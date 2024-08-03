The Best Above Ground Pools for Relaxation and Play in 2024: Expert Reviews

Summer heat can be unbearable, and finding a way to cool off can be a real challenge. If you’re tired of crowded public pools or the hassle of complex installations, an above-ground pool might be the perfect solution.
These pools offer a simple, affordable way to enjoy refreshing swims right in your backyard, and with the market growing steadily at an average CAGR of 3.73% between 2023 and 2028, there's never been a better time to invest.
Leading brands like Intex and Bestway are making waves with their innovative designs and high-quality materials. They’ve become known for creating durable, easy-to-install pools that provide excellent value for money.
We know how important it is to make the right choice, so we've done the hard work for you. In this comprehensive guide, we'll walk you through the best above-ground pools available in 2024. From budget-friendly options to luxury picks, our expert reviews will help you find the perfect pool for your needs
Our Top Recommendations:
Best Overall: stands out as the best above the ground pool with its durable construction, including a 16-foot diameter and 48-inch height, 5,061-gallon capacity, and a powerful sand filter pump for superior water cleanliness.
Best Budget: offers great value with its 14-foot diameter, 33-inch height, 2,700-gallon capacity, and sturdy, rust-resistant frame, making it a cost-effective choice for summer fun.
Here’s a detailed breakdown of the best above the ground pools
If you're looking for the perfect above-ground pool for summer fun, the Intex 26325EH Ultra XTR Deluxe might be just what you need. This 16ft x 48in pool is designed for durability and ease of use, making it a great choice for families. The metal frame is rust-resistant and built to last, while the contemporary dark gray liner with a blue tile print adds a touch of style to any backyard.
The set includes everything you need: a 1500 GPH cartridge sand filter pump to keep your water sparkling clean, a pool cover, a ground cloth, and a sturdy ladder. With a water capacity of 5,061 gallons, it comfortably fits up to 8 people, making it ideal for family gatherings and parties.
The Easy Lock frame system ensures quick and simple assembly, so you can spend more time enjoying the pool and less time setting it up. Plus, the HydroAeration Technology enhances water circulation and filtration, reducing maintenance making it all the more convenient and must have to beat the scorching summer heat.
Specifications:
Price: $749.96
Brand: Intex
Dimensions: 16ft x 48in
Capacity: 5,061 Gallons
Material: Metal Frame
Filter Pump: 1500 GPH
Frame System: Easy Lock
Accessories: Ladder Included
Pros:
Easy to assemble and set up
Durable, rust-resistant metal frame
Large capacity fits up to 8 people
Stylish design with blue tile print
Easy and cost effective maintenance
Cons:
Heavy to move once assembled
May have leakage issues
User’s Review: "Bought this pool a month ago after 2 years of debating. Set up didn’t take long, can be done by one person, but definitely worth the money. Glad it came with the sand filter. Learned a lot about pools and upkeep the past month and it’s not bad, I would recommend.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: This pool is a great buy due to its easy installation, comprehensive starter kit, and thick, durable lining. These features ensure a hassle-free setup and longevity, making it perfect for many summers.
The Bestway Steel Pro MAX 14' x 33" Round Above Ground Pool Set is a fantastic option for a great way to cool off this summer and is also one of the best above ground pool under $500. With a 2700-gallon capacity, this pool is perfect for both kids and adults to enjoy endless summer fun. The superior frame design includes a rust and corrosion-resistant coating, ensuring durability and stability that beats inflatable pool options.
Setting up this pool is a breeze—no tools required. The durable PVC material is lightweight yet strong, providing long-lasting structural integrity that resists tearing and fading from sun exposure. The 3-ply PVC support band around the pool adds extra stability, making it a reliable choice for any backyard.
The Chemconnect chemical dispenser attaches easily to a valve on the pool wall, eliminating the need for traditional chemical floaters and making maintenance simpler. Plus, the included 530-gallon filter pump keeps your water clean and refreshing. Grab this right now and Dive into summer fun to make the most of your backyard space.
Specifications
Price: $338.38
Brand: Bestway
Water Capacity: 2700 Gallons
Pool Shape: Round
Dimensions: 14' x 33"
Frame Material: Steel
Color: Gray
Filter Pump: 530 GPH
Pros:
Rust and corrosion-resistant frame
Large water holding capacity
Easy to assembly as no extra tools are required
Cons:
No ladder included in the set
Pump may need frequent cleaning
User’s Review: "This pool is a great size for younger kids. It allows them to be able to stand on their own and get more comfortable with swimming on their own without being overwhelmed by a big pool. It is easy to put up and take down. And a good price point for the quality. The filter works but wouldn’t be a bad idea to invest in a larger, more powerful filter to ensure the water is being moved around enough and cleaned.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, this pool offers ample space for children to splash and play, and its ideal depth is perfect for younger kids, making it a great buy.
For a stylish and family-friendly addition to your backyard, check out the Summer Waves 14ft x 48in Round Frame Pool Set. This 14ft x 48in round frame pool is perfect for family fun, providing ample space for cooling off and relaxing.
The pool features a durable triple-layer polyester mesh and heavy-gauge PVC material, along with a galvanised metal frame to withstand outdoor elements and ensure long-lasting use.
Setting up this pool is quick and easy with its snap-in design—no need for complicated assembly. The included SFX1000 filter pump combines a skimmer and filter pump in one unit, making maintenance a breeze and preventing any tripping hazards. A type-D filter cartridge and SureStep ladder are also included, adding convenience and safety.
With a water capacity of 4,000 gallons, this pool offers both functionality and elegance. Its light wicker/sand color seamlessly blends with outdoor decor, making it a beautiful addition to your backyard.
Specifications:
Price: $1,489.99
Brand; Summer Waves
Capacity: 4,000 gallons
Frame: Galvanized metal
Material: Triple-layer PVC
Diameter: 14 feet
Depth: 48 inches
Pump: SFX1000 filter
Pros:
Durable construction withstands weather
Quick snap-in setup saves time
Stylish wicker pattern blends well
Large capacity for family fun
Quick maintenance saves time and effort
Cons:
Limited to 4,000 gallons capacity.
Warranty period is short.
User’s Review: "This pool has been awesome. This is our 5th summer of nearly daily use, and everything still functions great. We set it up in June and take it down in September. We carefully dry it and pack it away, which has helped. And I have patched about 30 holes in the bottom, but after you figure it out, it's no big deal even when full of water, as long as you can hold your breath for 20 seconds or so, with a rock in 1 hand for weight and the patch in the other! Buy this pool, and take care of it, it's well worth it.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Although it's a significant investment, this pool is highly recommended for its ease of assembly—just ensure a level surface. It comes with numerous valuable accessories and is worth the splurge.
With this Bestway Oval Pool Set, you’re setting yourself for endless summer enjoyment. With a 969-gallon capacity, this pool provides ample space for family fun. Its Tritech enhanced 3-ply liner is both puncture-resistant and durable, ensuring a long-lasting summer experience.
The corrosion-resistant steel frame is strengthened with the Seal & Lock system, offering exceptional stability and strength. The pool features realistic mosaic printing on the inner liner and pool sides, adding a touch of elegance to your outdoor space. The set includes a 330-gallon filter pump and a ChemConnect dispenser, which keeps your pool water clean by evenly dispersing chlorine, making maintenance a breeze.
Setting up this pool is simple with minimal tool assembly, so you can start enjoying your summer quickly.
Specifications:
Price: $371
Brand: Bestway
Size: 10' x 6'7"
Capacity: 969 gallons
Liner: Tritech enhanced
Frame: Corrosion-resistant steel
Filter Pump: 330 gallons
Dispenser: ChemConnect
Pros:
Corrosion-resistant steel frame helps with lasting stability
Easy setup with minimal tools required
Realistic mosaic print adds aesthetic appeal
Maintains balanced chlorine levels
High quality liner resists punctures and wear
Cons;
Scarce depth compared to larger pools
Not suitable for very high-traffic use
User’s Review: "Came in perfect condition, no holes. Two people were able to put it up in under an hour. Longest set up part was levelling the spot before putting the pool up. Like everyone else says, the pump is not that strong so you might want to upgrade your pump. No instructions on the ladder but it was easy enough to figure out. Overall a good quality pool for the price.”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: The pool's sturdy frame legs stay firmly in place, preventing leaks, and the depth is ideal for both fun and relaxation.
One of the most spacious and durable above-ground pools would definitely be the Intex Prism Frame Pool Set (22' x 48''). With a generous water capacity of 10,236 gallons, this pool is perfect for summer fun and relaxation. The set includes everything you need: a 1,500-gallon cartridge filter pump, a sturdy ladder, a ground cloth, and a pool cover.
Constructed with puncture-resistant 3-ply PVC material, the Prism Frame pool is built to withstand the rigours of summer activities. The strong powder-coated metal frames and innovative T-Joints ensure easy assembly and long-lasting durability. The pool's elegant design features a soft grey exterior and a blue tile print interior, blending seamlessly with any backyard décor.
Hydro Aeration Technology in the pump enhances water circulation and filtration, keeping the pool water crystal clear. Ready for use in about 60 minutes, this pool provides a premium swimming experience for the entire family.
Specifications:
Price: $1,499
Brand: Intex
Dimensions: 22' x 48''
Water Capacity: 10,236 Gallons
Material: 3-Ply PVC
Frame: Powder-Coated Metal
Filter Pump: 1,500 Gallon
Assembly Time: 60 Minutes
Pros:
Large capacity for family fun
Puncture-resistant, durable material
Easy, tool-free assembly
Includes essential accessories
Stylish design complements backyard décor
Cons:
Larger footprint requires ample space
Setup may require more than one person
User’s Review: "Not too big, not too small. It’s perfect! We had a bigger pool and moved so we no longer had it. Though we would give this one a shot until we can get a big one set up but we’ve loved this one! We purchased a bigger pump for it and water has stayed clear for months! Has been hassle free!! Which we love. Our 11 year old has had so much fun in it with her friends and our family!”
Why our experts think it's worth buying: Although it's a significant investment, this pool is highly recommended for its ease of assembly—just ensure a level surface. It comes with numerous valuable accessories and is worth the splurge.
Factors to consider when narrowing down the best above ground pools
Size and Shape: Choose a size and shape that fits your backyard space and suits your family's needs. Common shapes include round, oval, and rectangular, each with different dimensions to accommodate various spaces.
Material and Durability: Look for pools made from high-quality materials like steel, aluminum, or resin. These materials ensure durability and resistance to weather conditions, ensuring your pool lasts for years.
Ease of Installation: Some pools are easier to install than others. Consider whether you want a pool that requires professional installation or a DIY-friendly option. Easy-to-install pools can save you time and money.
Maintenance Requirements: Pools with simple maintenance needs are ideal for busy families. Look for features like built-in filtration systems or easy-to-clean liners to keep upkeep manageable.
Safety Features: Ensure the pool has safety features such as sturdy ladders, secure covers, and non-slip surfaces to protect your family, especially young children and pets.
Warranty and Support: A good warranty can provide peace of mind. Check what is covered and for how long, and ensure the brand offers reliable customer support for any issues that may arise.
How we shortlisted them for you
Performance Evaluation: Each pool was assessed for performance factors such as durability, ease of installation, and maintenance requirements. We prioritised pools that excelled in these areas to ensure long-term satisfaction.
Comparative Analysis: We compared different models across various brands, assessing their strengths and weaknesses to help you understand which pool is the best fit for your needs.
Customer Feedback: We considered real user feedback to gauge satisfaction and common issues, ensuring our recommendations reflect the actual experiences of pool owners.
Brand Reputation: We focused on well-known and trusted brands with positive reputations for quality and customer support, such as Intex and Bestway.
Value for Money: We evaluated pools based on their features relative to their cost, ensuring you get the best value without compromising on quality.
Maintenance and Safety: Pools were selected based on ease of maintenance and built-in safety features, making sure they offer convenience and peace of mind.
How to care and maintain above ground water pools for optimal performance
Check for visible leaks around the pool
Ensure the pool is on level ground
Verify the filter pump is properly connected
Clean or replace the filter cartridge
Inspect for any holes or punctures in the liner
Confirm that all hoses and fittings are tightly secured
Test the water chemistry and adjust pH levels
Examine the ladder for stability and proper assembly
Ensure the pool cover is properly fitted and secured
Regularly remove debris from the pool surface
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How do I choose the right size above ground pool for my yard?
Consider the available space in your yard and the number of people who will use the pool. Measure your outdoor area and select a pool size that fits comfortably while allowing space for surrounding equipment and safety.
How often should I change the water in my above ground pool?
It's recommended to partially change the water every 1-2 months to maintain water quality and prevent buildup of contaminants. A complete water change is usually necessary every 1-3 years, depending on usage and maintenance.
What is the best way to clean an above ground pool?
Use a pool skimmer to remove debris from the surface and vacuum the pool floor regularly. Additionally, brush the walls and use a pool cleaner to ensure thorough cleaning and prevent algae growth.
How long does an above ground pool typically last?
With proper maintenance and care, an above ground pool can last between 7 to 15 years. The lifespan depends on the quality of materials, weather conditions, and how well the pool is maintained.
How to winterize my above ground pool?
To winterize your pool, clean it thoroughly, balance the water chemistry, lower the water level, and add winterizing chemicals. Cover the pool with a winter cover and ensure that all equipment is properly stored or protected.
In Conclusion
If you're thinking about adding an above ground pool to your backyard, it's a great choice for creating endless summer fun and relaxation. These pools are not only affordable and easier to set up than in-ground options but also offer a perfect way to cool off and entertain family and friends. Our list of recommendations includes top picks that combine reliability, durability, and ease of use, so you can feel confident in your choice. By considering our suggestions, you’ll find a pool that fits your needs and makes your summer days that much better.
