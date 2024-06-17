The Best Tablets Under 10000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Who can benefit from the ? Practically everyone—from students needing a portable study tool, professionals seeking a handy device for meetings, to tech enthusiasts wanting an additional gadget.
Tablets offer a unique blend of portability and functionality, making them an essential gadget even for those who already own a smartphone or laptop. They provide a larger screen than smartphones for reading, streaming, or working on-the-go, while being more portable and lightweight than most laptops.
Despite the plethora of high-end tablets available, not everyone needs or can afford to spend a large sum of money on these devices. While excellent models are available , there are also budget-friendly options that deliver impressive performance without compromising on quality.
With a competitive budget of 10000 or , finding a reliable and high-performing tablet can be challenging, but it is not impossible.
In this curated list, we present the best tablets under 10000 in India, designed to help you make an informed decision. These tablets offer excellent value for money, ensuring you don’t have to compromise on essential features. Be it if you need a device for online classes, reading, or staying connected, these affordable options ensure you get the most out of your investment.
Things to consider when looking to buy a tablet under 10000
Performance: Look for a tablet with a decent processor and sufficient RAM to ensure smooth multitasking and overall performance.
Display Quality: A good resolution and bright display are essential for comfortable viewing, especially if you'll be using the tablet for reading or watching videos.
Battery Life: Consider a tablet with a long-lasting battery to avoid frequent charging, ensuring uninterrupted usage throughout the day.
Storage Capacity: Opt for a tablet with adequate internal storage or expandable storage options to accommodate apps, media files, and documents.
Operating System: Choose a tablet with an updated operating system for better security, app compatibility, and user experience.
Build Quality: A sturdy and durable build is important, especially for tablets that will be used by children or carried around frequently.
Camera Quality: If you plan to use your tablet for video calls or photography, look for one with decent front and rear cameras.
Connectivity Options: Ensure the tablet supports essential connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and possibly cellular data for on-the-go usage.
Audio Quality: Good audio quality is important for media consumption, so check the speaker performance and headphone jack availability.
How we chose them for you when curating the list
Performance Evaluation: We thoroughly assessed each tablet's performance based on factors such as processor speed, RAM capacity, and overall responsiveness to ensure they meet your needs for smooth multitasking and efficient operation.
Comparison Analysis: We conducted a comprehensive comparison analysis, weighing the pros and cons of each tablet to provide you with a clear understanding of their strengths and weaknesses, enabling you to make an informed decision.
User Feedback: We took into account user feedback and reviews from reliable sources to understand real-world experiences with each tablet, ensuring that our recommendations are backed by the experiences of actual users.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation of each brand in the tablet market, prioritising brands known for their reliability, quality, and customer support to ensure that you invest in a trusted product.
Value for Money: In addition to performance and brand reputation, we evaluated the overall value for money offered by each tablet, ensuring that you get the best possible features and specifications within your budget.
Below is the list of best tablets under 10000 in India
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is a reliable and affordable tablet designed for immersive entertainment and efficient multitasking. With its 10.1-inch WUXGA display and Dolby Atmos dual speakers, it delivers stunning visuals and impressive sound quality.
The tablet features a 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, expandable up to 512 GB, ensuring smooth performance and ample space for your apps and files. Its 6,150 mAh battery offers long-lasting usage, perfect for uninterrupted entertainment. With Kids Mode and Parental Control, it's ideal for family use. The sleek metal design adds durability and style, making it a great choice for on-the-go use.
Specifications:
Price: 9,499 (
MRP 16,50042% Off)
Brand: Samsung
Display: 10.1 inches
RAM: 2 GB
Storage: 32 GB
Camera: 8 MP primary, 5 MP front
Battery: 6,150 mAh
Operating System: Android
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Impressive display quality
|
Low light photos can be grainy and blurry
|
Decent camera performance for photos
|
Limited RAM for heavy tasks
|
Stylish and durable metal design
|
Smooth multitasking experience
|
Long battery life
User’s Reviews: "Ok. So this is a good one if you are on a budget. The tab kind of sits in the middle both from a budgetary and useful point of view. As you might know it comes with only 2gb ram and 32gb inbuilt space (usable 1.2 gb ram n 23 gb). he build quality is very good. Feels good in the hands. The screen is good, not great. Don't expect UHD like quality and you won't be disappointed. The screen is a fingerprint magnet so do get a screen guard or something. The sound is loud and adequate. It takes a humongous time to recharge. Recommended as a mid budget tab.”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its impressive 4.4-star rating on Amazon, backed by over 9000 reviews, ensuring reliability and customer satisfaction.
The Lenovo Tab M8 FHD (3GB, 32GB, LTE) offers an impressive combination of performance and entertainment features. Its sleek metallic body and narrow bezels enhance the visual experience on the 8-inch FHD display.
Powered by a MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core processor and 3 GB RAM, it ensures smooth multitasking and gaming. The TUV-certified display reduces blue light for comfortable viewing, while Dolby Audio-tuned speakers deliver immersive sound.
With a 5100 mAh battery providing up to 18 hours of usage, you can enjoy uninterrupted entertainment on the go. Plus, the 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera capture stunning photos and videos making this a must have tech arsenal.
Specifications:
Price: 7,440 (
MRP 1800059% Off)
Brand: Lenovo
Display: FHD, 8 inches
Camera: 13MP rear, 5MP front
Processor: MediaTek Helio P22T
RAM: 3 GB
Storage: 32 GB
Battery: 5100 mAh
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Fast and efficient processor
|
Camera is not that great
|
Long-lasting battery life
|
Outdated operating system
|
Sleek and easy to hold design
|
Bright and vibrant display
|
Simple to use and child friendly
|
No bloatware
User’s Reviews: "I was initially hesitant in buying the tab as I had my own inhibitions with Lenovo. But now I have been using this tab for almost 10 days. It is a great product. 4GB RAM makes it work so smoothly. 64GB memory is sufficient for most of the apps and other files. It's the only tab which is offering this specs at this price range. Apart from this, the screen resolution is awesome. The tab does take some time to get charged. The sound quality is really good. The touch feels smooth. The metallic back gives it a premium look. Overall a must buy if you are looking for an 8' tablet.”
Why it's worth buying: Recognized as an Amazon Choice product with a stellar 4.1-star rating, ensuring customer satisfaction and trust.
The realme Pad Mini WiFi Tablet combines sleek design and powerful performance, making it an ideal choice for those seeking the best budget tablets in India. It features a slim, lightweight metal body and an 8.7-inch HD display, providing an immersive visual experience.
Equipped with 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM (expandable up to 1TB), and a UNISOC T616 Octa-Core processor, it ensures smooth multitasking and fast performance. The 6400 mAh battery supports 18W fast charging, offering extended usage without frequent recharges. Dual speakers deliver exceptional audio quality, perfect for gaming and watching movies.
With an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, this tablet is great for capturing photos and video calls. The realme UI for Pad provides a user-friendly interface, and the device’s LTE connectivity ensures high-speed internet access anywhere. This tablet offers excellent value for money, combining functionality, performance, and style.
Specifications:
Price: 9,999 (
MRP 17,99944% Off)
Brand: realme
RAM Capacity: 3 GB
Storage: 32 GB
Battery: 6400 mAh
Display: 8.7 inches
Processor: UNISOC T616
Camera: 8MP rear
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Smooth multitasking performance
|
Limited base storage
|
Lightweight and portable
|
No stylus support
|
User-friendly interface
|
High-quality display resolution
|
Quick charging capability
User’s Reviews: "Bought it for my daughter for her online studies. Have it set up in such a way that I can control what she does via the Family Link app by Google. Worth the investment. Works on 4g Sim as well as on wifi. Supports WhatsApp voice calls, video calls and normal calls too.”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying due to its excellent performance and value for money, backed by positive reviews, including a 50% 5-star rating on Amazon and the distinction of being an Amazon Choice product.
The HONOR Pad X8 WiFi Tablet provides a perfect blend of functionality and style. Featuring a 10.1-inch FHD display with a high 80% screen-to-body ratio, it delivers clear, sharp visuals for an immersive viewing experience.
Powered by the Mediatek MT8786 octa-core processor and 3GB RAM, it ensures smooth performance for multitasking and running multiple apps. The tablet includes 32GB of storage, expandable up to 512GB, providing ample space for all your files. With a lightweight design at just 460g and a slim 7.55mm profile, it’s easy to handle and carry. The 5100mAh battery offers up to 14 hours of video playback, making it ideal for long usage.
Equipped with dual speakers and HONOR Histen audio technology, it delivers impressive sound quality. The TÜV Rheinland certification ensures reduced eye strain with low blue light emission, and the device runs on Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1 for a seamless user experience.
Specifications:
Price: 8,999 (
MRP 20,99957% Off)
Brand: HONOR
Display: 10.1-inch FHD
Processor: Mediatek MT8786
RAM: 3GB
Storage: 32GB (expandable)
Battery: 5100mAh
OS: Android 12
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Clear and vibrant display
|
No charger is included in the box
|
Excellent sound quality
|
No headphone jack
|
Big and crisp IPS screen
|
Long lasting battery life
|
Functions smoothly
User’s Reviews: "A very well designed Android tablet with Play Store and all standard Android apps. Works well, no lags or glitches, decent screen size and clarity. Camera could have been better.”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying due to its excellent performance and value for money, backed by positive reviews, including a 50% 5-star rating on Amazon and the distinction of being an Amazon Choice product.
The Nokia T21 tablet features a 10.36-inch 2K screen, providing crisp and clear visuals ideal for video calling, streaming, and browsing. With 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, expandable via microSD, it ensures smooth performance and ample space for all your apps and files.
Running on Android 12, it includes 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates, ensuring long-term reliability and security. The tablet supports 4G LTE for voice calling and SMS, making it versatile for both communication and entertainment. The 3-day battery life with 18W fast charging keeps you connected longer.
The Active Pen support is perfect for sketching and note-taking, adding a creative touch to your tasks. Stereo speakers with OZO Playback deliver high-quality audio, enhancing your multimedia experience. This tablet combines functionality, performance, and security, making it a great choice for everyday use.
Specifications
Brand: Nokia
Display: 10.36" 2K
OS: Android 12
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB
Battery: 3-day life
Connectivity: 4G LTE
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Ample storage capacity
|
Heavier weight
|
Regular security updates
|
Moderate camera quality
|
Supports voice calling
|
Long lasting battery life
|
Performance is smooth and lag free
User’s Reviews: "The Nokia Tab T21 is the best tablet to give someone for their birthday. It comes in Charcoal Grey with a USB Type-C charger and cable. This tablet, priced under 20,000, offers great value. It includes a 1-year warranty. I gifted it to my 9-year-old son, and he loves it. It has a SIM card slot and eye protection on the screen, making it an excellent tablet for children and a great value for money.”
Why it's worth buying: Over 200 people purchased it last month on Amazon, highlighting its popularity and reliability.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Can I use a tablet under 10000 for gaming?
While tablets in this price range can handle casual games well, they may struggle with high-end, graphics-intensive games. Look for tablets with at least a quad-core processor and a decent amount of RAM for a smoother gaming experience.
What is the battery life like on tablets under 10000?
Battery life varies, but many budget tablets offer between 6 to 10 hours of usage on a single charge. Look for tablets with at least a 5000mAh battery for better endurance.
How much storage do tablets under 10000 typically have?
Most tablets in this price range come with 16GB to 32GB of internal storage. However, many support expandable storage via microSD cards, allowing you to increase storage capacity as needed.
Are tablets under 10000 durable for kids?
Many tablets under 10000 are designed with durability in mind, featuring robust builds and sometimes even kid-friendly features like parental controls and educational apps. Consider getting a protective case to enhance durability further.
In Conclusion
Tablets under 10000 offer a cost-effective solution for a variety of everyday tasks, from streaming and reading to gaming and online learning. Despite their budget-friendly price, these tablets provide reliable performance and essential features that cater to both casual users and children. Investing in a tablet from our carefully curated list ensures you get the best value for your money, combining quality, functionality, and affordability. Whether you're looking for a device for entertainment, education, or productivity, our recommendations will help you find a tablet that meets your needs without breaking the bank.
