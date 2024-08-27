The Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL is a top choice for ultralight backpacking and camping adventures. This 3-season tent is known for its balance of weight and durability, making it perfect for those who want a reliable shelter without sacrificing comfort.

With a spacious interior for two people, it features innovative design elements like new awning-style vestibules for extra living space, and a unique TipLok Tent Buckle for easier setup.

The ultralight nylon double rip-stop fabric offers excellent tear strength and puncture resistance, ensuring your tent stands up to the elements. The tent also includes handy features like a 3-D bin ‘mezzanine’ for off-the-floor storage and media pockets for cord management.

However, while it's great for its intended purpose, the 1200mm water resistance might not be sufficient in extremely heavy rain. Overall, the Copper Spur HV UL delivers a lightweight yet sturdy option for outdoor enthusiasts.

Specifications: