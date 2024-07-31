The Best Traditional Dresses for Rakhi 2024: Festive Fashion Tips

The PARTHVI Women's Printed Anarkali Kurta with Palazzo & Dupatta Set is perfect if you're aiming for a blend of traditional elegance and comfort. Made from soft, breathable Rayon, this set features a stunning floral print that adds a touch of classic charm.

The knee-length Anarkali kurta, paired with matching palazzo pants and a dupatta, ensures you stay stylish and comfortable throughout the day. The round neck and 3/4 sleeves enhance its graceful appeal, while the rayon fabric keeps you feeling fresh and irritation-free.

For a complete look, accessorise with delicate gold jewellery and a matching clutch to add a touch of sophistication. Opt for a sleek, low bun or soft waves to complement the kurta's elegant style. This ensemble, designed with attention to both style and comfort, makes it a standout choice for any festive occasion.

Specifications

Price: ₹799 ( M.R.P.: ₹2,999 73% Off)

Brand: PARTHVI

Material : Rayon Fabric

Length : Knee Length

Sleeve Type : 3/4 Sleeve

Neck Style : Round Neck

Pattern : Floral Print

Fit Type: Anarkali Regular

Customer feedback: I loved the Anarkali dress! I was initially concerned about its affordability, but I was so impressed with it that I recommended it to my friends and even made a repeat purchase. The dupatta is lovely, and the fit is perfect.