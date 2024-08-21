The Innisfree Daily UV Defense Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 45 might just be what you need. This Korean sunscreen offers a green tint that helps neutralize redness, making it a great choice if you’re dealing with uneven skin tone.

What sets it apart is the blend of 8 types of hyaluronic acid and soothing Cica, which deeply hydrates and calms your skin. The zinc-based formula provides effective sun protection without clogging pores, leaving your skin with a satin finish that feels neither greasy nor heavy. Plus, it’s vegan, cruelty-free, and free from harsh chemicals like parabens and sulfates.

After just two weeks of use, many found their skin tone evened out and looking healthier. It’s a gentle yet effective option for all skin types, including sensitive skin, and perfect for daily wear.

Specifications