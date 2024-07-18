The Best PC Gaming Controllers in 2024 - Experts Recommended

A great gaming experience on PC often hinges on the right control setup. While keyboard and mouse excel in shooters and strategy games, action titles often demand a reliable gamepad. Thankfully, there's a wide array of compatible controllers—from pads to sticks—readily available for your gaming rig.
Choosing the best gaming controller for PC can significantly enhance your gameplay. Be it if you're navigating intense racing simulations or diving into immersive RPGs, a high-performance PC gaming controller ensures precision and comfort.
Adding a to your setup can cater to your specific needs, whether you prioritise connectivity, ergonomics, or aesthetic appeal. Today's controllers offer extensive customization options, including extra buttons and programmable features, allowing you to tailor your gaming experience to perfection.
In this guide, we'll explore the best PC gaming controllers available on the market. We cover a range of options, from budget-friendly choices to premium models, ensuring you find the ideal controller to suit your gaming preferences so keep reading to find the best one for you.
Our Top Picks -
Best Overall: The stands out as the best PC gaming controller with its adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks, and up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life, making it a top choice for competitive gamers seeking precision and customization.
Best Budget: The offers robust features like Hall Effect joysticks, customizable profiles, and a 15-hour rechargeable battery, making it ideal for gamers looking for affordability without compromising on quality and functionality.
Here’s a comprehensive list of the best PC gaming controllers that will enhance your gaming experience
The Microsoft Xbox One Elite Series 2 Controller is engineered for competitive gamers seeking superior performance and customization. Featuring adjustable-tension thumbsticks and shorter hair trigger locks, it enhances precision and responsiveness during gameplay.
The controller's wrap-around rubberized grip ensures comfort and control over extended sessions. With interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes and the Xbox Accessories app for advanced customization, users can tailor their gaming experience effortlessly.
You can also enjoy seamless connectivity via Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or USB-C, supporting both Xbox One and Windows 10 devices. The rechargeable battery offers up to 40 hours of gameplay, complemented by durable components designed for long-lasting reliability.
Specifications:
Price: $198.94
Brand: Microsoft
Thumbsticks: Adjustable tension
Trigger Locks: Short hair
Grip: Rubberized wrap-around
Customization: Interchangeable components
Connectivity: Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, USB-C
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Supports multiple connectivity options
|
Higher price point
|
Customizable with interchangeable components
|
Complex customization may require learning curve
|
Enhances gaming precision and responsiveness
User’s Reviews: "I’ve used scuf controllers and few other random brands and always had a problem with them breaking easily in a couple months. I’m a lifelong gamer and need the best gear I can get to perform the best. This controller has been phenomenal, solving the problem I’ve had with previous ones especially because all the parts are replaceable for relatively cheap. If you're looking to get a high quality controller and you are looking at options I would recommend getting this one, the battery life lasts a very long time.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.4-star rating on Amazon garnered from over 3,000 reviews, it's clear that gamers value the Microsoft Xbox One Elite Series 2 Controller for its exceptional performance and extensive customization options.
The FLYDIGI APEX 4 PC Controller is a versatile gaming peripheral designed for multi-platform use, supporting PC, Nintendo Switch, Android devices, TVs, and laptops. It features a unique Force-Adjustable Alloy Joystick for precise control, alongside Force Feedback Triggers that enhance immersion in games, especially racing and shooting genres.
With a high 1000Hz polling rate in both wired and wireless modes, it ensures responsive gameplay. The controller boasts a full-color LCD display for easy customization of settings like trigger adjustments and vibration intensity.
Its ergonomic design, durable build, and comprehensive configuration options make it ideal for serious gamers seeking enhanced performance and immersion.
Specifications:
Price: $159.99
Brand: FLYDIGI
Joystick: Force-Adjustable Alloy
Compatibility: Multi-platform
Polling Rate: 1000Hz
Display: Full-colour LCD
Vibration: Stereo, 4-motors
Battery: 1500mAh
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
High polling rate ensures responsive gameplay
|
May be complex for casual gamers
|
Immersive stereo vibration feedback
|
Compatibility limitations with Xbox and PlayStation
|
Long-lasting battery life
|
Versatile compatibility across multiple platforms
User’s Reviews: "The buttons and dpad are all tactile so that is really nice. The RGB lights and screen are all customizable as well which is nice but doesn’t really affect gaming that much. Another cool thing is you can switch how the controller plays for different games with 4 presets and can do it in the controller. Overall I’ll say, best controller I’ve ever had the pleasure to play with.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: This product has garnered over 1,000+ purchases on Amazon just last month and maintains consistently positive ratings.
The Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC offers exceptional precision and control with its ergonomic design and non-slip rubber grips, ensuring peak performance during extended gaming sessions.
Featuring remappable front-facing buttons via the Razer Controller Setup for Xbox, it allows for personalised gameplay. The controller boasts Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons and a D-Pad for hyper-responsive actuation, along with Hair Trigger Mode and Trigger Stop-Switches for rapid firing.
With a built-in 3.5mm analog audio port and official Xbox compatibility, it enhances comfort and convenience, making it an ideal choice for competitive gamers seeking superior performance and customization options.
Specifications:
Price: $65.95
Brand: Razer
Connection Type: Wired
Remappable Buttons: Yes
Trigger Modes: Hair Trigger
Audio Port: 3.5mm
Button Type: Mecha-Tactile
Compatibility: Xbox, PC
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Ergonomic design enhances comfort
|
No wireless connectivity option
|
Mecha-Tactile buttons provide quick response
|
Lack of rear paddles
|
Remappable buttons allow customization
User’s Reviews: "Already own a razer wolverine v2 chroma for my primary gaming PC, loved that controller.. I Need something for my laptop when I travel. This one is very good quality as well, but lacks RGB (but saves you a lot of money!). Overall, solid build quality, responsive tactile buttons (clicky), doesn't need to be charging as it's corded, performs well with little to no input delay, connects via your bog standard USB ports, vibrates without rattling, and is a very durable controller.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our experts believe the Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller is a top choice due to its impressive 4.4-star rating from over 4,300 reviewers on Amazon
The 8Bitdo Ultimate 2.4G Wireless Controller is a high end gaming accessory that is compatible with PC, Android, Steam Deck, and Apple devices. Equipped with Hall Effect joysticks, it delivers higher precision and sensitivity for robust performance.
The multifunctional charging dock ensures the controller auto reconnects for seamless gameplay. With two Pro back paddle buttons and a custom profile switch button, gamers can tailor their controls for optimal performance.
The 2.4G wireless connection offers uninterrupted gaming, while the 15-hour rechargeable battery ensures extended play sessions. Ultimate Software on PC allows for extensive customization, making this controller perfect for any gaming enthusiast seeking precision and flexibility.
Specifications:
Price: $49.99
Brand: 8Bitdo
Joystick Type: Hall Effect
Compatibility: PC, Android, Apple
Battery Life: 15 hours
Connection Modes: Wired, Bluetooth, 2.4G
Special Features: Pro Back Buttons
Charging Dock: Included
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Seamless auto reconnect functionality
|
Requires firmware updates for Apple devices
|
Long battery life supports extended gaming sessions
|
Slightly longer charging time
|
Includes multifunctional charging dock for convenience
|
Robust and premium quality design
User’s Reviews: "This controller is a steal for $50. Before buying this controller, I used an official Xbox controller, and it was great in its own right, but this controller is much more convenient, coming with its own dock and no longer needing AA batteries. Simply put, this controller just works flawlessly. Want to play a PC game? Simply take the controller off the dock and it automatically connects. And when you're finished playing, place it back on the dock and it automatically disconnects and starts changing. It has a comfortable feel in the hand, and the extra buttons on the back are a nice addition.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: This controller is an Amazon Choice product with over 1,000 purchases last month, reflecting its popularity and reliability among gamers. It ensures uninterrupted gameplay sessions, reinforcing its value as a top-tier gaming accessory recommended by industry experts.
The Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller in Astral Purple comes in a modernised design with enhanced comfort and functionality. Featuring a hybrid D-pad and textured grips on triggers, bumpers, and back-case, it ensures precise control during gameplay.
The controller includes a Share button for seamless content sharing, supports Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth for versatile device compatibility (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android, and iOS), and features a 3.5mm audio jack for headset connectivity.
With up to 40 hours of battery life and customizable button mappings via the Xbox Accessories app, it's ideal for gamers looking for reliability and flexibility across platforms.
Specifications:
Price: $49.49
Brand: Xbox
Design: Astral Purple
Connectivity: Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth
Battery Life: Up to 40 hours
Features: Hybrid D-pad, Textured Grips
Compatibility: Xbox, PC, Android, iOS
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Provides comfortable grip for long sessions
|
May be bulky for small hands
|
Customizable button mappings
|
Requires AA batteries for wireless mode
|
Includes 3.5mm audio jack for headset
|
Reliable and long battery life
|
Seamless device switching
User’s Reviews: "I am currently playing on my Xbox 1 with this controller and it’s working great!! No stick drift, came with batteries, and is affordable. If any of my family needs one this would be my go to! Connecting was no problem, it’s just amazing! 100% recommend getting it! Shipping was perfect!”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: With over 6,000 purchases on Amazon in just the last month and an impressive 83% of over 29,000 ratings giving it a perfect 5 stars, it's clear that users trust and love this controller. This high level of positive feedback reflects its quality, reliability, and the exceptional gaming experience it delivers across various platforms.
What should you consider before purchasing a PC gaming controller
Compatibility: Check if the controller is compatible with your operating system (Windows, macOS, Linux) and the games you intend to play.
Wired vs. Wireless: Decide whether you prefer a wired or wireless controller based on your gaming setup and preference for mobility.
Comfort and Ergonomics: Ensure the controller feels comfortable in your hands during extended gaming sessions. Consider factors like grip, button layout, and overall ergonomics.
Build Quality: Look for controllers made from durable materials that can withstand long hours of gaming.
Controller Type: Choose between a traditional gamepad, joystick, or specialised controller depending on the types of games you play most frequently.
Features and Customization: Assess additional features such as programmable buttons, customizable settings, and compatibility with gaming software for personalised gameplay.
How we picked them for you
Performance Assessment: We evaluated each controller based on factors such as responsiveness, accuracy, durability of components, and compatibility with a wide range of games and platforms.
Detailed Comparison: Through thorough research, we weighed the pros and cons of each controller, considering aspects like ergonomics, button layout, customization options, and ease of setup.
Brand Credibility: We prioritized controllers from reputable brands known for their commitment to quality, customer support, and innovation in gaming peripherals.
Price Analysis: Our analysis included a comparison of prices across different controllers, ensuring that our recommendations offer value for various budgets without compromising essential features.
User Feedback Integration: We integrated real user feedback and reviews to gauge satisfaction levels, reliability over time, and overall user experience, providing insights into practical usability.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How do I connect a PC gaming controller to my computer?
Controllers can typically connect via USB cable, Bluetooth, or wireless adapters. Ensure drivers are updated and configured correctly in your operating system's settings for seamless connection.
What are the advantages of using a PC gaming controller over a keyboard and mouse?
Controllers offer ergonomic advantages, especially for games that require analog movement or precise control, providing a more relaxed gaming experience over extended periods.
How long do PC gaming controller batteries typically last?
Battery life varies by model and usage, but rechargeable controllers generally offer between 20 to 40 hours of gameplay on a single charge, depending on features like vibration and backlighting.
Can I use a PC gaming controller with gaming consoles?
While some controllers support multiple platforms, most are designed specifically for PC gaming. Compatibility with consoles may require additional adapters or software.
How do I troubleshoot issues with my PC gaming controller?
Common troubleshooting steps include checking connectivity (wired or wireless), updating drivers or firmware, adjusting controller settings in-game or through manufacturer software, and ensuring compatibility with the operating system and game requirements. If issues persist, contacting customer support for further assistance may be necessary.
The Bottom Line
PC gaming controllers offer versatile options for enhancing gameplay comfort and control across various genres. Choosing a reliable controller from our recommended list ensures compatibility, durability, and ergonomic design tailored to suit different gaming preferences. Investing in a trusted recommendation guarantees a seamless and enjoyable gaming experience.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change