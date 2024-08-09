The Best Cordless Stick Vacuums for 2024: Expert Picks

The Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum is a top choice for versatile and powerful cleaning. Lightweight at just 5.6 pounds, this cordless vacuum makes quick work of all floor types and even reaches high-up places with ease. It features up to 40 minutes of fade-free suction, ideal for thorough cleaning sessions.

With its HEPA filter, the V8 Plus captures 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, making it great for homes with pets and allergy sufferers. Its Motorbar cleaner head is designed to tackle long hair and pet hair, and the Hair Screw Tool effectively removes hair from pet beds and car seats.

The V8 Plus also transforms into a handheld vacuum for those hard-to-reach spots. The no-touch bin emptying and wall mount for easy storage and charging add to its convenience. This vacuum combines power and practicality, making it a must-have for effortless home cleaning.

Specifications:

Price: $465

Brand: Dyson

Battery Power: 21.6 Volts

Weight: 5.6 Pounds

Filter Type: HEPA Filter

Runtime: 40 Minutes

Accessories: 4 Tools Included

Power Modes: 2 Options

Pros:

Lightweight and easy to manoeuvre

Effective suction on all floor types

Transforms into a handheld vacuum easily

Hygienic, no-touch bin emptying

Cons:

Average battery life

Only two power settings

User’s Review: "This thing is awesome. I told my husband we didn’t need one, as we have a regular Dyson vacuum, but this thing is a game changer. I’ll admit I was wrong this one time. It’s so easy to grab and change the attachments, I’ve noticed we both vacuum way more. We still haven’t set up the wall mount but will definitely when we find the perfect spot in the house. The suction on this is great and the attachments it comes with are very useful. For a cordless vaccine, it is strong.”



Why our experts think it's worth buying: This vacuum is highly regarded for its excellent hair tangle management and easy canister emptying. As an Amazon Choice product with over 20,000 purchases last month, it offers impressive value and reliability.