If you're in the market for a Samsung tablet in India for 2024, you're in luck! Samsung has consistently delivered some of the best tablets, perfect for everything from work to play. Choosing the right tablet can be a game-changer, whether you're after a sleek device for streaming, a powerful one for productivity, or something in between.
Samsung tablets are known for their vibrant displays, long battery life, and robust performance. Their top of the line features like stunning AMOLED screens and powerful processors ensure that you get top-notch performance for gaming, watching movies, or handling professional tasks. They also offer seamless integration with other Samsung devices, making them ideal if you’re already in the Samsung ecosystem.
Read through this article to find which Samsung tablet is worth your investment and why it might be the perfect addition to your tech lineup.
Our Top Favourites
Best Overall: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite stands out with its 10.4-inch display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable storage, offering a balanced performance for both productivity and entertainment with the added convenience of an included S Pen.
Best Budget: The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a fantastic choice for those looking to save, featuring an 8.7-inch display, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage, making it perfect for everyday tasks and light media consumption at an affordable price.
What to look for when planning to buy a Samsung tablet
Purpose: Determine what you'll primarily use the tablet for—entertainment, productivity, or a combination of both.
Screen Size: Choose a size that suits your needs. Larger screens are great for media consumption, while smaller ones are more portable.
Performance: Check the processor, RAM, and storage capacity to ensure smooth performance for your apps and tasks.
Battery Life: Look for tablets with long battery life to avoid frequent recharging, especially if you'll be using it on the go.
Display Quality: Consider the resolution and screen technology (like AMOLED) for better display quality, especially if you watch a lot of videos.
Operating System: Ensure the tablet runs the latest version of Android for better security and access to new features.
Features: Look for additional features like S Pen support, multitasking capabilities, and compatibility with keyboard accessories if needed.
Connectivity: Check for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and optional LTE connectivity depending on your needs.
Build Quality: Consider the build quality and design for durability and aesthetics, especially if you’ll be using it frequently.
How we chose them for you
User-Friendliness: We evaluated each tablet's ease of use, including interface simplicity and intuitive navigation, to ensure a seamless experience for all users.
Performance: Tablets were assessed based on their specs—processor speed, RAM, and storage—to guarantee smooth performance for various tasks and applications.
Comparisons: We compared the pros and cons of each model to highlight their strengths and limitations, helping you make an informed choice.
User Feedback: We took into account real user reviews and ratings to gauge overall satisfaction and reliability from those who have used the tablets.
Price Considerations: We considered various price points, from budget-friendly options to higher-end models, ensuring that there are great choices available within different budget ranges.
The Galaxy Tab S9 Series sets a new standard for premium tablets with a sleek design, robust durability, and innovative features like AI-assisted Note Assist, which simplifies note-taking and organization. The dynamic AMOLED 2X display offers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and smooth scrolling.
This tablet is built for creativity and productivity, enhanced by the responsive S Pen, optimized for both indoor and outdoor use. The device's power is further supported by a long-lasting battery and expandable storage, making it a versatile tool for work, play, and creative projects.
With additional accessories like the Book Cover Keyboard and Smart Book Cover, users can customize their experience for maximum efficiency and comfort.
Specifications:
Price: 83,999 (
M.R.P.: ₹93,99911% Off)
Screen Size: 5.8-inch
Resolution: 1440x2960 pixels
Processor: Snapdragon 845
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB expandable
Battery: 3000mAh
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Compact size makes it easy to hold
|
Expensive
|
High-quality camera provide clear photos
|
Bass could be better
|
Performans smoothly without any lags
|
No major design updates from S8
|
Vibrant display with high resolution
|
Excellent battery life
User Feedback: Performance is really good as per my use,I generally use it for taking notes,watching online classes, Netflix and some gaming. Haven't had any issues with it as of now. Now coming to the price I admit its on the higher side but having said that its my first tab and I have no previous to compare it with but I have had no problems with it yet.
Here's the list of the best Samsung tablets in India
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ stands out with its impressive 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, ensuring smooth performance and ample space for all your needs.
The tablet features a stunning 90Hz adaptive display, providing fluid visuals for an enhanced viewing experience. Its IP68 rating means it's resistant to water and dust, adding durability to its sleek design. With a robust 8,000 mAh battery, the Tab S9 FE+ keeps you connected and productive throughout the day.
Additionally, the reduced blue light emission of its screen helps protect your eyes during extended use. Whether you’re streaming, gaming, or working, this tablet combines power, durability, and comfort, making it a top choice for those seeking a high-performance device.
Specifications:
Price: 56,999 (
M.R.P.: ₹69,99919% Off)
Display: 12.4-inch Super AMOLED
Processor: Octa-core Exynos 2200
RAM: 12GB LPDDR5
Storage: 256GB UFS 3.1
Battery: 8,000 mAh
Connectivity: WiFi 6E
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Crisp display with vibrant colors
|
Limited to WiFi no 5G support
|
Durable design with water and dust resistance
|
Charging speed can be slower with high usage
|
Ample storage for files and apps
|
Runs smoothly when multitasking
User Feedback: Performance is really good as per my use,I generally use it for taking notes,watching online classes, Netflix and some gaming. Haven't had any issues with it as of now. Now coming to the price I admit its on the higher side but having said that its my first tab and I have no previous to compare it with but I have had no problems with it yet.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is perfect for anyone who needs a powerful tablet with a sleek design. Featuring a generous 11-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, it delivers vibrant, smooth visuals whether you're watching videos or browsing the web.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375 processor and 8GB of RAM ensure that multitasking feels effortless, while the 128GB of expandable storage provides ample space for all your apps, photos, and files. The tablet’s 7040 mAh battery keeps you going throughout the day, and its quad speakers offer immersive sound for an enhanced audio experience.
With its stylish Graphite finish, the Tab A9+ also combines functionality with a modern aesthetic. This tablet also supports 5G connectivity, ensuring you stay connected no matter where you are. Ideal for both work and play, the Galaxy Tab A9+ blends performance with elegance seamlessly.
Specifications:
Price: 20,989 (
M.R.P.: ₹29,99030% Off)
Display Size: 11 inches
Refresh Rate: 90Hz
Processor: Snapdragon SM6375
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB expandable
Battery: 7040 mAh
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Stylish design with premium metal finish
|
Large size can be bulky for some users
|
Long-lasting battery supports all-day use
|
High-performance processor
|
Smooth display provider fluid visuals
User Feedback: I bought this to use the notes app primarily, and that works great. The big screen size makes it feel as big as a copy, and paired with the stylus, it works very well for my purpose.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a fantastic choice if you’re after a versatile and affordable tablet. It comes with a 10.4-inch TFT display that provides clear and vibrant visuals, perfect for streaming videos or browsing the web.
The slim and lightweight design, along with the metal unibody, makes it easy to carry around. Inside, you’ll find a 4GB RAM and a 64GB storage capacity, which is expandable, giving you plenty of room for your files and apps. The tablet runs on Android 12 and is powered by an octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance. The S Pen included is great for note-taking and drawing.
Plus, with Dolby Atmos sound and dual speakers, the audio quality is immersive. With a 7,040mAh battery, you can use it throughout the day without frequent recharges. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a solid choice for productivity and entertainment on the go.
Specifications:
Price: 23,999 (
M.R.P.: ₹30,99923% Off)
Display Size: 10.4 inches
Storage Capacity: 64 GB
RAM: 4 GB
Battery: 7,040 mAh
Camera: 8 MP Rear
Audio: Dolby Atmos
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Lightweight and easy to carry
|
Large size can be bulky for some users
|
Clear and vibrant display quality
|
Camera quality could be better
|
Long-lasting battery life
|
High-quality audio with Dolby Atmos
User Feedback: I bought at 14.6k and there is nothing more i can expect from a device of this cost...Tablet has easily surpassed my expectations and has turned into a productive workhouse
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is solid for staying connected and entertained on the go. With its slim metal body and 8.7-inch display, it's easy to carry around and offers vibrant visuals.
Whether you’re watching movies or making calls, the Dolby Atmos sound ensures rich audio. The 32GB storage, expandable up to 1TB, gives you plenty of room for apps, photos, and files. Running on Android with 3GB RAM, it’s smooth and responsive for everyday tasks.
Plus, the 8MP rear camera is handy for capturing moments, and the long-lasting battery keeps you powered up. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite also supports 4G and Wi-Fi, so you're always connected. It's a solid choice for anyone looking for a versatile, portable tablet with calling capabilities.
Specifications:
Price: 10,290 (
M.R.P.: ₹17,50041% Off)
Display Size: 8.7 inches
Storage Capacity: 32GB Expandable
RAM Memory: 3GB
Operating System: Android
Audio Feature: Dolby Atmos
Camera Rear: 8MP
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Clear and impressive sound quality
|
Display resolution could be higher
|
Smooth performance for daily tasks
|
No flash on the rear camera
|
Supports 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity
|
Easy to carry due to compact size
User Feedback: If you're open to spending more, there are better options, but for its price, this tablet is solid. It has stereo speakers with Dolby audio, a decent screen, though brightness is a bit lower than most phones. It doesn't overheat easily and handles everyday tasks well, though it's not suited for intense gaming. Charging takes about 3-4 hours from 0% to 100%. While it lacks a fingerprint sensor, it does have face recognition for security.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How do I choose between different tablet sizes?
Smaller tablets (7-8 inches) are more portable and convenient for reading and casual browsing, while larger tablets (10 inches and above) are better for productivity tasks, media consumption, and multitasking.
How long do tablet batteries typically last?
Tablet battery life can vary widely depending on the model and usage, but most tablets offer between 8 to 12 hours of usage on a full charge. Power-hungry tasks like gaming or video streaming may reduce this time.
Is a tablet suitable for gaming?
Tablets are great for casual gaming and can handle most mobile games smoothly. However, for high-performance gaming or games with demanding graphics, you might experience some limitations compared to dedicated gaming devices.
Can I make phone calls from a tablet?
Some tablets offer cellular connectivity, allowing you to make phone calls and send texts, similar to a smartphone. This feature is particularly useful if you want to stay connected without carrying multiple devices.
In Conclusion
If you're in the market for a new tablet, the options can seem overwhelming, but there’s definitely something on our list that's going to suit what you need. Whether you're looking for something to stream your favorite shows, help with work on the go, or keep the kids entertained, you’ll find a great match. Investing in a quality tablet from our recommendations is worth it—you'll get the right balance of performance, style, and value. It’s like having a reliable companion that fits perfectly into your daily routine.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change