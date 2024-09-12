Imagine enjoying crispy, golden fries without the guilt of deep frying! Air fryers are a game-changer in the kitchen, offering a healthier way to cook your favourite snacks with little to no oil.
They’re perfect for busy lives, reducing cooking time while retaining flavour and crunch. Besides making meals healthier, air fryers are also versatile, able to roast, bake, and grill a variety of dishes.
In this detailed guide, we’ve explored the top air fryer brands, highlighting their key benefits and features. We’ve narrowed down the finest options to help you find the best air fryer in India for your needs.
|
Product
|
Amazon Ratings
|
Price
|
4.4 Stars
|
₹9599
|
4.6 Stars
|
₹8998
|
4 Stars
|
₹4120
|
4.3 Stars
|
₹3994
|
3.8 Stars
|
₹3799
|
4.2 Stars
|
₹6198
What is an air fryer and how does it work?
An air fryer is a kitchen appliance that cooks food by circulating hot air around it, mimicking the effects of deep frying but with significantly less oil. It uses a heating element and a high-speed fan to cook food quickly, providing a crispy texture while retaining a healthier profile.
Types of air fryers available in India
Standard Air Fryers: These are the most common and come with a simple basket design. They’re great for everyday cooking, with adjustable temperature and timer settings.
Digital Air Fryers: Equipped with digital controls and preset cooking programs, these offer more precision and convenience. They often come with touchscreens and pre-set modes for various dishes.
Air Fryer Ovens: Combining the functionality of an air fryer with that of an oven, these models come with multiple racks and extra-large capacities. They’re ideal for families or those who cook in larger quantities.
Multi-Cookers with Air Fryer Function: These versatile appliances can perform multiple cooking functions, including air frying, pressure cooking, and slow cooking, making them a space-saving option for those who want a variety of cooking methods in one device.
What all should you be considering before buying an air fryer
Capacity: Choose based on your household size and cooking needs, from compact models for small families to larger ones for bigger households.
Power: Higher wattage often means faster cooking times and more efficient performance.
Features: Look for essential functions like adjustable temperature controls, timers, and pre-set cooking programs.
Ease of Cleaning: Removable, dishwasher-safe parts make for easier maintenance and cleanup.
Size and Storage: Consider the appliance's footprint and whether it fits comfortably in your kitchen space.
Build Quality: Opt for durable materials and a robust build to ensure longevity.
Temperature Range: A broader range allows for more cooking options and better control.
Benefits of an air fryer
Reduces the amount of oil needed for cooking, making meals healthier.
Cooks food faster than traditional ovens, saving time.
Provides a crispy texture similar to deep frying without the excess fat.
Versatile, allowing for frying, baking, roasting, and grilling.
Easy to clean, especially with removable, dishwasher-safe parts.
Often features presets and timers for convenient, hands-off cooking.
Lessens the need for excessive kitchen gadgets, saving counter space.
Here's a comprehensive list of the best air fryers in India form some of the top brands to help you make an informed decision.
The Philips Air Fryer NA231/00 is an extra-large, 6.2-liter appliance designed for healthier cooking with up to 90% less fat. It features patented Rapid Air Technology, ensuring even frying with its unique starfish design pan. The touch panel allows for easy adjustments and includes presets for 13 cooking methods such as frying, baking, grilling, and roasting. A cooking window lets you monitor your food, while the energy-efficient 1700W motor saves 70% more energy compared to conventional ovens. For added convenience, the HomeID app offers over 100 recipes. Philips is recognized as India's leading air fryer brand, and it’s the original inventor of the Airfryer.
Specifications:
Price: ₹9,599 (M.R.P.: ₹11,995 20% Off)
Brand: Philips
Capacity: 6.2 liters
Power: 1700W
Technology: Rapid Air
Dimensions: 40.4 x 30.9 x 30.8 cm
Color: Black
Material: Aluminium
Pros:
Cooks with less fat and oil
Versatile cooking modes
Saves up to 70% power
Capacity is large for big families
Cons:
Higher price compared to basic models
Can be bulky to store when not in use
User Feedback: For the evening snacks cravings best option to go for something home made with no oil or say only 10% of oil. No complaints with the product it’s been a month using it. No issues at all. If you have bigger family and need to make things fast go for a bigger one.
The Instant Pot Vortex 6 Litre Air Fryer is perfect if you want to enjoy crispy, delicious food with 95% less oil. It’s a 6-in-1 appliance that can air fry, roast, bake, broil, reheat, and even dehydrate. The EvenCrisp™ Technology ensures your food gets that perfect crunch, just like deep frying. With its large 5.7-litre capacity, you can cook for the entire family in one go. Plus, the digital touch panel makes it super easy to use. Its stainless-steel body adds durability, and cleaning is a breeze with the non-stick, dishwasher-safe basket. Great for guilt-free, tasty meals!
Specifications:
Price: ₹8,998 (
M.R.P.: ₹20,99957% Off)
Brand: Instant Pot
Capacity: 5.7 litres
Material: Stainless steel
Power: 1700 watts
Voltage: 230V, 50Hz
Technology: EvenCrisp™
Functions: 6-in-1 appliance
Pros:
Easy-to-use touch control panel
Uses very less oil
Durable Stainless steel body
Cooks food evenly with minimal flipping required
Provides perfect crispness
Cons:
Needs regular cleaning for optimal performance
User Feedback: The fryer is very good and I was able to cook the whole chicken within 30 minutes without using any extra oil. Every part of the chicken was juicy. I definitely recommend this fryer. The product is very handy and spacious. Nonstick works well too. Must Try!!
The Usha iChef Smart Air Fryer is a 4.5L appliance with 10 preset functions, making it best for air frying, baking, roasting, grilling, and more. It uses turbo air circulation for even cooking and is designed for 100% oil-free meals, giving you healthy, guilt-free dishes. With its digital display and touch panel, it's super easy to use. The transparent window and illuminated chamber let you check your food while it cooks. Plus, the non-stick bowl makes cleanup a breeze. If you're looking for a compact, efficient air fryer for everyday use, this is a great choice!
Specifications:
Price: ₹4,109 (
M.R.P.: ₹8,49052% Off)
Brand: Usha
Capacity: 4.5 Litres
Power: 1350 Watts
Control Type: Touch Panel
Material: ABS Plastic
Preset Functions: 10-in-1
Safety Feature: Auto Pause/Start
Pros:
Effective 360° heating
Easy to monitor food due to Transparent window
Cleaning and maintaining is quite simple
User friendly display
Cons:
Lacks additional advanced cooking features
Slightly lower power compared to competitors
User Feedback: I have been using this since 3 months now and this is best. I even baked donut in this. Easy to clean, performance is best, heat properly, value for money and food fragrance amazing while cooking is also amazing.
The Inalsa Air Fryer is a fantastic choice if you want a healthier way to cook! With its 4.2L capacity and Air Crisp Technology, it cooks food 50% faster than traditional ovens while using up to 99% less oil. It’s a 6-in-1 appliance that can air fry, bake, roast, grill, toast, and reheat. The visible cooking window and internal light let you keep an eye on your food to avoid overcooking. The non-stick basket is easy to clean, and the air fryer is user-friendly with a touch handle and smoke vent. Perfect for cooking for a family of five!
Specifications:
Capacity: 4.2 liters
Power: 1400 watts
Technology: Air Crisp
Temperature: 80-200°C
Features: Visible window
Material: Plastic
Pros:
Reduces oil use by up to 99%
Cooks food 50% faster than ovens
Versatile with six cooking functions
User-friendly with easy-to-clean parts
Large basket serves up to five people
Cons:
May be noisy during operation
No preset cooking programs available
User Feedback: The product is very simple, handy and easy to use. I usually keep it on my dining table, the food gets ready in minutes and we spent the leisure time watching movies and doing other activities.
The Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer is ideal for healthier cooking with 80% less oil consumption. Its 4.5L capacity and 1200W power let you fry, grill, roast, bake, and reheat your favorite foods. The digital display and touch panel make it easy to set time and temperature, and it has 8 preset menus for things like chips, pizza, and chicken. The non-stick basket is spacious and easy to clean, and it even stops cooking automatically when you pull it out. For added convenience, it comes with a food-grade oil brush and a 1-year warranty.
Specifications:
Price: ₹3,799 (
M.R.P.: ₹5,69533% Off)
Brand: Prestige
Power: 1200 Watts
Capacity: 4.5 Liters
Cooking Modes: 8 Presets
Display: Digital Touch
Material: Plastic
Safety: Auto-Stop
Pros:
Reduces oil consumption by 80%
Easy-to-use digital touch panel
Spacious non-stick basket
Comes with a food-grade oil brush
Cons:
Plastic material may not be as durable
User Feedback: It reduces the human efforts to let you cook conveniently and it also saves cooking oil alot. We were addicted to oily food whenever we cook any dish, but now this airfryer will help us control our Cholesterol levels too. Go blindly with Prestige brand.
The Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal delivers healthier meals with up to 85% less oil. Its 5L pan and 1500W power make it perfect for frying, baking, roasting, and dehydrating. The see-through window and digital touch screen offer easy monitoring and adjustments, while 8 preset menus and a 60-minute timer with auto shut-off add convenience. Aero Crisp Technology ensures even cooking, and safety features like a lock and cool-touch handle enhance protection. Clean up is a breeze, and it comes with a 2-year warranty for peace of mind.
Specifications:
Capacity: 5 liters
Power: 1500 watts
Technology: Aero Crisp
Control: Digital touch
Timer: 60 minutes
Presets: 8 modes
Pros:
Easy to monitor with see-through window
Safe with cool-touch handle and auto shut-off
Easy to clean with non-stick pan
Easy-to-use digital touch screen
Cons:
Plastic material may feel less durable
Limited to preset cooking modes
User Feedback: Multiple modes and comes with a recipe book for more than 50 dishes. Must have appliance for a healthy lifestyle. Supports zero oil cooking.
How we selected them for you
Performance Evaluation We assessed each air fryer based on its cooking efficiency and heat distribution to ensure it delivers fast, even results. Factors like cooking time, oil usage, and versatility were carefully compared.
Feature Comparisons We compared key features by analyzing the pros and cons of each model. We then identified which ones offer the best balance of convenience and performance.
Brand Reputations Top brands were selected based on their market presence and reliability in air fryer technology. We focused on brands with strong reputations for quality and customer satisfaction.
Price We considered the price-to-performance ratio to ensure each air fryer offers good value for its cost. Budget and premium options were evaluated to cater to different price ranges.
User Reviews Customer feedback was crucial in understanding real-world performance and satisfaction. We reviewed user experiences to highlight models that consistently received positive ratings for usability and durability.
What and how to cook in an air fryer?
An air fryer is versatile and easy to use for various dishes. You can cook a wide range of foods like crispy fries, roasted vegetables, juicy chicken wings, and even baked goods. To cook, simply preheat the air fryer, place your food in the basket, and set the time and temperature. The hot air circulation ensures even cooking with less oil. Whether you’re frying, baking, roasting, or grilling, the air fryer delivers delicious results with minimal effort and healthier outcomes.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Is air-fried food healthier than deep-fried food?
Yes, air-fried food is generally healthier than deep-fried food because it uses significantly less oil. This results in lower fat and calorie content, reducing the risk of associated health issues while still delivering a crispy texture.
How do you clean an air fryer?
To clean an air fryer, unplug it and let it cool before wiping down the exterior and interior with a damp cloth. Most air fryer baskets and trays are non-stick and dishwasher-safe, making them easy to clean after use.
Can you use aluminum foil in an air fryer?
Yes, you can use aluminum foil in an air fryer, but it should be placed properly to avoid obstructing the air circulation. Use it sparingly to line the basket or to catch drips, ensuring it doesn’t interfere with the cooking process.
How long does it take to cook food in an air fryer?
Cooking times in an air fryer vary depending on the type of food and its thickness. Generally, air fryers cook food faster than traditional ovens, with most items ready in 15-30 minutes.
How much oil do you need for air frying?
Air frying typically requires little to no oil, as the hot air circulation provides a crispy texture. However, a small amount of oil or cooking spray can be used to enhance flavor and crispiness if desired.
In conclusion
In a nutshell, air fryers are a game-changer for anyone looking to enjoy delicious, crispy food with less oil and fewer calories. They’re super versatile, easy to use, and can help you whip up everything from snacks to full meals quickly. If you’re thinking about getting one, our list of top picks has you covered. We’ve sifted through countless options to bring you the best choices, ensuring you get a great air fryer that fits your needs and budget. Trust us, investing in one of these will make cooking a whole lot easier and healthier!
