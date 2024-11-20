The Best 55-Inch TVs Under 50,000: Affordable Options for Stunning Viewing

The Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L offers exceptional picture quality with 4K resolution, powered by the X1 4K Processor. With Google TV, voice search, and built-in streaming apps, it brings a seamless viewing experience. The TV’s modern design and smart features make it a perfect addition to any home entertainment setup.

Key Features

Display Type : LED

Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Smart Features : Google TV, Chromecast, Voice Search, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Sound : 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, Clear Phase

Connectivity : 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Ethernet

Additional Features: Apple Airplay, Alexa, Gesture Control, Variable Refresh Rate, Auto Low Latency Mode

Pros

Excellent picture quality

Wide viewing angle

Easy to use Google TV interface

Supports multiple voice assistants

Good connectivity options

Cons

Sound output could be better

Not ideal for fast-action gaming

Why It's Great for You

This Sony Bravia model offers premium 4K picture quality, smart features, and easy streaming integration at a competitive price. It’s perfect for those who want a feature-packed TV that delivers great performance without breaking the bank.