The Best Carry on Luggage of 2024 - Experts Recommended

Planning your travel essentials starts with choosing the best carry-on luggage. Whether you're a seasoned globetrotter or an occasional traveller, having reliable and high quality luggage can make all the difference. A good carry-on suitcase should be more than just a bag; it should be your trusted travel companion.
It needs to be easy to manoeuvre through bustling airports, spacious enough to fit everything you need, yet compact to fit into overhead bins. Of course, style matters too – because who says functionality can't be fashionable?
When it comes to shopping for the best international or domestic carry-on luggage, the options can be overwhelming. Every brand claims to offer top-notch features, making decision-making a daunting task.
That's where we come in. We've sifted through the sea of options to bring you a curated list of the best rolling carry-on luggage available today.
Whether you're looking for durability, sleek design, or smart organisational features, our recommendations cater to diverse needs and preferences. Choosing the right carry-on isn't just about finding a bag; it's about investing in stress-free travel.
Keep reading to explore the qualities that define a great carry-on and help you make an informed decision for your next adventure.
What to consider when looking for a carry on luggage bag
Size and Dimensions: Ensure it meets airline size restrictions for carry-on luggage to avoid check-in fees and ensure it fits in overhead compartments.
Weight: Opt for lightweight materials to maximise the weight allowance for your belongings.
Durability: Choose materials like polycarbonate or ballistic nylon for durability against rough handling.
Wheels and Maneuverability: Look for spinner wheels for ease of movement through airports and crowded spaces.
Handles: Ergonomic handles that are sturdy and comfortable for lifting and carrying.
Compartments and Organization: Adequate compartments and organisational features such as dividers and pockets for efficient packing.
Versatility: Select a bag that can be used for various types of trips, whether it’s a business conference or a weekend getaway.
Security Features: Built-in TSA-approved locks or lockable zippers to secure your belongings.
Material and Design: Consider water-resistant materials and a design that suits your style preferences.
How we selected them for you
Customer Reviews: We analysed customer feedback and reviews to understand real-world experiences and satisfaction levels.
Features Comparison: We compared features such as size, weight, durability, storage options, and security features across different models.
Value for Money: We assessed the overall value offered by each luggage in relation to its price point and included options that provide the best value.
User-Friendliness: We considered ease of use, including how easy the luggage is to pack, manoeuvre, and carry.
Brand Reputation: We prioritised brands with a reputation for quality, reliability, and excellent customer service.
Innovation: We looked for innovative features and technologies that enhance convenience and functionality for travellers.
Here’s the list of of best carry on luggage from top brands
The Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels, Carry-On 21-Inch, Black, is the best carry-on luggage for frequent travellers. Maximising packing power, this lightweight and durable bag meets most domestic size restrictions. With expandable storage and a recessed TSA lock, it ensures security and convenience. The multi-directional double spinner wheels provide effortless 360-degree mobility, and the adjustable handle offers comfortable manoeuvring. Perfect for those seeking reliable, stylish, and functional carry-on luggage for both international and domestic travel.
Specifications
Price: $139.99
Brand: Samsonite
Weight: 6.5 lbs
Material: Polypropylene
Dimensions: 21.25" x 15.25"
Wheels: Double spinner
Lock: TSA combination
Warranty: 10 years
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Lightweight without really feeling flimsy
|
Scratches may be visible
|
Spacious interior provides ample room
|
Zipper could be better
|
Glides easily on all surfaces
|
Adjustable handle for comfort
User’s Reviews: "Ya know, I read these reviews blasting small scuffs and scratching. It’s luggage, it’s supposed to. This is a tough carry on as well as being pretty. I’m a dude, I like colourful, get over it. This is the best and most versatile piece of luggage I’ve ever owned. Handle, wheels are very good. The size lets me pack for 5 days in Florida. Yes, some nice clothes, but then again I’m not a girl so take that into consideration. I don’t see me needing another in my lifetime, so I highly recommend it for others wanting a pretty, tough and durable piece of luggage.”
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity is evident, being a best seller on Amazon with over 3,000+ purchases last month alone.
The American Tourister Stratum 2.0 Expandable Hardside Luggage in Jade Green is the perfect carry-on for stylish and practical travel. Its wear-and-tear tested ball wheels provide maximum stability and comfort, while the ergonomic carbon fibre texture trolley grip adjusts to your size. The expandable capacity and max-capacity interior with pockets and elastic tie tapes make packing easy. With smooth spinner wheels and reinforced side and top handles, this luggage ensures effortless manoeuvrability. The scratch-resistant ABS shell offers durability and protection, making it an ideal choice for any traveller.
Specifications:
Price: $79.99
Brand: American Tourister
Wheels: Spinner wheels
Material: Textured ABS
Expandability: External zipper
Handles: Carbon fibre
Security: TSA lock
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Wheels roll smoothly and is roomy
|
Zipper kind of gets stuck
|
Economical and affordable price
|
Stylish metallic sheen
|
Lightweight ABS shell
User’s Reviews: "I bought this for my daughter as a Christmas gift, and she has found it to be roomy, light and durable. The wheels roll smoothly, and it holds a lot of clothing. I just purchased this in 2 sizes for myself based on her recommendation. The price is much more affordable than many other reputable brands, too.”
Why it's worth buying: It is highly rated with 4.6 stars and recognized as an Amazon Choice product, making it a reliable and recommended choice for stylish and practical travellers.
The Amazon Basics Expandable Hardside Carry-On Luggage in vibrant Orange is designed for seamless travel experiences. It meets both domestic and international carry-on restrictions, featuring a durable ABS hard shell with a scratch-resistant surface. This 20-inch spinner offers up to 15% more packing capacity with its expandable design, complemented by a fully lined interior for added protection. Maneuverability is enhanced by four double spinner wheels and a telescoping handle, while internal dividers and zippered pockets ensure organised packing. Ideal for travellers seeking reliability, functionality, and style in their carry-on luggage choice.
Specifications:
Price: $69.97
Brand: Amazon Basics
Size: 20 inches
Material: ABS hard shell
Wheels: Four spinners
Expandable: Yes, 15%
Interior: Organised compartments
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Expands for extra packing space
|
Handle may feel less sturdy over time
|
Scratch-resistant surface maintains appearance
|
Fits perfectly in overhead compartments
|
Meets carry-on restrictions globally
User’s Reviews: "This suitcase is great! I needed to test it out before I wrote a review. I just got back from my honeymoon in Greece. We went to Santorini and wow this thing did great! If you know the layout or have been to Greece before, you know that the roads are mainly stone and uneven, super bumpy if you will! The wheels on this suitcase took it like a champ and did not break or anything! I was impressed since the landscape is so different there. The suitcase itself is great, tons of space, this thing is huge! Like so big, I definitely need to check it in for a flight. Overall, the cost was great and it did the job!”
Why it's worth buying: With over 47,000+ reviewers rating it 4,5 stars on Amazon, it's clear this luggage excels in durability, functionality, and customer satisfaction, making it a worthwhile investment for any traveller.
The Briggs & Riley Sympatico Hardside International Spinner Luggage in Matte Black is a premium choice for most travellers. This 21-inch carry-on features an expandable design, increasing packing capacity by 22% and includes adjustable garment compression panels to minimise wrinkles. It boasts a built-in TSA-friendly combination lock for security, along with a Power Pocket for convenient on-the-go charging via a pass-through USB cord. With an aircraft-grade aluminium telescoping handle and tilt-resistant double spinner wheels, this luggage ensures stability and effortless 360° navigation. Backed by a lifetime guarantee, Briggs & Riley prioritises durability and functionality, making it an ideal companion for international flights.
Specifications:
Price: $517.77
Brand: Briggs & Riley
Size: 21 inches
Expansion: 22%
Handle: Aircraft-grade aluminium
Lock: TSA-friendly
Wheels: Double spinner
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Expandable capacity minimises wrinkles
|
Heavier than some competitors
|
Has an excellent encasement
|
Premium pricing
|
Wheels glide flawlessly making it easy to manoeuvre
|
Convenient USB charging port
User’s Reviews: "After a lot of research I landed on B&R Simpatico as I wanted a good quality hardside. This is loaded with features and is really well built. And more than that, those wheels. I've NEVER had a suitcase before that rolled so effortlessly on the hotel carpet. It is worlds beyond my other brand of luggage. I liked this one so much I'm going to replace my carryon with a matching B&R carryon for shorter trips. I'm a believer.”
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because 77% of Amazon reviewers gave it a 5-star rating, indicating high satisfaction with its durability, functionality, and design.
The Travelpro Maxlite Air Hardside Expandable Carry-On Luggage in Champagne is made for efficient travel. Tested to fit in most major domestic airline overhead bins, this 21-inch suitcase features 8 spinner wheels for superior manoeuvrability. Its lightweight, impact-absorbing polycarbonate shell is scratch-resistant and expands 2 inches for added packing capacity. The built-in TSA lock ensures security, while interior zippered divider panels and accessory pockets keep belongings organised. Made with post-consumer recycled materials, it’s environmentally friendly. Backed by Limited Lifetime Coverage and a trusted companion promise, this durable carry-on is ideal for frequent flyers seeking reliability and style.
Specifications:
Price: $144.49
Brand: Travelpro
Material: Polycarbonate
Wheels: 8 spinner
Lock: Built-in TSA
Expansion: 2 inches
Dimensions: H 23", W 14.5", D 9.5"
Weight: 6.3 lbs
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Lightweight and durable
|
Non-extendable handle on the top
|
Wheels roll more smoothly and efficiently
|
Zipper kind of come off sometimes
|
Stylish scratch-resistant finish
|
TSA-approved built-in lock
User’s Reviews: "After a lot of research I landed on B&R Simpatico as I wanted a good quality hardside. This is loaded with features and is really well built. And more than that, those wheels. I've NEVER had a suitcase before that rolled so effortlessly on the hotel carpet. It is worlds beyond my other brand of luggage. I liked this one so much I'm going to replace my carryon with a matching B&R carryon for shorter trips. I'm a believer.”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its lightweight yet durable polycarbonate construction, making it suitable for conscientious travellers alike.
The LEVEL8 Hard Shell Carry-On Luggage in Black combines lightweight durability with advanced features for hassle-free travel. Crafted from 3-layer polycarbonate, it offers elasticity and strength while minimising marks with its micro-diamond textured design. This 20-inch suitcase includes a built-in TSA lock and smooth zippers for secure and convenient access to your belongings. With 8 silent spinner wheels and an ergonomic aluminium telescoping handle, it ensures effortless manoeuvrability. The spacious interior features divided compartments and a mesh pocket for organised packing. With dimensions of 21.5” x 14.5” x 9.2” and a packing capacity of 40L, it provides ultimate efficiency to carry on short trips.
Specifications:
Price: $169.99
Brand: LEVEL8
Material: Polycarbonate shell
Wheels: 8 spinner
Lock: TSA
Dimensions: 21.5” x 14.5” x 9.2”
Weight: 7.7 lbs
Warranty: 2 years
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Smooth and silent 8-spinner wheels
|
Material scuffs up a little bit
|
Ergonomic telescoping handle
|
Handles may feel rigid
|
Spacious interior with organisational features
|
Lightweight and sturdy construction
User’s Reviews: "The quality is great ! Rolls with ease, easy to carry, very spacious inside. I love that the zipper is smooth and it has a lock built in. Colour is just as pictured. I've bought 2 of these already in the black and grey. Highly recommend it!”
Why it's worth buying: As an Amazon Choice with over 500 purchases last month, it's trusted for its quality and performance in meeting travel needs.
The DELSEY Paris Chatelet Air 2.0 Hardside Luggage in Angora is a pinnacle of elegance and durability. Crafted from lightweight 100% polycarbonate, it boasts stylish faux leather accents and robust corner protectors for enhanced resilience. The dual-density, double-spinner wheels ensure smooth, multi-directional rolling with minimal effort. Security features include a recessed 3-dial TSA-approved combination lock and patented SECURITECH zip for intrusion resistance. The interior is equipped with SILVADUR-coated lining for effective odor control, along with organizational extras like a laundry bag and shoe pouch. Ideal for sophisticated travelers seeking both style and practicality, this carry-on exemplifies the brands commitment to quality and innovation in luggage design.
Specifications:
Price: $281.17
Brand: DELSEY
Material: Polycarbonate shell
Wheels: Dual-density spinners
Security: TSA lock
Interior: SILVADUR lining
Dimensions: 22.75 x 15 x 10 inches
Weight: Lightweight
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Strong crack-resistant polycarbonate shell
|
Higher price point
|
Classy colour and the distinctive design
|
Faux leather accents may scratch over time
|
Smooth wheels and zipper
|
Includes additional organisational accessories
User’s Reviews: "My luggage was put on a different flight, and when I went to pick it up, the woman who sees a zillion pieces of luggage commented on how pretty it was! I’ve had other people say the same, but she definitely earned honourable mention for that one. It has nice packing bags, and being white, it hasn’t had any scratches or scuffs on it. The only issue I have is that the zippers aren't really smooth, but I think they just need some time to break in because they are heavy-duty and easy to pull once they get going. I also like the locks—they glide nicely and spin well too.”
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because 76% of customers awarded it a 5-star rating, and it's recognized as an Amazon Choice product.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the best carry-on luggage?
The best carry-on luggage varies based on individual needs, but highly rated options include hardside expandable carry-ons and luggage with spinner wheels. Look for durability, ease of manoeuvrability, and ample storage space.
What are the benefits of using carry-on luggage?
Carry-on luggage allows you to bypass checked baggage fees, save time at the airport by avoiding baggage claim, and ensures your belongings stay with you throughout your journey, minimising the risk of loss or damage.
Can I bring liquids in my carry-on luggage?
Yes, you can bring liquids in containers of 3.4 ounces or less, all fitting into a quart-sized, clear plastic bag. This adheres to TSA regulations for carry-on items.
Are carry-on bags allowed on all flights?
Most airlines allow at least one carry-on bag per passenger, but restrictions may vary based on ticket type and aircraft size. Check with your airline before flying.
Do carry-on bags have weight limits?
Many airlines have weight restrictions for carry-on bags, usually around 15 to 22 pounds. Check your airline’s policy as it can vary.
Can I bring my carry-on luggage through security?
Yes, you can bring your carry-on luggage through security, but be prepared to remove any liquids or electronics for screening.
In Conclusion
Selecting the right carry-on luggage can significantly enhance your travel experience, offering convenience, efficiency, and peace of mind. Our list of recommendations includes options that have been highly rated by users for their reliability and performance. Investing in quality carry-on luggage ensures you travel comfortably and confidently, knowing your belongings are well-protected and easily accessible. Choosing from our curated selection helps you choose a dependable travel companion for all your journeys.
