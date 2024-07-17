The Best Body Washes For Women - Experts Approved

What's Hot

Finding the perfect body wash can enhance your skincare routine, leaving your skin soft and refreshed. Here are the best body washes for women, tailored to various skin types and preferences.

The Best Body Washes For Women
info_icon

Taking care of your skin begins with your shower routine, and it's essential to remember that your body deserves just as much attention as your face. Selecting the best body wash can enhance your daily ritual into a rejuvenating self-care experience, effectively addressing specific skin concerns such as dryness, sensitivity, or even the need for a refreshing scent.

The best body washes for women do more than just cleanse; they nourish and hydrate the skin, promoting a healthy, radiant glow. If you struggle with dry skin, opting for a moisturising body wash is vital to maintaining softness and smoothness throughout the day. 

For those with sensitive skin, a gentle, hypoallergenic formula can make all the difference, ensuring your skin feels comforted rather than irritated. Additionally, if you're seeking effective yet budget-friendly options, this guide includes some of the best drugstore body washes that don’t compromise on quality.

Our goal is to help you identify the ideal body wash that aligns with your skin type and personal preferences. Keep reading to find the best smelling body washes for women that will transform your shower into a delightful and nourishing experience, leaving your skin looking and feeling its absolute best.

Our Top Picks

  • Best Overall: OUAI Body Cleanser stands out as the best body wash for women with its hydrating formula featuring jojoba oil and rosehip oil, perfect for nourishing and balancing the skin. 

  • Best Smelling Body Wash: Buttah Skin CocoShea Body Wash offers a sensory delight with its Pharaoh's Love scent, combining white lily, rose, and vanilla notes. Best for Dry Skin: Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil is formulated to soothe discomfort and provide intense hydration with its blend of vegetal biolipids and vitamin PP. 

  • Best Budget: Neutrogena Body Clear Body Wash is effective for acne-prone skin, containing salicylic acid to help treat and prevent breakouts on the body. It's gentle enough not to over-dry the skin, making it a practical choice for those looking to manage body acne.

Factors to consider when looking for a body wash for women

  • Skin Type: Understanding whether you have dry, oily, sensitive, or combination skin is crucial, as different body washes cater to specific skin needs.

  • Ingredients: Look for nourishing ingredients such as natural oils, moisturisers, and vitamins, while avoiding harsh chemicals or sulfates that can irritate the skin.

  • Fragrance: Choose a scent that you love, but be mindful that heavily fragranced products may not be suitable for sensitive skin or allergies.

  • Hydration Levels: Opt for body washes specifically designed to hydrate and lock in moisture, particularly if you struggle with dry or flaky skin.

  • pH Balance: A body wash with a balanced pH helps maintain the skin's natural barrier, preventing dryness and irritation.

  • Type of Cleanser: Decide between gel, cream, or oil-based cleansers, as each type offers different textures and benefits that may suit your preferences.

  • Allergies and Sensitivities: Check the ingredient list for common allergens or irritants, especially if you have sensitive skin or known allergies.

  • Ease of Use: Look for body washes that are easy to lather and rinse off, as convenience can enhance your overall shower experience.

  • Special Features: Some body washes offer additional benefits, such as exfoliation or anti-aging properties, so consider what extra features might be beneficial for your skin.

How we chose them for you when curating the list 


  • Research-Based Selection: We conducted thorough research on popular and highly recommended body washes for women across various platforms.

  • User Reviews and Feedback: We analysed user reviews and feedback to understand real-life experiences and satisfaction levels with each product.

  • Value for Money: We assessed the cost-effectiveness of each product, taking into account the size of the bottle and its efficacy in delivering results.

  • Brand Reputation: We prioritised brands known for their quality, reliability, and commitment to ethical practices, including cruelty-free options.

  • Comparison and Selection Process: We compared multiple options side by side, evaluating their pros and cons to provide a well-rounded selection.

Below is the list of best body washes for women

  1. OUAI Body Cleanser

OUAI Body Cleanser
The Best Body Washes For Women
info_icon

The OUAI Body Cleanser in Dean Street is a luxurious foaming body wash designed for women seeking hydration and nourishment. Formulated with jojoba oil and rosehip oil, this paraben-free body wash deeply moisturizes while gently cleansing the skin. Its rich, sudsy lather features a captivating scent of citrus, rose, and magnolia, turning your shower into a rejuvenating experience. Ideal for sensitive skin, this cruelty-free body wash balances and softens without leaving a greasy residue. Suitable for all skin types, OUAI’s body wash ensures your skin feels refreshed and revitalized, making it one of the best body washes for women on the market.

Who It's For

Ideal for women seeking hydration and nourishment for all skin types, especially those with dry or sensitive skin.

Specifications

  • Price: $28

  • Brand: OUAI

  • Scent: Dean Street

  • Size: 10 oz

  • Active Ingredients: Jojoba oil, Rosehip oil

  • Formulation: Vegan

  • Free From: Parabens, Sulfates

What we like

What we don’t like

Hydrates without greasy residue

Slightly higher price point

Luxurious lather enhances shower experience

Pleasant floral scent lifts mood

User’s Review: Although pricier than other body washes on the market, this one smells and feels amazing on your body. It lathers nicely and a little goes a long way! That is how I justify the price, because it lasts way longer than other body washes I have. I also love the look of it in my shower. Will definitely buy it again!

Why our experts think it's worth buying: With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and over 1,200 reviews, this body wash consistently impresses users with its hydrating formula and delightful scent, making it a highly recommended choice.

2. Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil 

Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil
The Best Body Washes For Women
info_icon

Bioderma's Atoderm Cleansing Oil is a gentle and nourishing solution for dry, sensitive skin. This hydrating cleansing oil provides instant moisture for up to 24 hours, soothing discomfort while ensuring a silky feel. Ideal for the whole family, this non-comedogenic formula enhances the skin barrier with its unique Skin Barrier Therapy™ patent, making it perfect for daily use. With ingredients like vegetal bio lipids and vitamin PP, this cleansing oil helps alleviate tightness and irritation. Clinically proven to increase skin hydration by 26% after just 27 days, this cleansing oil is one of the best options for sensitive skin care.

Who It's For

Best for women with very dry and sensitive skin, excluding premature infants.

Specifications

  • Price: $29.99 

  • Brand: Bioderma

  • Active Ingredients: Vegetable biolipids, Vitamin PP

  • Product Type: Cleansing oil

  • Skin Type: Dry to very dry

  • Volume: 1 L

  • Usage: Daily application

  • Dermatologist Approved: Yes

What we like

What we don’t like

Deeply hydrates and nourishes the skin 

May require more water to rinse off

Leaves skin feeling soft and satin-like

Non-comedogenic prevents clogged pores

User’s Review: I love this product. I have extremely dry skin and when I used this product my skin felt great. Both to the touch and how it made me feel (not dry & itchy). Can’t wait for it to be back in stock. I need more and want to gift it to a couple friends.

Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our experts believe it's worth buying due to over 8,000 purchases last month on Amazon, boasting a 4.5-star rating from more than 28,000 overall reviewers.

3. Nécessaire The Body Wash

Nécessaire The Body Wash
The Best Body Washes For Women
info_icon

Nécessaire's Eucalyptus Body Wash is a nourishing gel cleanser infused with essential vitamins and plant-based ingredients. Designed for all skin types, including sensitive and oily, it gently cleanses, nourishes, and softens skin with a blend of Niacinamide, Vitamins C and E, and Omega 6/9. The hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested formula features plant surfactants that effectively cleanse without stripping the skin. Certified vegan and cruelty-free, this body wash comes in a sustainable 100% Bio-Resin HDPE bottle, reflecting Nécessaire's commitment to environmental responsibility as a Certified B Corp and Climate Neutral member. Ideal for daily use, it supports skin health with its protective barrier-strengthening properties and replenishing effects.

Who it's for


All skin types, including sensitive and oily, seek gentle yet effective daily cleansing.

Specifications

  • Price:$25

  • Brand: Nécessaire

  • Active Ingredients: Niacinamide, Vitamin C/E

  • Skin Type: All, oily, sensitive

  • Scent: Eucalyptus

  • Volume: 250 ml (8.4 fl oz)

  • Formula Type: Oil-in-gel

  • Certification: Cruelty-free, vegan

What we like

What we don’t like

Nourishes and softens with essential vitamin

May require a larger amount for lather

Rich foam provides luxurious shower experience

Gently cleanses without stripping skin

User’s Review: I typically order the Sandalwood but it was sold out so I gave Eucalyptus a try and am so happy I did! This body wash is not cheap but I do notice a difference in the quality of this product compared to what I used to buy from Target. This definitely leaves my skin much more hydrated after use and the scent, while strong in the shower, is really nice and faint afterwards. I highly recommend Necessaire's body wash! I originally purchased a treat myself product, not thinking that I'd continue ordering but once I tried, I kept coming back..

Why our experts think it's worth buying: With 74% of users giving it a remarkable five-star rating on Amazon, this body wash is highly praised for its effectiveness and quality by users.

4. Neutrogena Body Clear Body Wash

Neutrogena Body Clear Body Wash
The Best Body Washes For Women
info_icon

Neutrogena Body Clear Body Wash is specifically formulated for acne-prone skin, effectively targeting breakouts on the back, chest, and shoulders. This 8.5-fluid ounce body wash features salicylic acid, a proven acne-fighting ingredient that helps treat and prevent blemishes without over-drying. Enriched with glycerin, it ensures skin remains moisturised and refreshed after cleansing. The gentle, non-comedogenic formula rinses clean without clogging pores, making it ideal for daily use. As the #1 dermatologist-recommended acne brand, Neutrogena delivers a reliable solution for clear skin. Incorporate this acne-fighting body wash into your routine for healthier-looking skin.

Who It's For

Ideal for adults with acne-prone skin seeking effective treatment for breakouts on the back, chest, and shoulders.

Specifications

  • Price: $15.48

  • Brand: Neutrogena

  • Active Ingredients: Salicylic Acid

  • Skin Type: Acne Prone

  • Volume: 8.5 Fl Oz

  • Formula Type: Gentle Cleanser

  • Packaging: 1 Bottle

  • Dermatologist Recommended: Yes

What we like

What we don’t like

Effectively treats and prevents acne breakouts

May not suit sensitive skin types 

Easy to lather and rinse off

May require consistent use for results

Refreshing scent enhances cleansing experience

Gentle formula doesn’t over-dry skin

User’s Review: My sister told me about this body wash several years ago. So I got some and have used it ever since. This stuff is the bomb for getting rid of body acne. I used to keep tiny little bumps on the back of my arms and they are gone now. It helps fight the random pempils on my chest and back also. I couldn't say what it smells like. It almost has a touch of medicinal smell to it. I wouldn't say it smells great... like other body washes, but it doesn't stink at all, to me.

Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our Experts recommend this body wash for its 4.7-star Amazon rating, dermatologist approval, and proven effectiveness in treating and preventing acne.

5. CeraVe Body Wash with Salicylic Acid

CeraVe Body Wash with Salicylic Acid
The Best Body Washes For Women
info_icon

CeraVe Body Wash with Salicylic Acid is a fragrance-free exfoliating body wash is made to smooth rough and bumpy skin. Formulated with salicylic acid, a gentle beta hydroxy acid (BHA), it effectively exfoliates dead skin cells without the harshness of physical scrubs. This body wash also contains hyaluronic acid to retain moisture and niacinamide to calm the skin, leaving it softer and smoother. Developed with dermatologists, it includes three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6-II) to restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier. Ideal for rough skin on arms and legs, this non-comedogenic formula is allergy-tested and suitable for various skin types, including sensitive skin.

Who It's For

Ideal for individuals with rough, bumpy, or sensitive skin needing gentle exfoliation and hydration.

Specifications

  • Price: $12

  • Brand: CeraVe 

  • Active Ingredients: Salicylic Acid, Ceramide-3

  • Size: 10 Ounce

  • Fragrance: Fragrance Free

  • Skin Type: Sensitive Skin

  • Dermatologist Tested: Yes

  • Non-Comedogenic: Yes

What we like

What we don’t like

Effective for smoothing rough skin

Can feel slippery when wet

Restores skin's natural barrier

May take time to see results

Hydrates while exfoliating

Gentle on sensitive skin types

User’s Review: I've tried so many things for mine and my son's KP. This stuff works! I used it everyday and my skin was completely smooth in 2 weeks. It doesn't take very much and has no smell. I use it like body wash on my loofah, rub in circles, and rub it a bit longer than you would normal washing. 

Why our experts think it's worth buying: Over 30,000+ people purchased it last month on Amazon, receiving excellent ratings for its effectiveness from customers and industry-renowned brand reputation.

6. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash
The Best Body Washes For Women
info_icon

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash is a creamy, sulfate-free cleanser designed for dry skin. This 33 fl oz body wash features soothing prebiotic oat, which nourishes and locks in moisture while gently cleansing to reveal smoother skin. Formulated for sensitive skin, it is lightly scented, allergy-tested, and free of sulfates, parabens, and dyes. Ideal for daily use, this body wash not only hydrates but can also be used as a shave gel for silky-smooth results. Dermatologist-recommended, Aveeno’s unique blend of natural oils and emollients ensures your skin feels soft and healthy long after your shower.

Who It's For

Perfect for adults with dry or sensitive skin seeking gentle, moisturising cleansing.

Specifications

  • Price: $13.48

  • Brand: Aveeno 

  • Active Ingredients: Prebiotic oat, natural oils

  • Scent: Lightly scented

  • Formulation: Soap-free, dye-free

  • Volume: 33 fl oz

  • Skin Type: Sensitive skin

  • Dermatologist Tested: Yes

What we like

What we don’t like

Hydrates and locks in moisture effectively

Larger size may be bulky for travel

Creamy texture lathers well with water

Multi-use: works as a shave gel

Gently cleanses without drying skin

User’s Review: Great moisturiser without harsh chemicals and heavy perfumes. The spray tan place where I go told me that this product keeps your spray tan longer because it doesn’t contain the harsh chemicals and perfumes that will remove spray tans. It keeps my skin soft and moisturised. Highly recommend it!

Why our experts think it's worth buying: This product with a 4.7-star rating on Amazon from over 29,000 reviewers, is highly regarded for its effectiveness and gentle formula, making it a trusted choice for those with dry and sensitive skin.

7. Buttah Skin by Dorion Renaud CocoShea Body Wash 

Buttah Skin by Dorion Renaud CocoShea Body Wash
The Best Body Washes For Women
info_icon

Buttah Skin by Dorion Renaud CocoShea Body Wash enriches your cleansing routine with African Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter, and nourishing vitamins. Designed for melanin-rich skin, this body wash deeply cleanses, softens, and moisturises with its proprietary SP Duraquench™ complex, providing hydration for up to 72 hours. Infused with Marshmallow Root to heal and brighten, it leaves your skin smooth and glowing. The luxurious scent of Pharaoh’s Love enhances the experience with notes of White Lily, Rose, and Vanilla. It is one of the best body washes for men and women both that ensures a silky, velvety finish and a refreshed, restored complexion.

Who it's for:

Melanin-rich skin seeking deep hydration and a luxurious spa-like experience.

Specifications

  • Price: $29

  • Brand: Buttah 

  • Active Ingredients: African cocoa butter, shea butter

  • Hydration: Up to 72 hours

  • Size: 10 ounces

  • Fragrance: Pharaoh’s Love

  • Skin Type: All skin types

  • Texture: Creamy, velvety lather

What we like

What we don’t like

Deeply hydrates and softens skin

Slightly higher price point than drugstore brands

Nourishing ingredients promote healthy skin.

May require a generous amount for lathering

Leaves skin feeling clean and refreshed

Non-irritating and soothing for daily use

User’s Review: This smells so good. It also leaves my skin soft and scented. I can get very dry skin, especially in the colder climate. This body wash is amazing. A little also goes a long way, so even though the bottle is small, it will last.

Why our experts think it's worth buying: Over 30,000+ people purchased it last month on Amazon, receiving excellent ratings for its effectiveness from customers and industry-renowned brand reputation.

How to use a body wash for optimal results?


  • Start by wetting your skin thoroughly with warm water to open up pores.

  • Squeeze a small amount of body wash onto a loofah, washcloth, or your hands.

  • Create a rich lather by rubbing the body wash between your palms or on the loofah.

  • Gently massage the lather onto your skin in circular motions, focusing on areas that need extra cleansing.

  • Rinse off thoroughly with warm water, ensuring no residue remains on your skin.

  • Pat your skin dry with a clean towel instead of rubbing to maintain moisture.

  • Follow up with a moisturizer to lock in hydration and keep your skin soft.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)


Is body wash better than bar soap?

  • Body wash can be more hydrating and less drying than traditional bar soap, making it a popular choice for many. Additionally, body washes often contain skin-loving ingredients that provide additional benefits beyond basic cleansing.

How often should I use body wash?

  • Most dermatologists recommend using body wash daily during showers to maintain clean and healthy skin. However, those with very dry or sensitive skin may choose to use it less frequently or opt for a more hydrating formula.

Is it necessary to use a loofah with body wash?

  • Using a loofah or washcloth can enhance the cleansing experience and help exfoliate the skin, but it’s not necessary. You can apply body wash directly with your hands for a gentler cleanse, especially for sensitive skin.

Can I use body wash as a shaving cream?

  • Body wash can often be used as a substitute for shaving cream, providing a smooth surface for shaving while cleansing the skin. However, using a dedicated shaving product may provide better lubrication and protection against nicks.

How do I store body washes to maintain their effectiveness? 

  • Store body washes in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and excessive heat to preserve their texture and effectiveness. Close the cap tightly after each use to prevent drying out.

In conclusion 


Choosing the right body wash is essential for maintaining healthy, hydrated skin. With a variety of options available, it's important to select one that aligns with your skin type and personal preferences. The body washes recommended offer effective cleansing while nourishing the skin, making them worthwhile additions to your daily routine. Investing in a quality body wash can enhance your shower experience, leaving you feeling refreshed and revitalized. Our curated list ensures you'll find a product that meets your needs and supports your skincare goals.

 

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

