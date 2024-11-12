The Best Air Fryers for Beginners: Easy-to-Use Models for First-Time Owners

The Philips Air Fryer NA120/00 (Large, 4.2 L) lets you enjoy delicious, crispy food with up to 90% less fat. Featuring the patented Rapid Air technology, it ensures even cooking without the need for flipping. With a powerful 1500W motor, it offers fast and efficient cooking, making it ideal for busy households. The 4.2L capacity is perfect for larger meals, and with 12 preset menus, you can fry, bake, roast, grill, and more with ease.

Specifications:

Model: Philips Air Fryer NA120/00

Power: 1500W

Capacity: 4.2L

Dimensions: 36.8D x 27.3W x 29.3H cm

Colour: Black

Material: Aluminium

Technology: Rapid Air Technology

Energy Efficiency: 70% less energy consumption compared to conventional ovens

Key Features:

Up to 90% less fat for healthier cooking.

Patented Rapid Air Technology ensures even frying without flipping.

12 preset menus for easy cooking options (fry, bake, grill, roast).

HomeID app with 100+ recipes to inspire your meals.

Energy-saving: consumes 70% less energy than traditional ovens.

1500W motor for quick and consistent cooking results.

Why It’s Worth Buying:

With its easy-to-use presets, energy efficiency, and large capacity, it's an excellent choice for families or those with a busy lifestyle. Plus, with the added benefit of 90% less fat, it’s a healthier option compared to traditional frying. Philips' reputation as India’s No. 1 air fryer brand adds further assurance of quality and performance.