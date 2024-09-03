The GreenPan Chatham Hard Anodized Cookware Set is a top choice for anyone looking to upgrade their kitchen essentials. This 10-piece set includes everything you need: saucepans, frypans, a skillet, and a stockpot. The standout feature is its diamond-infused ceramic nonstick coating, which is metal utensil safe and free from harmful chemicals like PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium, ensuring healthier cooking.

The hard anodized bodies are incredibly durable and scratch-resistant, making them perfect for everyday use. You’ll appreciate the matte stainless steel handles, which are ergonomically designed for a comfortable grip and are oven safe up to 600°F. Plus, the set is compatible with all stovetops, except induction, and can go in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.

While it’s oven safe and versatile, the set doesn’t work on induction stoves, and the lids are oven safe only up to 425°F. Overall, it’s a great choice for a durable, toxin-free, and easy-to-maintain cookware set.

Specifications: