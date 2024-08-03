The Best Above Ground Pools for Relaxation and Play in 2024: Expert Reviews

If you're looking for the perfect above-ground pool for summer fun, the Intex 26325EH Ultra XTR Deluxe might be just what you need. This 16ft x 48in pool is designed for durability and ease of use, making it a great choice for families. The metal frame is rust-resistant and built to last, while the contemporary dark gray liner with a blue tile print adds a touch of style to any backyard.

The set includes everything you need: a 1500 GPH cartridge sand filter pump to keep your water sparkling clean, a pool cover, a ground cloth, and a sturdy ladder. With a water capacity of 5,061 gallons, it comfortably fits up to 8 people, making it ideal for family gatherings and parties.

The Easy Lock frame system ensures quick and simple assembly, so you can spend more time enjoying the pool and less time setting it up. Plus, the HydroAeration Technology enhances water circulation and filtration, reducing maintenance making it all the more convenient and must have to beat the scorching summer heat.

Specifications: