The Best Soundbars Under 5000 in India (2024)

If you're on the lookout for the best soundbar under 5000, explore our top picks that deliver high-quality sound, impressive features, and great value.

The Best Soundbars Under 5000 in India (2024)
Our Top Picks

  • Best Overall: Mivi Fort Q120 Soundbar stands out as the best soundbar under 5000 with its powerful 120W surround sound, 2.2 channel configuration, and multiple EQ modes, offering an immersive audio experience for mid-sized rooms and TVs.

  • Best Budget: boAt Aavante Bar 1180 60 Watt 2.0 Channel Soundbar impresses with its affordable price, Bluetooth V5.0 connectivity, and versatile modes for movies, music, and news, making it a great choice for those on a budget.

Soundbars are sleek, compact audio devices designed to enhance your TV's sound quality without the complexity of a full home theatre system. 

Typically, they are long, slim speakers that can be mounted on the wall or placed below or above your TV. With their streamlined design, they easily blend into any home decor while delivering superior audio performance.

When it comes to finding the best soundbars under 5000, several brands stand out by offering exceptional features and quality. Renowned brands like boAt, Zebronics, Portronics and more provide affordable soundbars under 5000 that do not compromise on performance. 

These budget soundbars are equipped with features like Bluetooth connectivity, Dolby Atmos support, and multiple connectivity options, making them perfect for various entertainment needs.

High-quality soundbars under 5000 often come with built-in subwoofers or support for external subwoofers, ensuring deep bass and rich audio. Many models also include remote controls, enhancing user convenience.

If you're looking for the best soundbars in India under 5000 for TV and movies, or you want to find top-rated soundbars for budget-conscious buyers, our curated list is here to help. We've gathered the best value soundbars under 5000, focusing on those that offer great sound quality and versatile features. 

Things to consider when shopping for a soundbar under 5000 


  • Audio Quality: Look for soundbars that offer clear, balanced sound with good bass. Check for features like Dolby Atmos or DTSfor immersive audio experiences.

  • Connectivity Options: Ensure the soundbar has multiple connectivity options such as HDMI ARC, optical input, AUX, and Bluetooth. This allows flexibility in connecting various devices.

  • Size and Placement: Choose a soundbar that fits well in your space. Consider the size of your TV and the room where the soundbar will be placed.

  • Built-in Subwoofer: Some soundbars come with built-in subwoofers for enhanced bass. If you want deeper bass without additional components, this is a good feature to look for.

  • Remote Control: A soundbar with a remote control adds convenience, allowing you to adjust settings from a distance.

  • Compatibility: Ensure the soundbar is compatible with your TV and other devices. Check for features like HDMI ARC and CEC for seamless integration.

  • Brand Reputation: Opt for soundbars from reputable brands known for their quality and reliability. Brands like Sony, JBL, Samsung, and Bose are well-regarded in the audio industry.

  • Design and Build Quality: Consider the design and build quality of the soundbar. A well-constructed soundbar not only looks good but also lasts longer.

  • Additional Features: Look for additional features like voice control, app control, and sound modes that enhance the user experience.

How we chose them for you when curating the list 


  • User Feedback Analysis: We analysed user reviews and ratings on various e-commerce platforms to understand real-world performance and customer satisfaction.

  • Feature Evaluation: We evaluated each soundbar based on essential features weighing their pros and cons to give you a comprehensive understanding of each product so that you can make an informed decision. 

  • Brand Reputation: We selected soundbars from reputable brands known for their quality and reliability, ensuring you get a product from a trusted manufacturer.

  • Value for Money: We focused on soundbars that offer the best value for money, providing excellent audio performance and features without exceeding the 5000 budget.

  • Diverse Options: We curated a diverse range of soundbars to cater to different preferences and needs, from compact models for small rooms to those with advanced features like Dolby Atmos and Bluetooth connectivity.

Below is the list of best soundbars under 5000 in India 

  1. boAt Aavante Bar 1180 60 Watt 2.0 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar
boAt is renowned for its high-quality audio products, and the boAt Aavante Bar 1180 60 Watt 2.0 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar in premium black is no exception. This budget soundbar under 5000 delivers exceptional audio with its 2.0 channel sound, perfect for enhancing your TV and movie experience. 

Equipped with Bluetooth V5.0, AUX, and USB connectivity, it easily integrates with all your devices. The versatile Aavante Bar 1180 offers different modes such as NEWS, MOVIES, and MUSIC, ensuring a tailored listening experience. With easy operational controls and a remote control device, managing your playback is straightforward and convenient.

Specifications:

  • Price: 3,999 (MRP 7,999 50% Off)

  • Brand: boAt

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, AUX, USB

  • Mounting: Tabletop

  • Model: Aavante Bar 1180

  • Power: 60 Watt

  • Channels: 2.0

Pros 

Cons

Clear balanced audio quality

No waterproof feature

Multiple connectivity options

Limited bass depth

User-friendly remote control

Compact sleek design

What is in the box? 

  • Aavante Bar 1180 

  • Warranty Card 

  • Remote Control User 

  • Manual

User’s Reviews: "Sound is awesome. No Soundbar is near it in the sound quality at such price. Only thing it lacks is that it does not auto turn on, on its own, after turning on the power, you will have to manually turn it on by the remote or by the switch on the soundbar after that it automatically connects with the TV. "

Why it's worth buying: With a 4.2-star rating from over 14,000 reviewers on Amazon, it is highly rated for its performance and value.

2. Mivi Fort Q120 Soundbar

Mivi, known for its high-quality audio products, presents the Fort Q120 Soundbar with 120W surround sound and 2.2 channel audio. This soundbar, made in India, features two built-in subwoofers and full-range speakers, delivering crisp, clear sound for an immersive home theatre experience. The multiple EQ modes allow you to customise your audio based on whether you're watching movies, listening to music, or catching up on the news. 

With connectivity options including Bluetooth v5.1, USB, AUX, and HDMI ARC, it seamlessly integrates with your TV, laptop, and other devices. The sleek, high-grade metallic mesh design with matte-finished back and elegant side panels ensures it blends effortlessly into any setup. The dedicated remote control makes managing your sound settings convenient and hassle-free.

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,399 (MRP 14,499 69% Off)

  • Brand: Mivi

  • Output Power: 120 Watts

  • Audio Mode: Surround Sound

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.1

  • Input Options: USB, AUX, HDMI

  • Design: Metallic Mesh

  • Channels: 2.2 Channel

Pros 

Cons

High-quality sound performance

May be bulky for small spaces

Easy to use remote control

Clarity could be underwhelming 

Strong bass and clear audio

Versatile EQ settings

Elegant and sleek design

What is in the box? 

  • 120W Soundbar

  • Remote control

User’s Reviews: "I previously used an Artis soundbar within the same budget range, but this new soundbar surpasses it in every aspect. The sound quality is remarkably clear and rich, with impressive bass and treble that enhance the overall listening experience. The loudness is also exceptional, easily filling the room without any distortion. For anyone looking to purchase a soundbar in this budget segment, I highly recommend this one. It's a top-notch choice and provides excellent value for the price."

Why it's worth buying: With a 4.3-star rating on Amazon, users praise its superior audio quality and sleek design.

3. pTron Newly Launched Jazz Plus 120W Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer

pTron newly launched Jazz Plus 120W Soundbar with a wired subwoofer, delivers immersive stereo sound ideal for mid-sized rooms and TVs. This 2.1 channel soundbar features 2.5-inch dual speakers and a 6-inch woofer, providing rich, room-filling audio. With multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, AUX, USB, and coaxial, it seamlessly integrates with various devices for versatile usage. 

The sleek design and wooden subwoofer complement any TV and room decor. Equipped with three preset EQ modes (Movie, Music, News) and a remote control, you can easily customize your audio experience. Additionally, it's wall-mountable and comes with all necessary accessories. Enhance your entertainment setup with pTron Jazz Plus and enjoy cinematic sound at home.

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,299 (MRP 13,799 69% Off)

  • Brand: pTron 

  • Power Output: 120W

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, HDMI, AUX

  • Channels: 2.1

  • Subwoofer: Wired, 6-inch

  • EQ Modes: Movie, Music, News

Pros

Cons

Rich immersive sound

Remote batteries not included

Sleek complementing design

Limited EQ modes

Easy to customise audio

Wall-mountable

Affordable for its features

What is in the box? 

  • Soundbar

  • Subwoofer 

  • Aux cable 

  • Remote

  • User guide 

User’s Reviews: "No matter the cost of your TV, it's worth investing in a separate, dedicated speaker for your screen. Soundbars are a much more affordable alternative to home theater speakers and AV receivers, while still providing powerful and immersive audio. I've tested the best brands. But I think To help you find the best one for your needs, this is the {Ptron Jazz 120w} best soundbar based on my listening test. Here the Conclusion is : if you're on the lookout for a soundbar that ticks all the boxes – stellar sound, solid build, easy setup, and affordability – the Ptron 120W is a standout choice that won't disappoint."

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its immersive stereo sound and versatile connectivity options at an affordable price.

4. ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 3902 Soundbar

ZEBRONICS presents the Juke BAR 3902 Soundbar, a powerful audio solution designed to elevate your home entertainment experience. With an impressive total power output of 100W, this soundbar delivers exceptional audio quality. The 4.46-inch subwoofer driver provides deep, intense bass, enhancing your music and movie-watching experience. 

The virtual 5.1 surround sound feature creates a cinematic auditory experience, perfect for movies and games. The soundbar is wall-mountable, offering flexibility in setup, and features an LED indicator for easy navigation of settings and modes. With multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth v5.0, HDMI (ARC), Optical, USB, and AUX ports, this jukebar ensures seamless integration with a variety of devices for a hassle-free audio experience.

Specifications:

  • Price: 3,999 (MRP 13,499 70% Off)

  • Brand: ZEBRONICS 

  • Output Power: 100W

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0

  • Subwoofer Driver: 4.46-inch

  • Audio Output Mode: Surround

  • Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Pros

Cons

Immersive audio experience

Remote control could be better

Strong and powerful bass

Sleek and stylish design

LED indicator for easy navigation

What is in the box? 

  • Sound Bar

  • Subwoofer

  • Remote Control

  • Input cable

  • QR code guide 

  • Wall mount fasteners

  • Power Adapter

User’s Reviews: "No matter the cost of your TV, it's worth investing in a separate, dedicated speaker for your screen. Soundbars are a much more affordable alternative to home theater speakers and AV receivers, while still providing powerful and immersive audio. I've tested the best brands. But I think To help you find the best one for your needs, this is the {Ptron Jazz 120w} best soundbar based on my listening test. Here the Conclusion is : if you're on the lookout for a soundbar that ticks all the boxes – stellar sound, solid build, easy setup, and affordability – the Ptron 120W is a standout choice that won't disappoint."

Why it's worth buying: With a 4-star rating on Amazon and over 400 purchases last month, this soundbar is worth buying for its reliable performance.

5. GIZMORE BAR6100 60W RMS Portable Bluetooth Soundbar

GIZMORE BAR6100 is a portable Bluetooth soundbar with 60W RMS power, delivering crystal-clear audio with a wide frequency range for optimal music and movie enjoyment. With versatile connectivity options including Bluetooth V5.0, AUX, USB, HDMI(ARC), and Optical Input, this soundbar ensures seamless integration with various devices. Experience immersive 360-degree surround sound and extra deep bass, thanks to the 2-inch x 4 Speaker Driver. The wall-mountable design saves space and enhances the aesthetic of your entertainment setup. You get to enjoy a space-saving, impactful audio experience with this soundbar, perfect for connecting with mobiles, TVs, PCs, and projectors.

Specifications:

  • Price: 3,799 (MRP 7,999 53% Off)

  • Brand: GIZMORE 

  • Power Output: 60W RMS

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth V5.0

  • Surround Sound: 360-degree

  • Mounting: Wall-mounted

  • Bass: Extra deep

  • Speaker Driver: 2-inch x 4

Pros

Cons

Convenient wall-mountable design

Remote control range could be improved

Compact and portable 

May require additional cables for setup

Crisp and clear audio output

Powerful extra deep bass

Immersive sound experience

What is in the box? 

  • Soundbar 

  • Remote Control 

  • AUX Cable 

  • Adaptor

  • User Manual 

User’s Reviews: "I never expected that this soundbar would have such an amazing base on high volumes ... loved it with my TV and working as a party speaker when connected with my phone. BASS is great"

Why it's worth buying: It offers  powerful output, making it worth buying for an impactful audio experience with versatile connectivity options.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)


How do I connect a soundbar to my TV? 

  • Most soundbars can be connected to your TV using an HDMI cable, optical cable, or Bluetooth, depending on the connectivity options available on your TV and soundbar.

Can a soundbar under 5000 deliver good audio quality? 

  • Yes, many soundbars under 5000 offer impressive audio quality with clear highs, rich mids, and deep bass, providing an enhanced listening experience for your entertainment needs.

Can I mount a soundbar under 5000 on my wall? 

  • Certainly, several soundbars under 5000 come with wall-mounting options, enabling you to save space and achieve a sleek, modern look in your home entertainment setup.

Are soundbars easy to set up? 

  • Yes, most soundbars are easy to set up and can be done in a few simple steps, including connecting it to your TV and plugging it into a power source.

Are soundbars compatible with smart home devices? 

  • Yes, many soundbars are compatible with smart home devices and can be controlled using voice commands through virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

To Wrap Up


Soundbars under 5000 offer an affordable solution to enhance your audio experience while watching movies, TV shows, or listening to music. With our carefully curated list of recommendations, you can find options that deliver quality sound, versatile connectivity, and ease of use without breaking the bank. Investing in one of our recommended soundbars ensures that you can enjoy immersive audio without compromising on quality, making it a worthwhile addition to your entertainment setup.

