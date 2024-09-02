The HP Envy x360 15-fe0028TU is a solid choice if you're editing videos and need both performance and flexibility. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U, this laptop handles demanding tasks with ease, even without a dedicated GPU. With 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, you’ll experience fast load times and smooth multitasking.

The 15.6-inch FHD OLED touchscreen delivers vibrant colors and sharp details, which is great for precise video editing and color grading. Plus, the multitouch capability and included stylus make editing and transitions a breeze. The Intel Iris Xe Graphics should suffice for most editing needs, but it may fall short with more complex effects or higher resolutions.

It also features a high-quality 5MP camera and Bang & Olufsen audio for clear video calls and immersive sound. However, its integrated graphics might not handle extremely intensive tasks as well as dedicated options. Overall, it balances performance and portability, making it a handy tool for creative professionals on the go.

