The AKASO Brave 8 Lite will take your action photography to the next level with its impressive 4K60fps video recording and vibrant 20MP images. Designed for adventurers, this camera is waterproof up to 33ft (10m) and can dive even deeper with an optional housing, making it perfect for all your underwater escapades.

Equipped with advanced Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and SuperSmooth technology, your footage will remain steady and professional, eliminating shake and vibrations. The innovative dual-screen design, featuring a 2-inch touchscreen, ensures easy framing and recording, while the voice control feature allows for hands-free operation, letting you capture moments effortlessly.

With its ultra-wide 166° lens, the Brave 8 Lite is perfect for everything from extreme sports to fun selfies, making it a versatile companion for all your adventures!

Specifications

Price: ₹24,999 ( M.R.P.: ₹34,999 29% Off)

Brand: AKASO

Video Resolution: 4K60fps

Photo Resolution: 20MP

Waterproof Depth: 33ft (10m)

Stabilization: Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS)

Lens Angle: 166°

Screen Type: Dual Touchscreen

Pros

High-quality video and photo output

Easy to use for beginners and experts

Compact and lightweight design for portability

Waterproof feature enhances versatility

Cons