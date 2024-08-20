The Best Carry-On Backpacks for Travelers in 2024

The Peak Design Travel Line Backpack 45L (Sage) is a top pick for anyone seeking a versatile, high-quality carry-on travel backpack. It meets international carry-on standards in its default 35L configuration but can expand up to 45L thanks to its dual expansion zips. This feature provides extra space for those longer trips or when you need to pack more.

This backpack offers a modular system allowing you to customize internal carry options to fit your needs. With dual side zippers, accessing your camera or other essential items is quick and easy. It also provides full rear access via large dual zips for effortless packing and unpacking. Quick access to your tablet and laptop is available through the main back zip.

Made from durable 100% recycled 400D nylon canvas, this sleek, weatherproof backpack includes tuck-away shoulder straps and a hip belt that stay neatly in place when not in use. Plus, clever external carry straps and 360-degree grab handles enhance its functionality. Additional Packing Tools, Camera Cubes, Tech Pouch, and Wash Kit are available separately to complement this impressive bag.

Specifications: