The Best Carry on Luggage of 2024 - Experts Recommended

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: The Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On is our top pick for its combination of durability, spaciousness, and ease of maneuverability, featuring four multi-directional double spinner wheels and a TSA-approved lock.

Best Lightweight : The LEVEL8 Hard Shell Carry-On Luggag e is crafted from 3-layer polycarbonate, offering high strength and minimal weight, along with silent universal spinner wheels and a built-in TSA lock for secure, effortless travel.

Best Budget: The Amazon Basics Expandable Hardside Carry-On Luggage is our best budget choice, offering a reliable, scratch-resistant ABS shell and expandable storage capacity at an affordable price, making it perfect for cost-conscious travelers.

Planning your travel essentials starts with choosing the best carry-on luggage. Whether you're a seasoned globetrotter or an occasional traveller, having reliable and high quality luggage can make all the difference. A good carry-on suitcase should be more than just a bag; it should be your trusted travel companion.

It needs to be easy to manoeuvre through bustling airports, spacious enough to fit everything you need, yet compact to fit into overhead bins. Of course, style matters too – because who says functionality can't be fashionable?

When it comes to shopping for the best international or domestic carry-on luggage, the options can be overwhelming. Every brand claims to offer top-notch features, making decision-making a daunting task.

That's where we come in. We've sifted through the sea of options to bring you a curated list of the best rolling carry-on luggage available today.

Whether you're looking for durability, sleek design, or smart organisational features, our recommendations cater to diverse needs and preferences. Choosing the right carry-on isn't just about finding a bag; it's about investing in stress-free travel.

Keep reading to explore the qualities that define a great carry-on and help you make an informed decision for your next adventure.

What to consider when looking for a carry on luggage bag





Size and Dimensions : Ensure it meets airline size restrictions for carry-on luggage to avoid check-in fees and ensure it fits in overhead compartments.

Weight : Opt for lightweight materials to maximise the weight allowance for your belongings.

Durability : Choose materials like polycarbonate or ballistic nylon for durability against rough handling.

Wheels and Maneuverability : Look for spinner wheels for ease of movement through airports and crowded spaces.

Handles : Ergonomic handles that are sturdy and comfortable for lifting and carrying.

Compartments and Organization : Adequate compartments and organisational features such as dividers and pockets for efficient packing.

Versatility : Select a bag that can be used for various types of trips, whether it’s a business conference or a weekend getaway.

Security Features : Built-in TSA-approved locks or lockable zippers to secure your belongings.

Material and Design: Consider water-resistant materials and a design that suits your style preferences.

How we selected them for you





Customer Reviews : We analysed customer feedback and reviews to understand real-world experiences and satisfaction levels.

Features Comparison : We compared features such as size, weight, durability, storage options, and security features across different models.

Value for Money : We assessed the overall value offered by each luggage in relation to its price point and included options that provide the best value.

User-Friendliness : We considered ease of use, including how easy the luggage is to pack, manoeuvre, and carry.

Brand Reputation : We prioritised brands with a reputation for quality, reliability, and excellent customer service.

Innovation: We looked for innovative features and technologies that enhance convenience and functionality for travellers.

Here’s the list of of best carry on luggage from top brands