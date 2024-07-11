The Best Pickleball Paddles For Players of All levels in 2024

Pickleball, a hybrid of tennis, badminton, and ping pong, has surged in popularity with over . Played with a perforated plastic ball on a court similar to a badminton setup, the sport hinges on the choice of paddle—a crucial gear that directly impacts gameplay.
As the sport evolves, so does paddle technology. Modern paddles are crafted from advanced materials such as graphite, composite, and carbon fibre, offering players better control, power, and spin.
The best pickleball paddle should be lightweight yet durable, providing a comfortable grip and excellent responsiveness. For beginners, paddles with a larger sweet spot and comfortable grip are ideal. Advanced players often look for paddles that provide precision and spin.
Feeling overwhelmed by choices? We've got you covered! We compiled a list of the best pickleball paddles from top brands on the market, categorised to help you find your perfect fit – from beginner-friendly options to pro-level paddles. Grab your paddle, find a court, and join the pickleball revolution!
Best Overall: stands out as the best pickleball paddle with its Quad Carbon Fiber face and X5+ 16mm Polypropylene Honeycomb Core, offering superior control and durability.
Best for Beginners: is ideal for newcomers, featuring a textured carbon grit surface and a 16mm Polypropylene Honeycomb Core for improved spin and control.
Best for Power and Precision: excels with its Charged Carbon Surface Technology and fully encased carbon fiber construction, providing exceptional power and feel for offensive players.
Best Budget: , offer a strong fiberglass face and polypropylene honeycomb core, making them a cost-effective choice without compromising on performance.
Factors to consider when purchasing a pickleball paddle
Material: Choose between graphite, composite (fiberglass), carbon fiber, or wood. Each material offers different characteristics in terms of power, control, and durability.
Weight: Select a paddle weight that suits your playing style and strength. Lighter paddles offer manoeuvrability, while heavier ones provide more power.
Grip Size: Ensure the grip size fits comfortably in your hand. A proper grip size allows for better control and reduces the risk of injury.
Grip Material: Consider the texture and feel of the grip material (e.g., cushioned, perforated) for comfort and sweat absorption during play.
Paddle Shape: Choose between traditional or elongated paddle shapes. The shape affects the paddle's sweet spot and manoeuvrability on the court.
Core Material: Some paddles have a polymer or honeycomb core, impacting the paddle's responsiveness and feel upon impact with the ball.
Playing Style: Match the paddle's attributes (e.g., power, control, spin) to your playing style and skill level (e.g., beginner, intermediate, advanced).
Noise: Check if the paddle is USAPA-approved if you intend to play in sanctioned tournaments, as non-approved paddles may produce excessive noise.
How we shortlisted them for you
User Feedback: We considered feedback and ratings from actual users to gauge overall satisfaction and performance in real-world scenarios.
Performance evaluation: Paddles were evaluated based on factors like power, control, spin, and durability to ensure they meet varying player needs.
Price vs. Value: We evaluated the paddles based on their price point and compared them to their performance and features to ensure you get the best value for your investment.
Brand Reputation: Paddles from reputable brands known for quality and innovation were given priority in our selection process.
Versatility: We selected paddles that cater to different skill levels and playing styles, ensuring options suitable for beginners to advanced players.
Here’s the list of best pickleball paddles for players of all levels
The 2024 Selkirk Vanguard Control Pickleball Paddle, featuring an elongated Invikta shape, is crafted with a QuadCarbon fiber face and X5+ 16mm honeycomb core, making it ideal for players of all skill levels. Designed in the USA, its non-thermoformed construction enhances spin and control while maintaining durability. The paddle's quad carbon texture ensures superior performance, optimized for power and precision on the court. With an upgraded octagonal grip for enhanced maneuverability and shot accuracy, this paddle absorbs vibrations for a softer feel and larger sweet spot. Perfect for executing precise shots like third shot drops, it sets a new standard in pickleball paddle innovation and performance.
Who it’s best for
Best for beginners as well as advanced players who seek superior control, spin, and durability in their pickleball paddle performance.
Specifications:
Price: $199.99
Brand: Selkirk
Shape: Elongated Invikta
Frame Material: Carbon Fibre
Core Material: X5+ Polypropylene
Face Material: T700 QuadCarbon
Grip: Upgraded Octagonal
Weight: Midweight
What we like
What we don’t like
Durable carbon fibre construction
Higher price point
Comfortable octagonal grip
Midweight may not suit all preferences
Larger sweet spot
Absorbs vibrations effectively
User’s Review: The paddle looks very nice, the Selkirk logo is front and center and everyone will know you are using a Selkirk paddle. The black and white design looks awesome on the court too. The handle and grip feels extremely comfortable because of the size and also the grip tape that they put on. It is one of the best grip tapes in my opinion.
Why our experts think it's worth buying: It has exceptional control, spin capabilities, and durable carbon fiber construction as backed by its impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon.
The JOOLA Ben Johns Perseus Pickleball Paddle as endorsed by the world's #1 player, features Charged Carbon Surface Technology for enhanced power and feel. Built with fully encased carbon fiber, it ensures durability and stability, ideal for aggressive play. The paddle's optimized shape expands the sweet spot, boosting accuracy and control on every shot. Equipped with Feel-Tec Pure Grip for a tacky yet comfortable handle that absorbs sweat, it offers professional-level performance and reliability. USAPA-approved and crafted with precision, this paddle delivers superior energy return and responsiveness, making it a top choice for competitive pickleball players seeking peak performance and durability.
Who it’s best for
Best for grip and precision players seeking enhanced feel in their pickleball paddle for competitive play.
Specifications:
Price: $195
Brand: JOOLA
Material: Carbon Fiber
Skill Level: Professional
Grip Size: 5.5" x 4.125"
Weight: 8.0 oz
Surface Technology: Charged Carbon
What we like
What we don’t like
Absorbs sweat and maintains grip
|
May not suit beginners' needs
|
Provides control and precision
|
Grippy handle may be too sticky
|
Superior energy return
|
USAPA-approved for competitive play
User’s Review: This Pickleball Paddle is like a pro-level tool for your pickleball game. It's got all these awesome features that make you feel like a champ on the court. The big sweet spot, super grip, and tough build are all major pluses. But, and here's the catch, the price is a bit high, and the paddle's a touch heavy. Should you go for it? Well, if you're a dedicated pickleball player who wants to level up their game and doesn't mind shelling out some extra cash, this could be your secret weapon.
Why our experts think it's worth buying: With 74% of Amazon reviewers awarding it 5 stars, its performance and quality speak for themselves.
The Engage Pickleball Pursuit EX 6.0 comes with a proprietary Graphite Skin and Polymer Composite Core designed for ultimate control and feel. Developed with Omni-directional friction-based texture, the graphite skin enhances ball contact time, ensuring reliable performance. Used by top touring pros like Dekel Bar and Jesse Ervine, this paddle boasts a widebody EX shape for a maximum sweet spot and maneuverability. With dimensions of 16” x 8” and a 4 3/8” grip circumference, it offers both standard and lightweight options. Ideal for players of all skill levels seeking responsive handling and precise control on the pickleball court.
Who it’s best for
For intermediate players prone to sweaty hands, seeking a durable and responsive paddle design.
Specifications:
Price: $197.99
Brand: Engage
Skin Texture: Graphite Skin
Core Material: Polymer Composite
Shape: Widebody EX
Dimensions: 16” x 8”
Grip Size: 4 3/8 inches
Weight: 8.0 - 8.4 oz , 7.6 - 7.9 oz
What we like
What we don’t like
Softest core helps with enhanced feel
|
Higher price point for some budgets
|
Widebody shape maximises sweet spot
|
Durable friction-based texture
User’s Review: I purchased this paddle "renewed" as the cost of a full price one was a bit steep for me at the time, but this paddle is absolutely worth it! Almost feels like a different game going from a truly beginner paddle to this one. If you want to level up your game, this is a great way to help!
Why our experts think it's worth buying: With a remarkable 4.6-star rating on Amazon, it stands as one of the best pickleball paddle brands favoured for its high quality.
The Warping Point Carbon Fiber Pickleball Paddle boasts a 3K T300 carbon fiber weave with a tough grit finish for increased ball grip and spin. It's sanctioned by USAPA and utilizes a 16mm polypropylene honeycomb core that minimizes vibrations while maximizing power and handling. Its thermoformed single-piece construction with foam-filled walls guarantees robustness and steadiness, complemented by an Aero Throat for optimal airflow and performance. Available in both Power and Control variants, it caters to diverse player preferences with features such as a seamless design and comfortable grip, making it perfect for players aiming for accuracy, strength, and reliability.
Who it’s best for
Ideal for players of all levels looking for a high-performance pickleball paddle with durable construction and versatile playing options.
Specifications:
Price: $99.99
Brand: The Warping Point
Surface Texture: Carbon-Grit
Core Material: Polypropylene Honeycomb
Grip Size: 4.25"
Throat Design: Aero
Dimensions: 16.45"L x 7.4"W
Skill Level: All
What we like
What we don’t like
Reduced vibrations provides softer touch
|
Aero throat design may take time to adjust
|
Aero throat improves airflow
|
Handle could have been longer
|
Options for power and control paddles
|
Includes pickleball cover and accessories
User’s Review: I was looking for a paddle that wasn’t really expensive but was easy to grip, didn’t have an edge and could spin the ball- this was perfect! My husband liked it so much I had to get him one. The only thing that would be useful would be a bit longer of a handle for double handed backhand shots
Why our experts think it's worth buying: It is recommended for its 70% 5-star rating and over 500 purchases last month on Amazon, reflecting high satisfaction.
Panel Sound offers a USAPA-approved set of 2 Graphite Carbon Fiber/Fiberglass Pickleball Paddles designed for all skill levels. Featuring a strong fibreglass face and polypropylene honeycomb core, these lightweight paddles are durable and ideal for tournament play. The 4.8 inches handle provides a firm, anti-slip grip that absorbs sweat, enhancing control and performance on the court. Each set includes 2 paddles, 4 indoor balls, a carrying case, and 2 cooling towels, making it a great value for pickleball enthusiasts. Perfect for beginners to professionals seeking reliable equipment that delivers quality and durability in every match.
Who it’s best for
Best for beginners wanting a lightweight and durable pickleball paddle set that includes essential accessories for convenience and improved gameplay.
Specifications:
Price: $26.95
Brand: Panel Sound
Material: Graphite Carbon Fiber/Fiberglass
Core: Polypropylene Honeycomb
Grip Size: 4.8 inches
Weight: Lightweight, 8 ounces
Skill Level: Intermediate
Accessories: Carrying case, 2 cooling towels
What we like
What we don’t like
Lightweight ensures easy maneuverability
|
Cooling towels require washing before use
|
High quality fiberglass face withstands ball strikes
|
May produce slight vibrations
|
Firm grip enhances control during play
|
Suitable for all skill levels
User’s Review: I love tennis, but didn’t know if I would love pickleball. This set is great for the price! They are really good quality for pickleball. I now love pickleball and am still using these paddles!
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our specialists recommend this pickleball paddle set for its high user ratings and lightweight design, making it ideal for beginners. With a strong endorsement from users highlighting its ease of use and durability, coupled with a solid 4.7-star rating on Amazon, it's a trusted choice for those starting out in the sport.
The Ronbus R1.16/R2.16/R3.16 Raw Toray T700 Carbon Fiber Pickleball Paddle combines control and power, perfect for tournament play with its USAPA approval. Featuring a 16mm polypropylene honeycomb core and a textured surface, it maximizes spin and shot consistency. The paddle's extra-long handle is ideal for two-handed backhand strokes, while its balanced weight distribution and standard shape offer versatility on the court. Crafted from durable materials including carbon fiber, it ensures longevity and performance. Designed for players of all skill levels looking for power in their pickleball game, this paddle delivers reliability and superior gameplay experience.
Who it’s best for
Best for intermediate to advanced players due to its balanced weight, textured surface for spin, and extra-long handle for versatility.
Specifications:
Price: $199.99
Brand: Ronbus
Core Material: Polypropylene Honeycomb
Surface Material: Toray T700 Carbon Fiber
Grip Size: 4.25 inches
Shape: Standard
Handle Length: 5.5 inches
Weight: 8.1 ounces
What we like
What we don’t like
High power and spin capability
|
Slightly heavier than other models
|
Helps with balanced weight distribution
|
Texture might wear over time
|
Longer handles helps with back hand shots
User’s Review: Ok, so I went through three other paddles before I landed on the R1 and I love it. This is the perfect mix of control, spin, finesse and power. I'm a 3.25 - 3.50 trying to improve and this paddle is wonderful. Every game I have a few magical shots at the net with this paddle that "wow" the players... and it comes so easy. The spin is the absolute best and allows me an ace or two every match. Give it a try... trust the Ronbus like I did!
Why our experts think it's worth buying: It's considered the best with a longer handle for enhanced control and versatility on the court.
The 2024 Pickleball Paddle from SLK by Selkirk made with cutting-edge SpinFlex and G8 Power Carbon Fiber technologies helps to elevate spin consistency and shot accuracy. Featuring a lightweight carbon fiber surface and SLK Rev-Control Polymer Core, it delivers exceptional control and power, suitable for players across all proficiency levels. The paddle's Ultra-Comfort Grip reduces fatigue with its moisture-absorbing and impact-resistant qualities. Available in two designs—MAX for a broader sweet spot and XL for extended reach—the paddle ensures agile handling and well-rounded gameplay. Perfect for competitive players seeking to enhance their pickleball performance with advanced paddle innovations.
Who it’s best for
Best for competitive players preferring precise shots and maneuverability due to its lightweight, spin-enhancing design and elongated shape options.
Specifications:
Price: $94.49-$99.98
Brand: Selkirk
Material: Carbon Fiber
Core: Polypropylene Honeycomb
Grip Size: 4 1/4 inches
Weight: 10.55 ounces
Dimensions: 16.4"L x 7.4"W
What we like
What we don’t like
Provides increased spin consistency
|
XL shape may be too long for some
|
Lightweight helps with maneuverability
|
High-quality construction
|
Comfortable and soft grip
User’s Review: My first paddle was the Latitude 2.0 and while acceptable, it isn't very forgiving on mishits. Any ball hitting away from the center of it would drop it's power very quickly. The EVO 2.0 is far more forgiving on off center hits. I went for the Control XL for the longer handle and added control the thicker core gives me. I have plenty of natural power from golf/baseball/gymnastics that I can power the ball well past the court if I'm not careful. My drop shots on my very first game with this paddle were nearly perfect. Great bang for buck!
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our experts recommend it for its reputation as a top pickleball brand, offering paddles tailored to every player level. This model excels with its lightweight design and spin-enhancing features.
Products that were good but didn't make it to our list
1. - This Pickleball paddle comes equipped with a carbon abrasion surface for enhanced grip and spin, coupled with a polypropylene honeycomb core for responsive play. However, it didn't make our list due to concerns over consistency in performance and feedback regarding durability issues reported by some users.
2. - It boasts a 13mm or 16mm raw carbon fiber construction with thermoformed, foam-injected walls and a USAPA-approved polypropylene honeycomb core. Despite its innovative design and anti-sweat grip, it didn't make our list due to concerns over weight distribution issues and mixed user feedback regarding durability under intense play conditions.
3. - It features a graphite carbon fiber face and a cushion comfort grip for enhanced control and comfort. However, it didn't make our list due to reported inconsistencies in build quality and durability issues noted by some users, impacting its overall performance and longevity.
The Bottom Line
Choosing the right pickleball paddle is essential for enhancing your game, whether you're a beginner or seasoned player. The paddle you select should align with your playing style, offering a balance of control, power, and durability. Our recommended list provides options that cater to various skill levels and preferences, ensuring you find a paddle that suits your needs. Investing in a quality pickleball paddle can improve your accuracy, consistency, and overall enjoyment on the court, making it a worthwhile addition to your gear for both recreational play and competitive matches.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the best material for pickleball paddles?
Carbon fiber is widely regarded as one of the best materials for pickleball paddles due to its lightweight nature, strength, and ability to provide good power and control. Fiberglass is another popular choice for its durability and affordability, making it suitable for players seeking a balance of performance and cost-effectiveness.
What is the best brand of pickleball paddles?
Determining the best brand of pickleball paddles depends on individual preferences and playing styles. Brands like JOOLA, Selkirk, and Engage are highly regarded for their innovation, quality materials, and performance-oriented designs, catering to players of all skill levels.
What size pickleball paddle grip should I choose?
Selecting the correct grip size for a pickleball paddle is crucial for comfort and control. Measure your hand size and consider factors like grip circumference and length to ensure a snug fit that allows for a secure hold without causing discomfort or impacting your play.
Are graphite pickleball paddles better than fiberglass?
Both graphite and fiberglass pickleball paddles have their advantages. Graphite paddles are typically lighter and offer better control and touch, making them ideal for finesse players. Fiberglass paddles, on the other hand, provide durability and affordability, catering to players seeking consistency and longevity.
What is the difference between a polypropylene and Nomex core in pickleball paddles?
Polypropylene cores are known for their soft feel and consistency in play, absorbing vibrations and providing a comfortable touch. Nomex cores, on the other hand, offer more power and responsiveness, making them suitable for aggressive players who prioritize speed and strength in their shots.
How often should I replace my pickleball paddle?
The lifespan of a pickleball paddle depends on usage frequency, playing conditions, and maintenance. Generally, it's recommended to replace a paddle when noticeable wear or damage affects its performance, such as loss of grip tackiness or core integrity.
