The Best Smart TVs in India For 2024 - Complete Guide

The influence of television in Indian households cannot be overstated. From small and middle-class families to affluent ones, everyone gathers around the best TV . Whether it's your brother, dad, or husband eagerly watching the latest cricket match, or your mother glued to her favourite soap opera, the TV has been a household staple for years, remaining resilient despite the rise of tablets, smartphones, and laptops.

Recently, the best Smart TV industry has revolutionised home entertainment, bringing state-of-the-art features to living rooms across the country. While giants like Sony , Samsung , LG , and OnePlus continue to roll out premium quality models ranging from 32 inches to a whopping 85 inches, offering stunning 4K resolution, newer brands like Toshiba , Vu , and Hisense are proving they’re here to stay.

With so many options available, choosing the best Smart TV can be overwhelming. To make your decision easier, we've rounded up some of the latest and best Smart TV models currently dominating in India .

Whether you're looking for top-tier performance , budget-friendly options , or the best value for your money, our comprehensive list is here to guide you to the perfect choice for your home entertainment needs. Dive in and discover the best TVs in India that are incredibly smart and just right for you!

What to consider when looking to buy a smart TV





Display Technology: Consider whether you prefer LED, OLED, QLED, or MicroLED, as each offers different levels of brightness, contrast, and color accuracy.

Smart Features and OS: Ensure the TV runs on a user-friendly operating system (like Android TV, Tizen, or WebOS) with access to popular streaming apps. Look for features like voice control, app compatibility, and frequent software updates.

Screen Size: Choose a size that fits your room and viewing distance, ranging from compact 32-inch models to expansive 98-inch screens.

Resolution: Higher resolutions like 4K and 8K offer sharper images and more detail, but ensure your content sources support these resolutions.

Connectivity Options: Check for ample HDMI, USB ports, and wireless options like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to connect your devices and peripherals easily.

Refresh Rate: A higher refresh rate (60Hz, 120Hz) provides smoother motion for sports and gaming, enhancing your viewing experience.

Sound Quality: Look for built-in sound systems that provide clear audio, or consider models with support for external soundbars and home theater systems.

Energy Efficiency: Check the energy ratings to ensure the TV is cost-effective to run and environmentally friendly.

Design and Build Quality: Consider the TV's aesthetics and how it fits into your room decor. Look for a slim design, narrow bezels, and sturdy build quality to ensure it looks good and lasts long.

Future Proofing: Opt for a TV with the latest technology and features that will remain relevant for years. Features like HDMI 2.1, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), and 120Hz refresh rates can help future-proof your investment.

How we chose them for you





Performance and Features: We evaluated each TV based on key performance metrics such as picture quality, sound clarity, and smart features. We prioritized models with advanced technologies like 4K resolution, HDR support, and user-friendly operating systems.

Comparison Analysis: We conducted a detailed comparison of each model’s strengths and weaknesses. This included assessing the pros and cons of each TV to help you understand their unique benefits and any potential drawbacks.

Customer Reviews and Ratings: We reviewed many of customer feedbacks and ratings across multiple platforms. This helped us understand the real-world performance and reliability of each model from users who have already experienced them.

Price and Warranty Consideration: We evaluated the price-to-performance ratio of each TV, ensuring they offer excellent value for money. We also checked the warranty terms and after-sales service to ensure long-term customer satisfaction.

Brand Reputation: We selected TVs from reputable brands known for their reliability, innovation, and customer service. This added an extra layer of assurance to our recommendations.

Below is a detailed review of the best Smart TVs in India



