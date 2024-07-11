What's Hot

The Best Pickleball Paddles For Players of All levels in 2024

Choosing the right pickleball paddle can boost your game significantly. This guide will help you find the best pickleball paddles, tailored to different skill levels and playing styles.

The Best Pickleball Paddles For Players of All levels in 2024
The Best Pickleball Paddles For Players of All levels Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Pickleball, a hybrid of tennis, badminton, and ping pong, has surged in popularity with over 36.5 million adults playing in 2023 alone. Played with a perforated plastic ball on a court similar to a badminton setup, the sport hinges on the choice of paddle—a crucial gear that directly impacts gameplay.

As the sport evolves, so does paddle technology. Modern paddles are crafted from advanced materials such as graphite, composite, and carbon fibre, offering players better control, power, and spin. 

The best pickleball paddle should be lightweight yet durable, providing a comfortable grip and excellent responsiveness. For beginners, paddles with a larger sweet spot and comfortable grip are ideal. Advanced players often look for paddles that provide precision and spin.

Feeling overwhelmed by choices? We've got you covered! We compiled a list of the best pickleball paddles from top brands on the market, categorised to help you find your perfect fit – from beginner-friendly options to pro-level paddles. Grab your paddle, find a court, and join the pickleball revolution! 

Our Top Picks Include -


Factors to consider when purchasing a pickleball paddle 


  • Material: Choose between graphite, composite (fiberglass), carbon fiber, or wood. Each material offers different characteristics in terms of power, control, and durability.

  • Weight: Select a paddle weight that suits your playing style and strength. Lighter paddles offer manoeuvrability, while heavier ones provide more power.

  • Grip Size: Ensure the grip size fits comfortably in your hand. A proper grip size allows for better control and reduces the risk of injury.

  • Grip Material: Consider the texture and feel of the grip material (e.g., cushioned, perforated) for comfort and sweat absorption during play.

  • Paddle Shape: Choose between traditional or elongated paddle shapes. The shape affects the paddle's sweet spot and manoeuvrability on the court.

  • Core Material: Some paddles have a polymer or honeycomb core, impacting the paddle's responsiveness and feel upon impact with the ball.

  • Playing Style: Match the paddle's attributes (e.g., power, control, spin) to your playing style and skill level (e.g., beginner, intermediate, advanced).

  • Noise: Check if the paddle is USAPA-approved if you intend to play in sanctioned tournaments, as non-approved paddles may produce excessive noise.

How we shortlisted them for you 

  • User Feedback: We considered feedback and ratings from actual users to gauge overall satisfaction and performance in real-world scenarios.

  • Performance evaluation: Paddles were evaluated based on factors like power, control, spin, and durability to ensure they meet varying player needs.

  • Price vs. Value: We evaluated the paddles based on their price point and compared them to their performance and features to ensure you get the best value for your investment.

  • Brand Reputation: Paddles from reputable brands known for quality and innovation were given priority in our selection process.

  • Versatility: We selected paddles that cater to different skill levels and playing styles, ensuring options suitable for beginners to advanced players.

Here’s the list of best pickleball paddles for players of all levels 

  1. 2024 Selkirk Vanguard Control Pickleball Paddle

2024 Selkirk Vanguard Control Pickleball Paddle
The Best Pickleball Paddles For Players of All levels Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The 2024 Selkirk Vanguard Control Pickleball Paddle, featuring an elongated Invikta shape, is crafted with a QuadCarbon fiber face and X5+ 16mm honeycomb core, making it ideal for players of all skill levels. Designed in the USA, its non-thermoformed construction enhances spin and control while maintaining durability. The paddle's quad carbon texture ensures superior performance, optimized for power and precision on the court. With an upgraded octagonal grip for enhanced maneuverability and shot accuracy, this paddle absorbs vibrations for a softer feel and larger sweet spot. Perfect for executing precise shots like third shot drops, it sets a new standard in pickleball paddle innovation and performance.

Who it’s best for 

Best for beginners as well as advanced players who seek superior control, spin, and durability in their pickleball paddle performance.

Specifications:

  • Price: $199.99

  • Brand: Selkirk 

  • Shape: Elongated Invikta

  • Frame Material: Carbon Fibre

  • Core Material: X5+ Polypropylene

  • Face Material: T700 QuadCarbon

  • Grip: Upgraded Octagonal

  • Weight: Midweight

What we like 

What we don’t like

Durable carbon fibre construction

Higher price point

Comfortable octagonal grip

Midweight may not suit all preferences

Larger sweet spot

Absorbs vibrations effectively

User’s Review: The paddle looks very nice, the Selkirk logo is front and center and everyone will know you are using a Selkirk paddle. The black and white design looks awesome on the court too. The handle and grip feels extremely comfortable because of the size and also the grip tape that they put on. It is one of the best grip tapes in my opinion.

Why our experts think it's worth buying: It has exceptional control, spin capabilities, and durable carbon fiber construction as backed by its impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

2. JOOLA Ben Johns Perseus Pickleball Paddle

JOOLA Ben Johns Perseus Pickleball Paddle
The Best Pickleball Paddles For Players of All levels Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The JOOLA Ben Johns Perseus Pickleball Paddle as endorsed by the world's #1 player, features Charged Carbon Surface Technology for enhanced power and feel. Built with fully encased carbon fiber, it ensures durability and stability, ideal for aggressive play. The paddle's optimized shape expands the sweet spot, boosting accuracy and control on every shot. Equipped with Feel-Tec Pure Grip for a tacky yet comfortable handle that absorbs sweat, it offers professional-level performance and reliability. USAPA-approved and crafted with precision, this paddle delivers superior energy return and responsiveness, making it a top choice for competitive pickleball players seeking peak performance and durability.

Who it’s best for 

Best for grip and precision players seeking enhanced feel in their pickleball paddle for competitive play.

Specifications:

  • Price: $195 

  • Brand: JOOLA 

  • Material: Carbon Fiber

  • Skill Level: Professional

  • Grip Size: 5.5" x 4.125"

  • Weight: 8.0 oz

  • Surface Technology: Charged Carbon

What we like 

What we don’t like

Absorbs sweat and maintains grip

May not suit beginners' needs

Provides control and precision

Grippy handle may be too sticky

Superior energy return

USAPA-approved for competitive play

User’s Review: This Pickleball Paddle is like a pro-level tool for your pickleball game. It's got all these awesome features that make you feel like a champ on the court. The big sweet spot, super grip, and tough build are all major pluses. But, and here's the catch, the price is a bit high, and the paddle's a touch heavy. Should you go for it? Well, if you're a dedicated pickleball player who wants to level up their game and doesn't mind shelling out some extra cash, this could be your secret weapon. 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: With 74% of Amazon reviewers awarding it 5 stars, its performance and quality speak for themselves. 

3. Engage Pickleball Pursuit EX 6.0

Engage Pickleball Pursuit EX 6.0
The Best Pickleball Paddles For Players of All levels Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Engage Pickleball Pursuit EX 6.0 comes with a proprietary Graphite Skin and Polymer Composite Core designed for ultimate control and feel. Developed with Omni-directional friction-based texture, the graphite skin enhances ball contact time, ensuring reliable performance. Used by top touring pros like Dekel Bar and Jesse Ervine, this paddle boasts a widebody EX shape for a maximum sweet spot and maneuverability. With dimensions of 16” x 8” and a 4 3/8” grip circumference, it offers both standard and lightweight options. Ideal for players of all skill levels seeking responsive handling and precise control on the pickleball court.

Who it’s best for 

For intermediate players prone to sweaty hands, seeking a durable and responsive paddle design.

Specifications:

  • Price: $197.99 

  • Brand: Engage 

  • Skin Texture: Graphite Skin

  • Core Material: Polymer Composite

  • Shape: Widebody EX

  • Dimensions: 16” x 8”

  • Grip Size: 4 3/8 inches

  • Weight: 8.0 - 8.4 oz , 7.6 - 7.9 oz 

What we like 

What we don’t like

Softest core helps with enhanced feel

Higher price point for some budgets

Widebody shape maximises sweet spot

Durable friction-based texture

User’s Review: I purchased this paddle "renewed" as the cost of a full price one was a bit steep for me at the time, but this paddle is absolutely worth it! Almost feels like a different game going from a truly beginner paddle to this one. If you want to level up your game, this is a great way to help!

Why our experts think it's worth buying: With a remarkable 4.6-star rating on Amazon, it stands as one of the best pickleball paddle brands favoured for its high quality.

4. Carbon Fiber Pickleball Paddle with Aero Throat

Carbon Fiber Pickleball Paddle with Aero Throat
The Best Pickleball Paddles For Players of All levels Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Warping Point Carbon Fiber Pickleball Paddle boasts a 3K T300 carbon fiber weave with a tough grit finish for increased ball grip and spin. It's sanctioned by USAPA and utilizes a 16mm polypropylene honeycomb core that minimizes vibrations while maximizing power and handling. Its thermoformed single-piece construction with foam-filled walls guarantees robustness and steadiness, complemented by an Aero Throat for optimal airflow and performance. Available in both Power and Control variants, it caters to diverse player preferences with features such as a seamless design and comfortable grip, making it perfect for players aiming for accuracy, strength, and reliability. 

Who it’s best for 

Ideal for players of all levels looking for a high-performance pickleball paddle with durable construction and versatile playing options.

Specifications:

  • Price: $99.99 

  • Brand: The Warping Point

  • Surface Texture: Carbon-Grit

  • Core Material: Polypropylene Honeycomb

  • Grip Size: 4.25"

  • Throat Design: Aero

  • Dimensions: 16.45"L x 7.4"W

  • Skill Level: All

What we like 

What we don’t like

Reduced vibrations provides softer touch

Aero throat design may take time to adjust

Aero throat improves airflow

Handle could have been longer 

Options for power and control paddles

Includes pickleball cover and accessories

User’s Review: I was looking for a paddle that wasn’t really expensive but was easy to grip, didn’t have an edge and could spin the ball- this was perfect! My husband liked it so much I had to get him one. The only thing that would be useful would be a bit longer of a handle for double handed backhand shots

Why our experts think it's worth buying: It is recommended for its 70% 5-star rating and over 500 purchases last month on Amazon, reflecting high satisfaction.

5. Panel Sound Pickleball Paddles, USAPA Approved 

Panel Sound Pickleball Paddles, USAPA Approved
The Best Pickleball Paddles For Players of All levels Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Panel Sound offers a USAPA-approved set of 2 Graphite Carbon Fiber/Fiberglass Pickleball Paddles designed for all skill levels. Featuring a strong fibreglass face and polypropylene honeycomb core, these lightweight paddles are durable and ideal for tournament play. The 4.8 inches handle provides a firm, anti-slip grip that absorbs sweat, enhancing control and performance on the court. Each set includes 2 paddles, 4 indoor balls, a carrying case, and 2 cooling towels, making it a great value for pickleball enthusiasts. Perfect for beginners to professionals seeking reliable equipment that delivers quality and durability in every match.

Who it’s best for 

Best for beginners wanting a lightweight and durable pickleball paddle set that includes essential accessories for convenience and improved gameplay. 

Specifications:

  • Price: $26.95

  • Brand: Panel Sound

  • Material: Graphite Carbon Fiber/Fiberglass

  • Core: Polypropylene Honeycomb

  • Grip Size: 4.8 inches

  • Weight: Lightweight, 8 ounces

  • Skill Level: Intermediate

  • Accessories: Carrying case, 2 cooling towels

What we like 

What we don’t like

Lightweight ensures easy maneuverability

Cooling towels require washing before use

High quality fiberglass face withstands ball strikes

May produce slight vibrations

Firm grip enhances control during play

Suitable for all skill levels

User’s Review: I love tennis, but didn’t know if I would love pickleball. This set is great for the price! They are really good quality for pickleball. I now love pickleball and am still using these paddles!

Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our specialists recommend this pickleball paddle set for its high user ratings and lightweight design, making it ideal for beginners. With a strong endorsement from users highlighting its ease of use and durability, coupled with a solid 4.7-star rating on Amazon, it's a trusted choice for those starting out in the sport.

6. R1.16/R2.16/R3.16 Raw Toray T700 Carbon Fiber Pickleball Paddle

R1.16/R2.16/R3.16 Raw Toray T700 Carbon Fiber Pickleball Paddle
The Best Pickleball Paddles For Players of All levels Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Ronbus R1.16/R2.16/R3.16 Raw Toray T700 Carbon Fiber Pickleball Paddle combines control and power, perfect for tournament play with its USAPA approval. Featuring a 16mm polypropylene honeycomb core and a textured surface, it maximizes spin and shot consistency. The paddle's extra-long handle is ideal for two-handed backhand strokes, while its balanced weight distribution and standard shape offer versatility on the court. Crafted from durable materials including carbon fiber, it ensures longevity and performance. Designed for players of all skill levels looking for power in their pickleball game, this paddle delivers reliability and superior gameplay experience.

Who it’s best for 

Best for intermediate to advanced players due to its balanced weight, textured surface for spin, and extra-long handle for versatility.

Specifications:

  • Price: $199.99 

  • Brand: Ronbus 

  • Core Material: Polypropylene Honeycomb

  • Surface Material: Toray T700 Carbon Fiber

  • Grip Size: 4.25 inches

  • Shape: Standard

  • Handle Length: 5.5 inches

  • Weight: 8.1 ounces

What we like 

What we don’t like

High power and spin capability

Slightly heavier than other models

Helps with balanced weight distribution

Texture might wear over time

Longer handles helps with back hand shots

User’s Review: Ok, so I went through three other paddles before I landed on the R1 and I love it. This is the perfect mix of control, spin, finesse and power. I'm a 3.25 - 3.50 trying to improve and this paddle is wonderful. Every game I have a few magical shots at the net with this paddle that "wow" the players... and it comes so easy. The spin is the absolute best and allows me an ace or two every match. Give it a try... trust the Ronbus like I did!

Why our experts think it's worth buying: It's considered the best with a longer handle for enhanced control and versatility on the court.

7. 2024 Pickleball Paddle from SLK by Selkirk

2024 Pickleball Paddle from SLK by Selkirk
The Best Pickleball Paddles For Players of All levels Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The 2024 Pickleball Paddle from SLK by Selkirk made with cutting-edge SpinFlex and G8 Power Carbon Fiber technologies helps to elevate spin consistency and shot accuracy. Featuring a lightweight carbon fiber surface and SLK Rev-Control Polymer Core, it delivers exceptional control and power, suitable for players across all proficiency levels. The paddle's Ultra-Comfort Grip reduces fatigue with its moisture-absorbing and impact-resistant qualities. Available in two designs—MAX for a broader sweet spot and XL for extended reach—the paddle ensures agile handling and well-rounded gameplay. Perfect for competitive players seeking to enhance their pickleball performance with advanced paddle innovations.

Who it’s best for 

Best for competitive players preferring precise shots and maneuverability due to its lightweight, spin-enhancing design and elongated shape options.

Specifications:

  • Price: $94.49-$99.98 

  • Brand: Selkirk 

  • Material: Carbon Fiber

  • Core: Polypropylene Honeycomb

  • Grip Size: 4 1/4 inches

  • Weight: 10.55 ounces

  • Dimensions: 16.4"L x 7.4"W

What we like 

What we don’t like

Provides increased spin consistency

XL shape may be too long for some

Lightweight helps with maneuverability 

High-quality construction

Comfortable and soft grip 

User’s Review: My first paddle was the Latitude 2.0 and while acceptable, it isn't very forgiving on mishits. Any ball hitting away from the center of it would drop it's power very quickly. The EVO 2.0 is far more forgiving on off center hits. I went for the Control XL for the longer handle and added control the thicker core gives me. I have plenty of natural power from golf/baseball/gymnastics that I can power the ball well past the court if I'm not careful. My drop shots on my very first game with this paddle were nearly perfect. Great bang for buck!


Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our experts recommend it for its reputation as a top pickleball brand, offering paddles tailored to every player level. This model excels with its lightweight design and spin-enhancing features.

Products that were good but didn't make it to our list



1. The JOOLA Ben Johns Hyperion CAS Pickleball Paddle -  This Pickleball paddle comes equipped with a carbon abrasion surface for enhanced grip and spin, coupled with a polypropylene honeycomb core for responsive play. However, it didn't make our list due to concerns over consistency in performance and feedback regarding durability issues reported by some users.


2. The Pro Series Pickleball Paddle - It boasts a 13mm or 16mm raw carbon fiber construction with thermoformed, foam-injected walls and a USAPA-approved polypropylene honeycomb core. Despite its innovative design and anti-sweat grip, it didn't make our list due to concerns over weight distribution issues and mixed user feedback regarding durability under intense play conditions.

3. The ONIX Graphite MOD Z5 pickleball paddle - It features a graphite carbon fiber face and a cushion comfort grip for enhanced control and comfort. However, it didn't make our list due to reported inconsistencies in build quality and durability issues noted by some users, impacting its overall performance and longevity.

The Bottom Line 


Choosing the right pickleball paddle is essential for enhancing your game, whether you're a beginner or seasoned player. The paddle you select should align with your playing style, offering a balance of control, power, and durability. Our recommended list provides options that cater to various skill levels and preferences, ensuring you find a paddle that suits your needs. Investing in a quality pickleball paddle can improve your accuracy, consistency, and overall enjoyment on the court, making it a worthwhile addition to your gear for both recreational play and competitive matches.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)


What is the best material for pickleball paddles?

  • Carbon fiber is widely regarded as one of the best materials for pickleball paddles due to its lightweight nature, strength, and ability to provide good power and control. Fiberglass is another popular choice for its durability and affordability, making it suitable for players seeking a balance of performance and cost-effectiveness.

What is the best brand of pickleball paddles?

  • Determining the best brand of pickleball paddles depends on individual preferences and playing styles. Brands like JOOLA, Selkirk, and Engage are highly regarded for their innovation, quality materials, and performance-oriented designs, catering to players of all skill levels.

What size pickleball paddle grip should I choose?

  • Selecting the correct grip size for a pickleball paddle is crucial for comfort and control. Measure your hand size and consider factors like grip circumference and length to ensure a snug fit that allows for a secure hold without causing discomfort or impacting your play.

Are graphite pickleball paddles better than fiberglass?

  • Both graphite and fiberglass pickleball paddles have their advantages. Graphite paddles are typically lighter and offer better control and touch, making them ideal for finesse players. Fiberglass paddles, on the other hand, provide durability and affordability, catering to players seeking consistency and longevity.

What is the difference between a polypropylene and Nomex core in pickleball paddles?

  • Polypropylene cores are known for their soft feel and consistency in play, absorbing vibrations and providing a comfortable touch. Nomex cores, on the other hand, offer more power and responsiveness, making them suitable for aggressive players who prioritize speed and strength in their shots.

How often should I replace my pickleball paddle?

  • The lifespan of a pickleball paddle depends on usage frequency, playing conditions, and maintenance. Generally, it's recommended to replace a paddle when noticeable wear or damage affects its performance, such as loss of grip tackiness or core integrity.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
  3. James Anderson Against Australia - Top Five Ashes Moments
  4. Team India's Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024: BCCI Announces Schedule For IND's First White-Ball Series Under Gautam Gambhir
  5. Sri Lanka Cricket: Wanindu Hasaranga Resigns As SL T20 Captain Ahead Of India Series
Football News
  1. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  2. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
  3. Uruguay Vs Colombia: URU Players Clash With Fans After Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Defeat To COL
  4. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024 Semi-Final: Colombia Coach Nestor Lorenzo Hails Spirit After Uruguay Win
  5. Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Clubs With Most Player Representation In ENG Vs ESP Title Clash - A Breakdown
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Lorenzo Musetti Overcomes Taylor Fritz Challenge To Book Semis Berth - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  2. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest Tomorrow
  3. Himachal Pradesh: Landslide On Manimahesh Route, Several Roads Closed
  4. Home Ministry Announces 10% Reservation For Ex-Agniveers In CISF, BSF and RPF | Details
  5. Kirti Chakra For Late Husband Captain Anshuman Singh, NCW Seeking Action Over Man's Lewd Remark | Know Who Smriti Singh Is
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  2. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  3. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  4. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
  5. Travis Kelce Seemingly Confirms Jaw-Dropping Price Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite, Here's How Much It Costs!
World News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  2. Clifton Suspension Bridge Closed After Human Remains Found In 2 Suitcases | What We Know
  3. Pakistan: Court Says Actions Of Imran Khan Similar To That Of A 'Terrorist'
  4. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  5. NATO Summit 2024: China Slams 'Decisive Enabler' Charge, Accuses US-led Bloc Of Spreading Lies
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jasmine Paolini In Action Against Donna Vekic At Wimbledon 2024; Copa Final To See Argentina Vs Colombia
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News LIVE: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18