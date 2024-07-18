The Best PC Gaming Controllers in 2024 - Experts Recommended

What's Hot

This article includes everything you need to know about the best PC gaming controllers. Read on to find the top ones recommended for you below, ensuring an optimal gaming experience.

Best PC Gaming Controllers That provide excellent gaming performance
Gaming controllers
A great gaming experience on PC often hinges on the right control setup. While keyboard and mouse excel in shooters and strategy games, action titles often demand a reliable gamepad. Thankfully, there's a wide array of compatible controllers—from pads to sticks—readily available for your gaming rig.

Choosing the best gaming controller for PC can significantly enhance your gameplay. Be it if you're navigating intense racing simulations or diving into immersive RPGs, a high-performance PC gaming controller ensures precision and comfort.

Adding a gamepad to your setup can cater to your specific needs, whether you prioritise connectivity, ergonomics, or aesthetic appeal. Today's controllers offer extensive customization options, including extra buttons and programmable features, allowing you to tailor your gaming experience to perfection.

In this guide, we'll explore the best PC gaming controllers available on the market. We cover a range of options, from budget-friendly choices to premium models, ensuring you find the ideal controller to suit your gaming preferences so keep reading to find the best one for you. 

Our Top Picks - 


  • Best Overall: The Microsoft Bluetooth Elite Series 2 Controller stands out as the best PC gaming controller with its adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks, and up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life, making it a top choice for competitive gamers seeking precision and customization.

  • Best Budget: The 8Bitdo Ultimate 2.4G Wireless Controller offers robust features like Hall Effect joysticks, customizable profiles, and a 15-hour rechargeable battery, making it ideal for gamers looking for affordability without compromising on quality and functionality.

Here’s a comprehensive list of the best PC gaming controllers that will enhance your gaming experience

  1. Microsoft Bluetooth Elite Series 2 Controller 

Microsoft Bluetooth Elite Series 2 PC gaming Controller
Gaming controllers
The Microsoft Xbox One Elite Series 2 Controller is engineered for competitive gamers seeking superior performance and customization. Featuring adjustable-tension thumbsticks and shorter hair trigger locks, it enhances precision and responsiveness during gameplay. 

The controller's wrap-around rubberized grip ensures comfort and control over extended sessions. With interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes and the Xbox Accessories app for advanced customization, users can tailor their gaming experience effortlessly. 

You can also enjoy seamless connectivity via Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or USB-C, supporting both Xbox One and Windows 10 devices. The rechargeable battery offers up to 40 hours of gameplay, complemented by durable components designed for long-lasting reliability.

Specifications:

  • Price: $198.94

  • Brand: Microsoft 

  • Thumbsticks: Adjustable tension

  • Trigger Locks: Short hair

  • Grip: Rubberized wrap-around

  • Customization: Interchangeable components

  • Connectivity: Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, USB-C

Pros 

Cons

Supports multiple connectivity options

Higher price point

Customizable with interchangeable components

Complex customization may require learning curve

Enhances gaming precision and responsiveness

User’s Reviews: "I’ve used scuf controllers and few other random brands and always had a problem with them breaking easily in a couple months. I’m a lifelong gamer and need the best gear I can get to perform the best. This controller has been phenomenal, solving the problem I’ve had with previous ones especially because all the parts are replaceable for relatively cheap. If you're looking to get a high quality controller and you are looking at options I would recommend getting this one, the battery life lasts a very long time.” 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.4-star rating on Amazon garnered from over 3,000 reviews, it's clear that gamers value the Microsoft Xbox One Elite Series 2 Controller for its exceptional performance and extensive customization options.

2. FLYDIGI APEX 4 PC Controller

FLYDIGI APEX 4 PC Controller
Gaming controllers
The FLYDIGI APEX 4 PC Controller is a versatile gaming peripheral designed for multi-platform use, supporting PC, Nintendo Switch, Android devices, TVs, and laptops. It features a unique Force-Adjustable Alloy Joystick for precise control, alongside Force Feedback Triggers that enhance immersion in games, especially racing and shooting genres. 

With a high 1000Hz polling rate in both wired and wireless modes, it ensures responsive gameplay. The controller boasts a full-color LCD display for easy customization of settings like trigger adjustments and vibration intensity. 

Its ergonomic design, durable build, and comprehensive configuration options make it ideal for serious gamers seeking enhanced performance and immersion.

Specifications:

  • Price: $159.99 

  • Brand: FLYDIGI 

  • Joystick: Force-Adjustable Alloy

  • Compatibility: Multi-platform

  • Polling Rate: 1000Hz

  • Display: Full-colour LCD

  • Vibration: Stereo, 4-motors

  • Battery: 1500mAh

Pros

Cons

High polling rate ensures responsive gameplay

May be complex for casual gamers

Immersive stereo vibration feedback

Compatibility limitations with Xbox and PlayStation

Long-lasting battery life 

Versatile compatibility across multiple platforms

User’s Reviews: "The buttons and dpad are all tactile so that is really nice. The RGB lights and screen are all customizable as well which is nice but doesn’t really affect gaming that much. Another cool thing is you can switch how the controller plays for different games with 4 presets and can do it in the controller. Overall I’ll say, best controller I’ve ever had the pleasure to play with.” 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: This product has garnered over 1,000+ purchases on Amazon just last month and maintains consistently positive ratings.

3. Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller

Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller
Gaming controllers
The Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC offers exceptional precision and control with its ergonomic design and non-slip rubber grips, ensuring peak performance during extended gaming sessions. 

Featuring remappable front-facing buttons via the Razer Controller Setup for Xbox, it allows for personalised gameplay. The controller boasts Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons and a D-Pad for hyper-responsive actuation, along with Hair Trigger Mode and Trigger Stop-Switches for rapid firing. 

With a built-in 3.5mm analog audio port and official Xbox compatibility, it enhances comfort and convenience, making it an ideal choice for competitive gamers seeking superior performance and customization options.

Specifications:

  • Price: $65.95

  • Brand: Razer 

  • Connection Type: Wired

  • Remappable Buttons: Yes

  • Trigger Modes: Hair Trigger

  • Audio Port: 3.5mm

  • Button Type: Mecha-Tactile

  • Compatibility: Xbox, PC

Pros

Cons

Ergonomic design enhances comfort

No wireless connectivity option

Mecha-Tactile buttons provide quick response

Lack of rear paddles

Remappable buttons allow customization

User’s Reviews: "Already own a razer wolverine v2 chroma for my primary gaming PC, loved that controller.. I Need something for my laptop when I travel. This one is very good quality as well, but lacks RGB (but saves you a lot of money!). Overall, solid build quality, responsive tactile buttons (clicky), doesn't need to be charging as it's corded, performs well with little to no input delay, connects via your bog standard USB ports, vibrates without rattling, and is a very durable controller.” 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our experts believe the Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller is a top choice due to its impressive 4.4-star rating from over 4,300 reviewers on Amazon

4. 8Bitdo Ultimate 2.4G Wireless Controller

8Bitdo Ultimate 2.4G Wireless Controller
Gaming controllers
The 8Bitdo Ultimate 2.4G Wireless Controller is a high end gaming accessory that is compatible with PC, Android, Steam Deck, and Apple devices. Equipped with Hall Effect joysticks, it delivers higher precision and sensitivity for robust performance. 

The multifunctional charging dock ensures the controller auto reconnects for seamless gameplay. With two Pro back paddle buttons and a custom profile switch button, gamers can tailor their controls for optimal performance. 

The 2.4G wireless connection offers uninterrupted gaming, while the 15-hour rechargeable battery ensures extended play sessions. Ultimate Software on PC allows for extensive customization, making this controller perfect for any gaming enthusiast seeking precision and flexibility.

Specifications:

  • Price: $49.99

  • Brand: 8Bitdo 

  • Joystick Type: Hall Effect

  • Compatibility: PC, Android, Apple

  • Battery Life: 15 hours

  • Connection Modes: Wired, Bluetooth, 2.4G

  • Special Features: Pro Back Buttons

  • Charging Dock: Included

Pros

Cons

Seamless auto reconnect functionality

Requires firmware updates for Apple devices

Long battery life supports extended gaming sessions

Slightly longer charging time

Includes multifunctional charging dock for convenience

Robust and premium quality design

User’s Reviews: "This controller is a steal for $50. Before buying this controller, I used an official Xbox controller, and it was great in its own right, but this controller is much more convenient, coming with its own dock and no longer needing AA batteries. Simply put, this controller just works flawlessly. Want to play a PC game? Simply take the controller off the dock and it automatically connects. And when you're finished playing, place it back on the dock and it automatically disconnects and starts changing. It has a comfortable feel in the hand, and the extra buttons on the back are a nice addition.” 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: This controller is an Amazon Choice product with over 1,000 purchases last month, reflecting its popularity and reliability among gamers. It ensures uninterrupted gameplay sessions, reinforcing its value as a top-tier gaming accessory recommended by industry experts.

5. Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller

Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller
Gaming controllers
The Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller in Astral Purple comes in a modernised design with enhanced comfort and functionality. Featuring a hybrid D-pad and textured grips on triggers, bumpers, and back-case, it ensures precise control during gameplay. 

The controller includes a Share button for seamless content sharing, supports Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth for versatile device compatibility (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android, and iOS), and features a 3.5mm audio jack for headset connectivity. 

With up to 40 hours of battery life and customizable button mappings via the Xbox Accessories app, it's ideal for gamers looking for reliability and flexibility across platforms.

Specifications:

  • Price: $49.49

  • Brand: Xbox 

  • Design: Astral Purple

  • Connectivity: Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth

  • Battery Life: Up to 40 hours

  • Features: Hybrid D-pad, Textured Grips

  • Compatibility: Xbox, PC, Android, iOS

Pros

Cons

Provides comfortable grip for long sessions

May be bulky for small hands

Customizable button mappings

Requires AA batteries for wireless mode

Includes 3.5mm audio jack for headset

Reliable and long battery life

Seamless device switching

User’s Reviews: "I am currently playing on my Xbox 1 with this controller and it’s working great!! No stick drift, came with batteries, and is affordable. If any of my family needs one this would be my go to! Connecting was no problem, it’s just amazing! 100% recommend getting it! Shipping was perfect!” 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: With over 6,000 purchases on Amazon in just the last month and an impressive 83% of over 29,000 ratings giving it a perfect 5 stars, it's clear that users trust and love this controller. This high level of positive feedback reflects its quality, reliability, and the exceptional gaming experience it delivers across various platforms.

What should you consider before purchasing a PC gaming controller

  • Compatibility: Check if the controller is compatible with your operating system (Windows, macOS, Linux) and the games you intend to play.

  • Wired vs. Wireless: Decide whether you prefer a wired or wireless controller based on your gaming setup and preference for mobility.

  • Comfort and Ergonomics: Ensure the controller feels comfortable in your hands during extended gaming sessions. Consider factors like grip, button layout, and overall ergonomics.

  • Build Quality: Look for controllers made from durable materials that can withstand long hours of gaming.

  • Controller Type: Choose between a traditional gamepad, joystick, or specialised controller depending on the types of games you play most frequently.

  • Features and Customization: Assess additional features such as programmable buttons, customizable settings, and compatibility with gaming software for personalised gameplay.

How we picked them for you 

  • Performance Assessment: We evaluated each controller based on factors such as responsiveness, accuracy, durability of components, and compatibility with a wide range of games and platforms.

  • Detailed Comparison: Through thorough research, we weighed the pros and cons of each controller, considering aspects like ergonomics, button layout, customization options, and ease of setup.

  • Brand Credibility: We prioritized controllers from reputable brands known for their commitment to quality, customer support, and innovation in gaming peripherals.

  • Price Analysis: Our analysis included a comparison of prices across different controllers, ensuring that our recommendations offer value for various budgets without compromising essential features.

  • User Feedback Integration: We integrated real user feedback and reviews to gauge satisfaction levels, reliability over time, and overall user experience, providing insights into practical usability.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I connect a PC gaming controller to my computer? 

  • Controllers can typically connect via USB cable, Bluetooth, or wireless adapters. Ensure drivers are updated and configured correctly in your operating system's settings for seamless connection.

What are the advantages of using a PC gaming controller over a keyboard and mouse? 

  • Controllers offer ergonomic advantages, especially for games that require analog movement or precise control, providing a more relaxed gaming experience over extended periods.

How long do PC gaming controller batteries typically last? 

  • Battery life varies by model and usage, but rechargeable controllers generally offer between 20 to 40 hours of gameplay on a single charge, depending on features like vibration and backlighting.

Can I use a PC gaming controller with gaming consoles? 

  • While some controllers support multiple platforms, most are designed specifically for PC gaming. Compatibility with consoles may require additional adapters or software.

How do I troubleshoot issues with my PC gaming controller? 

  • Common troubleshooting steps include checking connectivity (wired or wireless), updating drivers or firmware, adjusting controller settings in-game or through manufacturer software, and ensuring compatibility with the operating system and game requirements. If issues persist, contacting customer support for further assistance may be necessary.

The Bottom Line


PC gaming controllers offer versatile options for enhancing gameplay comfort and control across various genres. Choosing a reliable controller from our recommended list ensures compatibility, durability, and ergonomic design tailored to suit different gaming preferences. Investing in a trusted recommendation guarantees a seamless and enjoyable gaming experience.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

