The Best Air Fryers for Beginners: Easy-to-Use Models for First-Time Owners

In India, the air fryer market has seen significant growth, with more than 20% of households now adopting this innovative kitchen appliance for healthier cooking. As the demand for air fryers continues to rise, it’s crucial to find the right model based on your specific needs and kitchen space.
Whether you're a first-time owner or upgrading your kitchen, this article will guide you in choosing the best air fryer for beginners. We’ll explore easy-to-use models that offer great performance, easy cleaning, and optimal cooking capacity—perfect for Indian households looking to prepare healthier meals with minimal oil.
How an Air Fryer Works:
Hot Air Circulation: An air fryer uses rapid hot air circulation to cook food, mimicking the results of deep frying but with little to no oil.
Convection Technology: The appliance has a built-in fan that circulates hot air around the food, ensuring even cooking on all sides.
Crispy Texture: The high heat and air circulation create a crispy outer layer while keeping the inside tender and juicy, similar to traditional frying.
Temperature Control: Air fryers allow precise temperature control, usually ranging from 180°C to 200°C, for optimal cooking.
Minimal Oil: Most air fryers require only a tablespoon of oil or none at all, making it a healthier alternative to deep frying.
Fast Cooking: The compact design and powerful fan reduce cooking time compared to conventional ovens.
Benefits of Using an Air Fryer:
Cooks food with little to no oil, reducing fat content.
Provides a crispy texture similar to deep frying.
Faster cooking times compared to conventional ovens.
Easy to use with preset cooking options for common dishes.
Requires less cleanup due to non-stick baskets and trays.
Helps preserve the natural flavor and nutrients of food.
Compact size makes it ideal for small kitchens.
Energy-efficient, using less power than traditional ovens.
Versatile: can bake, roast, grill, and fry in one appliance.
Best air Fryers for Beginners in India for 2024
The Philips Air Fryer NA120/00 (Large, 4.2 L) lets you enjoy delicious, crispy food with up to 90% less fat. Featuring the patented Rapid Air technology, it ensures even cooking without the need for flipping. With a powerful 1500W motor, it offers fast and efficient cooking, making it ideal for busy households. The 4.2L capacity is perfect for larger meals, and with 12 preset menus, you can fry, bake, roast, grill, and more with ease.
Specifications:
Model: Philips Air Fryer NA120/00
Power: 1500W
Capacity: 4.2L
Dimensions: 36.8D x 27.3W x 29.3H cm
Colour: Black
Material: Aluminium
Technology: Rapid Air Technology
Energy Efficiency: 70% less energy consumption compared to conventional ovens
Key Features:
Up to 90% less fat for healthier cooking.
Patented Rapid Air Technology ensures even frying without flipping.
12 preset menus for easy cooking options (fry, bake, grill, roast).
HomeID app with 100+ recipes to inspire your meals.
Energy-saving: consumes 70% less energy than traditional ovens.
1500W motor for quick and consistent cooking results.
Why It’s Worth Buying:
With its easy-to-use presets, energy efficiency, and large capacity, it's an excellent choice for families or those with a busy lifestyle. Plus, with the added benefit of 90% less fat, it’s a healthier option compared to traditional frying. Philips' reputation as India’s No. 1 air fryer brand adds further assurance of quality and performance.
The Havells Prolife Stellar Chef Air Fryer (5.5L) helps you cook healthier meals with less oil, thanks to Aero Crisp Technology that ensures rapid air circulation for even cooking. Featuring 8 pre-set menus and an adjustable temperature control, it offers versatility for various cooking needs. The 5.5L capacity is ideal for larger families, and the built-in timer and automatic shut-off feature ensure convenience and safety. The cool-touch handle and child protection safety lock add an extra layer of security.
Specifications:
Model: Havells Prolife Stellar Chef Air Fryer
Power: Not specified
Capacity: 5.5L
Dimensions: 35D x 39W x 35H cm
Colour: Black
Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
Technology: Aero Crisp Technology
Timer: 60 minutes with automatic shut-off
Special Features: Temperature control, child safety lock, cool-touch handle
Key Features:
Aero Crisp Technology ensures even cooking with rapid air circulation.
8 pre-set menus with adjustable time and temperature for versatile cooking.
5.5L capacity ideal for larger meals.
60-minute timer with automatic shut-off for convenience and safety.
Safety features including a child protection lock and cool-touch handle.
Easy-to-clean non-stick pan for hassle-free maintenance.
Why It’s Worth Buying:
Its 5.5L capacity, combined with Aero Crisp Technology, ensures perfectly cooked food every time. With easy-to-use controls, pre-set menus, and built-in safety features like the child lock, it’s designed to make cooking convenient and safe. Plus, the cool-touch handle and non-stick pan make it easy to clean, offering great value for families and busy individuals alike.
The INALSA Digital Tasty Fry Air Fryer (4.2L) uses Smart Aircrisp Technology to fry with little to no oil, delivering crispy, healthy meals with up to 99% less fat. With 8 preset programs, it allows you to easily cook a variety of dishes, from fries to roasted chicken. The fryer features a digital touch screen, adjustable timer (1-60 mins), and temperature control (80ºC to 200ºC). Its non-stick cooking pan ensures quick and even cooking, while the cool-touch handle adds safety during use.
Specifications:
Model: INALSA Digital Tasty Fry
Power: 1400W
Capacity: 4.2L
Dimensions: 25.5D x 33.3W x 27.5H cm
Colour: Black
Material: Plastic
Temperature Range: 80ºC to 200ºC
Timer: 1-60 minutes
Special Features: Digital touch screen, 8 preset programs, non-stick cooking pan, cold-touch handle
Key Features:
Aircrisp Technology for oil-free frying with crispy results.
8 preset cooking programs for easy, one-touch cooking.
Fully digital touch control for simple operation.
Adjustable temperature (80ºC-200ºC) and timer (1-60 minutes).
Non-stick cooking pan ensures easy cleaning and even cooking.
Cool-touch handle and non-slip feet for added safety.
Why It’s Worth Buying:
Its user-friendly digital interface and preset programs make cooking easy and convenient. With its non-stick pan and fast cooking performance, this air fryer is a great addition to any kitchen, offering versatility and safety features like the cool-touch handle. Plus, its sleek design makes it an ideal gift for special occasions like Diwali.
The AGARO Alpha Digital Air Fryer (4.5L) is a versatile appliance with 6 cooking options, including chips, meat, pizza, and more. Powered by 1400W, it ensures fast cooking with 360° rapid air circulation for even cooking with up to 90% less oil. Its adjustable temperature control (80°C-200°C) lets you cook a variety of dishes, while the keep-warm function ensures your food stays hot. Ideal for small families or gatherings, this air fryer offers healthy, crispy meals with minimal effort.
Specifications:
Model: AGARO Alpha Digital Air Fryer
Power: 1400W
Capacity: 4.5L
Dimensions: 32.5D x 27W x 31H cm
Colour: Black
Material: Plastic
Temperature Range: 80°C to 200°C
Cooking Options: Chips, Meat, Warm, Nut, Pizza, Timing
Special Features: 360° hot air circulation, Keep warm function
Key Features:
6 cooking options for versatile cooking (chips, meat, pizza, etc.).
360° Rapid air circulation for even cooking with less oil.
Adjustable temperature control (80°C to 200°C).
Keep warm function to maintain food temperature.
1400W power for fast and efficient cooking.
4.5L capacity perfect for small families and gatherings.
Why It’s Worth Buying:
The AGARO Alpha Digital Air Fryer is a great option for those seeking a multifunctional appliance that delivers healthy, crispy meals with minimal oil. Its 6 cooking options and adjustable temperature settings provide flexibility, while the 4.5L capacity is perfect for family-sized portions. The rapid air circulation technology ensures even cooking, and the keep-warm function adds convenience, making it an ideal addition to any kitchen.
The Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer (4.5L) offers a healthier cooking option with 80% less oil. Featuring a digital display with an adjustable time and temperature control, it offers 8 preset menu options including air fry, grill, roast, bake, and more. Its high-capacity frying basket ensures even cooking, while the safety interlocking system ensures the fryer stops when the basket is pulled out. Perfect for preparing crispy meals with minimal oil, it's a versatile and easy-to-clean kitchen appliance.
Specifications:
Model: Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer
Power: 1200W
Capacity: 4.5L
Dimensions: 35D x 35W x 34H cm
Colour: Black
Material: Plastic
Temperature Control: Adjustable
Preset Cooking Modes: 8 options
Special Features: Digital touch panel, high-capacity non-stick frying basket, safety interlocking system
Warranty: 1 year
Key Features:
Digital touch panel for easy control of time and temperature.
8 preset menu options for various cooking styles.
Multi-functionality: air fry, grill, bake, roast, toast, dehydrate, reheat, and keep warm.
High-capacity frying basket with non-stick coating for even cooking.
Safety interlocking system automatically stops cooking when the basket is removed.
Food-grade oil brush included for better oil application.
Why It’s Worth Buying:
The high-capacity basket ensures even cooking with minimal oil, and the safety interlocking feature adds peace of mind. With its easy-to-clean design and a 1-year warranty, it’s a practical and affordable choice for healthier cooking.
What to consider when buying an Air Fryer:
Capacity: Choose based on your family size or cooking needs (typically ranges from 2L to 6L).
Power: Higher wattage means faster cooking (1200W-1800W is common).
Preset Programs: Look for air fryers with multiple presets for ease of use (e.g., for frying, baking, grilling).
Temperature Range: Ensure it has a wide range (80°C to 200°C) for different types of food.
Size and Storage: Consider counter space and whether the air fryer fits in your kitchen.
Cleaning Ease: Choose models with dishwasher-safe parts or non-stick baskets for hassle-free cleaning.
Digital vs. Manual Controls: Digital controls offer precision, while manual dials are simpler and more budget-friendly.
Safety Features: Look for features like automatic shut-off, cool-touch handles, and safety locks.
Price: Choose an air fryer that fits your budget while offering the features you need.
Brand Reputation: Opt for trusted brands known for quality and customer support.
Additional Functions: Some air fryers offer extra features like dehydration, rotisserie, or keep-warm settings.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. What size air fryer should I buy?
The size depends on your family size and cooking needs. For small households, a 2L to 4L capacity is usually sufficient, while larger families may require 5L or more.
2. Can I cook frozen food in an air fryer?
Yes, air fryers are great for cooking frozen foods like fries, chicken nuggets, and vegetables. They cook frozen food quickly with a crispy texture and require little to no oil.
3. How do I clean an air fryer?
Most air fryers come with dishwasher-safe parts like baskets and trays. Otherwise, use warm soapy water and a non-abrasive cloth to clean the interior and exterior.
4. Are air fryers healthier than traditional frying?
Yes, air fryers use little to no oil, reducing fat content in your food by up to 80%. This results in lower calorie meals compared to deep-fried foods.
5. Can I bake in an air fryer?
Yes, many air fryers have a baking function, allowing you to bake cakes, muffins, and other baked goods. Just follow the recipe’s temperature and time recommendations.
In Conclusion
Selecting the right air fryer depends on your cooking needs, kitchen space, and desired features. Consider factors like capacity, power, and ease of cleaning when making your choice. Air fryers offer a healthier and faster way to cook, making them a great addition to any kitchen. With various options available, you're sure to find one that fits your lifestyle and helps create delicious, crispy meals.