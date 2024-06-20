The Best Bluetooth Speakers Under 2000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
The under 2000 are compact yet powerful, offering impressive sound quality and portability. Despite their small size, these speakers deliver rich, clear audio that can fill a room or outdoor space, making them perfect for picnics, beach outings, or small gatherings.
Leading brands like , , and offer excellent options in this price range, ensuring durability and high performance without breaking the bank.
While there are premium or , those on a tighter budget will find that speakers under 2,000 offer great value without compromising on essential features.
These budget-friendly options often include water resistance, long battery life, and robust connectivity, making them ideal for everyday use.
With so many options available, choosing the right speaker can be overwhelming. That's why we've compiled a list of the best Bluetooth speakers under 2000 in India. Our selections are based on sound quality, build, user reviews, and overall value.
Be it if you're a music enthusiast or need a reliable audio companion for your travels, our list will help you find the perfect speaker to suit your needs and budget.
Factors to consider before purchasing a bluetooth speaker under 2000
Sound Quality: Look for speakers with good bass, clear mids, and balanced highs. Check for features like dual drivers or passive radiators which enhance sound quality.
Battery Life: Consider the battery life, as it determines how long you can use the speaker without recharging. Aim for at least 6-8 hours of playback time.
Portability: Ensure the speaker is lightweight and compact for easy portability. This is especially important if you plan to use it outdoors or while traveling.
Build Quality: Opt for speakers with sturdy construction and durable materials. Look for features like water resistance (IPX rating) to protect against splashes and light rain.
Connectivity Options: Check for Bluetooth version compatibility for a stable and efficient connection. Additional features like AUX input, USB ports, or SD card slots offer more versatility.
Battery Charging Time Check how long it takes to fully charge the speaker, as quicker charging times can be more convenient.
Extra Features: Consider additional features like built-in microphones for hands-free calling, FM radio, or voice assistant integration which can enhance usability.
Design and Aesthetics: Choose a speaker that matches your style preferences. While functionality is key, a speaker that looks good is always a plus.
Range of Bluetooth Connectivity: Look for a speaker with a good Bluetooth range, typically around 10 meters, to ensure stable connection without interruptions.
How we chose tthem for you
Quality Assessment: We meticulously evaluated each speaker based on factors like sound quality, battery life, portability, build quality, and connectivity options to ensure they meet your expectations.
Performance: Our selection process focused on features that enhance performance, such as dual drivers, passive radiators, and efficient Bluetooth connectivity, guaranteeing a satisfying listening experience.
Comparison: We conducted thorough comparisons, analyzing the pros and cons of each speaker to present you with a comprehensive overview, aiding you in making an informed decision that aligns with your preferences.
Brand Reputation: We prioritized brands renowned for their commitment to quality and reliability within the budget segment, such as JBL, boAt, and Infinity, ensuring your confidence in the product's durability and performance.
User Feedback: User reviews and ratings played a crucial role in our selection process, providing valuable insights into real-world experiences with the speakers, helping us curate a list that reflects user satisfaction.
Price Consideration: While staying within the budget constraint, we ensured that each selected speaker offers exceptional value for money, striking the perfect balance between affordability and quality to meet your needs effectively.
Here's the comprehensive review of each best bluetooth speakers under 2000
The Portronics SoundDrum P is a compact and powerful 20W portable Bluetooth speaker designed to elevate your listening experience. With its sleek design and robust construction, this speaker delivers impressive sound quality and clarity.
Featuring Bluetooth connectivity, USB slot, and AUX-in port, it offers versatile options for streaming your favorite music from various devices. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calling, making it convenient for on-the-go use. Its 4000mAh battery ensures long hours of uninterrupted playback, while the lightweight design makes it easy to carry anywhere.
Whether you're at home, outdoors, or on the move, this speaker enhances every moment with its immersive audio performance. Upgrade your sound experience with the Portronics SoundDrum P and enjoy music like never before.
Specifications:
Price: 1,999 (
MRP 3,49943% Off)
Brand: Portronics
Output Power: 20W
Battery Capacity: 4000mAh
Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, AUX
Charging Port: Type-C
Playback Time: 6-7 hours
Mounting Type: Tabletop
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Loud noise without any distortion
|
Fm function doesn't work properly
|
Resistant to dust due to its threaded synthetic protection
|
Battery backup could be better
|
Convenient hands-free calling feature
|
Compact and portable design
|
Powerful sound output
User’s Reviews: "This is the best Bluetooth speaker I have bought. It sounds like a home theatre; it is so loud that it can easily fill the whole room at 70% volume. It feels like you are carrying a home theatre with you. Clear, superior sound quality for its size, and the bass is so smooth and high. It's completely worth it.”
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon from over 21,000 reviewers, it's worth buying for its impressive sound quality and reliability, offering an unparalleled audio experience at an affordable price.
The boAt Stone 620 Bluetooth Speaker delivers powerful 12W RMS stereo sound in a compact, portable design. With its TWS feature, you can connect two Stone 620 speakers for an amplified audio experience.
The IPX4 water and splash resistance make it ideal for outdoor use. You can enjoy up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge via the Type C interface. Its ergonomic cylindrical design ensures 360° sound impact, enhancing your listening experience.
The speaker supports multiple connectivity modes, including Bluetooth, AUX, and USB, providing versatile playback options. Easy access controls, a built-in mic, and smart voice assistant activation ensure convenient usage. It is perfect for those seeking a reliable and affordable Bluetooth speaker under 2000.
Specifications
Price: 1,799 (
MRP 3,99055% Off)
Brand: boAt
Output Power: 12W RMS
Playtime: 10 hours
Connectivity: Bluetooth, AUX, USB
Water Resistance: IPX4
TWS Feature: Yes
Charging Port: Type C
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Good sound quality
|
Slightly bulky for some users
|
Battery life and backup is excellent
|
Can have sometimes audio delay
|
Price is very economical
|
Small lightweight and easy to carry
|
Water-resistant for outdoor use
User’s Reviews: "I connected with my iPhone SE 2 and was disappointed by the results. Then paired with my Mac air and was amazed by the sound quality. So pair with the device having the latest bluetooth version which can send all the frequencies to make full use of this speaker”
Why it's worth buying: With its powerful 12W stereo sound and durable design, is highly rated at 4.1 stars with over 1K purchases last month on Amazon, making it a reliable and popular choice for quality audio on a budget.
The Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth Speaker packs powerful sound in a compact 5W portable design. Enjoy sharp trebles, detailed mids, and punchy bass for a richer, immersive audio experience. With 24 hours of playtime at 70% volume, it ensures long-lasting music enjoyment.
This wireless stereo speaker is dust and waterproof, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. The built-in rechargeable 2000mAh battery charges in 3-4 hours. Made in India, it comes with a one-year worry-free warranty. Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and an in-built mic with voice assistance provide seamless operation.
The Mivi Roam 2 is perfect for those looking for an affordable Bluetooth speaker under 2000 with exceptional sound quality and durability.
Specifications
Price: 1,199 (
MRP 2,99960% Off)
Brand: Mivi
Output Power: 5 Watts
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
Playtime: 24 Hours
Battery Capacity: 2000mAh
Audio Output: Stereo
Water Resistance: Waterproof
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Clear and rich sound quality
|
Limited to 5W output
|
Durable and waterproof design
|
No AUX or USB support
|
Easy Bluetooth pairing and connectivity
|
Long playtime due to good battery backup
|
Small and compact design
User’s Reviews: "The deep bass is absolutely amazing, and the sound is crystal clear. Most importantly, the battery life is awesome. With its long battery life, you can enjoy movies and songs for a long time. It's far better than boAt and JBL.”
Why it's worth buying: Rated 4.2 stars by over 40,000 reviewers, it stands out as a reliable and high-performing choice among budget speakers.
The Amazon Basics Bluetooth 16W Speaker provides powerful sound with deep bass, providing an immersive audio experience. Featuring Bluetooth 5.3 technology, it ensures quick pairing with Android and iOS devices. This compact and lightweight speaker is easy to carry and includes a 2000 mAh rechargeable battery for swift charging. Enjoy dynamic RGB lights and the TWS feature, allowing you to pair another 16W speaker for enhanced sound. With multiple connectivity options like USB, AUX, and microSD card, it’s versatile for various devices. The in-built noise-canceling mic ensures clear calls. This speaker is ideal for those seeking a budget-friendly Bluetooth speaker under 2000 with excellent sound quality and convenient features.
Specifications:
Price: 1,999 (
MRP 3,99950% Off)
Brand; Amazon
Output Power: 16W
Battery Capacity: 2000 mAh
Bluetooth Version: 5.3
Connectivity Options: USB, AUX, microSD
TWS Function: Enabled
RGB Lights: Dynamic
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Powerful sound with deep bass
|
Battery drains faster at max volume
|
Long battery life provides extended use
|
Not the highest power output
|
Lightweight and easy to carry
|
Clear calls with noise-canceling mic
|
Quick pairing with various devices
User’s Reviews: "It delivers powerful sound and versatile connectivity options at an affordable price, making it a great choice for budget-conscious users.”
Why it's worth buying: The bass from this speaker is great and you cant ask for a better sound. The battery stays charged forever and super easy to operate. I love this one. I have no need for the newer version! Truly great.. Awesome.
The Noise VIBE 2 Bluetooth Speaker offers up to 15 hours of continuous playtime, providing uninterrupted entertainment. With a 5W power output and a 52mm driver powered by Tru Bass technology, it delivers powerful sound with rich audio quality. Enjoy deep, resonant bass for immersive listening experiences. The speaker supports TWS pairing, allowing seamless connection of two speakers for stereo sound. Stay connected with the built-in microphone for calls and voice commands. Additionally, TF card support enables convenient playback, expanding your music library. Ideal for outdoor use, the Noise VIBE 2 is a portable and versatile Bluetooth speaker that ensures convenience and superior sound performance.
Specifications:
Price: 1,498 (
MRP 3,49957% Off)
Playtime: Up to 15 hours
Power Output: 5W
Driver Size: 52mm
Connectivity: Bluetooth
Microphone: Built-in
Support: TWS Pairing, TF Card
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Powerful sound output fills the space
|
May lack advanced connectivity features
|
Long playtime provides uninterrupted entertainment
|
Bass might overpower highs at times
|
Convenient built-in microphone for calls
|
Seamless stereo sound
|
Ligthweight and highly portable
User’s Reviews: "This speaker is truly exceptional. After extensive research, I found that some speakers, like JBL, offer good noise cancellation but lack bass. Others, like Clever, provide excellent bass but lack clarity when playing cheaper Bollywood songs. However, Noise strikes the perfect balance between clarity and bass, making it the best speaker overall. For the best audio experience, try listening to lo-fi music. It's a great product!”
Why it's worth buying: With 58% of Amazon users awarding it a 5-star rating, this speaker is highly praised for its exceptional performance and value, making it a worthy investment for anyone seeking top-quality audio.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Can Bluetooth speakers under 2000 provide good bass performance?
A: Yes, many Bluetooth speakers in this price range offer decent bass performance, but it's essential to read reviews and compare models to find the one that suits your preferences.
Are Bluetooth speakers under 2000 durable and long-lasting?
A: While durability can vary, many budget-friendly Bluetooth speakers come with sturdy build quality and reliable performance, backed by warranties for peace of mind.
Are Bluetooth speakers under 2000 compatible with voice assistants like Siri or Google Assistant?
A: Some models support voice assistant integration, enabling hands-free control for tasks like playing music, setting reminders, and accessing information.
How long does the battery of Bluetooth speakers under 2000 last on average?
A: Battery life varies depending on usage, but most Bluetooth speakers under 2000 offer several hours of playback time on a single charge, with some models providing up to 10-12 hours.
Can I use Bluetooth speakers under 2000 with non-Bluetooth devices?
Yes, many Bluetooth speakers under 2000 feature auxiliary (AUX) and USB connectivity options, allowing you to connect them to non-Bluetooth devices like laptops, MP3 players, and TVs for versatile playback.
Wrapping up
As mentioned above, Bluetooth speakers under 2000 offer an affordable yet effective way to enhance your audio experience. With a variety of options available, finding the right speaker can provide you with quality sound, portability, and convenience without compromising on quality. Our list of recommendations ensures that you receive nothing short of the best in the market, delivering reliable performance and user satisfaction. Regardless of the features you're looking for, such as outdoor adventures, home use, or on-the-go listening, our selection has something for everyone. Investing in a Bluetooth speaker under 2000 from our list is a smart choice for those seeking quality audio without exceeding their budget.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change