It's surprising to learn that over 70% of adults in India struggle with hair fall at some point in their lives. Tackling this issue can feel overwhelming, but hair growth serums are a powerful solution. These serums are specifically designed to nourish the scalp, strengthen hair roots, and promote new growth, making them an essential addition to your routine.
Hair growth serums are packed with beneficial ingredients like biotin, peptides, and natural extracts that help reduce hair fall, stimulate regrowth, and improve overall hair texture. They work by addressing the underlying causes of thinning hair, such as weak roots and lack of nutrition, while leaving your hair looking healthier and shinier.
The best part? Hair growth serums are lightweight, easy to apply, and don’t leave any greasy residue, making them a hassle-free option for anyone looking to improve hair health.
To save you the effort of sifting through endless products, we've carefully selected the top-rated hair growth serums in India. If you're looking for a solution that tackles hair fall while promoting new growth, these top picks are exactly what you need to regain your confidence and enjoy healthier, thicker hair!
|
Product
|
Amazon Ratings
|
Price
|
4.1 Stars
|
₹642
|
4 Stars
|
₹1154
|
4.3 Stars
|
₹799
|
3.9 Stars
|
₹759
|
3.8 Stars
|
₹901
Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The Minimalist Hair Growth Actives 18% Serum stands out for its comprehensive blend of 18% active ingredients, including 3% Redensyl, 4% Anagain, and 2% Baicapil, offering a potent solution for reducing hair fall and promoting healthy hair growth.
Best Budget: The WishCare Hair Growth Serum Concentrate is an excellent choice for those looking for an affordable yet effective option, featuring 3% Redensyl, 4% Anagain, 2% Baicapil, and additional nourishing ingredients like caffeine and biotin to support thicker, fuller hair growth without breaking the bank.
Factors to consider when looking for a hair growth serum
Ingredients: Look for serums with biotin, peptides, keratin, and natural extracts like aloe vera or amla, which nourish and promote hair regrowth.
Clinical Testing – Go for products that have been dermatologically tested or clinically proven to be safe and effective.
Scalp Type: Choose a serum suited for your scalp type, whether oily, dry, or sensitive, to avoid irritation and maximize effectiveness.
Absorption: Opt for lightweight, non-greasy formulas that absorb quickly and don’t leave a sticky residue.
Hair Type Compatibility – Ensure the serum is suitable for your specific hair type—straight, wavy, curly, or coily.
Frequency of Use: Consider how often you need to apply the serum and whether it fits into your daily routine.
Non-Greasy Formula – Ensure the serum is lightweight and non-sticky for easy daily use.
Side Effects: Ensure the serum is free of harmful chemicals like sulfates and parabens that can damage hair or cause irritation.
How we shortlisted them for you
In-Depth Research – We carefully analysed top-rated serums based on effectiveness, ingredients, and customer feedback.
User Reviews – We sifted through countless real-life testimonials to understand which products truly deliver results.
Affordability – We balanced quality and cost to recommend serums that provide value for your investment.
Longevity – We focused on serums that are known for delivering long-term benefits with consistent use.
Brand Credibility – We selected products from reputable brands with a track record of delivering high-quality hair care solutions.
Below is the list of the best hair growth serums in India
If you're struggling with hair fall and want to boost your hair growth, WishCare Hair Growth Serum Concentrate might be just what you need. This powerful serum features a blend of 3% Redensyl, 4% Anagain, 2% Baicapil, along with Caffeine, Biotin, and Plant Keratin. These ingredients work together to enhance hair density, reduce hair fall, and support overall hair health.
The serum is perfect for all hair and scalp types. Its oil-free, silicone-free formula ensures it won't leave a greasy residue, making it easy to incorporate into your nighttime routine. Simply apply it to your scalp with the micro-spray, massage gently, and leave it on overnight. Over time, you'll notice a thicker, fuller head of hair.
What’s great is that it’s cruelty-free, vegan, and free from parabens and other harmful chemicals, so you can trust it’s gentle on your scalp and hair.
Specifications:
Active Ingredients: Redensyl, Anagain
Additional Ingredients: Baicapil, Caffeine
Free From: Parabens, Silicones
Scent: Fragrance-free, Non-greasy
Volume: 30 Millilitres
Pros:
Reduces hair fall effectively
Promotes thicker, denser hair growth
Lightweight, non-oily texture
Easy to apply with micro-spray
Cons:
Results may vary by individual
May take a few months to see results
User Feedback: The serum has a super set of ingredients which works for hair growth. The serum is non-sticky, lightweight and fragrance free. I'm using it around a week and it's giving me visible results in my hair texture and hairfall.. You should try at least once you will never regret
Bontress Pro+ Scalp Serum is a powerful formula that combines Redensyl, Procapil, Capixyl, and Anagain to effectively reduce hair fall and stimulate new growth.
Designed to strengthen your hair and restore its vitality, the serum not only targets hair loss but also moisturizes your scalp, promoting healthier, fuller hair. Thanks to Advanced PRO LIPO NEO Technology, the serum penetrates deeply into the scalp, ensuring maximum effectiveness of the active ingredients. Plus, it's sulfate-free, offering gentle care without harsh chemicals.
Apply 2ml of the serum to your dry scalp, let it dry for 1-2 hours, and then go to bed. With consistent use, you’ll see improved hair density and reduced hair fall. Its unscented formula means there’s no overpowering smell, making it a pleasant addition to your routine.
Specifications:
Price: 1,154.25 (
M.R.P.: ₹1,50023% Off)
Brand: Bontress
Active Ingredients: Redensyl, Procapil
Technology: PRO LIPO NEO
Hair Type: All Types
Volume: 60 Millilitres
Scent: Unscented
Free From: Sulfates
Pros:
Effective in reducing hair fall
Stimulates new hair growth
Moisturizes and restores hair vitality
Deep penetration technology enhances results
Gentle and sulfate-free formula
Cons:
Unscented formula might be less appealing
Drying time needed before bedtime
User Feedback: As someone who has struggled with hair thinning, finding this was a late surprise . I tried everything - oils, shampoos and have a huge disbelief that nothing works . My doctor recommended it, after initial usage I was giving up and only when someone could see new hair that I started following up regularly for the last 50 days.
Bare Anatomy Advanced Hair Growth Serum is formulated to tackle hair thinning and boost density. With a potent blend of 3% Redensyl, 4% Anagain, 3% Baicapil, and 1% Capilia Longa, this serum effectively stimulates new hair growth and extends the anagen phase for thicker, fuller hair.
Enhanced with natural ingredients like Rosemary, Biotin, and Rice Extract, it strengthens hair, reduces breakage, and improves elasticity while combating dryness. Clinical trials have shown up to 97% improvement in hair density within 45 days and a significant reduction in hair loss.
The serum is lightweight and non-greasy, ensuring it absorbs quickly without making your hair oily. Suitable for both men and women, it integrates seamlessly into any hair care routine, offering a practical solution for healthier, more resilient hair.
Specifications:
Price: 799 (
M.R.P.: ₹8496% Off)
Brand: Bare Anatomy
Active Ingredients: Redensyl, Anagain
Additional Components: Baicapil, Capilia Longa
Natural Extracts: Rosemary, Biotin
Volume: 30 Millilitres
Form: Lightweight Gel
Pros:
Boosts hair density effectively
Reduces hair fall significantly
Lightweight and non-greasy formula
Easy to apply and absorbs quickly
Cons:
Requires consistent use for best results
User Feedback: My hair fall has reduced. And I had a bald patch near my forehead. I am now getting baby hair near my bald patch due to this serum. Good for hair growth.
Minimalist Hair Growth Actives 18% Serum is designed to address hair fall with a potent blend of ingredients. This serum combines 5% Capixyl, 3% Redensyl, 3% Procapil, 3% Anagain, and 4% Baicapil, all known for their effectiveness in stimulating hair growth and reducing hair loss.
The serum also features multi-peptides like Acetyl Tetrapeptide-3 and Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1, which help increase hair thickness and strengthen existing strands. Infused with Saw Palmetto and Sanguisorba Officinalis Root Extract, it enhances overall performance, making it a top choice for boosting hair health.
Suitable for all hair types—whether oily, dry, or a combination—this unscented serum is safe for daily use. With regular application, you’ll start seeing noticeable reductions in hair fall by the fourth week, leading to healthier and more resilient hair.
Specifications:
Price: 759 (
M.R.P.: ₹7995% Off)
Brand: Minimalist
Active Ingredients: Redensyl, Anagain
Additional Components: Baicapil, Capilia Longa
Natural Extracts: Rosemary, Biotin
Volume: 30 Millilitres
Form: Lightweight Gel
Pros:
Boosts hair density effectively
Reduces hair fall significantly
Lightweight and non-greasy formula
Easy to apply and absorbs quickly
Strengthens hair and prevents breakage
Cons:
Its a little oily
Expensive
User Feedback: Showed result within a month, just have a proper nutritious diet with it. P. S. The quantity is very less so just use in area where there is a visible need.
Traya Natural Hair Growth Serum is packed with a powerful blend of 3% Redensyl, 5% Capixyl, and 3% Procapil, targeting hair thinning and hair fall. This serum is designed to promote hair follicle health and block DHT, which is a common cause of hair loss. It's ideal for both men and women who want to strengthen their hair from the roots and encourage growth.
Formulated with plant-based ingredients like Red Clover, Larch Wood, and Castor Oil, this serum nourishes the scalp while stimulating new hair growth. Regular use helps improve hair density and thickness, making your hair healthier and stronger.
It’s recommended to apply 1ml of the serum at bedtime for effective results, with noticeable changes typically seen in 5-6 months. For optimal outcomes, this serum works best when combined with Traya's complete hair treatment plan, addressing both external and internal factors for lasting hair growth.
Specifications:
Price: 901.55 (
M.R.P.: ₹1,30031% Off)
Brand: Traya
Active Ingredients: Redensyl, Capixyl, Procapil
Form: Serum
Item Weight: 50 grams
DHT Blocker: Natural
Hair Type: All
Pros:
Effective for hair fall reduction over time
Lightweight formula easy to apply daily
Promotes healthy hair follicles for thicker hair
Backed by plant-based and clinically proven ingredients
Cons:
Best results when paired with complete treatment plan
User Feedback: My hair fall reduced soo much within 3 months of usage. And the best part is, it doesn't even make my hair oily or sticky. I can just apply it and wing all my hairstyles as I usually do. Totally recommended !!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How often should I apply hair growth serum?
For best results, it is generally recommended to apply hair growth serum daily or as directed by the product instructions. Consistent use over several months is often necessary to see noticeable improvements.
Can hair growth serums prevent hair loss?
Many hair growth serums are formulated to help prevent hair loss by targeting the underlying causes such as nutrient deficiencies or hormonal imbalances. However, results can vary depending on individual factors and consistent use.
How long does it take to see results from a hair growth serum?
Visible results from using a hair growth serum typically take about 3 to 6 months, depending on the product and individual response. Patience and regular application are key to achieving the best outcomes.
Can I use a hair growth serum with other hair care products?
Yes, hair growth serums can generally be used alongside other hair care products, such as shampoos and conditioners. Ensure that the products are compatible and avoid combining them with products that may cause irritation.
What should I do if I experience irritation from a hair growth serum?
If you experience irritation, redness, or discomfort after using a hair growth serum, discontinue use immediately and consult a healthcare professional. It’s important to perform a patch test before full application to avoid adverse reactions.
The Bottom Line
For anyone looking to enhance their hair growth and achieve healthier-looking hair, a high-quality hair growth serum can be a real game-changer. It’s like giving your hair the extra support it needs to thrive. With so many options available, finding a reliable serum can make all the difference. Our list of recommendations is curated to help you navigate through the choices and find one that truly works. Investing in a top-notch hair growth serum from our picks could be a great step towards achieving your hair goals. It’s definitely worth considering!
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change