The Best Magnesium Supplements for Optimal Health in 2024

If you’ve been feeling tired, stressed, or dealing with muscle cramps, it might be time to find out rich foods. Often referred to as the “relaxation mineral,” magnesium plays a crucial role in maintaining your overall health.
It's commonly found in leafy green veggies like spinach and kale, as well as nuts and seeds.
However, alone can be challenging. According to Healthline, , making supplementation a practical solution to ensure you meet your nutritional needs.
Magnesium supplements, whether in the form of gummies, capsules, or powders, can be a game-changer for your well-being. They help support muscle function, enhance sleep quality, and manage stress. If you’ve been searching for ways to improve your health and meet your daily magnesium needs, this guide is designed with you in mind.
We’ve rounded up the best magnesium supplements for 2024, making it easier for you to find the right one. This all-inclusive guide will help you navigate through the top choices, ensuring you get the most effective products tailored to your needs.
So, let us simplify your research and help you make an informed decision for a healthier, more balanced life.
Our Top Recommendations
Best Overall: For top-notch quality and effectiveness, ) stands out as our best overall pick. It offers 180 capsules of magnesium glycinate, known for its gentle impact on the digestive system, and supports stress relief, heart health, and overall metabolism.
Best Budget: The is our best budget choice, providing 60 capsules with a blend of magnesium citrate, malate, and glycinate. This supplement delivers excellent value with its affordability and comprehensive support for heart, nerve health, and relaxation.
Below is the list of best Magnesium Supplements for Optimal Health
Pure Encapsulations Magnesium Glycinate is a top choice for supporting stress relief, sleep, and overall heart health. Each capsule delivers magnesium in a highly absorbable glycinate form, which helps with neuromuscular contractions, cardiac function, and energy production. This supplement also aids in the metabolism and utilization of essential nutrients like vitamins B6, C, and E.
Magnesium Glycinate is known for being gentle on the digestive system, reducing the likelihood of loose stools compared to other magnesium forms. It’s perfect for those who need reliable bone support and energy enhancement without worrying about common allergens or GMOs.
Pure Encapsulations stands out with its commitment to high-quality, science-backed ingredients, ensuring you get a product that’s both effective and trustworthy. With 180 capsules in each bottle, this supplement provides a practical, long-term solution for maintaining optimal magnesium levels and supporting your overall health.
Specifications:
Price: $44
Brand: Pure Encapsulations
Active Ingredient: Magnesium Glycinate
Capsule Count: 180 Capsules
Form: Capsule
Flavor: Unflavored
Allergen-Free: Yes
GMO-Free: Yes
Pros:
Supports stress relief and better sleep
Enhances energy and bone health
Aids in nutrient metabolism and utilisation
Helps to quickly recover from fatigue
Cons:
Higher price compared to some brands
User’s Review: "I've been taking it for a month now and I feel pretty good. I concentrate better, sleep well and wake up resting. It has no unpleasant effects on the belly like other forms of magnesium. It's expensive and took a week to get to Mexico but so far it's been worth it.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: This magnesium glycinate supplement is highly regarded for its trusted quality and effectiveness, supported by numerous clinical studies. It's also a best-seller on Amazon, highlighting its popularity and reliability.
MegaFood Magnesium 300 mg combines magnesium citrate, glycinate, and malate in one powerful supplement. This blend is designed to support heart, nerve, and muscle health, ensuring you get a highly absorbable form of magnesium that’s easy on your system. Each serving delivers 300 mg of magnesium, plus 50 mg of spinach for added nutrients.
Ideal for anyone looking to boost relaxation and overall wellness, these vegetarian capsules are free from major allergens like milk, soy, and gluten. They are also tested for over 125 chemical substances, so you can trust their purity and quality.
You can take this supplement at any time of day with food and a beverage, making it a convenient addition to your daily routine. MegaFood's commitment to using real food and research-backed nutrients ensures you’re getting a reliable product to support your health.
Specifications:
Price: $15.99
Brand: MegaFood
Active Ingredients: Magnesium Citrate
Magnesium Forms: Glycinate Blend
Added Ingredient: Spinach Powder
Capsule Count: 60 Capsules
Allergen-Free: 9 Allergens
Quality Testing: 125+ Substances
Pros:
Highly absorbable magnesium forms
Supports heart and nerve health
Includes additional spinach for extra nutrients
Vegetarian and allergen-free
Cons:
Two-capsule serving may be inconvenient
May not suit some people
User’s Review: "I had a magnesium deficiency. One month on these particular vitamins I no longer have that problem. I had tried other brands and they did not do what mega food has done for me. I am a true fan of this brand.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Experts consider this supplement worth buying due to its formulation free from nine common allergens and its gentle yet effective approach to delivering essential magnesium for optimal health.
Bluebonnet Nutrition Albion Buffered Chelated Magnesium delivers 200 mg of magnesium from magnesium bisglycinate and magnesium oxide. This formula is designed for optimal stress relief, digestive health, and heart support.
The magnesium bisglycinate chelate is known for its high absorption and gentle effect on the digestive system, thanks to the buffered magnesium oxide which increases the formula's alkalinity.
Perfect for those following vegan, gluten-free, or non-GMO diets, this supplement is free from common allergens like soy, dairy, and nuts. Each bottle contains 120 vegetable capsules, offering a two-month supply of this high-quality magnesium.
Bluebonnet’s chelation method, supported by over 100 patents, ensures that the minerals are absorbed efficiently, making this product a reliable choice for enhancing overall wellness and managing stress.
Specifications:
Price: $31.16
Brand: Bluebonnet
Active Ingredients: Magnesium Bisglycinate, Magnesium Oxide
Form: Capsule
Quantity: 120 Capsules
Certification: Vegan, Kosher
Free From: Allergens, Gluten
Absorption: Buffered Chelated
Pros:
Gentle on the digestive tract
High absorption rate
Free from common allergens
Suitable for vegan diets
Supports stress and heart health
Cons:
Non-flavored, which some may dislike
May be large to swallow for some
User’s Review: "I have trouble sleeping and often experience tightness in my shoulders and neck. This product helps relax that tightness, and I can feel the difference after just one use. While it's not a sleep aid, it does help me fall asleep more easily.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon, this supplement is highly valued for its non-GMO, vegan, Kosher-certified, gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free qualities, making it a top choice for health-conscious consumers.
Primal Harvest Magnesium Supplement Complex provides a potent blend of magnesium glycinate, citrate, and malate, combined with zinc to support bone density and cardiovascular health. Each serving provides 310 mg of magnesium and 8 mg of zinc, contributing to stronger bones and a normal, regular heartbeat.
Magnesium citrate, known for its high bioavailability, ensures efficient absorption, while magnesium malate, bound with malic acid, is gentle on the digestive system. Magnesium glycinate, paired with glycine, supports protein synthesis and promotes better sleep.
With 120 capsules per bottle, this supplement offers a full 60-day supply. Primal Harvest ensures high quality through rigorous testing at every production stage, and they back their product with a 90-day money-back guarantee, giving you confidence in your purchase. This blend is a great choice for overall health and wellness.
Specifications:
Price: $35.95
Brand: Primal Harvest
Active Ingredients: Magnesium Glycinate, Magnesium Citrate
Zinc Content: 8 mg
Capsule Count: 120 Capsules
Supply Duration: 60 Days
Manufacturing Quality: USA Made
Testing: Rigorous Lab Testing
Pros:
Supports bone density and strength
Promotes cardiovascular health and regular heartbeat
Includes zinc for additional health benefits
Cons:
May cause mild digestive discomfort for some.
Not suitable for those needing allergen-free options.
User’s Review: "If you’re looking for a magnesium and zinc product this is the one for you. I felt a difference in my mood overall within a week. I know everyone is different but I absolutely recommend these.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: These regular-sized capsules are noted for their effective formulation, combining multiple forms of magnesium and zinc. Users often report feeling refreshed upon waking, reflecting their high quality and beneficial effects.
Nordic Naturals Magnesium Gummies provide a tasty and convenient way to support your overall health with 300 mg of magnesium per serving. These blueberry lavender-flavored gummies deliver magnesium citrate, a highly absorbable form of magnesium, to help with mood, relaxation, and cardiovascular function.
Each serving is crafted to enhance your well-being by promoting a relaxed state of mind and supporting muscle function. The gummies are vegan, non-GMO, and free from gluten and dairy, making them a great choice for those with dietary restrictions.
This brand ensures high quality with third-party testing to meet rigorous standards for purity and freshness. With 60 gummies per bottle, you'll enjoy a full month of daily magnesium support in a delicious, easy-to-take form. This supplement is perfect for anyone looking to maintain optimal magnesium levels while enjoying a flavorful treat.
Specifications:
Price: $32
Brand: Nordic Naturals
Active Ingredients: Magnesium Citrate
Flavor: Blueberry Lavender
Unit Count: 60 Gummies
Dietary Type: Vegan
Weight: 8.78 oz
Serving Size: 1 Gummy
Pros:
Delicious blueberry-lavender flavour
Supports mood and relaxation
Easy to take daily
Highly absorbable magnesium
Cons:
May contain added sugars
Limited to 20 servings per bottle
User’s Review: "Serving size is 3 gumdrop sized candies that taste a bit like SHARK BITES from the 90’s! They’re not sticky gummy and have no aftertaste, overall a great product”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: The appealing blueberry-lavender flavor and easy-to-swallow gummies make this supplement worthwhile. It effectively alleviates leg cramps and promotes restful sleep, enhancing overall well-being.
Factors to consider when planning to add magnesium supplements to your diet
Dosage: Determine the appropriate dosage based on your age, gender, and specific health needs. Consult a healthcare professional for personalised advice.
Form of Supplement: Choose between different forms such as capsules, tablets, gummies, powders, or liquid, based on your preference and ease of consumption.
Absorption: Look for supplements with high bioavailability, such as magnesium citrate or magnesium glycinate, which are more easily absorbed by the body.
Interactions with Medications: Consider potential interactions with other medications or supplements you are taking. Consult your doctor if you have any concerns.
Health Conditions: Take into account any existing health conditions (e.g., kidney disease) that might affect magnesium absorption or usage.
Quality and Purity: Select supplements from reputable brands that provide third-party testing to ensure quality and purity.
Dietary Sources: Evaluate your current dietary intake of magnesium-rich foods to avoid excessive supplementation.
Side Effects: Be aware of potential side effects, such as gastrointestinal discomfort, and choose a supplement that minimises these issues.
How we shortlisted them for you
Quality Assessment: We focused on supplements from reputable brands that undergo rigorous third-party testing for quality and purity.
Bioavailability: We prioritised products with forms of magnesium known for their high absorption rates, such as magnesium citrate and glycinate.
Customer Reviews: We analysed user reviews and ratings to gauge real-world effectiveness and satisfaction levels.
Safety Considerations: We assessed potential side effects and interactions to recommend supplements that are safe for most users.
Ease of Use: We considered the convenience and palatability of various forms, from gummies to powders, to suit your personal preferences.
Price and Value: We compared pricing to ensure you get the best value without compromising on quality.
Potential side effects of magnesium supplements
Diarrhoea: Common with high doses of magnesium.
Nausea: May occur, especially on an empty stomach.
Abdominal Cramping: Possible side effect of magnesium intake.
Upset Stomach: Can cause digestive discomfort in some individuals.
Interactions with Medications: May affect absorption of certain drugs.
Low Blood Pressure: Rarely, can cause a drop in blood pressure.
Kidney Issues: Excessive intake may stress kidney function.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What are the benefits of magnesium supplements?
Magnesium supplements can support a range of bodily functions including muscle and nerve function, heart health, and bone strength. They are also commonly used to help with relaxation, sleep quality, and stress management.
What is the recommended dosage of magnesium supplements?
The recommended dosage varies depending on age, gender, and health status, but a common range is 200-400 mg per day. It's best to start with a lower dose and adjust based on individual needs and responses.
How long does it take to see results from magnesium supplements?
Results can vary, but many people notice improvements in energy, muscle relaxation, or sleep quality within a few weeks. Consistent use and proper dosage are key to experiencing the full benefits.
Can magnesium supplements interact with other medications?
Yes, magnesium supplements can interact with certain medications, such as antibiotics or blood pressure medications. Always consult with a healthcare provider before starting magnesium supplements if you are on other medications.
Are magnesium supplements safe for long-term use?
When taken as directed, magnesium supplements are generally safe for long-term use and beneficial for overall health. However, long-term use should be monitored by a healthcare professional, especially if high doses are involved.
In Conclusion
If you're thinking about adding a magnesium supplement to your routine, it's a smart move for overall health and well-being. Magnesium supports everything from your heart and bones to your mood and sleep, making it a versatile addition to your daily regimen. With so many options available, our list of recommendations can help you find a good supplement tailored to your needs. Choosing from our curated selections might help you get high-quality products that can truly make a difference in how you feel and function daily.
Disclaimer
The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Always consult a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen or making changes to your current health practices. This article does not substitute for professional medical guidance, diagnosis, or treatment.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change