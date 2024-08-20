The Best Carry-On Backpacks for Travelers in 2024

Did you know that the average traveler will spend about 12 hours of their life just looking for their luggage at baggage claim? That’s a lot of wasted time! Investing in the best carry-on backpack can save you from this hassle and make your journeys smoother.
The best carry on backpack ensures your belongings are organized, easily accessible, and secure, allowing you to breeze through airport security and find what you need in comparatively less time. It is also durable, well-designed and can withstand the rigors of travel, be it if its rough handling at baggage claim or squeezing into tight overhead compartments.
Flimsy backpacks, on the other hand, can lead to a host of issues: broken zippers, torn straps, and inadequate storage space can disrupt your travel experience. They may lack essential features like padded compartments for electronics or ergonomic straps for comfort, leaving you frustrated and unprepared.
To help you find the best travel backpack carry-on, we've carefully reviewed a range of options. Our picks highlight nice travel backpacks that offer exceptional durability, style, and functionality. Whether you’re a frequent flyer or an occasional traveler, we’ve narrowed down the top choices to ensure your next adventure is hassle-free.
Our Top Recommendations
Best Overall: The Peak Design Travel Line Backpack 45L stands out was the best carry on backpack ith its versatile 30-45L expandable capacity, modular internal system, and durable, weatherproof design, making it an exceptional choice for any travel needs.
Best Budget: The Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack offers excellent value with its rugged TPU-coated polyester material, 35L capacity, and practical features like a padded laptop sleeve and suitcase-style opening, making it a great budget-friendly option.
How we shortlisted them for you
Extensive Research: We analyzed numerous models to identify the best carry-on travel backpacks based on features, quality, and overall value.
Performance Evaluation: Each backpack was evaluated based on factors like comfort, durability, and functionality to ensure it meets travel needs effectively.
Brand Reputation: We considered brands known for reliability and quality, ensuring that only well-established names with positive track records were included.
User Feedback: We reviewed customer ratings and testimonials to understand real-world performance and user satisfaction, incorporating their insights into our selection process.
Price Consideration: We evaluated the cost-to-value ratio, ensuring the selected backpacks offer excellent features at competitive prices, catering to various budgets.
The Peak Design Travel Line Backpack 45L (Sage) is a top pick for anyone seeking a versatile, high-quality carry-on travel backpack. It meets international carry-on standards in its default 35L configuration but can expand up to 45L thanks to its dual expansion zips. This feature provides extra space for those longer trips or when you need to pack more.
This backpack offers a modular system allowing you to customize internal carry options to fit your needs. With dual side zippers, accessing your camera or other essential items is quick and easy. It also provides full rear access via large dual zips for effortless packing and unpacking. Quick access to your tablet and laptop is available through the main back zip.
Made from durable 100% recycled 400D nylon canvas, this sleek, weatherproof backpack includes tuck-away shoulder straps and a hip belt that stay neatly in place when not in use. Plus, clever external carry straps and 360-degree grab handles enhance its functionality. Additional Packing Tools, Camera Cubes, Tech Pouch, and Wash Kit are available separately to complement this impressive bag.
Specifications:
Price: $299.95
Brand: Peak Design
Capacity: 30-45L
Material: Recycled nylon
Expansion: Dual zippers
Access: Full rear
Features: Modular system
Size: International carry-on
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Has many flexible storage options
|
Higher price point compared to some alternatives
|
Multiple access points help with quick item retrieval
|
Durable weatherproof construction
|
Versatile size options for different needs
User’s Review: "Just came back from a five week trip to Europe and Japan. This was my only luggage and performed like a champ. Extra points for being so flexible: it could carry everything I needed for extended travel, but when leaving packing cubes filled with clothes at the accommodation, it transforms itself to a usable laptop backpack.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Rated 4.6 stars on Amazon, this travel backpack is a high-quality investment. Its thoughtful design and durable construction make it a reliable choice for travelers seeking well-crafted gear for their journeys.
The Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack is a rugged and versatile option for any traveler seeking durability and functionality. Designed for adventure, this carry-on-compatible backpack features a weight-distributing, low-profile harness system that ensures comfort during long journeys. With a 35L capacity, it meets most airline carry-on standards, making it ideal for both short getaways and week-long trips.
Crafted from TPU-coated 1000D polyester and 840D ballistic nylon paneling, this pack is built to withstand the elements and rough handling. It includes a suitcase-style, full-wrap zipper opening for easy access to the main compartment, alongside a large zippered mesh compartment on the right side and a subdivided mesh compartment on the left. For added organization, there's a padded sleeve for your laptop and tablet, and a shortcut zipper to the main compartment for quick access.
Other thoughtful features include a top zippered pocket, security YKK zippers, carabiner lash loops, and tuck-away straps. Four reinforced grab handles and an included rain cover ensure that this pack is ready for any adventure. With its lightweight design and comprehensive storage solutions, the Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack is a reliable choice for travelers who demand style and performance.
Specifications:
Price: $210.07
Capacity: 35L
Material: TPU-coated polyester
Dimensions: 22 x 12 x 10"
Weight: 3lb 8oz
Harness: Low-profile system
Handles: 4 reinforced
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Padded sleeves protect electronics
|
No built-in lock for added security
|
Lightweight design helps with easy carrying
|
Limited expansion for extra gear
|
Comfortable adjustable harness system
|
Multiple compartments provide organised packing
User’s Review: "Cotopaxi makes great travel gear. This 35 liter backpack held a surprisingly large amount of clothing and shoes, has extra storage pockets for small items, and was comfortable to carry during my recent air travel. No problem getting into overhead racks, has handles on all sides. I Highly recommend!”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: This backpack stands out for its robust, sturdy zippers and lightweight design. It easily holds a week’s worth of clothes and fits comfortably in overhead bins on planes, making it highly practical for travel.
The Osprey Fairview 40L Women's Travel Backpack in Night Jungle Blue is one of the best travel backpack for women seeking practicality. With a 40L capacity, It is perfect for carry-on compliance on most airlines, making it a versatile choice for globetrotters.
This lightweight yet durable pack features a large panel zip for easy access to the main compartment, while lockable sliders ensure your gear stays secure. The adjustable torso fit and breathable backpanel offer comfort and support during long travels. For added convenience, the harness and hipbelt can be stowed away for protection when checking the bag.
It also includes a padded laptop/tablet sleeve that accommodates up to a 16" laptop, and a front shove-it pocket for quick access to frequently used items. Internal zippered mesh pockets and webbing straps help keep your belongings organized, while dual front compression straps allow you to slim down the pack when carrying less.
Made sustainably with recycled materials and PFC/PFAS-free DWR, this pack combines eco-friendly design with Osprey's renowned durability. Backed by the All Mighty Guarantee, the Fairview 40L ensures you're ready for any adventure.
Specifications:
Brand: Osprey
Capacity: 40L
Color: Night Jungle
Fabric: Recycled materials
Laptop Sleeve: 16-inch
Harness: Adjustable
Access: Panel zip
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Lightweight and streamlined design
|
Stowaway harness not padded
|
Convenient large panel zip access
|
Not waterproof requires rain cover
|
Comfortable adjustable harness and backpanel
|
Sustainable eco-friendly materials Used
User’s Review: "I love this backpack. It is sturdy and a good size. I love the dark teal color. It has many stars to secure things so that your items do not slip to the bottom. The straps to secure the backpack to me are also wonderful and keep the load on my legs rather than my shoulders. I took this to Alaska and am so happy that I did.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: The Fairview 40L backpack excels in comfort and support, with straps that enhance stability. It offers ample space, especially when using packing cubes, making it an excellent choice for organized travel.
The NOMATIC Travel Carry-On Backpack is the ultimate companion for those who need a versatile, stylish, and highly functional bag. Perfect for both men and women, this water-resistant backpack offers an expandable capacity, transforming from a sleek 20-liter work backpack to a spacious 24-liter travel backpack.
With a dedicated 16-inch laptop compartment and multiple pockets, including an RFID lockable security pocket and mesh zipper pockets, staying organized on the go has never been easier.
Whether you're commuting to work, heading to school, or traveling, this business backpack adapts to your needs. Its minimalist design is not only aesthetically pleasing but also practical, ensuring it fits as a personal item on most airlines. The NOMATIC Backpack is built to keep up with your busy lifestyle, offering full access to the interior for all your essentials. This is the best travel backpack for anyone looking for a blend of style, durability, and organization in one all-in-one solution.
Specifications:
Price: $279.99
Brand: NOMATIC
Capacity: 20-24L
Material: Water-resistant
Laptop Size: 16-inch
Security Pocket: RFID lockable
Zipper Pockets: Mesh
Main Access: Full interior
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Sleek design provides professional appearance
|
Slightly heavy when fully packed
|
Expands easily for added storage
|
Some pockets are small for larger items
|
Comfortable to carry for extended periods
|
Durable water-resistant material
|
Organised with multiple secure pockets
User’s Review: "I was always buying the cheaper backpacks on amazon. The traps would come loose after awhile. Decided to spend a little more this time for a quality one. The straps are very durable. I also really liked that you can expand this out a little bit, was great for traveling/carry on.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: This backpack impresses with its quality craftsmanship, water-repellent material, comfortable straps, and exceptional organization, making it a reliable choice for both travel and daily use.
The tomtoc Travel Backpack 40L is the perfect blend of functionality, durability, and comfort, making it an ideal choice for travelers. With a spacious 40L capacity and dimensions of 20.47 x 13.39 x 9.06 inches, this backpack is designed to keep you organized on trips of up to four days. It features three well-organized compartments, including a quick-access main compartment, a tech storage area that fits up to a 17.3-inch laptop and a 12.9-inch iPad, and a front pocket for essentials like documents and travel liquids.
Convenience is at the forefront with its suitcase-style opening for easy packing, TSA-friendly design allowing the laptop compartment to open 90°-180° for seamless security checks, and multiple pockets for quick access to your gear. Made with durable recycled fabric and premium YKK zippers, this backpack not only stands up to the rigors of travel but also contributes to a more sustainable environment.
Comfort is ensured with its 3D padded back panel, contoured shoulder straps, adjustable chest buckle, and dual handles for flexible carrying options. The luggage pass-through strap adds an extra layer of convenience, making this lightweight and water-resistant backpack a reliable companion for all your travels.
Specifications:
Capacity: 40L
Material: Recycled fabric
Laptop Size: 17.3 inches
Zippers: YKK premium
Weight: Lightweight design
Dimensions: 20.47 x 13.39 x 9.06 inches
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Sturdy and sustainable recycled fabric
|
Lacks a dedicated water bottle pocket
|
TSA-friendly design simplifies airport checks
|
Chest strap may not fit all users
|
Secure fit with adjustable chest buckle
|
Convenient suitcase-style main compartment access
User’s Review: "This bag genuinely out performs bags 2-3x its price. The zippers are solid and lockable, the material is durable, the padding on the straps and back is substantial and comfortable, the design makes for both a ton of storage space and easy access, I love that you can get into the main compartment from the front or inside the clamshell area. It doesn't have a ton of internal organization, but I prefer that because it makes it easier to customize to what you need with compression cubes or bags.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: It offers exceptional value with its flexible, non-rigid design that collapses when packed lightly. Its well-stitched construction ensures durability and a streamlined fit.
Things to consider when looking for a carry on travel backpack
Size and Capacity: Ensure the backpack meets airline size regulations (typically 22 x 14 x 9 inches) and choose a capacity (30-45 liters) that suits your travel needs.
Comfort and Fit: Look for adjustable, padded straps and a well-ventilated back panel to enhance comfort. Ergonomic designs help distribute weight evenly for long journeys.
Durability and Materials: Opt for durable, water-resistant materials like nylon or polyester. Reinforced stitching and sturdy zippers are essential for long-lasting use.
Organization and Compartments: Choose a backpack with multiple compartments and pockets, including a dedicated laptop sleeve and mesh pockets, to keep your items organized.
TSA-Friendly Features: Select a backpack with a laptop compartment that opens flat for security screening to speed up airport checks. Easy-access features are also beneficial.
Expandability: Consider backpacks with expandable compartments or zippers to adjust capacity as needed. This feature helps accommodate extra items or souvenirs.
Ease of Access: A backpack with large, easy-to-open zippers and multiple entry points improves accessibility. Features like suitcase-style openings or quick-access pockets are useful.
Weight: Opt for a lightweight design to reduce bulk and make carrying easier. A lighter backpack enhances comfort during long trips.
Security Features: Look for lockable zippers and RFID-protected pockets to safeguard valuables. These features add an extra layer of security against theft.
Style and Aesthetics: Choose a design that fits your personal style while being functional. A sleek, versatile look works well for both business and leisure travel.
In Conclusion
When it comes to finding the perfect carry-on travel backpack, having a reliable and well-thought-out option makes all the difference. It’s not just about packing your stuff; it’s about traveling with ease and peace of mind. The carry-on backpacks we’ve recommended are chosen to simplify your journey, combining comfort, durability, and practicality. Whether you’re heading out for a weekend getaway or a longer adventure, these backpacks are designed to meet your needs and keep you organized. Trust our picks to make your travels smoother and more enjoyable. You’ll be glad you did!