The Best Body Washes For Women - Experts Approved

Taking care of your skin begins with your shower routine, and it's essential to remember that your body deserves just as much attention as your face. Selecting the can enhance your daily ritual into a rejuvenating self-care experience, effectively addressing specific skin concerns such as dryness, sensitivity, or even the need for a refreshing scent.
The best body washes for women do more than just cleanse; they nourish and hydrate the skin, promoting a healthy, radiant glow. If you struggle with dry skin, opting for a moisturising body wash is vital to maintaining softness and smoothness throughout the day.
For those with sensitive skin, a gentle, hypoallergenic formula can make all the difference, ensuring your skin feels comforted rather than irritated. Additionally, if you're seeking effective yet budget-friendly options, this guide includes some of the best drugstore body washes that don’t compromise on quality.
Our goal is to help you identify the ideal body wash that aligns with your skin type and personal preferences. Keep reading to find the best smelling body washes for women that will transform your shower into a delightful and nourishing experience, leaving your skin looking and feeling its absolute best.
Our Top Picks
Best Overall: stands out as the best body wash for women with its hydrating formula featuring jojoba oil and rosehip oil, perfect for nourishing and balancing the skin.
Best Smelling Body Wash: offers a sensory delight with its Pharaoh's Love scent, combining white lily, rose, and vanilla notes. Best for Dry Skin: is formulated to soothe discomfort and provide intense hydration with its blend of vegetal biolipids and vitamin PP.
Best Budget: is effective for acne-prone skin, containing salicylic acid to help treat and prevent breakouts on the body. It's gentle enough not to over-dry the skin, making it a practical choice for those looking to manage body acne.
Factors to consider when looking for a body wash for women
Skin Type: Understanding whether you have dry, oily, sensitive, or combination skin is crucial, as different body washes cater to specific skin needs.
Ingredients: Look for nourishing ingredients such as natural oils, moisturisers, and vitamins, while avoiding harsh chemicals or sulfates that can irritate the skin.
Fragrance: Choose a scent that you love, but be mindful that heavily fragranced products may not be suitable for sensitive skin or allergies.
Hydration Levels: Opt for body washes specifically designed to hydrate and lock in moisture, particularly if you struggle with dry or flaky skin.
pH Balance: A body wash with a balanced pH helps maintain the skin's natural barrier, preventing dryness and irritation.
Type of Cleanser: Decide between gel, cream, or oil-based cleansers, as each type offers different textures and benefits that may suit your preferences.
Allergies and Sensitivities: Check the ingredient list for common allergens or irritants, especially if you have sensitive skin or known allergies.
Ease of Use: Look for body washes that are easy to lather and rinse off, as convenience can enhance your overall shower experience.
Special Features: Some body washes offer additional benefits, such as exfoliation or anti-aging properties, so consider what extra features might be beneficial for your skin.
How we chose them for you when curating the list
Research-Based Selection: We conducted thorough research on popular and highly recommended body washes for women across various platforms.
User Reviews and Feedback: We analysed user reviews and feedback to understand real-life experiences and satisfaction levels with each product.
Value for Money: We assessed the cost-effectiveness of each product, taking into account the size of the bottle and its efficacy in delivering results.
Brand Reputation: We prioritised brands known for their quality, reliability, and commitment to ethical practices, including cruelty-free options.
Comparison and Selection Process: We compared multiple options side by side, evaluating their pros and cons to provide a well-rounded selection.
Below is the list of best body washes for women
The OUAI Body Cleanser in Dean Street is a luxurious foaming body wash designed for women seeking hydration and nourishment. Formulated with jojoba oil and rosehip oil, this paraben-free body wash deeply moisturizes while gently cleansing the skin. Its rich, sudsy lather features a captivating scent of citrus, rose, and magnolia, turning your shower into a rejuvenating experience. Ideal for sensitive skin, this cruelty-free body wash balances and softens without leaving a greasy residue. Suitable for all skin types, OUAI’s body wash ensures your skin feels refreshed and revitalized, making it one of the best body washes for women on the market.
Who It's For
Ideal for women seeking hydration and nourishment for all skin types, especially those with dry or sensitive skin.
Specifications
Price: $28
Brand: OUAI
Scent: Dean Street
Size: 10 oz
Active Ingredients: Jojoba oil, Rosehip oil
Formulation: Vegan
Free From: Parabens, Sulfates
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Hydrates without greasy residue
|
Slightly higher price point
|
Luxurious lather enhances shower experience
|
Pleasant floral scent lifts mood
User’s Review: Although pricier than other body washes on the market, this one smells and feels amazing on your body. It lathers nicely and a little goes a long way! That is how I justify the price, because it lasts way longer than other body washes I have. I also love the look of it in my shower. Will definitely buy it again!
Why our experts think it's worth buying: With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and over 1,200 reviews, this body wash consistently impresses users with its hydrating formula and delightful scent, making it a highly recommended choice.
Bioderma's Atoderm Cleansing Oil is a gentle and nourishing solution for dry, sensitive skin. This hydrating cleansing oil provides instant moisture for up to 24 hours, soothing discomfort while ensuring a silky feel. Ideal for the whole family, this non-comedogenic formula enhances the skin barrier with its unique Skin Barrier Therapy™ patent, making it perfect for daily use. With ingredients like vegetal bio lipids and vitamin PP, this cleansing oil helps alleviate tightness and irritation. Clinically proven to increase skin hydration by 26% after just 27 days, this cleansing oil is one of the best options for sensitive skin care.
Who It's For
Best for women with very dry and sensitive skin, excluding premature infants.
Specifications
Price: $29.99
Brand: Bioderma
Active Ingredients: Vegetable biolipids, Vitamin PP
Product Type: Cleansing oil
Skin Type: Dry to very dry
Volume: 1 L
Usage: Daily application
Dermatologist Approved: Yes
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Deeply hydrates and nourishes the skin
|
May require more water to rinse off
|
Leaves skin feeling soft and satin-like
|
Non-comedogenic prevents clogged pores
User’s Review: I love this product. I have extremely dry skin and when I used this product my skin felt great. Both to the touch and how it made me feel (not dry & itchy). Can’t wait for it to be back in stock. I need more and want to gift it to a couple friends.
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our experts believe it's worth buying due to over 8,000 purchases last month on Amazon, boasting a 4.5-star rating from more than 28,000 overall reviewers.
Nécessaire's Eucalyptus Body Wash is a nourishing gel cleanser infused with essential vitamins and plant-based ingredients. Designed for all skin types, including sensitive and oily, it gently cleanses, nourishes, and softens skin with a blend of Niacinamide, Vitamins C and E, and Omega 6/9. The hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested formula features plant surfactants that effectively cleanse without stripping the skin. Certified vegan and cruelty-free, this body wash comes in a sustainable 100% Bio-Resin HDPE bottle, reflecting Nécessaire's commitment to environmental responsibility as a Certified B Corp and Climate Neutral member. Ideal for daily use, it supports skin health with its protective barrier-strengthening properties and replenishing effects.
Who it's for
All skin types, including sensitive and oily, seek gentle yet effective daily cleansing.
Specifications
Price:$25
Brand: Nécessaire
Active Ingredients: Niacinamide, Vitamin C/E
Skin Type: All, oily, sensitive
Scent: Eucalyptus
Volume: 250 ml (8.4 fl oz)
Formula Type: Oil-in-gel
Certification: Cruelty-free, vegan
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Nourishes and softens with essential vitamin
|
May require a larger amount for lather
|
Rich foam provides luxurious shower experience
|
Gently cleanses without stripping skin
User’s Review: I typically order the Sandalwood but it was sold out so I gave Eucalyptus a try and am so happy I did! This body wash is not cheap but I do notice a difference in the quality of this product compared to what I used to buy from Target. This definitely leaves my skin much more hydrated after use and the scent, while strong in the shower, is really nice and faint afterwards. I highly recommend Necessaire's body wash! I originally purchased a treat myself product, not thinking that I'd continue ordering but once I tried, I kept coming back..
Why our experts think it's worth buying: With 74% of users giving it a remarkable five-star rating on Amazon, this body wash is highly praised for its effectiveness and quality by users.
Neutrogena Body Clear Body Wash is specifically formulated for acne-prone skin, effectively targeting breakouts on the back, chest, and shoulders. This 8.5-fluid ounce body wash features salicylic acid, a proven acne-fighting ingredient that helps treat and prevent blemishes without over-drying. Enriched with glycerin, it ensures skin remains moisturised and refreshed after cleansing. The gentle, non-comedogenic formula rinses clean without clogging pores, making it ideal for daily use. As the #1 dermatologist-recommended acne brand, Neutrogena delivers a reliable solution for clear skin. Incorporate this acne-fighting body wash into your routine for healthier-looking skin.
Who It's For
Ideal for adults with acne-prone skin seeking effective treatment for breakouts on the back, chest, and shoulders.
Specifications
Price: $15.48
Brand: Neutrogena
Active Ingredients: Salicylic Acid
Skin Type: Acne Prone
Volume: 8.5 Fl Oz
Formula Type: Gentle Cleanser
Packaging: 1 Bottle
Dermatologist Recommended: Yes
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Effectively treats and prevents acne breakouts
|
May not suit sensitive skin types
|
Easy to lather and rinse off
|
May require consistent use for results
|
Refreshing scent enhances cleansing experience
|
Gentle formula doesn’t over-dry skin
User’s Review: My sister told me about this body wash several years ago. So I got some and have used it ever since. This stuff is the bomb for getting rid of body acne. I used to keep tiny little bumps on the back of my arms and they are gone now. It helps fight the random pempils on my chest and back also. I couldn't say what it smells like. It almost has a touch of medicinal smell to it. I wouldn't say it smells great... like other body washes, but it doesn't stink at all, to me.
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our Experts recommend this body wash for its 4.7-star Amazon rating, dermatologist approval, and proven effectiveness in treating and preventing acne.
CeraVe Body Wash with Salicylic Acid is a fragrance-free exfoliating body wash is made to smooth rough and bumpy skin. Formulated with salicylic acid, a gentle beta hydroxy acid (BHA), it effectively exfoliates dead skin cells without the harshness of physical scrubs. This body wash also contains hyaluronic acid to retain moisture and niacinamide to calm the skin, leaving it softer and smoother. Developed with dermatologists, it includes three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6-II) to restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier. Ideal for rough skin on arms and legs, this non-comedogenic formula is allergy-tested and suitable for various skin types, including sensitive skin.
Who It's For
Ideal for individuals with rough, bumpy, or sensitive skin needing gentle exfoliation and hydration.
Specifications
Price: $12
Brand: CeraVe
Active Ingredients: Salicylic Acid, Ceramide-3
Size: 10 Ounce
Fragrance: Fragrance Free
Skin Type: Sensitive Skin
Dermatologist Tested: Yes
Non-Comedogenic: Yes
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Effective for smoothing rough skin
|
Can feel slippery when wet
|
Restores skin's natural barrier
|
May take time to see results
|
Hydrates while exfoliating
|
Gentle on sensitive skin types
User’s Review: I've tried so many things for mine and my son's KP. This stuff works! I used it everyday and my skin was completely smooth in 2 weeks. It doesn't take very much and has no smell. I use it like body wash on my loofah, rub in circles, and rub it a bit longer than you would normal washing.
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Over 30,000+ people purchased it last month on Amazon, receiving excellent ratings for its effectiveness from customers and industry-renowned brand reputation.
Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash is a creamy, sulfate-free cleanser designed for dry skin. This 33 fl oz body wash features soothing prebiotic oat, which nourishes and locks in moisture while gently cleansing to reveal smoother skin. Formulated for sensitive skin, it is lightly scented, allergy-tested, and free of sulfates, parabens, and dyes. Ideal for daily use, this body wash not only hydrates but can also be used as a shave gel for silky-smooth results. Dermatologist-recommended, Aveeno’s unique blend of natural oils and emollients ensures your skin feels soft and healthy long after your shower.
Who It's For
Perfect for adults with dry or sensitive skin seeking gentle, moisturising cleansing.
Specifications
Price: $13.48
Brand: Aveeno
Active Ingredients: Prebiotic oat, natural oils
Scent: Lightly scented
Formulation: Soap-free, dye-free
Volume: 33 fl oz
Skin Type: Sensitive skin
Dermatologist Tested: Yes
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Hydrates and locks in moisture effectively
|
Larger size may be bulky for travel
|
Creamy texture lathers well with water
|
Multi-use: works as a shave gel
|
Gently cleanses without drying skin
User’s Review: Great moisturiser without harsh chemicals and heavy perfumes. The spray tan place where I go told me that this product keeps your spray tan longer because it doesn’t contain the harsh chemicals and perfumes that will remove spray tans. It keeps my skin soft and moisturised. Highly recommend it!
Why our experts think it's worth buying: This product with a 4.7-star rating on Amazon from over 29,000 reviewers, is highly regarded for its effectiveness and gentle formula, making it a trusted choice for those with dry and sensitive skin.
Buttah Skin by Dorion Renaud CocoShea Body Wash enriches your cleansing routine with African Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter, and nourishing vitamins. Designed for melanin-rich skin, this body wash deeply cleanses, softens, and moisturises with its proprietary SP Duraquench™ complex, providing hydration for up to 72 hours. Infused with Marshmallow Root to heal and brighten, it leaves your skin smooth and glowing. The luxurious scent of Pharaoh’s Love enhances the experience with notes of White Lily, Rose, and Vanilla. It is one of the best body washes for men and women both that ensures a silky, velvety finish and a refreshed, restored complexion.
Who it's for:
Melanin-rich skin seeking deep hydration and a luxurious spa-like experience.
Specifications
Price: $29
Brand: Buttah
Active Ingredients: African cocoa butter, shea butter
Hydration: Up to 72 hours
Size: 10 ounces
Fragrance: Pharaoh’s Love
Skin Type: All skin types
Texture: Creamy, velvety lather
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Deeply hydrates and softens skin
|
Slightly higher price point than drugstore brands
|
Nourishing ingredients promote healthy skin.
|
May require a generous amount for lathering
|
Leaves skin feeling clean and refreshed
|
Non-irritating and soothing for daily use
User’s Review: This smells so good. It also leaves my skin soft and scented. I can get very dry skin, especially in the colder climate. This body wash is amazing. A little also goes a long way, so even though the bottle is small, it will last.
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Over 30,000+ people purchased it last month on Amazon, receiving excellent ratings for its effectiveness from customers and industry-renowned brand reputation.
How to use a body wash for optimal results?
Start by wetting your skin thoroughly with warm water to open up pores.
Squeeze a small amount of body wash onto a loofah, washcloth, or your hands.
Create a rich lather by rubbing the body wash between your palms or on the loofah.
Gently massage the lather onto your skin in circular motions, focusing on areas that need extra cleansing.
Rinse off thoroughly with warm water, ensuring no residue remains on your skin.
Pat your skin dry with a clean towel instead of rubbing to maintain moisture.
Follow up with a moisturizer to lock in hydration and keep your skin soft.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Is body wash better than bar soap?
Body wash can be more hydrating and less drying than traditional bar soap, making it a popular choice for many. Additionally, body washes often contain skin-loving ingredients that provide additional benefits beyond basic cleansing.
How often should I use body wash?
Most dermatologists recommend using body wash daily during showers to maintain clean and healthy skin. However, those with very dry or sensitive skin may choose to use it less frequently or opt for a more hydrating formula.
Is it necessary to use a loofah with body wash?
Using a loofah or washcloth can enhance the cleansing experience and help exfoliate the skin, but it’s not necessary. You can apply body wash directly with your hands for a gentler cleanse, especially for sensitive skin.
Can I use body wash as a shaving cream?
Body wash can often be used as a substitute for shaving cream, providing a smooth surface for shaving while cleansing the skin. However, using a dedicated shaving product may provide better lubrication and protection against nicks.
How do I store body washes to maintain their effectiveness?
Store body washes in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and excessive heat to preserve their texture and effectiveness. Close the cap tightly after each use to prevent drying out.
In conclusion
Choosing the right body wash is essential for maintaining healthy, hydrated skin. With a variety of options available, it's important to select one that aligns with your skin type and personal preferences. The body washes recommended offer effective cleansing while nourishing the skin, making them worthwhile additions to your daily routine. Investing in a quality body wash can enhance your shower experience, leaving you feeling refreshed and revitalized. Our curated list ensures you'll find a product that meets your needs and supports your skincare goals.
