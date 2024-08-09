What's Hot

The Best Cordless Stick Vacuums for 2024: Expert Picks

If you struggle with pulling out those heavy vacuums, a cordless stick vacuum could be your dream cleaning partner. Below, we have listed our expert picks for 2024, featuring models that offer power, convenience, and versatility for effortless cleaning.

The Best Cordless Stick Vacuums
The Best Cordless Stick Vacuums for 2024: Expert Picks Photo: Amazon
info_icon

If you’re tired of wrestling with heavy vacuums and tangled cords, a cordless stick vacuum could be the solution you need. These vacuums are lightweight and easy to use, making cleaning less of a chore. They give you the freedom to move around your home without worrying about finding an outlet or tripping over cords.

Top brands like Dyson and Shark are leading the way with powerful cordless models that offer great suction and long battery life. These vacuums are not just convenient; they deliver top-notch performance, making them a must-have for any home.

Understanding which model to choose can be overwhelming, but we’ve made it easier for you. In this guide, we’ve researched and reviewed the best cordless stick vacuums for you.

Whether you have pets, kids, or just want to keep your home spotless with minimal effort, our expert picks will help you find the perfect cordless stick vacuum for your needs.  With this guide, your search for the best cordless stick vacuum just got a lot easier.

Our Top Recommendations:


  • Best Overall: The Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum stands out as the best cordless stick vacuum with its powerful suction, lightweight design, and versatile attachments, offering up to 40 minutes of fade-free performance and automatic hair removal technology.

  • Best Budget: The Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum provides great value with its strong suction, removable hand vac, and LED headlights, delivering up to 40 minutes of runtime and effective cleaning on multiple surfaces.

Things to looks for when planning to buy a high quality cordless stick vacuum 


  • Battery Life and Charging Time: A long battery life ensures you can clean large areas without needing frequent recharges. Look for models that offer quick charging to minimize downtime.

  • Suction Power" Strong suction power is crucial for effective cleaning, especially on carpets and rugs. Check the vacuum's wattage and customer reviews to ensure it meets your cleaning needs.

  •  Weight and Maneuverability" Lightweight models are easier to carry around and manoeuvre, making cleaning less tiring. Consider vacuums with swivel steering for easier navigation around furniture and tight spaces.

  • Dustbin Capacity: larger dustbin means fewer trips to the trash can, saving you time and effort. Look for easy-to-empty dustbins to make the process quick and mess-free.

  • Filtration System: High-quality HEPA filters trap allergens and dust, improving air quality in your home. Ensure the vacuum has a reliable filtration system, especially if you have allergies or pets.

  • Versatility and Attachments: Attachments like crevice tools, brush rolls, and pet hair tools enhance the vacuum's versatility. Check if the vacuum comes with these accessories to tackle various cleaning tasks.

  • Noise Level: Quieter vacuums are less disruptive, especially in homes with children or pets. Look for models with noise-reducing technology for a more pleasant cleaning experience.

How we picked them for you 


  • Performance assessment: We evaluated each vacuum’s suction based on factors like power, battery life, and overall efficiency to ensure they deliver the performance you need.

  • Ease of Use: We considered the ease of use, including manoeuvrability, noise levels, and maintenance requirements, to ensure the vacuums are user-friendly and convenient for everyday cleaning.

  • Brand Reputation: We focused on well-known brands with a reputation for quality and reliability, such as Dyson, Shark, and Hoover, ensuring that you get proven, high-performance models.

  • Price Evaluation: We assessed the value of each vacuum by considering its price relative to its features and performance, helping you find options that fit different budgets without compromising quality.

  • User Feedback: We reviewed customer feedback and ratings to understand real-world performance and satisfaction, ensuring the vacuums we recommend are well-regarded by actual users.

  • Warranty and Support: We checked the warranty terms and customer support services provided by each brand to ensure you receive adequate protection and assistance if needed.

Below is an all comprehensive list of these best cordless stick vacuums 


  1. Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum
The Best Cordless Stick Vacuums for 2024: Expert Picks Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum is a top choice for versatile and powerful cleaning. Lightweight at just 5.6 pounds, this cordless vacuum makes quick work of all floor types and even reaches high-up places with ease. It features up to 40 minutes of fade-free suction, ideal for thorough cleaning sessions. 

With its HEPA filter, the V8 Plus captures 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, making it great for homes with pets and allergy sufferers. Its Motorbar cleaner head is designed to tackle long hair and pet hair, and the Hair Screw Tool effectively removes hair from pet beds and car seats. 

The V8 Plus also transforms into a handheld vacuum for those hard-to-reach spots. The no-touch bin emptying and wall mount for easy storage and charging add to its convenience. This vacuum combines power and practicality, making it a must-have for effortless home cleaning.

Specifications:

  • Price: $465 

  • Brand: Dyson 

  • Battery Power: 21.6 Volts

  • Weight: 5.6 Pounds

  • Filter Type: HEPA Filter

  • Runtime: 40 Minutes

  • Accessories: 4 Tools Included

  • Power Modes: 2 Options

Pros: 

  • Lightweight and easy to manoeuvre

  • Effective suction on all floor types

  • Transforms into a handheld vacuum easily

  • Hygienic, no-touch bin emptying

Cons: 

  • Average battery life 

  • Only two power settings 

User’s Review: "This thing is awesome. I told my husband we didn’t need one, as we have a regular Dyson vacuum, but this thing is a game changer. I’ll admit I was wrong this one time. It’s so easy to grab and change the attachments, I’ve noticed we both vacuum way more. We still haven’t set up the wall mount but will definitely when we find the perfect spot in the house. The suction on this is great and the attachments it comes with are very useful. For a cordless vaccine, it is strong.” 


Why our experts think it's worth buying: This vacuum is highly regarded for its excellent hair tangle management and easy canister emptying. As an Amazon Choice product with over 20,000 purchases last month, it offers impressive value and reliability.

  1. Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum 

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
The Best Cordless Stick Vacuums for 2024: Expert Picks Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum is a game-changer for tackling household messes. This lightweight vacuum delivers hypervelocity suction, making it perfect for high-traffic areas and everyday clean-ups. It features a low-profile design, so you can easily clean under furniture and tight spaces. With up to 40 minutes of runtime, you'll have plenty of time to get the job done without needing constant recharges.

The removable handheld vacuum is ideal for above-floor cleaning, such as stairs and upholstery, while the XL dust cup with CleanTouch Dirt Ejector makes emptying simple and mess-free. LED headlights illuminate hidden debris, ensuring you don't miss a spot. 

Plus, the bristle brushroll effectively picks up embedded dirt from both carpets and hard floors. If you’re looking for a versatile, powerful vacuum that handles pet hair and all types of surfaces, this Shark model is a fantastic choice.

Specifications:

  • Price: $229

  • Brand: Shark 

  • Suction Power: Hypervelocity

  • Battery Runtime: 40 minutes

  • Dust Cup: XL CleanTouch

  • Headlights: LED

  • Filter Type: HEPA Foam

Pros: 

  • Strong suction power helps with thorough cleaning

  • Lightweight makes it easy to move 

  • Converts to handheld fversatile use

  • Large dust cup reduces emptying frequency

  • Low-profile design fits under furniture

Cons: 

  • May be slightly heavy for extended use

  • Limited runtime may require recharging for larger areas

User’s Review: "I’ve had a lot of stick vacuums in the past 4 years and none live up to this shark. It’s worth the extra money compared to other stick vacuums that just don’t have the same power or performance. The suction is SO strong and even feels as though it’s pulling me like a dog on a leash…I truly don’t even know how. My first use with it I was so taken aback by how powerful it was I knew immediately I made a great choice.” 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: The Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum impresses with its solid engineering, ease of assembly and maintenance, and user-friendly design. With a strong rating of approximately 4.3 stars, it’s a good choice.

  1. SAMSUNG Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

SAMSUNG Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
The Best Cordless Stick Vacuums for 2024: Expert Picks Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The SAMSUNG Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is an excellent choice for powerful, versatile cleaning and for people dealing with a lot of pet hair. With intense suction power up to 200 AW and a turbo brush, it efficiently tackles dirt on both carpets and hardwood floors. The 6-pound lightweight design makes it easy to maneuver around your home, including tight spots and stairs. 

It comes with a mini motorized tool that excels at removing pet hair from furniture and rugs. The digital display helps you monitor power levels, filter status, and more. You’ll appreciate the removable battery, which allows up to 60 minutes of run time and flexible charging options. 

The long-reach crevice tool is perfect for getting into corners and under furniture. This vacuum combines convenience and high performance, making it a fantastic addition to your cleaning routine.

Specifications:

  • Price: $342.89

  • Brand: SAMSUNG 

  • Suction Power: 200AW

  • Battery Life: 60 minutes

  • Weight: 6 pounds

  • Filter Type: Disk

  • Charging Options: Flexible charging

  • Tool Included: Mini motorized tool

Pros: 

  • Mini tool effectively removes pet hair

  • Excellent maneuverability due to slim and lightweight design

  • Comes with 4 powerful suction levels 

  • Long-reach tool cleans tight spaces

Cons: 

  • Doesn't has LED lights 

  • May require frequent emptying of dust bin

User’s Review: "Samsung quality is really apparent with this wonderful stick vacuum! We have 3 beagles that contribute lots of dust and hair (but they are so worth it!;). We have been using an old Dyson regular vacuum for 25 years and it did pretty well, but it's heavy. This vacuum is even more effective than my old Dyson! Easy to clean and it has 3 settings for sucking action. I LOVE this vacuum! And it charges quickly too.” 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: The extensive attachments and thoughtful design of this vacuum enhance its usability and maintenance. The battery life is commendable, and the easy dirt disposal feature simplifies cleaning, making it a worthwhile investment.

  1. Tineco Pure ONE S11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Tineco Pure ONE S11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
The Best Cordless Stick Vacuums for 2024: Expert Picks Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Tineco Pure ONE S11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a no compromise option for effortless, high-performance cleaning. With its iLoop Smart Sensor technology, this vacuum adjusts suction power in real-time to tackle hidden dust and debris, extending runtime up to 40 minutes. 

The powerful, ultra-quiet 130W motor ensures strong suction for both carpets and hard floors, while the LED display keeps you updated on battery levels and cleaning performance. This lightweight, cordless vacuum easily converts to a handheld model for cleaning stairs, furniture, and even your car. The 4-stage HEPA filtration system captures fine dust particles, improving air quality in your home. 

For added convenience, the Tineco Pure ONE S11 features a wall-mounted dock for easy storage and quick access. With its large dustbin and one-click emptying, you'll spend less time dealing with mess and more time enjoying a cleaner home.

Specifications

  • Price: $209.90

  • Brand: Tineco 

  • Suction Power: 130W

  • Runtime: 40 minutes

  • Filter Type: HEPA Filtration

  • Weight: 7.05 pounds

  • Battery Type: Detachable

  • Display: LED Monitor

Pros:

  • Quiet operation minimizes disturbance

  • Large dustbin means fewer emptying trips

  • Good battery life helps with extended use

  • Suction power is reliable  and strong 

Cons: 

  • Can be heavy for some users

  • Limited runtime on higher power settings

User’s Review: "I bought this stickvac so that I wouldn’t have to break out my full size canister vac for quick tidying. This little gem has made it almost fun to vacuum!  It has great suction power on ceramic tile when on low mode and also does great on carpet! If you need a little extra power then just flip the ‘boost’ switch! The swivel head is versatile and navigates corners well! Very happy with this product and would definitely buy it again!” 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: This vacuum excels on both carpets and hard floors, automatically adjusting suction for areas with more debris. With a 4-star rating from over 5,000 reviewers, it’s a highly praised choice.

  1. BISSELL 2252 CleanView Swivel Upright Bagless Vacuum 

BISSELL 2252 CleanView Swivel Upright Bagless Vacuum
The Best Cordless Stick Vacuums for 2024: Expert Picks Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The BISSELL 2252 CleanView Swivel Upright Bagless Vacuum is best for pet owners looking for powerful and convenient cleaning. Its swivel steering design makes maneuvering around furniture and obstacles easy, while the Triple Action Brush Roll loosens, lifts, and removes embedded pet hair effectively. 

This vacuum is ideal for multi-surface cleaning, featuring Scatter-Free Technology to minimize mess on hard floors. The large capacity dirt tank and Easy Empty feature ensure quick and mess-free disposal of dirt and debris. Specialized pet tools, including the Pet TurboEraser tool, make it easy to clean stairs, upholstery, and other tricky spots. 

With its edge-to-edge cleaning capability, it captures dirt and hair right up to the edges. Plus, every purchase helps support the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s mission to save homeless pets, making this vacuum not only a practical choice but also a way to contribute to a good cause.

Specifications:

  • Price: $118

  • Brand: BISSELL 

  • Brush Roll: Triple Action

  • Steering: Swivel Technology

  • Dirt Tank: Easy Empty

  • Tool: Pet TurboEraser

  • Suction: Multi-Cyclonic

  • Filter: Washable Filter

Pros: 

  • Powerful suction helps with effective pet hair removal

  • Swivel steering improves maneuverability around furniture

  • Large dirt tank reduces frequent emptying

  • Handles various floor types effortlessly 

Cons: 

  • Noise level may be noticeable during operation

User’s Review: "Suction is out of this world. Picked up dog hair from my carpeted back porch that has been accumulating for almost 2 years, with zero issue. Didn't even need a second swipe. When I vacuum my living room I don't even need to move the furniture because it just sucks everything from underneath, it's so powerful. Have all hardwood floors and it picks up EVERYTHING. It's so easy to empty too. I'm amazed” 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: This vacuum's comfortable handle, easy maneuverability, excellent performance-to-price ratio, and 4.6-star rating from over 98,000 reviews make it a smart investment according to our experts.

How to troubleshoot common issues in cordless stick vacuums 

  • Check the battery is fully charged

  • Ensure the vacuum is properly assembled

  • Clear any blockages from the brush roll

  • Empty the dust bin regularly

  • Clean or replace the filters

  • Inspect for clogs in the hose or attachments

  • Verify the power mode setting

  • Check for any loose connections or parts

  • Reset the vacuum if it has a reset button

  • Consult the user manual for specific issues

Frequently asked Questions (FAQs)


How long does the battery last on a cordless stick vacuum? 

  • The battery life of a cordless stick vacuum typically ranges from 20 to 60 minutes, depending on the model and power settings used. For longer cleaning sessions, consider models with removable batteries for extended use.

How often should I clean the filters on my cordless stick vacuum? 

  • Filters in cordless stick vacuums should be cleaned every 1-3 months, depending on usage frequency and manufacturer recommendations. Regular filter maintenance ensures optimal performance and prolongs the vacuum's lifespan.

What is the average weight of a cordless stick vacuum? 

  • The average weight of a cordless stick vacuum is around 5 to 7 pounds, making them lightweight and easy to maneuver. This design is ideal for quick cleanups and reaching high or low areas without much effort.

How do I know when the battery needs to be replaced? 

  • If your cordless stick vacuum's battery life noticeably decreases or it takes longer to charge, it may be time to replace the battery. Check the user manual for specific battery replacement guidelines and procedures.

Are cordless stick vacuums quieter than traditional vacuums? 

  • Cordless stick vacuums tend to be quieter than traditional corded vacuums, making them a good choice for households with noise sensitivity. Their lower noise levels are suitable for cleaning without disturbing others.

In Conclusion 


If you're looking for an easy and efficient way to keep your home clean, a cordless stick vacuum is definitely worth considering. They’re super convenient, lightweight, and perfect for quick cleanups or tackling tricky spots. From our list of recommendations, you can find some great options that are reliable and effective for any cleaning task. Trust me, once you try one, you’ll wonder how you ever managed without it!


Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

