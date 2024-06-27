The Best Smart TVs in India For 2024 - Complete Guide

Our Top Picks
The influence of television in Indian households cannot be overstated. From small and middle-class families to affluent ones, everyone gathers around the . Whether it's your brother, dad, or husband eagerly watching the latest cricket match, or your mother glued to her favourite soap opera, the TV has been a household staple for years, remaining resilient despite the rise of tablets, smartphones, and laptops.
Recently, the best industry has revolutionised home entertainment, bringing state-of-the-art features to living rooms across the country. While giants like , , , and continue to roll out premium quality to a whopping 85 inches, offering stunning 4K resolution, newer brands like , , and are proving they’re here to stay.
With so many options available, choosing the best Smart TV can be overwhelming. To make your decision easier, we've rounded up some of the latest and best Smart TV models currently dominating in India .
Whether you're looking for , , or the best value for your money, our comprehensive list is here to guide you to the perfect choice for your home entertainment needs. Dive in and discover the best TVs in India that are incredibly smart and just right for you!
What to consider when looking to buy a smart TV
Display Technology: Consider whether you prefer LED, OLED, QLED, or MicroLED, as each offers different levels of brightness, contrast, and color accuracy.
Smart Features and OS: Ensure the TV runs on a user-friendly operating system (like Android TV, Tizen, or WebOS) with access to popular streaming apps. Look for features like voice control, app compatibility, and frequent software updates.
Screen Size: Choose a size that fits your room and viewing distance, ranging from compact 32-inch models to expansive 98-inch screens.
Resolution: Higher resolutions like 4K and 8K offer sharper images and more detail, but ensure your content sources support these resolutions.
Connectivity Options: Check for ample HDMI, USB ports, and wireless options like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to connect your devices and peripherals easily.
Refresh Rate: A higher refresh rate (60Hz, 120Hz) provides smoother motion for sports and gaming, enhancing your viewing experience.
Sound Quality: Look for built-in sound systems that provide clear audio, or consider models with support for external soundbars and home theater systems.
Energy Efficiency: Check the energy ratings to ensure the TV is cost-effective to run and environmentally friendly.
Design and Build Quality: Consider the TV's aesthetics and how it fits into your room decor. Look for a slim design, narrow bezels, and sturdy build quality to ensure it looks good and lasts long.
Future Proofing: Opt for a TV with the latest technology and features that will remain relevant for years. Features like HDMI 2.1, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), and 120Hz refresh rates can help future-proof your investment.
How we chose them for you
Performance and Features: We evaluated each TV based on key performance metrics such as picture quality, sound clarity, and smart features. We prioritized models with advanced technologies like 4K resolution, HDR support, and user-friendly operating systems.
Comparison Analysis: We conducted a detailed comparison of each model’s strengths and weaknesses. This included assessing the pros and cons of each TV to help you understand their unique benefits and any potential drawbacks.
Customer Reviews and Ratings: We reviewed many of customer feedbacks and ratings across multiple platforms. This helped us understand the real-world performance and reliability of each model from users who have already experienced them.
Price and Warranty Consideration: We evaluated the price-to-performance ratio of each TV, ensuring they offer excellent value for money. We also checked the warranty terms and after-sales service to ensure long-term customer satisfaction.
Brand Reputation: We selected TVs from reputable brands known for their reliability, innovation, and customer service. This added an extra layer of assurance to our recommendations.
Below is a detailed review of the best Smart TVs in India
The Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K TV delivers stunning picture quality with its X1 4K Processor and 4K HDR technology. Its Motionflow™ XR ensures smooth action sequences, while Dolby Audio provides rich, clear sound. Featuring Google TV, voice search, and built-in Chromecast, this TV offers a seamless smart experience, making it one of the best smart TVs in India.
Specifications
Price: 77,990 (
MRP 1,39,90044% Off)
Brand: Sony
Screen Size: 65 Inches
Display: LED, 4K HDR
Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Smart Features: Google TV
Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi
Sound: Dolby Audio
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Delivers crisp and rich videos with any lags
|
Premium pricing
|
High room-filling sound quality
|
Average refresh rate
|
Easy-to-use Google TV interface
|
Wide app compatibility
What's in the box?
1 LED TV
1 AC Power Cord
1 Remote Control
1 Table-Top Stand
1 User Manual
2 AAA Batteries
User’s Reviews: "No need to mention about the picture & sound quality as both are top notch always in all Sony TV's. I just upgraded from my old 43 inch TV and the upgrade is clearly visible. Completely satisfied with my purchase. Also the installation happened in a few hrs after delivery itself. Really great service from Sony. Thanks Amazon & Sony for the great experience.”
Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.8-star rating on Amazon from over 14,000+ reviewers, this TV is worth buying for its superior picture quality ensuring a top-notch entertainment experience.
The Toshiba 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55M550MP excels with its Quantum Dot technology and Dolby Atmos sound, delivering vibrant colors and immersive audio. Featuring Google TV, a REGZA Engine 4K PRO processor, and Full Array Local Dimming, it offers exceptional picture quality and dynamic contrast. This TV supports advanced gaming features like Game Mode and Sports Mode, ensuring a captivating viewing experience tailored to enthusiasts and casual viewers alike.
Specifications:
Price: 42,999 (
MRP 69,99939% Off)
Brand: Toshiba
Display Technology: QLED
Sound System: Dolby Atmos
Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi
Processor: REGZA Engine 4K PRO
HDR Support: HDR 10+
Smart Features: Google TV
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Rich audio enhances immersion
|
Limited app ecosystem
|
Supports advanced gaming
|
High brightness may not suit all environments
|
Sleek borderless design adds aesthetic appeal
|
Dual-band Wi-Fi for fast streaming
What's in the box?
1 TV Unit
1 Remote
2 Base Stand
1 Wall Mount Bracket
2 AAA Battery
1 Quick setup guide
1 Warranty Card
4 screw
User’s Reviews: "I’m using it without DTH, just plugged it in and connected to WiFi. Streams everything you’d want fast! The dual band WiFi helps! Picture quality is excellent but falls short of premium TVs when it comes to detail. If you want the best, go for LG or Sony TVs. But at this budget, this TV delivers excellent picture quality and criticising it is just nitpicking. You get good speakers too, with enough sound to fill a medium sized room. Installation was a breeze and the remote control comes with dedicated buttons for OTTs. Overall, great performance and value for money with all the features! 4.5/5!”
Why it's worth buying: With an Amazon Choice tag and strong 4.2-star ratings, it promises a high-quality viewing experience trusted by many.
The OnePlus 32-inch Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 features a vibrant LED panel with DCI-P3 93% color gamut and Gamma Engine for stunning visuals. With Dolby Audio, Google Assistant, and OnePlus Connect, this TV ensures clear sound and smart functionality, making it one of the best smart TVs for a dynamic entertainment experience.
Specifications:
Price: 49,999
Brand: OnePlus
Screen Size: 32 inches
Resolution: HD Ready
Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB
Sound Output: 20 Watts
Smart Features: Android TV 9.0
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Good audio quality with Dolby Audio
|
Issues with the display at times
|
Clear and vivid picture quality
|
Basic remote design
|
Easy to set up and operate
|
Speakers deliver clear and well-balanced sound
What's in the box?
1 LED TV
2 Table Stand Base
1 User Manual
1 Remote Control
1AC Cord
2 AAA Battery
User’s Reviews: "I bought this TV in the first sale on 5th July and have been loving it. Amazon installation was prompt and it was set up the same day as the delivery. It is pretty light and slim, as given in the specs. The picture quality is fabulous, colours are right and everything about the display is better than normal. As a normal user, you wouldn't notice any point of complaint regarding the display. Speakers are loud enough, and we are bound to mostly use it at 25% of the maximum volume. Dolby surround sound is an added benefit that does enhance the sound experience of the TV.”
Why it's worth buying: Its 4.1-star rating from over 44,000+ reviews and Amazon Choice designation highlight its popularity and reliability.
The Samsung 55-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV boasts stunning visuals with its Crystal Processor 4K and HDR support. Its AI Energy Mode intelligently reduces energy consumption, while Q-Symphony provides immersive sound. With 4K upscaling and Auto Low Latency Mode for smooth gaming, this TV offers a superior entertainment experience, making it a top choice among the best smart TVs in India.
Specifications:
Price: 46,990 (
MRP 64,90028% Off)
Brand: Samsung
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD
Display Technology: UHD
Refresh Rate: 50 Hz
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Sound: 20W Output, Dolby Audio
Smart Features: Google Assistant, Chromecast
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Excellent picture quality and clarity
|
No HDMI 2.1 ports
|
Sleek minimalistic design
|
Limited refresh rate (50 Hz)
|
Easy integration with smart home devices
|
Seamless Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity
What's in the box?
1 Unit TV
1 Remote Control
1 User Manual
1 Power Cable
User’s Reviews: "First off, I have to commend the swift delivery. It arrived in just 4 days, and installation was a breeze, completed within 24 hours. Kudos to the team for their efficiency! As for the TV itself, I'm thoroughly impressed. The picture quality is stunning, with crisp details and vibrant colours that truly bring my favourite shows and movies to life. The 4K Ultra HD resolution makes every scene pop with clarity, and the Crystal iSmart technology ensures a seamless viewing experience. Being my first TV purchase, I was a bit apprehensive, but those worries were quickly put to rest. Samsung has certainly set the bar high with this model.”
Why it's worth buying: As an Amazon Choice product with strong recent sales, it promises reliability and customer satisfaction.
The MI 43-inch A Series Full HD Smart Google LED TV provides bright and captivating visuals with HDR 10 and Vivid Picture Engine. Featuring Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual X, it delivers immersive sound. With a bezel-less design and PatchWall+ offering 200+ free live TV channels, this TV ensures a seamless and rich entertainment experience, perfect for your home.
Specifications:
Price: 20,999 (
MRP 35,99942% Off)
Brand: MI
Screen Size: 43 Inches
Resolution: Full HD
Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Connectivity: Dual Wi-Fi
Audio: Dolby Audio
Processor: Quad Core
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Stunning picture quality and clarity
|
Limited to Full HD resolution
|
Rich immersive sound experience
|
Only 20W sound output
|
Sleek bezel-less modern design
|
Smooth performance no lagging issues
What's in the box?
1 LED TV
2 Table Stand Base along with screws
1 User Manual
1 Warranty Card
1 Remote Control
2 AAA Battery
User’s Reviews: "It's mind blowing. Really great clarity and sound, super smooth interface without lag, mi apps like mi 360 camera and viomi mop app, etc also works in tv. Camera live feed is super smooth due to the ecosystem. Even expensive TVs won't match this.”
Why it's worth buying: With its vibrant Full HD display and immersive Dolby Audio, this Amazon Choice TV delivers stunning visuals and rich sound, ensuring a superior entertainment experience. With over 1K recent purchases, it's trusted for its quality and value.
The Vu 43-inch GloLED 4K Smart Google TV offers an immersive viewing experience with its 94% NTSC Color Volume and Dynamic Backlight Control. Featuring a built-in DJ Subwoofer and 84W soundbar with Dolby Atmos, it delivers powerful audio. The AI-powered Glo Processor enhances content with advanced upscaling, while Google TV provides seamless access to a wide range of apps. Enjoy cinema-like visuals with Cinema Mode and adaptive viewing with the Ambient Light Sensor.
Specifications:
Price: 26,999 (
MRP 40,00033% Off)
Brand: Vu
Display Technology: LED
Resolution: 4K
Sound: Dolby Atmos
Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi
Processor: Glo AI
Smart Features: Google TV
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Powerful built-in sound system
|
Higher energy consumption
|
Adaptive ambient light adjustment
|
Durability issues
|
Rich colour reproduction
|
Sleek bezel-less design
What's in the box?
1-TV Unit
Remote Control
Power Cord, User Manual
Table Stand Mount
VESA Wall Mount Bracket
2 AAA Batteries
User’s Reviews: "It's mind blowing. Really great clarity and sound, super smooth interface without lag, mi apps like mi 360 camera and viomi mop app, etc also works in tv. Camera live feed is super smooth due to the ecosystem. Even expensive TVs won't match this.”
Why it's worth buying: This Vu GloLED TV boasts 4.5-star ratings and an Amazon product badge, showcasing its superior performance.
The LG 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV delivers vibrant visuals with its Dynamic Color Enhancer and Active HDR. Equipped with a Quad Core Processor, it upscales images for sharper quality. You can also enjoy immersive audio with DTS Virtual and Dolby Audio. Featuring a sleek, thin bezel design, it seamlessly integrates with your interior, providing a sophisticated viewing experience.
Specifications:
Price: 14,490 (
MRP 21,49034% Off)
Brand: LG
Resolution: HD Ready
Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
Connectivity: Wi-Fi
Sound Output: 10 Watts
Display Type: LED
Processor: Quad Core
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Sharp vivid image quality
|
Limited sound output
|
Enhanced colour contrast
|
Average screen size
|
Immersive audio experience
|
User-friendly interface
|
Slim stylish design
What's in the box?
1 LED TV
1 Table Top Stand
1 User Manual
1 Warranty Card
1 Remote Control
2 AAA Batteries
User’s Reviews: "I am writing this review after using it for 3 months so that I can share my personal experience. I bought at a very good price as compared to market price and the product is very good and installation service is very fast and as of now the experience was good.”
Why it's worth buying: With over 2K recent purchases on Amazon, it's a popular choice for its reliable performance and affordability in the smart TV category.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Which TV brand is best in India?
There is no definitive "best" TV brand as preferences vary based on individual needs and budget. Some popular brands known for quality and reliability include those offering a range of features like Samsung, Sony, LG, and Panasonic.
Which is the best Smart TV in India?
The best Smart TV in India depends on your specific requirements such as screen size, resolution, sound quality, and smart features. Look for models that offer a good balance of picture quality, sound clarity, and smart functionality to suit your viewing preferences.
Which TV is best: LED or LCD?
LED TVs are generally considered superior to LCD TVs due to their improved picture quality, energy efficiency, and slimmer design. LED TVs offer better brightness, contrast levels, and are more commonly available in the market compared to LCDs.
Which operating system (OS) is best for TV?
The best TV OS depends on your preferences and ecosystem. Android TV, LG's webOS, Samsung's Tizen, and Roku TV are popular choices. Android TV offers a wide range of apps and Google Assistant integration, while webOS and Tizen are known for their intuitive user interfaces and smooth performance.
How to connect a Smart TV to the internet?
Smart TVs can connect to the internet via Wi-Fi or Ethernet cable. Access the settings menu on your TV, select the network settings, and choose your Wi-Fi network. Enter the password to establish a connection.
In a Nutshell
Smart TVs have revolutionised home entertainment by seamlessly integrating internet capabilities with traditional television viewing. Offering access to a plethora of streaming services and apps, they enhance convenience and choice for users. From streaming movies to browsing the web and controlling smart home devices, smart TVs serve as versatile hubs in modern households. Choosing from our list of recommendations ensures you invest in cutting-edge technology that enriches your viewing experience with clarity, connectivity, and ease of use.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change