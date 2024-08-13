The Best Dishwasher in India (2024): Features, Prices, and More

Keeping up with household chores can be overwhelming, especially when you have a busy schedule. Washing dishes by hand can be time-consuming and tedious, but having the best dishwasher can make this task much easier. It’s not just about saving time; it's also about ensuring your dishes come out sparkling clean with minimal effort from you.
In India, the market for dishwashers is expanding rapidly, . Leading brands like Bosch, LG, and Siemens are making a big splash with their innovative and efficient models.
These dishwashers offer advanced features and top-notch performance, making them a smart investment for any modern kitchen. They can handle everything from delicate glassware to heavily soiled pots and pans, giving you more time to focus on what matters most.
To make your decision easier, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide showcasing the best dishwashers in India for 2024. This guide covers key features, , and other essential details, helping you choose the perfect dishwasher for your needs without the hassle.
|
Product
|
Amazon Ratings
|
Price
|
4.4 Stars
|
₹43800
|
4.2 Stars
|
₹29990
|
3.4 Stars
|
₹29990
|
3.4 Stars
|
₹49900
|
3.5 Stars
|
₹24990
Our Top Recommendations
Best Overall: stands out as the best dishwasher with its 13 place settings, extra dry and hygienic wash features, and efficient water usage. It’s perfect for families and Indian kitchens, offering robust cleaning with advanced programs and a noise level of just 52 dB.
Best Budget: with a capacity of 12 place settings and 6 versatile wash programs, this budget-friendly option delivers effective cleaning while saving water and energy. Its practical features include a half-load option and adjustable racks, making it a cost-effective choice for smaller households.
Below is a comprehensive list of best dishwashers in India
If you’re looking for a reliable dishwasher that tackles Indian kitchen needs, the Bosch 13 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher (SMS66GI01I) is worth considering. Designed to handle up to 13 place settings, this dishwasher is great for families and fits Indian kitchens effortlessly. It tackles all types of utensils without the need for pre-rinsing.
The Intensive Kadhai Programme effectively cleans greasy and oily Indian cookware with its 70°C hot water cycle. For added convenience, it features 6 wash programmes, including the Express Sparkle Programme, which cleans and dries your dishes in just 59 minutes. The EcoSilence Drive ensures quiet operation at 52dB, while the Dosage Assist guarantees spotless results by evenly dissolving detergent.
With its RackMatic system, adjusting racks is a breeze, making room for various kitchenware. The dishwasher is water-efficient, using only 10 litres of water per cycle compared to 60 litres manually. Plus, it comes with a 2-year comprehensive warranty and a 10-year rust warranty on the inner tub.
Specifications:
Price: 43,800 (
MRP 56,99023% Off)
Brand: Bosch
Capacity: 13 Place Settings
Noise Level: 52 dB
Wash Programs: 6 Options
Water Usage: 10 Litres
Special Features: Eco Silence Drive
Drying Option: Extra Dry
Pros:
Provides a high quality wash
Uses comparatively less water and also saves energy
Suitable for Indian utensils and heavy stains
Operates quietly and efficiently
Adjustable racks fit various kitchenware
Cons:
Wash cycles can be really long
Can't wash certain utensils
What's in the box?
Dishwasher
Inlet Pipe
Outlet Pipe
Electrical Wire with Plug
User manual
Detergent Sample
User’s Review: "Writing this review after one month of using the machine. It is a great piece of engineering. Works well. Easy to operate. You don't have to think and research. If you are a family of 4 then just do it.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Though the initial purchase cost is higher, this dishwasher is worth buying for its exceptional performance. It delivers sparkling clean, sanitised dishes, includes a memory backup, and boasts a 4.4-star Amazon rating.
The Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher (FFSD 6PR 12S) in Neo Black is another fantastic choice for Indian kitchens. This dishwasher fits up to 12 place settings, making it perfect for families and small households. It features 6 wash programs, including intensive, eco, and rapid options, ensuring all your dishes are cleaned effectively.
With a water consumption of just 10-17 litres per cycle, it’s a smart choice for conserving water compared to the 60 liters used in manual washing. The Hygiene Wash program heats water up to 69°C, effectively removing tough stains and killing germs. Plus, the Half Load option lets you start the wash even with fewer dishes, saving resources and energy.
The dishwasher also includes a Delay Start function, so you can schedule cleaning around your day. With an energy-efficient rating of A++/A/A, it helps you save on electricity while delivering thorough and hygienic cleaning.
Specifications:
Price: 29,990 (
MRP 39,99025% Off)
Brand: Faber
Capacity: 12 Place Settings
Water Consumption: 10-17 Liters
Energy Rating: A++/A/A
Wash Programs: 6 Options
Hygiene Wash: 69°C Temperature
Delay Start: Yes Feature
Pros:
Half load option saves resources and energy
Easy-to-use controls and adjustable racks
Intense wash handles tough stains
Eliminates germs and dirt effectively
Cons:
Noise level may be noticeable during operation
May require more frequent salt refills
What's in the box?
Dishwasher
User Manual
User’s Review: "Ok, I was apprehensive about buying a dishwasher. We live in Bangalore and finding a maid here as per your timing is a challenge. We were seeking alternatives and found this dishwasher after reviews. I would say it is working great, 4 months on. The dishes including kadai come out spic and span even when they are burnt. Yes you need to scrub the burnt areas with a steel wool just for 10 secs before loading it and boom they will come out clean.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: This dishwasher delivers outstanding wash quality, offering exceptional performance at a reasonable cost. It reliably handles every load with efficiency, making it a valuable and dependable choice for any kitchen.
The Voltas Beko 14 Place Settings Dishwasher (DF14S3) in sleek Silver is a no compromise for families needing efficient dishwashing. With a capacity of 14 place settings, it’s perfect for households with 4-6 members. The dishwasher features 5 wash programs, including an Intensive 70°C Wash for tough stains and a Quick & Dry cycle that gets dishes clean and dry in just 60 minutes.
Its Pro Smart Inverter technology ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation, while the ECO Mode saves water and electricity. The unit uses only 11.5 litres of water per load, much less than manual washing. For added convenience, it has 2 spray arms that clean both the upper and lower racks effectively.
The Mini 30 Program is ideal for lightly soiled dishes, completing the cycle in just 30 minutes. With a 2-year comprehensive warranty and 3 years on the motor, this dishwasher offers reliable performance for many years to come.
Specifications:
Price: 29,990 (
MRP 39,99025% Off)
Brand: Voltas
Capacity: 14 Place Settings
Water Consumption: 11.5 Liters
Wash Programs: 5 Options
Spray Levels: 2 Arms
Inverter Technology: Pro Smart
Quick Cycle: 60 Minutes
Pros:
Low water consumption per load
Versatile programs for various needs
Quick cycle help with fast results
Operation is quiet and efficient
Price is reasonable and affordable
Cons:
Long cycle times for intensive wash
Requires regular maintenance for best results
What's in the box?
Dishwasher
User Manual
Warranty Card
Pipe
User’s Review: "It is great for a big family. It can accommodate a lot of utensils compared to any other brand. It is efficient and easy to use once you get the hang of it. 3-4 months of using it and I have had no problem so far. It makes my dishes squeaky clean.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Experts highlight that post-cycle utensils come out clean, dry, and ready for use, with no extra steps needed. Plus, it includes a few sample dishwasher tablets for added convenience.
The IFB 16 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher (Neptune VX2 Plus) in Inox Grey is perfect for large families, comfortably fitting dishes for up to 7 people. With 8 wash programs and a built-in water softener, it tackles everything from light loads to intensive cleaning. Its 360 Jet Wash ensures every corner of your utensils is spotless, using a unique triple arm spray and wide-angle shower.
The Hot Water Wash feature heats water to 70°C, effectively removing masala stains and killing 99.99% of germs. The Auto Door Opening function improves drying efficiency by releasing steam post-wash. Plus, the Turbo Drying system ensures dishes come out perfectly dry. The Smart Sensor technology automatically adjusts the wash based on the load’s dirtiness, saving time and energy.
With an A++ energy rating, this dishwasher is eco-friendly and cost-efficient. The Memory Backup resumes your cycle after a power cut, and the Active Anti Microbial Filter keeps your appliance hygienic and odor-free. Perfect for Indian kitchens, this dishwasher combines advanced features and reliable performance for a hassle-free dishwashing experience.
Specifications:
Price: 49,990 (
MRP 62,49020% Off)
Brand: IFB
Place Settings: 16
Wash Programs: 8
Water Consumption: 11.5 L
In-built Heater: Yes
Energy Rating: A++
Smart Sensor: Yes
Pros:
Handles large loads without any issues
Doesn't require pre-rinsing
Large capacity can fit full loads
Easy to use with smart sensor
Inbuilt water softener for hard water
Cons:
Larger footprint, needs space
Water and energy consumption not mentioned
What's in the box?
Cutlery Basket
Drain Hose
Inlet Hose
Power Cord
User Manual
User’s Review: "I am really happy with the performance and the automation it has added to my kitchen. Has reduced my dependence on the maids and decreased my stress levels a lot! Thanks IFB for such an amazing product!!”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our experts find this dishwasher worth buying for its impressive results once loaded, thanks to its efficient cleaning programs, high capacity, and advanced features.
How we shortlisted them for you when curating the list
User Feedback: We considered real user feedback and ratings to understand common experiences and satisfaction levels with each dishwasher.
Feature Comparison: We compared key features across different models focusing on pros and cons for each product to highlight the best options.
Brand Reliability: We evaluated brands known for their reliability and customer service, focusing on established names with a track record of quality and support.
Price Analysis: We examined the price points of various models to provide options that offer good value for money, covering different budget ranges.
Warranty and Support: We checked warranty details and customer support options to ensure you receive reliable service and coverage for your purchase.
How to troubleshoot common issues in a dishwasher
Check if the dishwasher is plugged in and powered on
Inspect the door latch to ensure it’s properly closed
Examine the spray arms for blockages or damage
Clean the filter to remove food debris
Verify that the water supply valve is fully open
Check for kinks or blockages in the drain hose
Ensure the detergent dispenser is not clogged
Confirm that the water temperature is set correctly
Inspect for any leaks around the dishwasher
Reset the dishwasher by turning it off and on
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How often should I run my dishwasher?
You should run your dishwasher as often as needed to ensure that dishes are cleaned efficiently and avoid odors. Running it regularly helps maintain its performance and prevents food buildup.
How do I know if my dishwasher is not draining properly?
If you notice standing water at the bottom of the dishwasher or dishes are not drying completely, it may indicate a drainage issue. Check for blockages in the drain hose or filter, and ensure the drain pump is functioning correctly.
What type of detergent should I use in my dishwasher?
Use dishwasher-specific detergents, such as powder, gel, or pods, to ensure effective cleaning. Avoid using regular dish soap, as it can create excessive foam and damage the appliance.
Why are my dishes still dirty after a wash cycle?
Dirty dishes can result from overloading the dishwasher, using the wrong detergent, or blocked spray arms. Ensure proper loading, check for any blockages, and use the recommended detergent for optimal results.
How can I reduce the noise of my dishwasher?
To minimise noise, ensure that the dishwasher is level and not vibrating against surrounding cabinets. Additionally, check for any loose parts or objects that might be causing extra noise during operation.
In a Nutshell
Choosing the right dishwasher can significantly simplify your kitchen routine, saving you time and effort while ensuring your dishes come out sparkling clean. From our curated list of recommendations, you'll find options that combine reliability, efficiency, and excellent performance. Investing in one of these dishwashers means bringing home a high-quality appliance that meets diverse needs and fits various budgets. With thoughtful consideration given to each model, you're assured of making a smart choice that enhances your daily life and keeps your kitchen running smoothly.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change