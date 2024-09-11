Imagine having a vacuum cleaner that’s as handy as your favourite multitool—one that tackles crumbs, pet hair, and dust with ease. That’s exactly what you get with the best handheld vacuums of 2024. These compact powerhouses are perfect for quick clean-ups and those hard-to-reach spots that larger vacuums often miss.
Handheld vacuums are important because they offer unmatched convenience and versatility. They’re lightweight and easy to manoeuvre, making them ideal for quick spills or cleaning your car’s interior. With strong suction and efficient filters, they handle everything from everyday messes to stubborn pet hair with ease. Plus, many models come with useful attachments like crevice tools and brush heads to tackle various surfaces and tight spaces.
We’ve sifted through countless options to find the best Mini vacuum cleaners that stand out for their efficiency. So, if you're ready to upgrade your cleaning routine, check out our top recommendations for a cleaner, more effortless home.
|
Product
|
Amazon Ratings
|
Price
|
4.2 Stars
|
₹2499
|
4 Stars
|
₹2155
|
BLACK+DECKER PV1820LF-B1 18V 2.0Ah Cordless Pivot Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
|
4.4 Stars
|
₹4999
|
4.3 Stars
|
₹3099
|
4.4 Stars
|
₹2980
Our Top Favourites
Best Overall: The Eureka Forbes Atom 600 Watts Corded Handheld Vacuum Cleaner stands out as the best mini vacuum cleaner with its powerful 600-watt motor and cyclonic technology, ensuring strong suction and consistent performance, while its washable filter and compact design make it highly convenient for various cleaning tasks.
Best Budget: The BLACK+DECKER PV1820LF-B1 18V 2.0Ah Cordless Pivot Handheld Vacuum Cleaner offers excellent value with its lightweight design, 18V battery power, and pivoting nozzle, providing effective cleaning for everyday spills and debris at a budget-friendly price.
What all should you be considering before buying a handheld vacuum cleaner
Suction Power: Ensure it has enough power to handle the types of messes you encounter, from dust to pet hair.
Battery Life: For cordless models, check how long the battery lasts on a single charge and how long it takes to recharge.
Weight and Ergonomics: Look for a lightweight design that’s easy to handle and comfortable to use for extended periods.
Dust Capacity: Consider the size of the dustbin or canister to determine how often you’ll need to empty it.
Attachments and Accessories: Verify if it includes useful tools like crevice tools, brush heads, or upholstery attachments for versatile cleaning.
Filter System: Ensure it has a good filter to trap allergens and maintain clean air quality, especially if you have allergies.
Ease of Cleaning: Check if the vacuum is easy to clean and maintain, with features like washable filters or removable parts.
Noise Level: Consider the noise level if you prefer a quieter cleaning experience.
On what basis we shortlisted them for you
Performance Analysis: We evaluated each model’s suction power and cleaning efficiency to ensure they deliver strong performance on various surfaces.
User Comfort: We considered the weight, ergonomics, and overall ease of use to ensure the vacuums are comfortable for everyday cleaning tasks.
Price and Warranty Comparison: We analyzed the cost and warranty options to ensure you get the best value and protection for your purchase.
Customer Reviews: We sifted through user reviews and ratings to gauge real-world performance and satisfaction, focusing on feedback about reliability, ease of use, and durability.
Brand Evaluation: We researched customer reviews and brand reputation to include models from trusted and reliable manufacturers.
Below is a comprehensive list of best handheld vacuum cleaners in India
The Eureka Forbes Atom 600 Watts Corded Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is a top pick for anyone seeking powerful and convenient cleaning. With its 600-watt motor and advanced cyclonic technology, this vacuum maintains strong suction even when the dustbag is full. Its compact design and lightweight build make it easy to maneuver and store, perfect for quick clean-ups around the home.
Equipped with a washable HEPA filter, this model ensures that you can keep cleaning without frequently replacing filters. The vacuum also comes with seven useful accessories, enhancing its versatility for different cleaning tasks.
The easy dust disposal feature means you can empty the tank without getting your hands dirty. Although it’s corded and requires a power outlet, its wide service network with over 1600+ service centers across India ensures you’re supported if any issues arise. Plus, it includes a one-year warranty for added peace of mind.
Specifications:
Motor Power: 600 watts
Filter Type: Washable HEPA
Dust Capacity: 0.5 litres
Weight: 2 kilograms
Power Source: Corded electric
Voltage: 220 volts
Pros:
Strong suction power
Compact and easy to store
Includes multiple accessories
Washable filter reduces maintenance costs
Easy-to-empty dust container
Cons:
Limited mobility due to corded design
Small dustbin requires frequent emptying
User Feedback: Eureka ticks all the boxes when it comes to product quality, post purchase follow ups, product demo and obtaining feedback. I just hope your after sales service holds up to the same standards and customers are not left in the lurch to procure spares or in getting the device periodically serviced.
The Agaro Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner is a solid choice for anyone needing an efficient and versatile cleaning solution. With its 800-watt motor, it delivers strong suction power (6.5 KPA) that makes quick work of dust, crumbs, and pet hair on floors, carpets, and upholstery. Its 2-in-1 design means you can use it as a stick vacuum or handheld, perfect for home and office cleaning.
One of its standout features is its lightweight, portable design—easy to carry and maneuver. The 0.8-liter bagless dustbin is simple to empty, so there’s no hassle with dust bags. It also comes with a variety of attachments, like a crevice nozzle and multipurpose brush, making it easy to clean hard-to-reach areas.
The only drawback is that it’s corded, which limits mobility slightly, but the 5-meter long power cord gives you enough range to move around freely. Plus, it comes with a 1-year warranty for peace of mind.
Specifications:
Power Output: 800 Watts
Suction Pressure: 6.5 KPA
Dust Capacity: 0.8 liters
Power Cord Length: 5 meters
Filter Type: Disk filter
Body Material: ABS plastic
Pros:
Strong suction for effective cleaning
Lightweight and easy to carry around
Works well on multiple surfaces
Comes with versatile cleaning attachments
Compact design for easy storage
Cons:
Corded, limits mobility slightly
Noisy compared to other handheld vacuums
User Feedback: I was looking for something that will make cleaning easy for my mother. Here I got my hands on this vacuum cleaner. This Product is good and value for money. It has Efficient suction power and easily clean dust particles. I use it to clean my carpets, sofa n even my full house too. Its very compact and stylish. My mother loved it.
The BLACK+DECKER PV1820LF-B1 18V Cordless Pivot Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is perfect for quick and efficient cleaning. Its 18V battery provides 12 minutes of runtime, making it ideal for small cleanups around your home or car. The patented pivoting nozzle, which rotates up to 200 degrees, allows you to reach tricky spots like corners and upholstery with ease.
One of its best features is its compact design—it folds in half, which is great for easy charging and storage. The 440ml translucent bowl and washable filter ensure simple, hygienic maintenance, while the quick-release button makes emptying the dirt bowl hassle-free.
Though it’s cordless and portable, the limited 12-minute runtime might require recharges for larger tasks. All in all, this lightweight handheld vacuum is great for quick, on-the-go cleaning, with its powerful suction and practical design making it a reliable addition to any home.
Specifications:
Power Source: Battery powered
Capacity: 0.44 liters
Runtime: 12 minutes
Suction Power: 1 cm max suction
Nozzle Rotation: 200 degrees pivot
Weight: 1.38 kg
Pros:
Strong suction for small cleanup tasks
Lightweight and easy to carry around
Nozzle pivots for hard-to-reach areas
Compact design saves storage space
Washable filter and bowl for easy maintenance
Quick-release dirt bowl for hassle-free emptying
Cons:
Short battery life for larger cleaning jobs
User Feedback: Best Design, Best Performance, More than sufficient power for car cleaning. Dont know the runtime yet as I was able to clean the whole car in about 12 minutes. It comes with an extension rod too along with a carpet brush head which was not metioned in the description nor in the images.
The Tusa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a handy tool for both home and car cleaning, thanks to its dual-mode operation. With an impressive 120W motor and powerful suction, it handles everything from pet hair to fine dust. It’s great for dry cleaning and includes a crevice nozzle, brush tool, and extension hose for versatile use.
The 6000mAh battery provides 22 minutes of runtime, and it fully charges in just 2.5 to 3 hours. You also have the option to plug it into your car's 12V DC port, making it convenient for on-the-go cleaning. This portable and lightweight vacuum is perfect for quick clean-ups and small spaces.
The main downside is its 0.4-liter capacity, which might require frequent emptying during large tasks. However, the washable HEPA filter ensures you can reuse it without constantly buying replacements. Plus, it comes with a 6-month warranty, with an option to extend.
Specifications:
Battery Capacity: 6000mAh
Suction Power: 120 Watts
Charging Time: 3 Hours
Runtime: 22 Minutes
Filter Type: HEPA Filter
Dust Capacity: 0.4 Liters
Pros:
Strong suction helps with efficient cleaning
Versatile attachments for multiple surfaces
Charging is quick
Portable and easy to store
Simple and easy to maintain
Cons:
Limited to dry use only
Runtime may be insufficient for larger tasks
User Feedback: Runs for sufficient amount of time to clean your car... Picks lints and sand particles easily.. I had sand and particles ranging to 2mm in size; were easily removed... charging at home and in car both adapters are available... I preferred at home as I own EV. Overall I am satisfied with it and recommend buying it.
The Lyrovo Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is a literal top of the line option for home and car cleaning. With a strong 7000PA suction power and a 100W motor, it effectively picks up everything from dust to pet hair, making it ideal for everyday use. This vacuum cleaner supports both wet and dry cleaning, which means it can tackle spills and debris with ease.
It features two usage methods—cordless for easy mobility and a 9.8FT wired option for extended cleaning sessions. The 700ml dust cup offers enough capacity, so you won’t need to empty it frequently, saving time and effort. You also get 20 minutes of runtime, which is enough to clean most small spaces in one go.
The LED light helps illuminate dark areas, making cleaning those hard-to-reach spots even easier. On the downside, the noise level is slightly lower than 75db, which could be a bit loud for some. However, its powerful suction and practical design make it worth considering.
Specifications:
Suction Power: 7000PA
Motor Power: 100W
Dust Capacity: 700ml
Runtime: 20 minutes
Filter Type: HEPA filter
Charging Method: USB cable
Pros:
Works for both wet and dry use
Compact and lightweight design
LED light helps with cleaning dark spots
Long runtime, ideal for small spaces
Dual wireless and wired options
Cons:
Noise level could be quieter
Charging time may feel long for some
User Feedback: Great for cleaning nook and corners or your house, sofas, cushions, window nets etc. Light weight, less noise and cordless makes the product even better and easy to use. Runs for a pretty long time in a single charge. Looks great. Value for money.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Are handheld vacuum cleaners powerful enough for deep cleaning?
Handheld vacuums are designed for quick clean-ups and are typically not as powerful as upright models, but they can handle small messes and hard-to-reach areas effectively. They're ideal for spot cleaning, especially for crumbs, dust, and pet hair.
How long does the battery last on a cordless handheld vacuum cleaner?
Battery life varies by model but most cordless handheld vacuums offer between 15 to 30 minutes of runtime. Charging times range from 2 to 4 hours, depending on the brand and battery capacity.
Can a handheld vacuum cleaner pick up wet spills?
Not all handheld vacuums are designed for wet use, but some models can handle both wet and dry spills. It's important to check the specifications to ensure the vacuum is suited for liquid clean-ups before use.
How do you clean and maintain a handheld vacuum cleaner?
To keep your handheld vacuum working efficiently, regularly empty the dustbin and wash or replace the filter as needed. Also, check for blockages in the nozzle or hose and clean the brush heads for optimal performance.
The Bottom Line
At the end of the day, having a mini vacuum cleaner can really simplify your cleaning routine. They're super handy for those quick touch-ups around the house or in the car—no need to drag out the full-sized vacuum for small messes. Whether it's crumbs on the kitchen floor, pet hair on the sofa, or dirt in the car, these compact devices tackle it with ease. From our list of recommendations, you'll find options that suit different needs and preferences. It's one of those little investments that make everyday life just a bit easier, and we think you'll appreciate having one on hand.
