The Best Trimmer Brands For Men in India (2024)

The Philips All-in-One Trimmer for Men MG7920/65 is all comprehensive solution for versatile grooming. With its 13-in-1 Multigrooming Kit, you can effortlessly style your face, hair, and body at home. It features precision steel blades and 17 length settings, perfect for everything from beard styling to nose and ear trimming.

The Beard Sense technology scans your beard density 125 times per second, while the powerful lithium-ion battery offers up to 4 weeks of runtime with a quick 5-minute charge for a full trim.

Designed for easy maintenance, the trimmer is 100% waterproof and has self-sharpening blades that stay sharp without needing oil. The precision trimming comb with 11 length settings ensures a consistent and even trim.

This all-in-one trimmer is ideal for anyone seeking a reliable, hassle-free grooming tool that delivers professional results at home.

Specifications

Price: 4,149 ( MRP 4,695 12% Off)

Brand: Philips

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Length Settings: 17 Levels

Runtime: 120 Minutes

Quick Charge: 5 Minutes

Water Resistance: 100% Waterproof

Trimming Comb: Precision Comb

Pros:

Self-sharpening blades require no oil

Long battery life and quick charge capability

Precision blades provide accurate trims

Waterproof which makes it easy to clean

Cons:

May be bulky for travel use

Noise level can be higher compared to others

User’s Review: "One of the finest trimmer I have ever used. It gives the perfect shape and creates the best edges. I love the weight of the trimmer and the variation of trimming blades.”

Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our experts recommend this trimmer for its no-slip rubber grip, enhancing comfort and control. The 5-minute quick charge and robust warranty period add to its overall value and convenience.