Ever had your phone die on you at the worst possible moment? Whether you're travelling, working, or just going about your day, a dead battery can be incredibly frustrating. Keeping your devices powered up is essential, and that's where portable chargers come in handy.
These small, compact gadgets can save the day by ensuring your phone, tablet, or any other device stays charged no matter where you are.We all know the struggle of trying to find an outlet in a crowded airport or at a busy café.
With a reliable portable charger, you can avoid the hassle and keep your devices running smoothly. It's a must-have for anyone who relies on their gadgets throughout the day.
But with so many options out there, finding the right portable charger can be overwhelming. That's why we've done the hard work for you. In this comprehensive guide, we've rounded up the best portable chargers for travel, work, and everyday use. Each of these chargers delivers top-notch quality, ensuring you get the power you need when you need it most.
We've got you covered with all the info you need to make an informed choice, keeping your devices powered up and your life hassle-free.
Our Top Recommendations:
Best Overall: The stands out as the best portable charger with its impressive 24,000mAh capacity, 140W output, and smart digital display, offering rapid charging for multiple devices including smartphones, laptops, and more.
Best Budget: The offers excellent value with its compact 4,500mAh capacity, 20W fast charging, and built-in USB-C port, providing a cost-effective solution for quick and easy power on the go.
What is a portable charger?
A portable charger, also known as a power bank, is a compact device that stores electrical energy to recharge your electronic devices on the go. It provides a convenient way to keep your smartphone, tablet, or other gadgets powered up without needing an electrical outlet.
Below is an all comprehensive list of the best portable charges and power banks
If you’re looking for a powerful and versatile portable charger, the Anker Power Bank with 24,000mAh capacity is a fantastic choice. It features a 140W output, so it can fast charge your devices like iPhone 15, iPhone 14 series, Samsung phones, MacBook, and more. With three ports, you can charge up to three devices simultaneously, making it perfect for travel or busy days.
The smart digital display keeps you informed about the battery status, while the ActiveShield 2.0 technology ensures real-time protection for your devices. This power bank delivers high-speed recharging and reliability, keeping all your gadgets powered up wherever you are.
Best for:
Ideal for tech users needing fast, high-capacity charging for multiple devices simultaneously, ensuring power on the go.
Specifications
Price: $110
Brand: Anker
Battery Capacity: 24,000mAh
Output Power: 140W
Ports: 3
Charging Speed: Fast
Protection: ActiveShield 2.0
Display: Digital
Pros:
Can Charge three devices simultaneously
High-speed recharging capability
Compatible with a wide range of devices
On-screen display is clear and sleek
Cons:
Bulky design may not be pocket-friendly
Higher price compared to simpler models
User’s Reviews: "The Anker Power Bank easily charges a Samsung S23 Plus from 0-100% around three times, so you won't run out of power. Its screen is bright enough to read even in direct sunlight, making it convenient to check your charging status. There’s no reason to hesitate—this power bank is a solid choice for reliable, high-capacity charging.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: For those willing to invest in quality, this portable charger excels with its massive 24,000mAh capacity. The screen shows real-time wattage and estimates remaining charging time, ensuring reliable performance.
For a sleek and efficient portable charger, check out the Belkin BoostCharge Plus with 10,000mAh capacity. This compact power bank comes with built-in Lightning and USB-C cables, so you can charge your iPhone 15, iPhone 14, or iPad without juggling multiple cords.
It can juice up two devices at once with a total output of 23W, and the pass-through charging feature allows you to power up both the charger and your device simultaneously. Plus, the LED indicator light lets you easily monitor the battery level. With this power bank, you’ll have reliable power all day long without the hassle of extra cables.
Best for:
Ideal for iPhone users needing a compact, all-in-one power bank for on-the-go charging with integrated cables and high capacity.
Specifications
Price: $70
Brand: Belkin
Battery Capacity: 10,000mAh
Cable Type: Lightning, USB-C
Output Power: 23W
Pass-Through Charging: Yes
Dimensions: 2.9” x 6.1” x 0.7”
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Pros:
Built-in cables reduce clutter
Compact and lightweight design
The LED indicator shows battery status
High capacity ensures extended use
Cons:
Pass-through charging only if above 25%
Limited to 18W fast charging
User’s Reviews: "I like the built in connections. The unit is light and easily charges phone a few times. I've had bigger units that work longer, but this is the perfect mix of lightweight and heft of power.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: This power bank offers two built-in cables and a high capacity, allowing most smartphones to be charged up to three times. Its Lightning cables are conveniently accessible.
The BioLite Charge 40 PD is a game-changer for portable power. With a 10,000mAh battery, it can charge up to three devices simultaneously, thanks to its 18W USB-C and two USB-A ports. It fully charges in just 2.5 hours and delivers fast, reliable power to your smartphone, tablet, or headlamp.
Lightweight and compact at just 9.3 ounces, it’s perfect for travel and FAA carry-on compliant. The built-in battery indicator keeps you informed of the remaining power, ensuring you’re never caught off guard. This power bank is a great companion for those always on the move or in need of dependable energy.
Best for:
Perfect for travellers needing compact, fast-charging power solutions for smartphones, tablets, and other devices.
Specifications:
Battery Capacity: 10,000mAh
Input/Output: 18W USB-C
Outputs: 2 USB-A
Dimensions: 5.9 x 3.2 x 0.7 inches
Weight: 9.3 ounces
Pros:
Fast charging speeds performance
Compact design fits in any bag
Lightweight and FAA-compliant for travel
Battery indicator keeps track of power
Excellent built quality
Cons:
Restricted to USB-C and USB-A ports only
User’s Reviews: "Compact, well built, charges fast and will charge a lot of usb devices before needing to charge the battery again. Took on a month long motorcycle trip. Was a great addition to my packing routine. You can only take so much and it has to be something that gets used a lot.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: It is a dependable choice for travel, providing 2-3 full phone charges before needing a recharge. Its compact size makes it easy to carry in a backpack or tote, ideal for trips with limited outlet access.
The Eggtronic Laptop Power Bank is a must-have for those needing reliable on-the-go power. With a massive 20,000mAh battery, it can charge your smartphone up to six times, tablet four times, or give your laptop over one full charge. It features a 45W USB-C Power Delivery port and a Quick Charge USB-A port, allowing you to power up to three devices at once.
The sleek, slim design is travel-friendly, and the soft water-repellent canvas adds durability. Plus, the clear LCD display shows exactly how much charge is left, so you’ll never be caught off guard. This power bank is perfect for anyone who needs versatile, high-capacity charging in a compact form.
Best for:
Best for frequent travellers, tech enthusiasts, and anyone needing to charge multiple devices quickly and reliably.
Specifications
Price: $47
Brand: Eggtronic
Battery Capacity: 20,000mAh
USB Ports: USB-C, USB-A
Output Power: 45W PD
Charging Time: 2.5 hours
Dimensions: 5.9 x 3.2 x 0.7 inches
Display: LCD indicator
Pros:
High capacity charges multiple devices
Slim and travel-friendly design
Fast power delivery
Clear display shows battery status
Water-repellent canvas provides added protection
Cons:
Not compatible with MacBook Pro
Slightly bulky for some pockets
User’s Reviews: "I have an iPad Air late 2020. For all day conferences, I can only get a half day out of my iPad. This power bank saved the day. Not only does it charge quickly. But I have power to spare in the bank if I need it. Works well. Value for the money.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: This slim power bank easily fits into a padded backpack sleeve and boasts enough capacity to fully recharge an 11-inch tablet twice from zero, offering both convenience and efficiency.
The iWALK Portable Charger is perfect for keeping your iPhone 15 or other devices powered up while you’re on the move. With a compact, lipstick-sized design and a 4500mAh battery, it fits easily in your pocket or purse. It delivers 20W fast charging, so it can boost your iPhone 15 Pro from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes.
The built-in USB-C port ensures compatibility with iPhone, iPad, and Android phones, while the LED indicator lights let you see the remaining battery. With its lightweight and travel-friendly design, this charger is an essential accessory for anyone constantly on the go.
Best for whom: Suitable for travelers needing a compact, fast-charging power bank for iPhones, Android phones, and other devices.
Specifications:
Price: $24.64
Brand: iWALK
Battery Capacity: 4500mAh
Charging Speed: 20W Fast
Port Type: USB-C
Design: Pocket-Sized
Safety Features: Short-Circuit Protection
Pros:
Compact and lightweight for easy carrying
Fast charging capability for quick power boosts
Built-in LED indicator shows battery level
Safe circuit design reduces heat generation
Build quality is strong and sturdy
Cons:
No support for simultaneous multi-device charging
User’s Reviews: "I love this. It isn’t bulky, charges quickly and holds the charge for a long time. Went to Europe last fall and tried it with me. It not only kept my phone working but others borrowed it!! I bought one for all our kids just to make sure you know what type of phone they have.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: A better and safer charging experience is provided by this power bank, thanks to its support for high-speed 18W recharging and pass-through technology, delivering consistently fast and reliable power
What all should you consider before looking for a portable charge or power bank
Battery Capacity: Consider the mAh (milliampere-hour) rating to determine how much power the charger can store and how many times it can recharge your devices.
Charging Speed: Look at the output power (measured in watts) and whether it supports fast charging to ensure your devices recharge quickly.
Portability: Check the size and weight of the power bank to ensure it fits easily in your bag or pocket for convenient use on the go.
Number of Ports: Evaluate how many ports the charger has to determine if it can charge multiple devices simultaneously, which is especially useful for travel.:
Compatibility: Ensure the portable charger is compatible with your devices in terms of charging technology (like USB-C or Lightning) and power requirements.
Build Quality: Consider the material and durability of the power bank to ensure it can withstand everyday wear and tear.
Additional Features: Look for extra features like LED indicators, built-in cables, or rugged designs that may enhance usability and convenience.
How we chose them for you
Performance Evaluation: We assessed each portable charger based on battery capacity, charging speed, and overall efficiency to ensure they meet high performance standards.
Feature Comparisons: We compared features like number of ports, additional functionalities, and build quality, weighing the pros and cons of each model to find the best options.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation of each brand, focusing on established names known for reliability and quality in the portable charger market.
Price Consideration: We evaluated the cost of each charger, balancing affordability with performance to ensure you get the best value for your money.
User Feedback: We analyzed customer reviews and ratings to understand real-world performance and satisfaction, making sure the chargers we recommend are well-regarded by users.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How long does it take to charge a portable charger?
The charging time for a portable charger depends on its capacity and the input power source. Generally, it can take anywhere from 2 to 8 hours to fully charge a power bank, with faster charging models being on the lower end of this range.
Can a portable charger be used while it’s charging itself?
Yes, many portable chargers support pass-through charging, allowing you to charge your devices while the power bank is recharging. This feature can be very convenient for keeping all your devices powered up simultaneously.
What is the difference between USB-A and USB-C ports on a portable charger?
USB-A is a traditional port commonly used for older devices, while USB-C is a newer, reversible connector that supports faster charging and higher data transfer rates. USB-C ports are generally more versatile and future-proof.
How do I maintain the battery health of my portable charger?
To maintain battery health, avoid extreme temperatures and try not to let the power bank fully discharge or stay at full charge for long periods. Regularly use and recharge the power bank to keep the battery in good condition.
The Bottom Line
If you’re always on the go and need to keep your devices charged, a portable charger is a total game-changer. It’s like having a little backup power source right in your bag, ensuring you’re never left without a battery when you need it most. Our list of recommendations features top picks that are reliable and efficient, so you can choose one that fits your needs perfectly. Whether you’re travelling, working, or just out and about, investing in a good portable charger from our list will make sure your devices stay powered up and ready to go.