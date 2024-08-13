The Best Dishwasher in India (2024): Features, Prices, and More

If you’re looking for a reliable dishwasher that tackles Indian kitchen needs, the Bosch 13 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher (SMS66GI01I) is worth considering. Designed to handle up to 13 place settings, this dishwasher is great for families and fits Indian kitchens effortlessly. It tackles all types of utensils without the need for pre-rinsing.

The Intensive Kadhai Programme effectively cleans greasy and oily Indian cookware with its 70°C hot water cycle. For added convenience, it features 6 wash programmes, including the Express Sparkle Programme, which cleans and dries your dishes in just 59 minutes. The EcoSilence Drive ensures quiet operation at 52dB, while the Dosage Assist guarantees spotless results by evenly dissolving detergent.

With its RackMatic system, adjusting racks is a breeze, making room for various kitchenware. The dishwasher is water-efficient, using only 10 litres of water per cycle compared to 60 litres manually. Plus, it comes with a 2-year comprehensive warranty and a 10-year rust warranty on the inner tub.

Specifications:

Price: 43,800 ( MRP 56,990 23% Off)

Brand: Bosch

Capacity: 13 Place Settings

Noise Level: 52 dB

Wash Programs: 6 Options

Water Usage: 10 Litres

Special Features: Eco Silence Drive

Drying Option: Extra Dry

Pros:

Provides a high quality wash

Uses comparatively less water and also saves energy

Suitable for Indian utensils and heavy stains

Operates quietly and efficiently

Adjustable racks fit various kitchenware

Cons:

Wash cycles can be really long

Can't wash certain utensils

What's in the box?

Dishwasher

Inlet Pipe

Outlet Pipe

Electrical Wire with Plug

User manual

Detergent Sample

User’s Review: "Writing this review after one month of using the machine. It is a great piece of engineering. Works well. Easy to operate. You don't have to think and research. If you are a family of 4 then just do it.”

Why our experts think it's worth buying: Though the initial purchase cost is higher, this dishwasher is worth buying for its exceptional performance. It delivers sparkling clean, sanitised dishes, includes a memory backup, and boasts a 4.4-star Amazon rating.