The Fender Squier SA-105CE Sunburst Acoustic Guitar is a top of the line guitar for those seeking a high-quality instrument. With its dreadnought body shape and laminated basswood top, back, and sides, it delivers a warm, balanced sound perfect for various musical styles. The guitar features a Fishman Isys-T pickup system with an integrated tuner, allowing you to plug in and amplify your sound effortlessly.

The cutaway design and comfortable “C”-shaped neck profile make it easy to reach higher frets, while the dark-stained maple fingerboard and painted maple bridge add to its visual appeal. Die-cast tuners ensure stable tuning, and the built-in preamp offers controls for volume, tone, and a low battery indicator.

However, the laminated basswood construction might not match the tonal richness of solid wood guitars. All in all, this Fender Squier model combines excellent playability and sound quality at a great price, making it a solid choice for beginners and intermediate players.

Specifications: