’s Review: "The best purchase I have ever made on Amazon till now! "Wow" is the word I use every time I work with this trimmer. Every component feels sturdy and works effortlessly. The battery lasts for almost 10 sessions of beard trimming. The trimmer itself looks pleasing and feels great in the hand.” 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: This trimmer stands out for its durable components and efficient design, with a notably short charging time making it a valuable purchase.

4. MI Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2

MI Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2
The Best Trimmer Brands For Men in India (2024)
The Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2 is a sleek and efficient grooming tool that combines modern technology with practical features. With its 40 length settings and 0.5 mm precision, you can achieve any beard style, from a rugged look to a neatly trimmed stubble. 

The stainless steel self-sharpening blades ensure a smooth and nick-free experience. Its Type-C fast charging port allows a 2-hour charge for a 90-minute cordless runtime, making it incredibly convenient. 

It is also IPX7 rated, so you can wash it easily under running water.  The LED display shows the remaining battery life, while the travel lock feature prevents accidental activation, saving battery life during travel. 

Compact and stylish in matte black, this trimmer is perfect for those who want a reliable and high-performing grooming tool. 

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,799 (MRP 3,499 49% Off)

  • Brand: Xiaomi

  • Precision Trimming: 0.5 mm

  • Length Settings: 40 options

  • Charging Port: Type-C

  • Runtime: 90 minutes

  • Blade Material: Stainless Steel

  • Waterproof Rating: IPX7

Pros: 

  • High quality stainless steel blades 

  • Long runtime with quick charging option 

  • Clear and bright battery life 

  • Travel lock prevents accidental use

Cons: 

  • May take time to get used to settings

  • Might be a little heavier on weight 

User’s Review: "The battery life is just mind blowing, I almost never have to worry about the battery. I did get one small cut in the starting because the blades were not that sharp but once you let it run for a couple of minutes, it becomes sharp (self sharpening technology as per their ad).” 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: With its extended battery life, user-friendly LED display, and sleek design, this trimmer offers exceptional convenience and efficiency for a comfortable and effective grooming experience.

5. Bombay Shaving Company 9 in1 Multi Grooming Kit

Bombay Shaving Company 9 in1 Multi Grooming Kit
The Best Trimmer Brands For Men in India (2024)
The Bombay Shaving Company 9-in-1 Multi Grooming Kit is a multifunctional grooming solution for men. This all-in-one trimmer covers all your needs with attachments for beard, body, hair, and more. 

It features stainless steel blades that are durable and rust-resistant, ensuring a clean, precise trim every time. With 20 adjustable length settings, it lets you customize your look, whether you're aiming for a close shave or a longer beard. 

The trimmer’s quick USB charging provides up to 60 minutes of use from just a 120-minute charge. Its IPX6 waterproof rating means you can use it in the shower or clean it easily. The smart lock feature maintains your chosen settings, avoiding accidental changes. 

Ideal for beard grooming, nose and ear trimming, and body hair maintenance, this trimmer delivers a comprehensive grooming experience with convenience and flexibility.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,999 (MRP 4,499 33% Off)

  • Brand: Bombay Shaving Company

  • Charging Time: 120 mins

  • Runtime: 60 mins

  • Length Settings: 20 levels

  • Blade Material: Stainless steel

  • Waterproof: IPX6 rating

  • Charging Type: USB flash

Pros:

  • Low operation noise

  • Waterproof for easy cleaning

  • Adjustable length settings

  • Long lasting battery life

  • Sharp and premium quality blades

Cons: 

  • Longer charging time

  • May require frequent cleaning

User’s Review: "I liked the appearance, it looked very stylish with metal heads. Great quality. It's very easy to use, comfortable and safe. The battery life is very good. Best at this price.” 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: The thoughtfully designed attachments, combined with its comfortable grip and substantial weight, offer a premium feel. The metallic finish enhances its premium appearance, making it a worthwhile investment.

What all should you be considering when looking for a trimmer of men


  • Blade Quality and Material: Look for high-quality, stainless steel or titanium blades that are sharp, durable, and resistant to rust and corrosion.

  • Battery Life: Check the trimmer's battery life and charging time. A longer battery life and quick charging are convenient for regular use.

  • Adjustable Length Settings: Ensure the trimmer has adjustable length settings or comb attachments to customize your grooming length.

  • Precision and Versatility: For detailed grooming or shaping, a trimmer with precision settings or attachments for different styles is beneficial.

  • Ergonomics and Design: A comfortable, ergonomic design with a non-slip grip makes the trimmer easier to handle and maneuver.

  • Maintenance and Cleaning: Consider whether the trimmer is washable or comes with a cleaning brush for easy maintenance.

  • Corded vs. Cordless: Decide if you prefer a corded trimmer for continuous power or a cordless one for more flexibility and portability.

  • Durability and Build Quality: A robust and well-built trimmer will last longer and withstand regular use.

How we selected them for you 


  • Performance Analysis: We tested each trimmer’s performance based on key factors like cutting efficiency, battery life, and ease of use to ensure they deliver reliable and consistent results.

  • Feature Comparison: We compared the features of various trimmers by analysing their pros and cons, focusing on key attributes to highlight the best options for your grooming needs.

  • Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation of each brand, taking into account their history of quality and customer satisfaction to recommend trimmers from reputable and trusted manufacturers.

  • User Feedback: We reviewed customer feedback and ratings to understand real-world experiences and common issues, ensuring the trimmers we selected have positive reviews and meet user expectations.

  • Price and Value: We evaluated the price of each trimmer in relation to its features and performance to offer options that provide the best value for your money without compromising on quality.

Care and maintenance tips for Men's Trimmers


  • Clean the blades after each use to remove hair and debris

  • Use a brush to clear out any trapped hair from the trimmer

  • Wash the trimmer head under water if it's waterproof; otherwise, use a damp cloth

  • Oil the blades regularly to maintain sharpness and reduce friction

  • Store the trimmer in a dry place to prevent rust

  • Replace the blades as needed to ensure optimal performance

  • Charge the trimmer fully before first use and avoid overcharging

  • Use the provided protective cap to keep the blades safe during storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)


Is it safe to use a trimmer on sensitive areas?

  • Many trimmers are designed with attachments and settings specifically for sensitive areas to minimize irritation. Always use the appropriate attachment and follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for safe grooming.

How long does the battery last on a trimmer?

  • Battery life varies by model but generally ranges from 60 to 120 minutes of runtime on a full charge. Check the trimmer’s specifications

What should I do if my trimmer is not charging?

  • Ensure the charging cable and port are clean and free of debris. If the trimmer still doesn’t charge, it may require technical support or battery replacement.

Can I use my trimmer while it’s plugged in?

  • Many trimmers are designed for both corded and cordless use, allowing you to use them while charging. Check the manufacturer’s instructions to ensure safe use during charging.

What should I do if my trimmer isn’t cutting well?

  • If your trimmer isn’t cutting well, check if the blades need cleaning or oiling. Dull blades or hair buildup can affect performance, so proper maintenance often resolves cutting issues.

In a Nutshell 


Finding the right trimmer can make all the difference in your grooming routine. Our list of recommendations covers top choices that balance performance and ease of use, ensuring you get a reliable tool that meets your needs. With these picks, you can expect a smooth, hassle-free grooming experience that helps you look and feel your best. Whether you’re maintaining a beard or keeping things tidy, these trimmers offer great value and functionality, making them worth considering for your grooming arsenal.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

