The Best Pickleball Paddles For Players of All levels in 2024

The 2024 Selkirk Vanguard Control Pickleball Paddle, featuring an elongated Invikta shape, is crafted with a QuadCarbon fiber face and X5+ 16mm honeycomb core, making it ideal for players of all skill levels. Designed in the USA, its non-thermoformed construction enhances spin and control while maintaining durability. The paddle's quad carbon texture ensures superior performance, optimized for power and precision on the court. With an upgraded octagonal grip for enhanced maneuverability and shot accuracy, this paddle absorbs vibrations for a softer feel and larger sweet spot. Perfect for executing precise shots like third shot drops, it sets a new standard in pickleball paddle innovation and performance.

Who it’s best for

Best for beginners as well as advanced players who seek superior control, spin, and durability in their pickleball paddle performance.

Specifications: