Did you know that the average household in India prints over 1000 pages a year? Whether for work, school, or personal projects, having the best colour printer is crucial. Traditional printing methods often come with challenges such as high costs, inconsistent print quality, and limited functionality. Fortunately, today's colour printers offer a fantastic solution to these issues.
A good colour printer can make all the difference by providing vibrant, sharp prints, cost-effective operation, and versatile features. These printers not only deliver professional-quality documents and photos but also save time and money with efficient ink usage and fast printing speeds.
In this article, we’ve reviewed top brands like HP, Canon, and Epson to bring you the best printers for home, office, and school use in India. Each of these brands offers standout models that cater to various needs, from high-resolution photo printing to budget-friendly options for everyday documents.
We’ve carefully narrowed down the options to ensure you get the best performance and value so keep reading to make an informed buying decision.
|
Product
|
Amazon Ratings
|
Price
|
4 Stars
|
₹24899
|
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 BK All-in-one WiFi Inktank Colour Printer for Home & Office
|
3.8 Stars
|
₹13999
|
Epson Ecotank L3210 A4 All-in-One Wired Colour Home Inkjet Printers
|
4.1 Stars
|
₹11799
|
4.3 Stars
|
₹19499
|
4 Stars
|
₹13799
Our Top Favourites
Best Overall: The HP Smart Tank 750 All-in-One Color Home Inkjet Printer stands out as the best printer with its impressive features like seamless wireless connectivity, high-quality prints with a maximum resolution of 1200 x 1200 dpi, and an efficient ink system that delivers up to 6000 pages in black and color.
Best Budget: The Brother DCP-T820DW Printer is an excellent choice for those looking for value, offering a cost-effective solution with its refillable ink tank system, auto-duplex printing, and the ability to print up to 15,000 pages in black and 5,000 pages in color.
Factors you should consider before buying a colour printer for your home
Print Quality: Look for high resolution (measured in DPI) to ensure sharp and vibrant prints, especially if you print photos or detailed documents.
Ink or Toner Costs: Compare the cost of replacement cartridges or toner, as this can significantly impact long-term expenses.
Print Speed: Check the printer’s speed (pages per minute) to ensure it meets your needs, especially if you print frequently.
Connectivity Options: Consider if the printer supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or wired connections for convenient printing from various devices.
Functionality: Decide if you need additional features like scanning, copying, or faxing, which can offer more versatility for your home office.
Paper Handling: Evaluate the types and sizes of paper the printer can handle, as well as the capacity of its paper trays.
Size and Design: Choose a printer that fits your space and matches your aesthetic preferences without compromising functionality.
Energy Efficiency: Look for energy-efficient models to reduce power consumption and lower your utility bills.
How we chose the for you
Ease of Use: We considered user-friendly models that are easy to set up and operate, making them suitable for all household members.
Comparative Analysis: We compared strengths and weakness of each model to ensure you get the best value for your investment.
User Feedback: We reviewed customer experiences and testimonials to gauge real-world performance and satisfaction.
Brand Reputation: We focused on reputable brands known for their quality and support to ensure you receive a dependable product.
Price Evaluation: We assessed various price points to offer options that cater to different budgets without compromising on essential features.
Here's a review for each these best of these best colour printers for home, office and school use in India
The HP Smart Tank 750 All-in-One Printer is perfect for home use, delivering vibrant color prints and reliable performance. This versatile printer handles printing, scanning, and copying with ease, thanks to features like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet.
It offers fast print speeds of up to 15 ppm in black and 9 ppm in color, and includes a 35-sheet automatic document feeder for efficient handling. With a 5000-page duty cycle and high-capacity ink bottles, it’s ideal for busy households.
However, be mindful of its 8000-gram weight, which might be cumbersome in smaller spaces. This printer’s user-friendly interface and exceptional print quality make it a great choice for home offices and everyday printing tasks.
Specifications:
Price: 24,899 (
M.R.P.: ₹29,76216% Off)
Brand: HP
Printing Technology: Ink Tank
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Print Speed: 15/9 ppm
Input Capacity: 250-sheet
Output Capacity: 100-sheet
Duty Cycle: 5000 pages
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Fast printing efficiency
|
Heavier design may limit placement flexibility
|
High-capacity ink bottles reduce costs
|
Expensive
|
User-friendly interface
|
Reliable connectivity options available
User Feedback: it’s been nearly 6 months I’ve been using this printer and I’d say I’m extremely satisfied with it. I use this for my home and I would recommend this to anyone who has the need to print 100 - 300 pages a month. Being an ink tank, the ink will last for ages. Also you can print from anywhere in your home and from any device - windows, iOS, macOS, android. You just need to be in the same network as the printer is in. No need of flash drives!
The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 is a solid choice providing excellent color prints with its refillable ink tank system. It offers fast printing speeds of up to 11 ppm in black and 6 ppm in color, along with borderless printing for a professional finish. With a 100-sheet input capacity and versatile paper size options, it handles various tasks efficiently. The printer also supports Wi-Fi, AirPrint, and USB connectivity for added convenience. While it lacks automatic duplex printing and has a maximum print resolution of 4800 x 1200 dpi, it delivers high-quality results at a low cost per page.
Specifications:
Price: 13,999 (
M.R.P.: ₹20,27031% Off)
Print Technology: Inkjet
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB
Print Speed: 11/6 ppm
Paper Capacity: 100 sheets
Resolution: 4800 x 1200 dpi
Ink Bottle Yield: 6000/7700 pages
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Affordable color prints with high yield
|
No automatic duplex printing feature
|
Supports various paper sizes and types
|
Lacks advanced paper handling options
|
Borderless printing helps with professional-quality output
|
Compact design fits well in small spaces
|
Simple and easy to use interface
User Feedback: It's good one for kids project. Delivered with own box. I booked installation. Service is good. Printing, scanning is good. Worth for the budget. It's like one time investment. For kids it's highly useful. Whenever we need in Urgency, it's there in home to take print out as we wish.
The Epson EcoTank L3210 is a fantastic choice for small office printing. This all-in-one printer combines high-quality color printing with an eco-friendly design, featuring refillable ink tanks that cut down on waste and reduce ongoing costs. It boasts a fast print speed of 17 ppm in color and 26 ppm in monochrome, while delivering sharp text and vibrant colors with a resolution of 5760 x 1440 dpi. The heat-free printing technology ensures low power consumption and efficient performance. Although it only supports USB connectivity and lacks wireless options, its economical operation and easy refill system make it a reliable and cost-effective choice.
Specifications:
Price: 11,799 (
M.R.P.: ₹14,99921% Off)
Brand: Epson
Printing Technology: Heat-Free
Ink Tank: Refillable
Print Speed: 17 ppm
Print Resolution: 5760 x 1440 dpi
Connectivity: USB
Weight: 5500 grams
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Fast print speeds boost productivity
|
Lacks wireless printing options
|
Premium-quality prints with vibrant colors
|
May require manual refilling of ink tanks
|
Space-saving design fits small areas
|
Low power consumption
|
Economical ink refills reduce long-term costs
User feedback: Did not face any quality related issue. Just have to run cartridge cleaning once every couple of months and it keeps working fine. Printers are usually the worst appliances people ever come accross, but this one is a keeper. One of best ink tank printers in the market.
For those seeking an efficient and versatile all-in-one printer, the Brother DCP-T820DW stands out with its auto duplex printing, high-speed performance, and large ink tank capacity. It prints up to 30 ppm in monochrome and 26 ppm in color, and includes an auto document feeder for added convenience. With connectivity options like Wi-Fi and USB, it's easy to integrate into various setups. This printer also comes with an extra black ink bottle, allowing up to 15,000 pages in black and 5,000 in color before needing a refill. Although it’s on the heavier side at 9.6 kg and lacks direct mobile print features, its cost-effectiveness and performance make it ideal for home and small office use.
Specifications:
Price: ₹19,499
Brand: Brother
Printing Technology: InkTank
Maximum Print Speed: 30 ppm
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB
Print Resolution: 1200 × 6000 dpi
Auto Document Feeder: Yes
Ink Yield: 15,000/5,000 pages
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Large page yield reduces frequent refills
|
Lacks direct mobile print support
|
Fast printing speeds for high productivity
|
Heavier design at 9.6 kg
|
Auto duplex printing saves on paper
|
Versatile connectivity options
User Feedback: I purchased this printer for my home office and my kids' school printouts, and it's been great. The print quality is excellent, especially the color prints. The Wi-Fi feature is very productive, and the Wi-Fi Direct option allows us to print even without a modem. I had a few technical questions, and the support team was very helpful. They even arranged a free house visit to explain everything in detail.
The HP Smart Tank 589 delivers reliable performance with its all-in-one functionality—printing, scanning, and copying. You’ll appreciate the wireless printing via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB, making it easy to manage tasks from anywhere. With the capacity to print up to 6,000 pages in black and 6,000 in color using the ink included in the box, it’s a cost-effective option. However, the print speed is a bit slower, at 12 ppm for black and 5 ppm for color. Overall, it’s a solid choice for those needing efficiency and quality in one package.
Specifications:
Price: 13,799 (
M.R.P.: ₹17,82823% Off)
Connectivity Options: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Print Speed: 12 ppm (black)
Ink Capacity: 6,000 pages (black), 6,000 pages (color)
Input Tray Capacity: 100 sheets
Output Tray Capacity: 30 sheets
Display Type: 1.2-inch Icon LCD
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Supports multiple paper sizes and media
|
Slower color print speed
|
High page yield per refill
|
Limited paper handling capacity
|
Reliable performance for small office use
|
User-friendly LCD interface
|
Easy setup and installation
User Feedback: Printer is absolutely easy to install no assistance was required for setup, I was able to print via mobile without any hassle. Print Quality was also nice . Will be using it for home printing requirement of self and kids.
How to troubleshoot common issues in a colour printer
Check if the printer is properly connected to power and the computer
Ensure that the ink cartridges are not empty and are installed correctly
Verify that the paper tray is loaded with the correct type and size of paper
Run a nozzle check to see if the print heads are clogged and need cleaning
Update the printer's drivers and firmware to the latest version
Confirm that the printer is set as the default printer in your computer's settings
Restart both the printer and the computer to reset any temporary glitches
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the best type of color printer for home use?
For home use, an inkjet color printer is often preferred due to its versatility and ability to print high-quality photos and documents. Look for models with wireless connectivity for added convenience.
How do I set up my color printer for the first time?
Start by unboxing the printer, installing the ink cartridges, and loading paper into the tray. Connect the printer to your computer or Wi-Fi network using the setup instructions provided in the manual.
Why are my color prints coming out faded?
Faded prints can be caused by low ink levels, clogged print heads, or incorrect printer settings. Check the ink levels, run a cleaning cycle if necessary, and ensure you're using the correct print settings for your document.
What type of paper is best for color printing?
For vibrant and sharp color prints, use high-quality photo paper or glossy paper that is compatible with your printer. Avoid using standard copy paper, as it can result in dull colors and lower print quality.
Can I use third-party ink cartridges in my color printer?
While third-party ink cartridges can be more affordable, they may not always provide the same print quality or reliability as genuine cartridges. Ensure compatibility with your printer model and be aware that using third-party inks may void the warranty.
The Bottom Line
When it comes to picking a color printer for home use, it's all about finding one that fits your needs and budget while offering reliable performance. A good color printer can make a big difference in how you handle everything from everyday documents to those special family photos. Our list of recommendations includes models that offer great value, ease of use, and consistent quality, so you can be confident you're making a smart choice. Whether you need something simple for occasional use or a more versatile option for frequent tasks, you'll find a printer that’s up to the job and won't let you down.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change