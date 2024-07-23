The Best Budget Laptops of 2024: Price List, Specs, and In-Depth Reviews

Laptops come with hefty price tags and rightfully so but it's important to do your research to find the best laptop if you are planning to buy online. Today's laptops are lightweight, thin, and packed with modern features like high-performing processors, 8 to 16GB RAM, and battery life exceeding 15 hours.
With many brands like HP, Dell, ASUS, Acer, Lenovo, and more constantly releasing new models with the latest technology, it might become challenging to choose the right one. To simplify your search, we've sifted through numerous models to round up the best laptops that are true value for money. Keep reading to find the best budget laptops whether for gaming, work, study, or entertainment.
Our Best Recommendations:
Best Overall: - Features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display and lightweight design make it ideal for versatile use.
Best for Students: - Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD OLED display and lightweight build are perfect for on-the-go study sessions.
Factors you should consider when buying a laptop under 50000
Processor (CPU): Look for a laptop with a fast processor like Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5. It helps the laptop run smoothly and handle tasks quickly.
RAM: Aim for at least 8GB of RAM. More RAM means better performance, allowing you to run multiple apps at once without slowing down.
Storage: Choose between SSD (Solid State Drive) or HDD (Hard Disk Drive). SSDs are faster and more reliable, while HDDs offer more storage space for a lower price.
Display Size: Consider a screen size between 14 to 15.6 inches. A larger screen is better for viewing and working, but a smaller one is more portable.
Resolution: A Full HD (1920x1080) resolution is ideal for clear and sharp visuals. Higher resolution provides better image quality for videos and games.
Battery Life: Look for a battery life of at least 6 to 8 hours. Longer battery life means you can use your laptop throughout the day without needing to charge it frequently.
Build Quality: Check if the laptop is sturdy and well-built. A durable laptop will last longer and withstand daily use.
WeightL: Choose a laptop that weighs between 1.5 to 2.5 kg. Lighter laptops are easier to carry around, making them more convenient for travel.
Keyboard and Touchpad: Ensure the keyboard is comfortable to type on and the touchpad is responsive. A good keyboard and touchpad enhance your overall user experience.
Ports and Connectivity: Check for essential ports like USB, HDMI, and SD card slots. Having multiple ports allows you to connect various devices easily.
Graphics Card: For light gaming or graphic tasks, an integrated graphics card (like Intel UHD) should be sufficient. Dedicated graphics are better for heavier gaming but might be more expensive.
Operating System: Most laptops come with Windows, which is user-friendly and supports most applications. Make sure the OS is pre-installed or that you can easily add it.
Upgradability: Check if you can upgrade the RAM or storage later. This feature allows you to improve your laptop's performance in the future.
How we shortlisted them for you
Performance Analysis: We evaluated each laptop based on key performance factors like processor speed, RAM capacity, and storage type. This ensures you get the best performance for everyday tasks and beyond.
Comparison Assessment" We compared the pros and cons of each model to identify which ones excel in different areas, like battery life, screen quality, and processing power, helping you choose the most balanced option.
User Reviews: We reviewed feedback from actual users to understand real-world performance and reliability. This helps us gauge satisfaction and uncover any common issues.
Brand Reliability: We considered the reputation of each brand for quality and customer service. Reliable brands often provide better support and durability, making your investment more secure.
Price Point: We assessed each laptop’s value for money by comparing its features against its price range. This helps ensure you get the best possible deal without overspending.
Here's a comprehensive review of the best budget laptops in India
The HP Laptop 15s offers a great mix of performance, storage, and portability. Equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB DDR4 RAM, it handles multitasking effortlessly. The 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD ensures fast boot times and ample storage. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display with a micro-edge design provides sharp visuals, while integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics handle casual gaming and creative work. The long-lasting battery with fast-charging supports all-day productivity in a sleek, lightweight design.
Who it's for
Ideal for students, professionals, and anyone needing a powerful yet portable laptop for work, study, or light gaming.
Specifications
Price: ₹46,490 (
M.R.P: ₹62,08825% Off)
Brand: HP
Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5
RAM: 16GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB SSD
Display: 15.6-inch FHD
Graphics: Intel Iris Xe
Battery: 41 Wh
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Strong and powerful performance
|
No dedicated GPU
|
Large storage capacity
|
Fast charging capability
User Reviews: Must buy if you need great performance and hassle free functioning. Quality product from HP with superior configuration at a very great pricing.
Why our experts think it's worth buying: This laptop boasts an Amazon Choice badge, reflecting high customer satisfaction. With over 1,000 purchases last month, it's clearly a popular and reliable choice among buyers.
The Dell Vostro 15 Thin & Light Laptop features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for smooth multitasking and fast storage. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display and integrated graphics offer clear visuals for work and casual use. Pre-loaded with Windows 11, MS Office Home, and a 15-month McAfee subscription, this sleek, black laptop is a reliable choice for both productivity and security.
Who It's For
Perfect for professionals and students needing reliable performance and security in a sleek, lightweight laptop.
Specifications
Brand: Dell
Price: ₹46,490 (
M.R.P.: ₹62,08825% Off)
Processor: Intel Core i5
RAM: 8 GB
Storage: 512 GB SSD
Display: 15.6" FHD
Graphics: Integrated
Keyboard: Spill-resistant
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Smooth performance for daily tasks
|
Integrated graphics limit gaming capability
|
Lightweight design
|
No 4K output over HDMI
|
Ample storage and memory for multitasking
|
Fast boot times with SSD storage
User Reviews: This laptop is good for day to day normal users. Working smoothly and have not faced any issue till date.
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our experts believe it's worth buying because Dell is a renowned brand known for high-quality, reliable laptops. Additionally the inclusion of Windows 11, MS Office, and McAfee antivirus adds excellent value and security.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a powerful gaming laptop featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 5500H processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Its 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth gameplay, while the NVIDIA RTX 2050 graphics deliver excellent visuals. With Windows 11, a backlit keyboard, and a 3-month Xbox Game Pass, this laptop is ideal for gamers seeking performance and portability.
Who It's For
Best for gamers needing a high-performance, portable laptop with powerful specs for smooth gameplay.
Specifications:
Brand: Lenovo
Price: ₹43,990 (
M.R.P.: ₹77,99044% Off)
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5
RAM: 8GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB SSD
Display: 15.6" FHD
Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2050
Battery Life: 6.5 hours
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Backlit keyboard enhances gaming experience
|
No 4K display support
|
Quick battery recharge and decent life
|
Slightly heavier than some laptops
|
Smooth and clear visuals
User Reviews: The laptop offers great value for its price with impressive performance. It's well-suited for mid-range gaming and school work. However, the battery life is limited, lasting about 2 hours when unplugged. The sound quality is good and adjustable to your preferences. While the display is decent, it doesn’t stand out as the best option available.
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our experts recommend this laptop because it is an Amazon Choice product with a solid 4.1-star rating. It offers excellent performance for gaming and productivity, making it a reliable and valued option.
The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED boasts a stunning FHD OLED display with 600nits peak brightness, ideal for content creators and those seeking visual excellence. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it delivers swift performance for multitasking and everyday tasks. Enjoy immersive audio with ASUS SonicMaster and DTS Audio Processing. This sleek and lightweight laptop features a fast-charging battery, military-grade durability, and a wide range of connectivity options.
Who It’s For
Ideal for students and professionals needing a powerful, portable laptop with high-quality visuals, fast performance, and solid durability.
Specifications
Price: 48,990 (
M.R.P 79,99039% Off)
Brand: ASUS
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5
RAM: 16GB LPDDR5
Storage: 512GB SSD
Display: 15.6" OLED
Graphics: Integrated Radeon
Battery: 6 Hours
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
High end audio quality
|
Glossy screen prone to reflections
|
Fast and efficient processor
|
Durable military-grade design
|
High quality display
User Reviews: I have been using this product for the past 15 days. Battery backup is good and charging speed too. It is a good laptop for normal use and especially multimedia consumption.The display is amazing.
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our experts think the ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED is worth buying because of its superior display and performance features. The 15.6-inch FHD OLED screen boasts a remarkable 0.2ms response time and 600 nits HDR peak brightness, delivering vibrant, true-to-life visuals which is quite impressive for its price.
The Honor MagicBook X16 offers robust performance with its 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor, ample 16GB LPDDR4x RAM, and swift 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD. Its large, anti-glare 16-inch FHD IPS display ensures comfortable viewing, while the full-sized numeric keypad enhances productivity. Designed for portability, it features a sleek aluminium body and weighs just 1.68kg. With fast charging capabilities and a versatile Type-C port, this laptop is a practical choice for both work and entertainment.
Who It's For:
Suitable for professionals and students needing a powerful, lightweight laptop with fast performance and eye comfort for everyday use.
Specifications:
Brand: Honor
Price: 48,990 (
M.R.P 77,99937% Off)
Processor: Intel Core i5-12450H
RAM: 16GB LPDDR4x
Storage: 512GB PCIe SSD
Display: 16-inch FHD IPS
Charging: 65W Type-C
Keyboard: Full-size numeric
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Eye-friendly display reduces strain
|
May lack advanced connectivity options
|
Ample storage for files and apps
|
Powerful performance helps with multitasking
|
Comfortable full-size numeric keyboard
User Reviews: Don’t be swayed by the brand name—this laptop delivers exceptional performance and build quality that surpasses others in its segment. I’m satisfied with its performance and have encountered no issues. The function keys are a standout feature. If you want additional features like a backlit keyboard, fingerprint sensor, and 100% sRGB display, opt for the 2023 edition. Otherwise, the 2024 edition offers great value while saving you some money.
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our experts recommend this laptop for its impressive build quality and performance, which outshines competitors in its price range. The fast processing speeds, lightweight design, and eye-friendly display contribute to a superior user experience.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How long does a budget laptop usually last?
A budget laptop typically lasts between 3 to 5 years with proper care, though its performance may decline over time. Regular maintenance and occasional upgrades can help extend its usability.
How can I improve performance on a budget laptop?
Improving performance on a budget laptop can be achieved by upgrading the RAM or replacing the HDD with an SSD. Additionally, regular software updates and avoiding excessive background programs can enhance overall efficiency.
Is SSD or HDD better for a budget laptop?
An SSD is generally better than an HDD as it offers faster boot times and quicker file access, which improves overall performance. However, HDDs are often larger and cheaper, providing more storage space for the same price.
Can I upgrade a budget laptop?
Many budget laptops offer limited upgrade options, often allowing for RAM and storage upgrades. Check the manufacturer's specifications to see what components can be upgraded.
How much RAM do I need for a budget laptop?
For basic tasks, 4GB of RAM is typically sufficient, but 8GB is recommended for smoother multitasking and better overall performance. More RAM can help with running multiple applications and handling more demanding tasks.
In Conclusion
Budget laptops offer a practical and cost-effective solution for those seeking reliable performance without breaking the bank. Our curated list of recommendations ensures you find a laptop that delivers value for your money, meeting essential computing needs with efficiency and dependability. Whether for everyday tasks, studying, or light work, investing in one of these budget-friendly options is a smart choice for achieving quality and affordability.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change