The Best Android Tablets in 2024: Which One Is Right for You?

The Google Pixel Tablet with an 11-inch screen and 128 GB of storage is a top choice for anyone needing a versatile Android tablet. With its vibrant 2560x1600 pixel display, it’s perfect for streaming your favorite shows and movies, editing photos, or getting work done.

Google AI tools enhance your productivity with features like Gemini chat and Help me write, while the intuitive Split Screen function makes multitasking a breeze. The Pixel Tablet also integrates seamlessly with Google Pixel devices, allowing easy connection and audio switching between your phone, earbuds, and tablet.

For smart home enthusiasts, it offers simple control of compatible devices through voice commands or taps. Securely share content with nearby devices and enjoy crisp, clear video calls with Google Meet’s smart camera. Consider adding the Charging Speaker Dock (sold separately) to make the most of your tablet’s smart display features and keep it powered up all day.

Specifications:

Price: $390

Brand: Google

Screen Size: 11 inches

Resolution: 2560x1600 pixels

Storage Capacity: 128 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Connectivity: Google AI tools

Camera: HD video calls

Pros:

Looks aesthetic and is practical

Crisp, vibrant display for media

Long battery life supports all-day use

Multitasking is quite efficient

Works smoothly without any notable lags

Cons:

Higher price point than basic tablets

Sound quality could be better

User’s Review: "This tablet is my daily sidekick, I'm quite enamoured with it. Well made and easy to use, the speaker dock works great and this thing is durable. Battery typically lasts all day, and I'm listening to music while working and playing games periodically. Would recommend, hands down!”

Why our experts think it's worth buying: The Google Pixel Tablet is worth buying due to its powerful Tensor G2 processor, which is also featured in Google’s top smartphones. It excels at multitasking and high-end gaming, and it holds a strong 4.5-star rating on Amazon.