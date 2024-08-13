The Best Android Tablets in 2024: Which One Is Right for You?

An is a fantastic choice for a tablet, no doubt. However, if you’re exploring the best Android tablets there are some compelling options that might better fit your needs.Android tablets have come a long way and are incredibly versatile, perfect for everything from productivity and creative tasks to entertainment and casual browsing.
Whether you're a student needing a note-taking device or someone looking for a media hub, there's an Android tablet out there for you.
Top brands like Samsung and Lenovo have made significant strides, offering sleek designs, powerful performance, and great value. These tablets cater to various needs and budgets, ensuring you can find something that aligns perfectly with your lifestyle.
For instance, and are known for their high-quality displays and smooth user experiences, making them ideal choices for both work and play.
We’ve put together this comprehensive guide to make your research easier, presenting the best Android tablets of 2024. This way, you can make an informed decision without the hassle. So, dive in and discover the perfect Android tablet that fits your needs and budget.
Our Top Recommendations
Best Overall: The stands out as the best android tablet with its stunning 11-inch screen, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage, offering seamless integration with Google AI tools, high-quality video calls, and robust productivity features, making it an exceptional choice for both home and work use.
Best Budget: The is an excellent budget option with its 9-inch HD display, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB storage, providing a long-lasting 5100 mAh battery for up to 13 hours of video playback, making it a practical and affordable choice for everyday entertainment and basic tasks.
Below is an all comprehensive overview of these best Android tablets that you can buy in 2024
The Google Pixel Tablet with an 11-inch screen and 128 GB of storage is a top choice for anyone needing a versatile Android tablet. With its vibrant 2560x1600 pixel display, it’s perfect for streaming your favorite shows and movies, editing photos, or getting work done.
Google AI tools enhance your productivity with features like Gemini chat and Help me write, while the intuitive Split Screen function makes multitasking a breeze. The Pixel Tablet also integrates seamlessly with Google Pixel devices, allowing easy connection and audio switching between your phone, earbuds, and tablet.
For smart home enthusiasts, it offers simple control of compatible devices through voice commands or taps. Securely share content with nearby devices and enjoy crisp, clear video calls with Google Meet’s smart camera. Consider adding the Charging Speaker Dock (sold separately) to make the most of your tablet’s smart display features and keep it powered up all day.
Specifications:
Price: $390
Brand: Google
Screen Size: 11 inches
Resolution: 2560x1600 pixels
Storage Capacity: 128 GB
RAM: 8 GB
Connectivity: Google AI tools
Camera: HD video calls
Pros:
Looks aesthetic and is practical
Crisp, vibrant display for media
Long battery life supports all-day use
Multitasking is quite efficient
Works smoothly without any notable lags
Cons:
Higher price point than basic tablets
Sound quality could be better
User’s Review: "This tablet is my daily sidekick, I'm quite enamoured with it. Well made and easy to use, the speaker dock works great and this thing is durable. Battery typically lasts all day, and I'm listening to music while working and playing games periodically. Would recommend, hands down!”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: The Google Pixel Tablet is worth buying due to its powerful Tensor G2 processor, which is also featured in Google’s top smartphones. It excels at multitasking and high-end gaming, and it holds a strong 4.5-star rating on Amazon.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is one of the best android tablets out there for those who demand high performance. With a stunning 10.9-inch WUXGA+ display, it’s great for everything from gaming to movie-watching, and the dual speakers deliver impressive sound quality.
This tablet stands out with its IP68 water- and dust-resistant rating, making it durable and perfect for any adventure. The long-lasting battery provides up to 18 hours of use and recharges quickly with Super Fast Charging. The Exynos chipset ensures smooth performance whether you’re multitasking or video chatting.
The included S Pen is ideal for jotting down notes or drawing with precision, while the generous 256GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB) means you’ll have plenty of space for all your files. Quick Share simplifies transferring files, and the Galaxy Connected Experience allows you to take calls and texts directly from your tablet.
Specifications:
Price: $492
Brand: Samsung
Storage Capacity: 256 GB
Screen Size: 10.9 Inches
Display Resolution: 2304x1440 Pixels
Battery Life: 18 Hours
Water Resistance: IP68
Processor: Exynos Chipset
Pros:
Excellent display with rich colours
Durable, water- and dust-resistant build
Lasts all day with regular use
Powerful performance for multitasking
Sleek and attractive slim design
Cons:
Higher price compared to other tablets
Fewer connectivity options
User’s Review: "I've been an apple user since 2013 but decided to make the switch. I wasn't expecting it to be much better than the iPad, but damn- this thing is amazing. it charges super fast and the longevity of a single charge is shocking. it's not super heavy, the screen is the perfect size, I love that the s pen came with the tablet. Just amazing”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: This Galaxy Tab stands out for its OLED display, offering exceptional screen quality. Its powerful performance supports seamless multitasking and delivers flagship-level capabilities, making it a worthwhile investment.
The OnePlus Pad is a standout Android tablet with an 11.61-inch display and 128GB of storage, perfect for those who value performance and portability. It features a sleek, lightweight design at just 6.54mm thin and 552g, making it an ideal travel companion.
The tablet boasts a unique 7:5 ratio screen, offering a more squared view that enhances readability and comfort. With a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and 2800x2000 resolution, scrolling and video playback are incredibly fluid and sharp. The display also supports Dolby Vision Atmos and 10-bit True Colour, ensuring vibrant and accurate colours.
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor and running Android 13.1, it handles multitasking and high-performance tasks effortlessly. The OnePlus Pad also features intelligent brightness control for comfortable viewing in any light. This tablet is a great choice for anyone looking for an elegant yet powerful device.
Specifications
Price: $479
Brand: OnePlus
Display Size: 11.61 inches
Storage: 128 GB
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Refresh Rate: 144 Hz
Screen Resolution: 2800x2000 pixels
Operating System: Android 13.1
Pros:
Fast and responsive processor
Lightweight and easy to carry
Smooth refresh rate provide fluid visuals
Sturdy and stylish construction
Intuitive intelligent brightness control
Cons:
Lacks the deep blacks of AMOLED
Wi-Fi only, no SIM card support
User’s Review: "I just haven't had the best of luck when it comes to tablets, when looking for one in this price range they are usually slow and they have horrible battery life. This tablet is the opposite. It is very fast and I love the battery life. It also sounds really nice and has a great picture. I am very happy with my purchase.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Multitasking on this tablet is highly efficient, with a battery that provides impressive standby time, easily lasting nearly a full workday, and smooth overall performance for a seamless experience.
The Lenovo Tab M9 is a good choice if you’re looking for an affordable and practical Android tablet. With its 9-inch HD display, it’s perfect for watching movies or binge-watching your favorite shows with clear, crisp visuals. The tablet features a 5100 mAh battery, giving you up to 13 hours of video playback, so you can enjoy all-day entertainment without needing a recharge.
Powered by the MTK G80 Octa-Core processor and equipped with 32GB of storage, it handles everyday tasks and light gaming smoothly. The tablet also includes Google Lens for easy text translation and product identification.
For added security, facial recognition ensures your device stays secure while providing convenient log-in access. It’s lightweight and includes a folio case, making it a handy and durable option for both home and on-the-go use.
Specifications
Price: $144.99
Brand: Lenovo
Screen Size: 9 inches
Battery Life: 13 hours
Processor: MTK G80
Storage: 32 GB
Resolution: 1340x800
Operating System: Android 12
Pros:
Lasts through a full day of use
Clear display enhances viewing experience
Smooth performance due to reliable processor
Facial recognition helps with easy access
Affordable and lightweight design
Cons:
Not suitable for heavy multitasking
Low-quality front and rear cameras
User’s Review: "I only use this to watch TV. It randomly loses the Wi-Fi signal and I have to restart it. But it restarts in under a minute and I can get it to reconnect within a minute too. NBD overall. I have this thing streaming stuff in the background about 5-10 hours a day. Keep a charge for a really long time.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Our experts recommend the Lenovo Tab M9 for its excellent battery life, clear display, and budget-friendly price, making it a practical choice.
The Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet is perfect for those who want a versatile device for streaming, reading, and gaming. With its vivid 11-inch display and 2.4 million pixels, every movie, TV show, and game looks crisp and detailed.
The powerful octa-core processor and 4GB of memory ensure smooth performance for fast streaming and responsive gaming, while the 14-hour battery life lets you enjoy content all day without recharging.
You can expand the 64GB storage up to 1TB with a microSD card, so you'll have plenty of space for all your favorites. The sleek, durable design features strengthened glass and is three times more durable than the iPad 10.9-inch.
Optional accessories like the Fire Max 11 Keyboard Case and Made for Amazon Stylus Pen enhance productivity, and Alexa integration makes it easy to control your smart home devices or get information hands-free.
Specifications:
Price: $202
Brand: Amazon
Screen Size: 11 inches
Resolution: 2000 x 1200
Battery Life: 14 hours
Processor: Octa-core
Storage: 64 GB (expandable)
Durability: Enhanced glass
Pros:
Vivid display enhances viewing experience
Long battery life supports extended use
Smooth and lag free performance
Durable build withstands daily wear and tear
Cons:
Limited internal storage without expansion
Not the lightest tablet available
User’s Review: "This is my fourth Fire tablet. I got the top of the line 11 Max I use it mostly for reading but it’s really good for streaming too. I side load Stremio on it. Super easy. I have my kindle library backed up to my home computer and just downloaded the hundreds of books I haven’t finished yet. Other apps are available for streaming too without side loading.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: The Amazon Fire Max 11 is ideal for leisurely activities like gaming and movie watching, offering enough power for everyday tasks. It performs well for light work, especially when paired with a Bluetooth keyboard, making it a versatile choice for both entertainment and productivity.
Factors to keep in mind when planning to buy an Android tablet
Purpose: Determine what you’ll use the tablet for (e.g., productivity, gaming, streaming) to choose the right features.
Screen Size: Decide on a size that fits your needs, from compact 8-inch models to larger 12-inch tablets.
Performance: Check the processor and RAM to ensure smooth performance, especially for multitasking and demanding apps.
Battery Life: Look for tablets with long battery life to avoid frequent charging, especially if you’re on the go.
Storage: Consider the internal storage capacity and whether it’s expandable via microSD card.
Operating System: Ensure the tablet runs the latest version of Android for the best features and security updates.
Build Quality: Look for durable materials and a comfortable design, especially if you plan to use it frequently.
Connectivity: Check for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and optional cellular connectivity depending on your needs.
Accessories and Compatibility: Consider available accessories like keyboards, styluses, and cases that enhance functionality.
How we picked them for you
Performance Analysis: We evaluated each tablet's processor, RAM, and overall speed to ensure optimal performance for various tasks.
Feature Comparison: We compared key features, weighing the pros and cons of each model to highlight the strengths and weaknesses.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation of brands known for quality and reliability to ensure you get a dependable product.
User Feedback: We reviewed customer feedback and ratings to understand real-world performance and satisfaction levels.
Price and Value: We balanced cost with features to provide options that deliver the best value for your budget.
How to troubleshoot common issues in an android tablet
Restart the tablet to resolve minor glitches and refresh system processes.
Check for any available system updates and install them to fix bugs and improve performance.
Clear the cache of apps that are acting up to remove any corrupted temporary files.
Uninstall and then reinstall apps that are causing issues to ensure you have the latest version.
Ensure the tablet’s battery is adequately charged or connect it to a power source if it’s running low.
Verify that Wi-Fi or cellular connections are active and functioning properly by checking settings.
Reset network settings to resolve persistent connectivity issues, which can often fix internet and Bluetooth problems.
Inspect the tablet for any physical damage or debris that might be affecting its performance or responsiveness.
As a last resort, perform a factory reset, making sure to back up all important data beforehand to restore the tablet to its original settings.
How can I improve the battery life of my Android tablet?
To extend your tablet’s battery life, reduce screen brightness, close unused apps running in the background, and enable battery saver mode. Additionally, keeping your tablet's software up to date can optimize power management and overall performance.
How do I transfer files from my Android tablet to a computer?
Files can be transferred from your Android tablet to a computer by connecting the tablet via USB cable and using file transfer options, or through cloud services like Google Drive for wireless transfers. Ensure your device is set to file transfer mode when connected.
What should I do if my Android tablet is running slow?
If your Android tablet is running slow, try clearing the cache, closing unused apps, and restarting the device. You may also need to check for system updates or perform a factory reset if the issue persists, ensuring your data is backed up first.
How can I protect my Android tablet from viruses?
To protect your Android tablet from viruses, install reputable antivirus software and avoid downloading apps from unknown sources. Keep your device’s operating system and apps updated to ensure you have the latest security patches.
How do I reset my Android tablet to factory settings?
To reset your Android tablet to factory settings, go to “Settings,” select “System,” and choose “Reset options” followed by “Erase all data.” Confirm the reset, and your tablet will return to its original state, erasing all personal data, so be sure to back up important information first.
In Conclusion
Android tablets offer a versatile and convenient option for both work and play, making them a solid choice for anyone looking to enhance their tech setup. With so many great options out there, finding one that fits your needs can really transform how you use technology daily. Our recommendations include top picks that balance performance, ease of use, and value, so you can enjoy everything from streaming your favourite shows to handling work tasks efficiently. Whether you’re upgrading or buying your first tablet, you’re sure to find something that makes life a bit easier and a lot more enjoyable.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change