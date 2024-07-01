The Best Smartwatches Under 5000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best overall: The stands out as the best smartwatch under 5000 with its 3.30 cm TFT-LCD touchscreen, continuous heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, 15-day battery life, and IP68 water resistance, making it ideal for fitness enthusiasts and everyday users alike.
Best Budget: The x impresses with a 1.96" AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, post-training workout analysis, VO2 max insights, and rapid health monitoring, offering comprehensive features at an affordable price point.
Unlike traditional watches, the best smartwatches offer real-time health data, notifications, and convenient features like music control and call answering directly from your wrist. This makes them ideal for staying connected and health-conscious without constantly reaching for your phone.
However, many smartwatches come with hefty price tags, which can deter budget-conscious consumers. But fear not, we’ve done the legwork for you. We've scoured the market to identify the best affordable smartwatches that deliver quality and essential features without breaking the bank.
With offerings from popular brands such as Realme, Boat, CULTSPORT, Fastrack, Fire-Boltt and more within this price bracket, there's a wide range of options to choose from. Regardless if you prioritise precise health metrics for your fitness regime or seek seamless integration with your smartphone, our curated list has something for everyone.
Stay tuned as we explore these top picks that combine affordability with functionality, ensuring you get the best value for your money in the competitive smartwatch market.
Factors to consider when looking for a smartwatch under 5000
Compatibility: Ensure the smartwatch is compatible with your smartphone's operating system (Android or iOS).
Display: Opt for a clear and vibrant display, preferably with features like touchscreen capability or always-on display.
Battery Life: Check the battery life and how it fits into your daily routine, considering factors like usage intensity and charging frequency.
Health and Fitness Features: Look for built-in features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, step counting, and workout modes.
Notifications: Ensure the smartwatch can receive and display notifications from your smartphone apps.
Water Resistance: Consider the level of water resistance if you plan to use the smartwatch during workouts or in wet conditions.
Connectivity: Evaluate the Bluetooth connectivity range and stability for seamless interaction with your smartphone.
Apps and Customizability: Check the availability of compatible apps and the ability to customise watch faces and settings.
How we chose them for you
Design and Comfort: Smartwatches were chosen based on their ergonomic design, comfort during wear, and aesthetic appeal to cater to various style preferences.
Performance assessment: We evaluated each smartwatch based on key performance factors like battery life, display quality, health tracking accuracy, and overall user experience.
Comparison Analysis: Through meticulous comparison, we analysed features such as heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, water resistance, and connectivity options to identify standout options.
Brand Credibility: We prioritised smartwatches from reputable brands known for their quality, reliability, and customer support in the wearable technology market.
Customer Reviews: We considered real-world feedback and reviews from users to gauge satisfaction levels, reliability, and any potential issues with each smartwatch.
Value for Money: Each selected smartwatch offers exceptional value for money, balancing affordability with a robust feature set that enhances your daily life without breaking the bank.
Below is the list of best smartwatches under 5000 in India
The realme Watch S features a 3.30 cm TFT-LCD touchscreen with auto-brightness adjustment for clear viewing indoors and outdoors. It monitors heart rate and blood oxygen levels (SpO2) accurately, providing valuable health insights. With 16 sport modes and IP68 water resistance, it supports active lifestyles. The smartwatch boasts a premium aluminium alloy case and Corning Gorilla Glass for durability. It offers 100+ stylish watch faces and seamless smart notifications via Bluetooth connectivity.
Specifications:
Price: 3,248 (
MRP 7,99959% Off)
Brand: realme
Display: 3.30 cm TFT-LCD
Battery Life: Up to 15 days
Sensors: Heart rate, SpO2
Sports Modes: 16
Water Resistance: IP68
Material: Aluminium alloy, Gorilla Glass
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Long lasting battery life
|
Has connectivity issues with the app
|
Wide range of sport modes
|
Stylish design and durable build
What's in the box?
realme Smart Watch S
Charging cable (Magnetic Charging Base)
User manual
Warranty information
User’s Reviews: "Been using for the past 3 years with no issues. Readings are still very accurate. Very good Quality, accidentally dropped 3 times and many times accidentally bangs or hits the watch at walls or tables and yet functions properly and no damages or scratches visible. Very satisfied after 3 years.”
Why it's worth buying:With a solid 4.1-star rating from over 8000 reviews on Amazon, the realme smartwatch is worth buying for its advanced features, making it a reliable companion for active lifestyles.
This Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch comes with a sleek 1.96" Super AMOLED arched display with vibrant 410x502 resolution, ensuring a sharp viewing experience. It supports SingleSync BT Calling, 110+ sports modes, and 200+ watch faces, powered by NitroFast charging for quick boosts. Health monitoring includes 24x7 heart rate, sleep tracking, SpO2, and stress monitoring. This stylish smartwatch integrates seamlessly with Android and iOS devices, catering to active lifestyles with advanced fitness tracking capabilities.
Specifications:
Price: 2,699 (
MRP 7,99566% Off)
Brand: Fastrack
Display: 1.96" Super AMOLED
Battery Life: 7 days
Sports Modes: 110+
Connectivity: Bluetooth
Health Monitoring: Heart Rate, SpO2
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Sharp display with vibrant colours
|
Limited compatibility with iOS devices
|
Well built with great call quality
|
Larger size may not suit smaller wrists
|
Long battery life with quick charging
|
Large variety of watch faces available
What's in the box?
Watch
Magnetic Charging Cable
Quick Start Guide
Warranty Card
User’s Reviews: "This Fast-Track Smartwatch is awesome!It looks cool and feels comfy on my wrist. It's easy to use with a touchscreen, and I can do lots of stuff like track my steps and check my heart rate. Plus, it lasts a long time on one charge and can handle water. Overall, it's a great watch for anyone who wants to stay healthy and connected without any chaos.”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its expansive superior quality display and robust health tracking features, offering a seamless blend of style and advanced functionality.
The CrossBeats Nexus smartwatch boasts a large 2.01” AMOLED display with vibrant 410x494 resolution and 700 nits brightness. Powered by ChatGPT for voice commands and equipped with Dynamic Island for seamless notifications, it offers advanced features like ebook access and in-app GPS navigation. With 100+ sports modes, AI health tracking, and long-lasting battery life, it’s an ideal choice for active individuals seeking comprehensive fitness and communication capabilities.
Specifications:
Brand: 3,999 (
MRP 11,99967% Off)
Display: 2.01” AMOLED
Battery: 250 mAh
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3
Sensors: Bio sensor
Sports Modes: 100+
Features: ChatGPT voice
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
High-resolution display
|
Battery life could be improved
|
Comprehensive health tracking capabilities
|
App connectivity is poor
|
Reliable bluetooth call quality
|
Touch screen is quite smooth
What's in the box?
Nexus Smartwatch
Charging Cable
Warranty Card
User’s Reviews: "Changed to the CB Nexus and the accuracy of readings(sleep, BP) has increased, I should admit that. The app/interface can be made better, but if you are looking for a stylish watch as well as provides accurate readings, then this one is definitely on budget for you.”
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its brilliant display, extensive health tracking features, and high customer satisfaction with 55% rating 5 star on Amazon.
With a vibrant 1.96” AMOLED display, the ColorFit Pro 5 Max smartwatch by Noise offers comprehensive health tracking including heart rate, SpO2, and stress levels. It features DIY watch faces, customizable buttons for quick access, and BT calling with Tru SyncTM technology. With 100+ sports modes and post-training analysis, it's designed to optimise fitness insights and deliver real-time data for improved wellness management.
Specifications:
Price: 4,299 (
MRP 10,99961% Off)
Brand: Noise
Display: 1.96" AMOLED
Health Tracking: Heart Rate, SpO2
Connectivity: Bluetooth
Sports Modes: 100+
Customization: DIY Watch Faces
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Versatile sports modes cater to diverse activities
|
Battery drains quickly
|
Customizable watch faces
|
Step count accuracy is not up to mark
|
Sleek and stylish display
|
Excellent UI and UX interface
What's in the box?
Smartwatch
Magnetic Charger
User Manual
Warranty Card
User’s Reviews: "The built-in speaker is loud enough for clear calls, complemented by a reliable microphone ensuring clear voice transmission. Battery life seems impressive, and the stylish appearance, good features, and quality are noteworthy. It's considered great value for money, with a responsive touchscreen and accurate sleep tracking capabilities.”
Why it's worth buying: Recognized as an Amazon Choice with high ratings from over 9000 reviewers, affirming its reliability.
Equipped with a vibrant 1.43" AMOLED 2.5D display and 700 NITS peak brightness, the Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus smartwatch offers Bluetooth calling, TWS connection, and 300+ sports modes for detailed activity tracking. With 110 in-built watch faces, AI voice assistant, and 4GB internal storage, it ensures seamless connectivity and advanced health monitoring including SpO2 and heart rate tracking. Ideal for active lifestyles, it combines sleek design with multifunctional capabilities.
Specifications:
Price: 3,499
Brand: Fire-Boltt
Display: 1.43" AMOLED
Connectivity: Bluetooth
Sports Modes: 300+
Storage: 4GB
Battery Life: Up to 5 days
Water Resistance: IP67
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Clear display with high brightness
|
No GPS functionality
|
Sleek design with rotating button
|
Charging time is relatively long
|
Supports Bluetooth calling
|
Extensive sports tracking capabilities
What's in the box?
Smartwatch
Manual
Magnetic Charger
Warranty Card
User’s Reviews: "This watch impresses with its seamless calling functionality.The vibrant screen delivers crisp visuals with clarity,Touch sensitivity is impeccable, responding to every tap with ease,And its array of colours adds a dash of style, making it a standout piece.”
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon from over 7000 reviewers, it's trusted for its performance and features.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Which smartwatch is best under 5000?
The best smartwatches under 5000 typically include features like AMOLED displays, multiple sports modes, and Bluetooth calling. Consider options like realme Smart Watch S, Fastrack Limitless Fs1 Pro Smartwatch, Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Pro 5 Max 1.96" AMOLED Display Smart Watch.
How long does the battery of a smartwatch under 5000 last?
Battery life varies by model and usage, but many smartwatches under 5000 offer battery durations ranging from 3 to 7 days on average, depending on usage patterns and features like continuous heart rate monitoring.
How do I customise the watch face on a smartwatch?
Smartwatches under 5000 typically allow you to customise watch faces through companion apps, offering a range of designs to suit personal preferences and style, enhancing the user experience.
Are smartwatches suitable for monitoring sleep patterns?
Yes, smartwatches in this price range often include sleep tracking features that monitor sleep stages, duration, and provide insights into your sleep patterns, helping you improve sleep quality over time.
Are smartwatches compatible with both Android and iOS devices?
Yes, most smartwatches under 5000 are designed to be compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems, ensuring broad connectivity options.
In Conclusion
Smartwatches under 5000 offer a blend of affordability and essential functionalities that cater to various lifestyles and needs. Whether for fitness tracking, staying connected on the go, or simply enhancing daily convenience, these devices provide accessible technology without breaking the bank. Choosing from our recommended list ensures reliable performance and user satisfaction, backed by positive reviews and trusted brands in the market. Investing in one of these smartwatches promises value and utility, making it a practical choice for tech-savvy consumers looking to embrace wearable technology without overspending.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change