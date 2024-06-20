What's Hot

The Best Bluetooth Speakers Under 2000 in India (2024)

A small speaker can provide you with impressive sound quality and portability, making it perfect for on-the-go music lovers. We have listed the best Bluetooth speakers under 2000 in India, ensuring you get the best value for your money.

A Bluetooth speaker on a table with sound waves
The Best Bluetooth Speakers Under 2000 in India (2024)
info_icon

Our Top Picks

  • Best Overall: The boAt Stone 620 Bluetooth Speaker stands out with its powerful 12W RMS stereo sound, 10 hours of playtime, TWS feature, IPX4 rating, and multi-compatibility modes, making it an excellent choice for users seeking a versatile and reliable Bluetooth speaker.

  • Best Budget: The Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable Speaker offers users a compact design, 24 hours of playtime, powerful bass, waterproof feature, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and in-built mic with voice assistance, making it a perfect option for those looking for an affordable yet feature-rich Bluetooth speaker.

The best Bluetooth speakers under 2000 are compact yet powerful, offering impressive sound quality and portability. Despite their small size, these speakers deliver rich, clear audio that can fill a room or outdoor space, making them perfect for picnics, beach outings, or small gatherings. 

Leading brands like boAt, Mivi, and Noise offer excellent options in this price range, ensuring durability and high performance without breaking the bank.

While there are premium speakers available under 10,000 or 5,000 rupees, those on a tighter budget will find that speakers under 2,000 offer great value without compromising on essential features. 

These budget-friendly options often include water resistance, long battery life, and robust connectivity, making them ideal for everyday use.

With so many options available, choosing the right speaker can be overwhelming. That's why we've compiled a list of the best Bluetooth speakers under 2000 in India. Our selections are based on sound quality, build, user reviews, and overall value. 

Be it if you're a music enthusiast or need a reliable audio companion for your travels, our list will help you find the perfect speaker to suit your needs and budget.

Factors to consider before purchasing a bluetooth speaker under 2000 

  • Sound Quality: Look for speakers with good bass, clear mids, and balanced highs. Check for features like dual drivers or passive radiators which enhance sound quality.

  • Battery Life: Consider the battery life, as it determines how long you can use the speaker without recharging. Aim for at least 6-8 hours of playback time.

  • Portability: Ensure the speaker is lightweight and compact for easy portability. This is especially important if you plan to use it outdoors or while traveling.

  • Build Quality: Opt for speakers with sturdy construction and durable materials. Look for features like water resistance (IPX rating) to protect against splashes and light rain.

  • Connectivity Options: Check for Bluetooth version compatibility for a stable and efficient connection. Additional features like AUX input, USB ports, or SD card slots offer more versatility.

  • Battery Charging Time Check how long it takes to fully charge the speaker, as quicker charging times can be more convenient.

  • Extra Features: Consider additional features like built-in microphones for hands-free calling, FM radio, or voice assistant integration which can enhance usability.

  • Design and Aesthetics: Choose a speaker that matches your style preferences. While functionality is key, a speaker that looks good is always a plus.

  • Range of Bluetooth Connectivity: Look for a speaker with a good Bluetooth range, typically around 10 meters, to ensure stable connection without interruptions.

How we chose tthem for you 

  • Quality Assessment: We meticulously evaluated each speaker based on factors like sound quality, battery life, portability, build quality, and connectivity options to ensure they meet your expectations.

  • Performance: Our selection process focused on features that enhance performance, such as dual drivers, passive radiators, and efficient Bluetooth connectivity, guaranteeing a satisfying listening experience.

  • Comparison: We conducted thorough comparisons, analyzing the pros and cons of each speaker to present you with a comprehensive overview, aiding you in making an informed decision that aligns with your preferences.

  • Brand Reputation: We prioritized brands renowned for their commitment to quality and reliability within the budget segment, such as JBL, boAt, and Infinity, ensuring your confidence in the product's durability and performance.

  • User Feedback: User reviews and ratings played a crucial role in our selection process, providing valuable insights into real-world experiences with the speakers, helping us curate a list that reflects user satisfaction.

  • Price Consideration: While staying within the budget constraint, we ensured that each selected speaker offers exceptional value for money, striking the perfect balance between affordability and quality to meet your needs effectively.

Here's the comprehensive review of each best bluetooth speakers under 2000

  1. Portronics SoundDrum P 20W Portable Bluetooth Speaker
info_icon

The Portronics SoundDrum P is a compact and powerful 20W portable Bluetooth speaker designed to elevate your listening experience. With its sleek design and robust construction, this speaker delivers impressive sound quality and clarity. 

Featuring Bluetooth connectivity, USB slot, and AUX-in port, it offers versatile options for streaming your favorite music from various devices. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calling, making it convenient for on-the-go use. Its 4000mAh battery ensures long hours of uninterrupted playback, while the lightweight design makes it easy to carry anywhere. 

Whether you're at home, outdoors, or on the move, this speaker enhances every moment with its immersive audio performance. Upgrade your sound experience with the Portronics SoundDrum P and enjoy music like never before.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,999 (MRP 3,499 43% Off)

  • Brand: Portronics 

  • Output Power: 20W

  • Battery Capacity: 4000mAh

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, AUX

  • Charging Port: Type-C

  • Playback Time: 6-7 hours

  • Mounting Type: Tabletop

Pros

Cons

Loud noise without any distortion 

Fm function doesn't work properly 

Resistant to dust due to its threaded synthetic protection

Battery backup could be better 

Convenient hands-free calling feature

Compact and portable design

Powerful sound output

User’s Reviews: "This is the best Bluetooth speaker I have bought. It sounds like a home theatre; it is so loud that it can easily fill the whole room at 70% volume. It feels like you are carrying a home theatre with you. Clear, superior sound quality for its size, and the bass is so smooth and high. It's completely worth it.”

Why it's worth buying: With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon from over 21,000 reviewers, it's worth buying for its impressive sound quality and reliability, offering an unparalleled audio experience at an affordable price.

Shop Now!

2. boAt Stone 620 Bluetooth Speaker

info_icon

The boAt Stone 620 Bluetooth Speaker delivers powerful 12W RMS stereo sound in a compact, portable design. With its TWS feature, you can connect two Stone 620 speakers for an amplified audio experience. 

The IPX4 water and splash resistance make it ideal for outdoor use. You can enjoy up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge via the Type C interface. Its ergonomic cylindrical design ensures 360° sound impact, enhancing your listening experience. 

The speaker supports multiple connectivity modes, including Bluetooth, AUX, and USB, providing versatile playback options. Easy access controls, a built-in mic, and smart voice assistant activation ensure convenient usage. It is perfect for those seeking a reliable and affordable Bluetooth speaker under 2000.

Specifications

  • Price: 1,799 (MRP 3,990 55% Off)

  • Brand: boAt 

  • Output Power: 12W RMS

  • Playtime: 10 hours

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, AUX, USB

  • Water Resistance: IPX4

  • TWS Feature: Yes

  • Charging Port: Type C

Pros

Cons

Good sound quality 

Slightly bulky for some users

Battery life and backup is excellent 

Can have sometimes audio delay 

Price is very economical 

Small lightweight and easy to carry 

Water-resistant for outdoor use

User’s Reviews: "I connected with my iPhone SE 2 and was disappointed by the results. Then paired with my Mac air and was amazed by the sound quality. So pair with the device having the latest bluetooth version which can send all the frequencies to make full use of this speaker”

Why it's worth buying: With its powerful 12W stereo sound and durable design, is highly rated at 4.1 stars with over 1K purchases last month on Amazon, making it a reliable and popular choice for quality audio on a budget.

Shop Now!

3. Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable Speaker

info_icon

The Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth Speaker packs powerful sound in a compact 5W portable design. Enjoy sharp trebles, detailed mids, and punchy bass for a richer, immersive audio experience. With 24 hours of playtime at 70% volume, it ensures long-lasting music enjoyment. 

This wireless stereo speaker is dust and waterproof, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. The built-in rechargeable 2000mAh battery charges in 3-4 hours. Made in India, it comes with a one-year worry-free warranty. Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and an in-built mic with voice assistance provide seamless operation. 

The Mivi Roam 2 is perfect for those looking for an affordable Bluetooth speaker under 2000 with exceptional sound quality and durability.

Specifications

  • Price: 1,199 (MRP 2,999 60% Off)

  • Brand: Mivi

  • Output Power: 5 Watts

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

  • Playtime: 24 Hours

  • Battery Capacity: 2000mAh

  • Audio Output: Stereo

  • Water Resistance: Waterproof

Pros

Cons

Clear and rich sound quality

Limited to 5W output

Durable and waterproof design 

No AUX or USB support

Easy Bluetooth pairing and connectivity

Long playtime due to good battery backup 

Small and compact design 

User’s Reviews: "The deep bass is absolutely amazing, and the sound is crystal clear. Most importantly, the battery life is awesome. With its long battery life, you can enjoy movies and songs for a long time. It's far better than boAt and JBL.”

Why it's worth buying: Rated 4.2 stars by over 40,000 reviewers, it stands out as a reliable and high-performing choice among budget speakers.

Shop Now!

4. amazon basics Bluetooth 16W Speaker

info_icon

The Amazon Basics Bluetooth 16W Speaker provides powerful sound with deep bass, providing an immersive audio experience. Featuring Bluetooth 5.3 technology, it ensures quick pairing with Android and iOS devices. This compact and lightweight speaker is easy to carry and includes a 2000 mAh rechargeable battery for swift charging. Enjoy dynamic RGB lights and the TWS feature, allowing you to pair another 16W speaker for enhanced sound. With multiple connectivity options like USB, AUX, and microSD card, it’s versatile for various devices. The in-built noise-canceling mic ensures clear calls. This speaker is ideal for those seeking a budget-friendly Bluetooth speaker under 2000 with excellent sound quality and convenient features.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,999 (MRP 3,999 50% Off)

  • Brand; Amazon

  • Output Power: 16W

  • Battery Capacity: 2000 mAh

  • Bluetooth Version: 5.3

  • Connectivity Options: USB, AUX, microSD

  • TWS Function: Enabled

  • RGB Lights: Dynamic

Pros

Cons

Powerful sound with deep bass

Battery drains faster at max volume

Long battery life provides extended use

Not the highest power output

Lightweight and easy to carry

Clear calls with noise-canceling mic

Quick pairing with various devices

User’s Reviews: "It delivers powerful sound and versatile connectivity options at an affordable price, making it a great choice for budget-conscious users.”

Why it's worth buying: The bass from this speaker is great and you cant ask for a better sound. The battery stays charged forever and super easy to operate. I love this one. I have no need for the newer version! Truly great.. Awesome.

Shop Now!

5. Noise VIBE 2 5W Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

info_icon

The Noise VIBE 2 Bluetooth Speaker offers up to 15 hours of continuous playtime, providing uninterrupted entertainment. With a 5W power output and a 52mm driver powered by Tru Bass technology, it delivers powerful sound with rich audio quality. Enjoy deep, resonant bass for immersive listening experiences. The speaker supports TWS pairing, allowing seamless connection of two speakers for stereo sound. Stay connected with the built-in microphone for calls and voice commands. Additionally, TF card support enables convenient playback, expanding your music library. Ideal for outdoor use, the Noise VIBE 2 is a portable and versatile Bluetooth speaker that ensures convenience and superior sound performance.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,498 (MRP 3,499 57% Off)

  • Playtime: Up to 15 hours

  • Power Output: 5W

  • Driver Size: 52mm

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth

  • Microphone: Built-in

  • Support: TWS Pairing, TF Card

Pros

Cons

Powerful sound output fills the space

May lack advanced connectivity features

Long playtime provides uninterrupted entertainment

Bass might overpower highs at times

Convenient built-in microphone for calls

Seamless stereo sound

Ligthweight and highly portable 

User’s Reviews: "This speaker is truly exceptional. After extensive research, I found that some speakers, like JBL, offer good noise cancellation but lack bass. Others, like Clever, provide excellent bass but lack clarity when playing cheaper Bollywood songs. However, Noise strikes the perfect balance between clarity and bass, making it the best speaker overall. For the best audio experience, try listening to lo-fi music. It's a great product!”

Why it's worth buying: With 58% of Amazon users awarding it a 5-star rating, this speaker is highly praised for its exceptional performance and value, making it a worthy investment for anyone seeking top-quality audio.

Shop Now!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can Bluetooth speakers under 2000 provide good bass performance?

  • A: Yes, many Bluetooth speakers in this price range offer decent bass performance, but it's essential to read reviews and compare models to find the one that suits your preferences.

Are Bluetooth speakers under 2000 durable and long-lasting?

  • A: While durability can vary, many budget-friendly Bluetooth speakers come with sturdy build quality and reliable performance, backed by warranties for peace of mind.

Are Bluetooth speakers under 2000 compatible with voice assistants like Siri or Google Assistant?

  • A: Some models support voice assistant integration, enabling hands-free control for tasks like playing music, setting reminders, and accessing information.

How long does the battery of Bluetooth speakers under 2000 last on average?

  • A: Battery life varies depending on usage, but most Bluetooth speakers under 2000 offer several hours of playback time on a single charge, with some models providing up to 10-12 hours.

Can I use Bluetooth speakers under 2000 with non-Bluetooth devices?

  • Yes, many Bluetooth speakers under 2000 feature auxiliary (AUX) and USB connectivity options, allowing you to connect them to non-Bluetooth devices like laptops, MP3 players, and TVs for versatile playback.

Wrapping up 

As mentioned above, Bluetooth speakers under 2000 offer an affordable yet effective way to enhance your audio experience. With a variety of options available, finding the right speaker can provide you with quality sound, portability, and convenience without compromising on quality. Our list of recommendations ensures that you receive nothing short of the best in the market, delivering reliable performance and user satisfaction. Regardless of the features you're looking for, such as outdoor adventures, home use, or on-the-go listening, our selection has something for everyone. Investing in a Bluetooth speaker under 2000 from our list is a smart choice for those seeking quality audio without exceeding their budget.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CPI (M) Demands Scrapping Of NTA, High-Level Probe Into Alleged NEET Irregularities
  2. Amazon's Gurugram Warehouse Ordeal: Long Shifts & Heatwave
  3. Lok Sabha Speaker Elections: President Murmu Appoints Bhartruhari Mahtab As Protem Speaker
  4. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Granted Bail In Liquor Policy Scam Case
  5. NEET UG 2024 Controversy: Education Minister Vows Action, Forms Special Panel To Improve Transparency In NTA
Entertainment News
  1. Alia Bhatt Wakes Up Celeb Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala ‘Early In The Morning’
  2. Daredevil Rohit Shetty Relives His Teens By Doing ‘Raw, Real Stunts’
  3. Zareen Khan Wants To Explore Raw, Unconventional Roles To Harness Her Potential
  4. Raashii Khanna On Completing Decade In Tollywood: My First Brush With Fandom Happened Here
  5. Lupita Nyong'o Attended Taylor Swift, Beyonce Concerts Despite Being On Vocal Rest
Sports News
  1. IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024, Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya Eye For Big Total
  2. England Vs Denmark, Euro 2024: Bukayo Saka Insists There Is More To Come From The Three Lions
  3. Austria Vs Poland, Euro 2024: Ralf Ragnick Expects 'Exceptional' Robert Lewandowski To Start
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Serbia End In 1-1 Draw With Slovania In Euro 2024, England Take On Denmark
  5. West Indies Vs USA Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. Is This Summer Going To Be Hotter Than Ever? Find Out With HeatRisk Map
  2. How A 30-Year-Old Man Made $66,000 Last Year JUST By Selling Trash
  3. Former Dutch PM Mark Rutte Set To Replace Jens Stoltenberg As NATO Secretary-General
  4. Amid Spats In Netanyahu's Cabinet, IDF Spokesperson States Hamas 'Cannot Be Eliminated'
  5. You Can Buy A Vintage House In This Italian Township For Just €3; Here’s How
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  2. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  4. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Serbia End In 1-1 Draw With Slovania In Euro 2024, England Take On Denmark
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  7. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  8. Breaking News, June 20 Highlights: PM Modi Felicitated By LG Sinha As He Begins J&K Visit; Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths