The Best Sunglasses for Men in 2024: Stylish Designs and Top Brands

Explore our top picks for stylish and durable men’s sunglasses, featuring the latest designs and trusted brands for every occasion.

Best Sunglasses for Men with in elegant styles
Best Sunglasses for Men Photo: Amazon
Imagine stepping out on a sunny day, but instead of squinting, you’re effortlessly rocking a pair of sunglasses that elevate your style and protect your eyes. The right sunglasses aren’t just a fashion statement—they’re essential for shielding your eyes from harmful UV rays and enhancing your vision in bright conditions.

The best sunglasses for men today combine cutting-edge style with advanced lens technology. They offer crucial benefits like UV protection, glare reduction, and comfort, making them perfect for everything from daily commutes to outdoor adventures. Whether you’re into classic aviators or sleek modern designs, there’s a pair that suits your personality and needs.

We’ve done the legwork to narrow down the top options for you. Our guide highlights the most stylish and reliable sunglasses, ensuring you find the perfect pair to match your style and keep your eyes safe.

Product 

Amazon Ratings 

Price 

Versace Man Sunglasses Gold

4.6 Stars

$99.99

Ray-Ban RB4165 Justin Rectangular Sunglasses

4.4 Stars

$151

Oakley Men's Oo9102 Holbrook Square Sunglasses

4.6 Stars

$87

HUK Sports & Outdoors Sunglasses4. HUK Sports & Outdoors Sunglasses

4.5 Stars 

$49.99

Ray-Ban RB3447 Round Metal Sunglasses

4.5 Stars 

$230

Our Top Recommendations

  • Best Overall: The Oakley Men’s OO9102 Holbrook Square Sunglasses is our top pick for the best sunglasses for men due to their classic design, Prizm Grey lenses for enhanced clarity, and durable injected TR90 frames, offering excellent protection and style.

  • Best Budget: The Ray-Ban RB4165 Justin Rectangular Sunglasses are the best budget option, featuring 100% UV protection, a variety of frame and lens colors, and a lightweight plastic frame that combines affordability with quality.

What all should you consider before buying a sunglasses for men

  • UV Protection: Ensure the sunglasses offer 100% UV protection to shield your eyes from harmful rays.

  • Lens Quality: Look for high-quality lenses that reduce glare and improve visual clarity.

  • Frame Material: Choose durable and comfortable frame materials like metal, plastic, or acetate.

  • Fit and Comfort: Select sunglasses that fit well on your face and provide comfort for extended wear.

  • Lens Type: Decide between polarized lenses, which reduce glare, and non-polarized lenses based on your needs.

  • Style and Design: Pick a style that complements your face shape and suits your personal taste.

  • Purpose: Think about when and where you’ll use them—whether for sports, driving, or everyday wear.

How we chose them for you

  • Functionality and Aesthetic: We balanced functionality with style, ensuring each pair not only looks great but also offers essential features like UV protection and glare reduction.

  • Feature Comparison: Our team meticulously compared each product's features, weighing pros and cons to highlight the best options.

  • Brand Credibility: Trustworthy brands with a history of excellence were prioritized to ensure you’re getting top-notch products.

  • User Reviews: Insights from fellow buyers helped us identify sunglasses that deliver on their promises and meet customer expectations.

  • Budget Range: We included options across various price points, so you can find high-quality sunglasses that fit your budget without compromising on key features.

Below is a comprehensive list of the best sunglasses for men

1. Versace Man Sunglasses Gold

Versace Man Sunglasses Gold
info_icon

The Versace Man Sunglasses with a gold frame and dark grey lenses will elevate your style with a sleek, high-end look. Designed with a semi-rim frame, these sunglasses will fit best on oval, heart, square, or round face shapes, giving your face a perfect balance. Although they’re not polarized, they will still provide excellent sun protection while keeping you looking sharp. You’ll love the iconic Medusa emblem, a hallmark of Versace's bold design. Crafted from durable metal, these sunglasses will offer long-lasting comfort and a luxurious feel, making them a go-to pair for any occasion.

Specifications:

  • Price: $99.99

  • Brand: Versace

  • Frame Material: Metal

  • Lens Color: Dark Grey

  • Frame Type: Semi Rim

  • UV Protection: Yes

  • Product Dimensions: 0 / 140 / 135

  • Lens Polarization: Not Polarized

Pros:

  • Stylish gold frame with premium look

  • Offers a lightweight feel

  • Comfortable fit for various face shapes

  • Provides decent sun protection for eyes

  • Durable metal frame

Cons:

  • Lacks polarized lenses for reducing glare

  • Premium price may not suit all budgets

User Feedback: I received the glasses well packed in a box and glasses case. Very stylish, I like them. The model is relevant this year. Before ordering them on Amazon, I tried them on in the store, they cost $350 there, it’s nice to get glasses at 2 times cheaper. Thanks Amazon for the good price!

2. Ray-Ban RB4165 Justin Rectangular Sunglasses

Ray-Ban RB4165 Justin Rectangular Sunglasses
info_icon

The Ray-Ban RB4165 Justin Rectangular Sunglasses will be your go-to for both style and comfort. These unisex sunglasses will come with durable, lightweight plastic frames and high-quality lenses that are 100% UV-protected, keeping your eyes safe from harmful rays. Inspired by the iconic Wayfarer design, they will have a cool, slightly larger rectangular lens shape. You’ll also get to choose from multiple frame and lens colors, like classic black or tortoise, and even polarized or mirrored options. With different sizes available, you’ll easily find the perfect fit for your style and daily adventures.

Specifications:

  • Price: $151

  • Brand: Ray-Ban

  • Frame Material: Plastic

  • Lens Material: Glass

  • UV Protection: 100%

  • Frame Shape: Rectangular

  • Lens Options: Polarized, Gradient, Mirrored

  • Size Options: 51mm, 54mm, 55mm

Pros:

  • Comfortable for long wear with lightweight design

  • Durable plastic frame for everyday use

  • Provides full UV protection for eye safety

  • Multiple lens options options

  • Easy to maintain and clean

Cons:

  • Not as durable as metal frames

  • Slightly larger lenses may not suit everyone

User Feedback: I've been using Ray Ban for a few years now, and they always stand the test of time. Hard to get scratches. They don't break easily, and if on top of that, you take good care of them, they will last. Worth the price, 100% recommended.

3. Oakley Men's Oo9102 Holbrook Square Sunglasses

Oakley Mens Oo9102 Holbrook Square Sunglasses
info_icon

The Oakley Men's OO9102 Holbrook Square Sunglasses will be your perfect blend of classic style and modern technology. With a timeless design and Prizm Grey lenses, these sunglasses will enhance colors and contrast, giving you clear vision while protecting your eyes. Made with durable materials and accented by iconic Oakley metal rivets, they’ll add a bold touch to your look. You’ll love the attention to detail from the Coalesce Collection, which will fuse natural earth tones with unique paint treatments. Plus, they’ll come with a soft case and cleaning cloth to keep them in top shape for everyday use.

Specifications:

  • Price: $87

  • Brand: Oakley

  • Frame Material: Plastic

  • Lens Type: Prizm Grey

  • UV Protection: 100%

  • Frame Style: Square

  • Included Accessories: Case, cleaning cloth

  • Country of Origin: USA

Pros:

  • Provides high clarity and visibility

  • Comfortable fit for all-day wear

  • Enhances contrast in bright environments

  • Stylish and versatile square design

Cons:

  • Frames could be a little more sturdy

User Feedback: I really like these sunglasses. Oakley is the only brand I wear because their lenses are the best for visual clarity.

4. HUK Sports & Outdoors Sunglasses4. HUK Sports & Outdoors Sunglasses

HUK Sports & Outdoors Sunglasses
info_icon

The HUK Polarized Lens Eyewear will be your ideal companion for fishing, sports, and outdoor adventures. With premium polarized polycarbonate lenses, these sunglasses will block glare and provide crystal-clear vision while protecting your eyes from UV rays. The injected TR90 frames are both strong and lightweight, ensuring a comfortable and durable fit. You’ll appreciate the 8-Base wrap design that offers excellent light blocking and a secure fit, plus the non-slip rubber ends for extra performance. Designed for a medium to large fit, these sunglasses will stay in place and keep you looking sharp and ready for action.

Specifications:

  • Lens Type: Polarized

  • Frame Material: TR90

  • UV Protection: 100% UV

  • Coverage: 8-Base wrap

  • Fit: Medium-Large

  • Scratch Resistance: Yes

Pros:

  • Superior glare reduction

  • Lightweight frames offers all-day comfort

  • Durable construction ensures long-term use

  • Provides a secure and reliable fit

Cons:

  • Medium-Large fit may not suit all faces

  • Imported, not made locally

User Feedback: These sunglasses are very clear and wrap around your eyes perfectly. Worth the price paid.

5. Ray-Ban RB3447 Round Metal Sunglasses

Ray-Ban RB3447 Round Metal Sunglasses
info_icon

The Ray-Ban RB3447 Round Metal Sunglasses will add a touch of classic cool to your look. These sunglasses will provide 100% UV protection to keep your eyes safe from harmful rays, and the round metal design will give you a stylish edge. You’ll love the variety of frame and lens colors available, letting you choose a combination that perfectly matches your personal style. Each pair will come with a cleaning cloth and case, so you can keep them scratch-free and looking sharp. Whether you’re dressing up or down, these Ray-Bans will be your go-to for effortless style and protection.

Specifications:

  • Price: $230

  • Brand: Ray-Ban

  • UV Protection: 100%

  • Frame Type: Metal

  • Lens Shape: Round

  • Color Options: Multiple

  • Included Accessories: Case, Cleaning cloth

Pros:

  • Classic design enhances style

  • Provides 100% UV protection

  • Lightweight and comfortable fit

  • Variety of frame and lens colors

  • Comes with cleaning cloth and case

Cons:

  • Metal frame may feel fragile

  • Higher price compared to non-metal options

User Feedback: I got these to replace some really cool vintage, copper Serengetis that broke unexpectedly. They're no longer made and super hard to find. These glasses are similar in appearance, well made and light on the face.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are polarized lenses worth it?

  • Yes, polarized lenses are highly beneficial as they reduce glare from reflective surfaces like water and roads, improving visual clarity and reducing eye strain. They are especially useful for outdoor activities and driving.

How do I choose the right size of sunglasses?

  • To find the right size, measure the width of your face and compare it with the sunglasses' dimensions, typically provided in millimeters for lens width and bridge width. Ensure the sunglasses fit comfortably without pinching or sliding off.

What is the difference between UV protection and polarization?

  • UV protection safeguards your eyes from harmful ultraviolet rays that can cause damage and eye diseases, while polarization reduces glare from reflective surfaces, enhancing visual comfort and clarity. Both features are important for optimal eye protection.

How do I clean my sunglasses properly?

  • Use a microfiber cleaning cloth and lens cleaner to gently wipe away dirt and smudges from your sunglasses. Avoid using paper towels or abrasive materials, which can scratch the lenses.

How do I know if my sunglasses are authentic?

  • Check for authenticity by verifying the brand's logo, inspecting the quality of materials, and purchasing from reputable retailers. Authentic sunglasses will also come with proper packaging, a warranty, and sometimes a certificate of authenticity.

The Bottom Line

When it comes to sunglasses for men, finding the right pair is all about balancing style, comfort, and protection. Investing in a good pair of sunglasses not only enhances your look but also keeps your eyes safe from harmful UV rays and glare. Our list of recommendations has been carefully curated to offer options that cater to various tastes and needs, ensuring you get the best mix of quality and style. By choosing from our picks, you’ll be confident that you’re getting a top-notch product that will keep you looking sharp and feeling great in any setting.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

