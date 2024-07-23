The Best Budget Laptops of 2024: Price List, Specs, and In-Depth Reviews

The HP Laptop 15s offers a great mix of performance, storage, and portability. Equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB DDR4 RAM, it handles multitasking effortlessly. The 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD ensures fast boot times and ample storage. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display with a micro-edge design provides sharp visuals, while integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics handle casual gaming and creative work. The long-lasting battery with fast-charging supports all-day productivity in a sleek, lightweight design.

Who it's for

Ideal for students, professionals, and anyone needing a powerful yet portable laptop for work, study, or light gaming.

Specifications