The Best Bluetooth Speakers Under 2000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: The boAt Stone 620 Bluetooth Speaker stands out with its powerful 12W RMS stereo sound, 10 hours of playtime, TWS feature, IPX4 rating, and multi-compatibility modes, making it an excellent choice for users seeking a versatile and reliable Bluetooth speaker.

Best Budget: The Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable Speaker offers users a compact design, 24 hours of playtime, powerful bass, waterproof feature, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and in-built mic with voice assistance, making it a perfect option for those looking for an affordable yet feature-rich Bluetooth speaker.

The best Bluetooth speakers under 2000 are compact yet powerful, offering impressive sound quality and portability. Despite their small size, these speakers deliver rich, clear audio that can fill a room or outdoor space, making them perfect for picnics, beach outings, or small gatherings.

Leading brands like boAt , Mivi , and Noise offer excellent options in this price range, ensuring durability and high performance without breaking the bank.

While there are premium speakers available under 10,000 or 5,000 rupees , those on a tighter budget will find that speakers under 2,000 offer great value without compromising on essential features.

These budget-friendly options often include water resistance, long battery life, and robust connectivity, making them ideal for everyday use.

With so many options available, choosing the right speaker can be overwhelming. That's why we've compiled a list of the best Bluetooth speakers under 2000 in India. Our selections are based on sound quality, build, user reviews, and overall value.

Be it if you're a music enthusiast or need a reliable audio companion for your travels, our list will help you find the perfect speaker to suit your needs and budget.

Factors to consider before purchasing a bluetooth speaker under 2000

Sound Quality : Look for speakers with good bass, clear mids, and balanced highs. Check for features like dual drivers or passive radiators which enhance sound quality.

Battery Life : Consider the battery life, as it determines how long you can use the speaker without recharging. Aim for at least 6-8 hours of playback time.

Portability : Ensure the speaker is lightweight and compact for easy portability. This is especially important if you plan to use it outdoors or while traveling.

Build Quality : Opt for speakers with sturdy construction and durable materials. Look for features like water resistance (IPX rating) to protect against splashes and light rain.

Connectivity Options : Check for Bluetooth version compatibility for a stable and efficient connection. Additional features like AUX input, USB ports, or SD card slots offer more versatility.

Battery Charging Time Check how long it takes to fully charge the speaker, as quicker charging times can be more convenient.

Extra Features : Consider additional features like built-in microphones for hands-free calling, FM radio, or voice assistant integration which can enhance usability.

Design and Aesthetics : Choose a speaker that matches your style preferences. While functionality is key, a speaker that looks good is always a plus.

Range of Bluetooth Connectivity: Look for a speaker with a good Bluetooth range, typically around 10 meters, to ensure stable connection without interruptions.

How we chose tthem for you

Quality Assessment: We meticulously evaluated each speaker based on factors like sound quality, battery life, portability, build quality, and connectivity options to ensure they meet your expectations.

Performance: Our selection process focused on features that enhance performance, such as dual drivers, passive radiators, and efficient Bluetooth connectivity, guaranteeing a satisfying listening experience.

Comparison: We conducted thorough comparisons, analyzing the pros and cons of each speaker to present you with a comprehensive overview, aiding you in making an informed decision that aligns with your preferences.

Brand Reputation: We prioritized brands renowned for their commitment to quality and reliability within the budget segment, such as JBL, boAt, and Infinity, ensuring your confidence in the product's durability and performance.

User Feedback: User reviews and ratings played a crucial role in our selection process, providing valuable insights into real-world experiences with the speakers, helping us curate a list that reflects user satisfaction.

Price Consideration: While staying within the budget constraint, we ensured that each selected speaker offers exceptional value for money, striking the perfect balance between affordability and quality to meet your needs effectively.

Here's the comprehensive review of each best bluetooth speakers under 2000