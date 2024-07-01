The Best Smartwatches Under 5000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks

Best overall : The realme Watch S stands out as the best smartwatch under 5000 with its 3.30 cm TFT-LCD touchscreen, continuous heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, 15-day battery life, and IP68 water resistance, making it ideal for fitness enthusiasts and everyday users alike.

Best Budget: The Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Pro 5 Ma x impresses with a 1.96" AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, post-training workout analysis, VO2 max insights, and rapid health monitoring, offering comprehensive features at an affordable price point.

Unlike traditional watches, the best smartwatches offer real-time health data, notifications, and convenient features like music control and call answering directly from your wrist. This makes them ideal for staying connected and health-conscious without constantly reaching for your phone.

However, many smartwatches come with hefty price tags, which can deter budget-conscious consumers. But fear not, we’ve done the legwork for you. We've scoured the market to identify the best affordable smartwatches that deliver quality and essential features without breaking the bank.

With offerings from popular brands such as Realme, Boat, CULTSPORT, Fastrack, Fire-Boltt and more within this price bracket, there's a wide range of options to choose from. Regardless if you prioritise precise health metrics for your fitness regime or seek seamless integration with your smartphone, our curated list has something for everyone.

Stay tuned as we explore these top picks that combine affordability with functionality, ensuring you get the best value for your money in the competitive smartwatch market.

Factors to consider when looking for a smartwatch under 5000





Compatibility : Ensure the smartwatch is compatible with your smartphone's operating system (Android or iOS).

Display : Opt for a clear and vibrant display, preferably with features like touchscreen capability or always-on display.

Battery Life : Check the battery life and how it fits into your daily routine, considering factors like usage intensity and charging frequency.

Health and Fitness Features : Look for built-in features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, step counting, and workout modes.

Notifications : Ensure the smartwatch can receive and display notifications from your smartphone apps.

Water Resistance : Consider the level of water resistance if you plan to use the smartwatch during workouts or in wet conditions.

Connectivity : Evaluate the Bluetooth connectivity range and stability for seamless interaction with your smartphone.

Apps and Customizability: Check the availability of compatible apps and the ability to customise watch faces and settings.

How we chose them for you





Design and Comfort : Smartwatches were chosen based on their ergonomic design, comfort during wear, and aesthetic appeal to cater to various style preferences.

Performance assessment : We evaluated each smartwatch based on key performance factors like battery life, display quality, health tracking accuracy, and overall user experience.

Comparison Analysis : Through meticulous comparison, we analysed features such as heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, water resistance, and connectivity options to identify standout options.

Brand Credibility : We prioritised smartwatches from reputable brands known for their quality, reliability, and customer support in the wearable technology market.

Customer Reviews : We considered real-world feedback and reviews from users to gauge satisfaction levels, reliability, and any potential issues with each smartwatch.

Value for Money: Each selected smartwatch offers exceptional value for money, balancing affordability with a robust feature set that enhances your daily life without breaking the bank.

Below is the list of best smartwatches under 5000 in India