innisfree Daily UV Defense Mineral Sunscreen Imagine a sunscreen that not only shields your skin from harmful UV rays but also enhances its glow and hydration. When it comes to safeguarding your skin from harmful UV rays, Korean sunscreens excel with their high SPF ratings and skin-loving ingredients.
These sunscreens not only shield your face from the sun but also offer additional benefits like hydration and anti-aging properties. Korean brands have mastered the art of creating sunscreens that are non-greasy and absorb quickly, providing a flawless finish without disrupting your makeup.
Leading brands like Cosrx, Beauty of Joseon, and more are renowned for their top-quality sunscreens. They incorporate ingredients such as niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to enhance your skin's radiance and moisture levels while protecting against UV damage.
We’ve done the legwork to bring you the best Korean sunscreens for face. Explore our recommendations and find your ideal sunscreen for radiant, protected skin.
Best Overall: The Innisfree Daily UV Defense Mineral Sunscreen SPF 45 stands out as the best Korean Sunscreen with its green-tinted, hydrating formula featuring 8 types of hyaluronic acid and soothing Cica, ideal for neutralizing redness and providing broad-spectrum protection.
Best Budget: The COSRX Daily SPF 50 Vitamin E Sunscreen offers excellent value with its lightweight, no white cast formula, SPF 50 protection, and sebum-balancing benefits, making it perfect for daily use.
Things to Consider When Planning to Buy a Korean Sunscreen
SPF Rating: Ensure the sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection with a high SPF rating to guard against both UVA and UVB rays.
Skin Type: Choose a formula suitable for your skin type, whether it’s oily, dry, combination, or sensitive.
Ingredients: Look for beneficial ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and antioxidants that provide added skincare benefits.
Texture: Consider the texture of the sunscreen—whether it’s gel, cream, or liquid—to ensure it fits well into your daily routine and doesn’t feel heavy or greasy.
Finish: Decide on the finish you prefer, such as matte, dewy, or natural, based on how it complements your makeup and overall look.
Water Resistance: If you plan to be active or spend time outdoors, opt for a water-resistant formula to ensure long-lasting protection.
Sensitivity: For sensitive skin, choose sunscreens formulated without harsh chemicals or fragrances to minimize irritation.
Packaging: Consider the packaging design for ease of use and convenience, such as pump bottles or tubes that are easy to carry and apply.
On what basis we selected them for you
Ingredient Analysis: We reviewed the ingredient lists to ensure that these sunscreens don't contain any harmful addictive's like parabens and sulphates ensuring they are safe and reliable.
Dermatologist Recommendations: We included sunscreens recommended by dermatologists for their safety and efficacy.
User Feedback: We considered user feedback and testimonials to assess real-world performance and satisfaction.
Brand Reputation: We focused on reputable Korean brands known for their innovation and reliability in sunscreen formulations.
Price vs. Value: We balanced price and size to ensure you get good value for money without compromising on quality.
Here's the list of the best Korean Sunscreens for Face that provide a glowing and glass skin.
The Innisfree Daily UV Defense Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 45 might just be what you need. This Korean sunscreen offers a green tint that helps neutralize redness, making it a great choice if you’re dealing with uneven skin tone.
What sets it apart is the blend of 8 types of hyaluronic acid and soothing Cica, which deeply hydrates and calms your skin. The zinc-based formula provides effective sun protection without clogging pores, leaving your skin with a satin finish that feels neither greasy nor heavy. Plus, it’s vegan, cruelty-free, and free from harsh chemicals like parabens and sulfates.
After just two weeks of use, many found their skin tone evened out and looking healthier. It’s a gentle yet effective option for all skin types, including sensitive skin, and perfect for daily wear.
Specifications
Price: $22
Brand: Innisfree
SPF Rating: SPF 45
Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid
Tint Type: Green Tint
Skin Type: All Skin Types
Formulation: Mineral-Based
Additional Benefits: Redness Neutralizing
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Hydrates deeply without greasy residue
|
Green tint might not suit all skin tones
|
Soothes skin with calming Cica
|
Scent may not be ideal for everyone
|
Neutralizes redness effectively
|
Vegan and cruelty-free formulation
User’s Review: "This sunscreen is lightweight and does not feel heavy on my face. The green tint does help cover up some of my redness. I have also had no breakouts or sun burn since wearing this. I would order again.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: This lightweight sunscreen not only smooths out redness but also works seamlessly with concealer without causing pilling. Plus, it leaves no white cast and pairs well with moisturizers.
If you’re searching for a sunscreen that’s both effective and easy to wear, check out the COSRX Daily SPF 50 Vitamin E Sunscreen. This lightweight formula provides broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection while giving your skin a semi-matte finish. It’s perfect if you want to avoid that greasy look and feel.
The sunscreen is enriched with Vitamin E and Cacao, which help fight signs of aging and repair damaged skin. It’s designed to balance excess oil and prevent white cast, making it suitable for all skin tones. Plus, it’s hypoallergenic and free from parabens and sulfates, so it’s gentle on sensitive skin.
Apply it as the final step in your skincare routine, and you’ll get a natural glow without any white residue. Ideal for daily use, it’s also reef-friendly and ensures your skin stays protected and looking its best throughout the day.
Specifications:
Price: $17
Brand: COSRX
SPF Rating: 50
Key Ingredients: Vitamin E
Finish Type: Semi-Matte
Texture: Lightweight
Skin Type: All Types
Sun Protection: UVA/UVB
-
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Balances excess sebum effectively
|
Not ideal for very dry skin types
|
No white cast suitable for all skin tones
|
Can feel tacky on humid days
|
Lightweight and comfortable for daily wear
|
Provides protection without greasiness
User’s Review: "I love this product. I purchased a face peptide formula (Cosrx) for my face on the recommendation of my sister, which I also love, but it didn't include a sunscreen. This product is easy to apply and works perfectly on your face--either alone or under a coverup. It goes on smoothly and lasts the whole day. It is reasonably priced. I actually bought one for my sister to return the favor!!!”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: This sunscreen is highly praised for its lightweight, non-greasy formula that keeps the face hydrated without feeling oily. Its pleasant scent and excellent lathering properties make it a standout choice.
The Dr.Jart+ Every Sun Day Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+ is Korean skincare favorite perfect for everyday use, offering broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection without feeling heavy on your skin.
It has a matte finish and is designed to be weightless, making it ideal for all skin types, including sensitive skin. The formula features zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for effective sun protection, along with a touch of citrus oils for a refreshing scent. It blends smoothly and leaves a shine-free finish, so you don’t have to worry about a greasy look.
This sunscreen is non-irritating and absorbs quickly, ensuring your skin stays protected and comfortable throughout the day. It’s a great choice if you want reliable UV defense and a natural, lightweight feel
Specifications:
Price: $40
Brand: Dr.Jart+
SPF Rating: 50+
Active Ingredients: Zinc Oxide, Titanium Dioxide
Finish: Matte, Shine-Free
Scent: Citrus
Skin Type: Sensitive, Combination
Weight: 1.69 fl oz
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Provides high UV protection
|
May not suit very dry skin
|
Lightweight and comfortable on skin
|
Absorbs quickly without greasy feel
|
Leaves a matte shine-free finish
|
Pleasant citrus scent
User’s Review: "This brand has been very good for sensitive skin, and sun protection is important, but I'm really struggling to find the value in the tiny bottle for the price.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our experts believe the Dr.Jart+ Every Sun Day Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+ is worth buying due to its exceptional sun protection and lightweight formula. The sunscreen's ability to blend seamlessly without leaving a white cast makes it a practical and effective option for maintaining healthy, protected skin.
The DERMALOGY by NEOGENLAB UVA/UVB SPF50 Day-Light Protection Airy Sunscreen is a fantastic choice if you want a lightweight, moisturizing sunscreen that keeps your skin protected and fresh. This essence-type sunscreen delivers broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection while feeling weightless and airy on your skin.
It’s packed with 20 types of plant extracts, including Damask Rose, Aloe Vera, and Raspberry, which work together to soothe, hydrate, and control excess sebum. This means you get a non-greasy, matte finish that doesn’t leave a white cast, perfect for daily wear.
The formula is designed to absorb quickly and leave your skin feeling soft and rejuvenated, even under harsh sunlight. With its excellent sebum control and hydrating properties, this sunscreen is ideal for anyone looking to protect their skin while keeping it comfortable and glowing.
Specifications:
Price: $19.20
Brand: DERMALOGY
SPF Rating: 50 SPF
Texture: Airy Essence
Hydrating Ingredients: 20 Extracts
Sebum Control: Excellent Reduction
Finish: Non-Greasy
Skin Type: All Types
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Lightweight formula feels comfortable on skin
|
May not be sufficient for intense sunlight
|
Hydrates and soothes effectively
|
Slightly higher price compared to similar sunscreens
|
Controls excess oil effectively
|
No white cast or stickiness
User’s Review: "ALL IN ONE HOLY GRAIL. Hands down the best sunscreen I have ever used. It gives a matted smooth finish, like as if I had setting powder, PERFECT, for hot days and sweat resistant. My pores are non-existent and I layered makeup on without primer with zero struggle. I have never used a product that shocked me in such a good way and this is officially my forever all in one.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: The lightweight texture of this sunscreen makes it ideal for oily skin, offering smooth application with no white cast. It provides effective moisture and has a subtle, pleasant scent.
Looking for a sunscreen that’s gentle yet powerful? The Relief Sun Organic Sunscreen SPF50++++PA++++ is a fantastic choice for all skin types. This Korean skincare gem provides broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays, shielding your skin from sunburn and premature aging.
It’s enriched with nourishing ingredients like rice and probiotics, which help soothe and hydrate your skin. Antioxidants like green tea extract and niacinamide offer added protection from environmental stressors and free radicals. Plus, it’s water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, so you can stay protected even if you’re sweating or swimming.
This sunscreen is also cruelty-free and vegan, making it a great option for ethical skincare routines. Its lightweight formula absorbs easily without leaving a greasy residue, ensuring your skin stays comfortable and radiant throughout the day.
Specifications:
Price: 17.99
Brand: Beauty of Joseon
Sun Protection: SPF50++++
Key Ingredients: Rice, Probiotics
Skin Type: All Skin
Protection: UVA/UVB
Water Resistance: 80 Minutes
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Provides strong UV protection effectively
|
May require reapplication after 80 minutes
|
Hydrates and soothes skin nicely
|
Contains antioxidant-rich ingredients
|
Lightweight and non-greasy formula
User’s Review: "My friend recommended this cream and I bought it to try it. I really liked it. It protects well from the sun. The cream is not greasy and is well absorbed into the skin. I'll buy it again.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Experts find it worth buying due to its creamy consistency that glides smoothly on the skin, providing a non-sticky application and ensuring a pleasant, comfortable feel throughout the day.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How do Korean sunscreens differ from Western sunscreens?
Korean sunscreens typically use innovative ingredients like antioxidants and hydrating elements, and they often have a lighter, more breathable texture compared to traditional Western sunscreens. This can result in better compatibility with makeup and a more comfortable wear.
-
Are Korean sunscreens effective for all skin types?
Yes, Korean sunscreens are formulated to address a range of skin types, including oily, dry, and sensitive skin. They are designed to provide broad-spectrum protection while incorporating skin-friendly ingredients to minimize irritation and maximize hydration.
How often should I apply Korean sunscreen?
It’s recommended to apply Korean sunscreen every two hours, especially if you are exposed to direct sunlight or engaging in activities that cause sweating or water exposure. For optimal protection, reapply as needed throughout the day.
Can Korean sunscreens be used under makeup?
Yes, Korean sunscreens are often designed with lightweight, non-greasy formulations that work well under makeup. They create a smooth base and help to prevent your makeup from sliding off throughout the day.
In Conclusion
When it comes to keeping your skin protected and looking its best, Korean sunscreens are definitely worth considering. They’re designed to blend effortlessly into your routine, offering both sun protection and skincare benefits. From the options we've highlighted, you'll find some great picks that not only guard against harmful UV rays but also fit seamlessly into your daily regimen. Whether you're after something lightweight or deeply hydrating, our recommendations have you covered. Trust me, these sunscreens could make a real difference in how you care for your skin!
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change