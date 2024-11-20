The Best 55-Inch TVs Under 50,000: Affordable Options for Stunning Viewing

55-inch TVs have become a popular choice for home entertainment setups in India, offering the perfect balance between screen size and viewing comfort. With the rise in demand, more brands are introducing larger screens at competitive prices, making it easier to enjoy an immersive cinematic experience without breaking the bank.
However, finding a high-quality 55-inch TV under 50,000 can be challenging, as consumers often have to strike a balance between price and essential features like display quality, smart capabilities, and sound performance.
In this guide, we’ve compiled a list of the best 55-inch TVs under 50,000, ensuring that you get the most value for your money while enjoying a stunning viewing experience.
Factors to Consider Before Buying a 55-Inch TV Under 50,000
Display Type: Choose between LED, QLED, and OLED displays based on your budget and viewing preferences. LED offers great value, while QLED and OLED provide superior picture quality with better color accuracy and contrast.
Resolution: Look for at least 4K resolution for crisp, detailed images. A 4K TV ensures sharper visuals, especially on larger screens, and is future-proof for streaming and gaming.
Smart Features: Ensure the TV comes with a smart platform like Android TV, offering access to streaming services and voice assistants. This allows you to easily stream your favorite shows, movies, and apps.
Refresh Rate: A higher refresh rate (60Hz or 120Hz) ensures smoother motion during fast action scenes or sports. This is particularly important if you plan to use the TV for gaming or sports viewing.
Sound Quality: Check for decent built-in audio or plan for external sound solutions like a soundbar. Many budget TVs may have basic audio, so a soundbar can improve the overall experience.
Connectivity Options: Ensure the TV offers multiple HDMI and USB ports for connecting external devices like gaming consoles, sound systems, or streaming boxes. This makes your setup more flexible and future-ready.
Brand and Warranty: Opt for trusted brands with reliable after-sales service and warranty. A strong warranty can provide peace of mind, especially when making a significant purchase.
Here's a comprehensive list of the best 55 inch TVs in India
The Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L offers exceptional picture quality with 4K resolution, powered by the X1 4K Processor. With Google TV, voice search, and built-in streaming apps, it brings a seamless viewing experience. The TV’s modern design and smart features make it a perfect addition to any home entertainment setup.
Key Features
Display Type: LED
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Smart Features: Google TV, Chromecast, Voice Search, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, Clear Phase
Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Ethernet
Additional Features: Apple Airplay, Alexa, Gesture Control, Variable Refresh Rate, Auto Low Latency Mode
Pros
Excellent picture quality
Wide viewing angle
Easy to use Google TV interface
Supports multiple voice assistants
Good connectivity options
Cons
Sound output could be better
Not ideal for fast-action gaming
Why It's Great for You
This Sony Bravia model offers premium 4K picture quality, smart features, and easy streaming integration at a competitive price. It’s perfect for those who want a feature-packed TV that delivers great performance without breaking the bank.
The LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC offers a stunning 4K display and powerful AI-driven features. With its WebOS platform, seamless OTT app support, and game optimization, it provides a comprehensive smart TV experience for all kinds of entertainment.
Key Features
Display Type: LED
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
Smart Features: WebOS 23, AI ThinQ, Game Optimizer, Apple Airplay 2, and unlimited OTT apps
Sound: 20 Watts Output, Virtual Surround 5.1, AI Sound, Bluetooth Surround Ready
Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi
Additional Features: HDR 10, Filmmaker Mode, 4K Upscaling, AI Acoustic Tuning
Pros
Impressive picture quality
AI-driven sound optimization
Great gaming features like Game Optimizer and ALLM
Seamless integration with OTT apps and voice assistants
Easy-to-navigate interface
Cons
May require additional speakers for better clarity
Limited storage for apps and games
Why It's Great for You
This LG TV delivers a solid combination of 4K visuals, smart features, and gaming optimizations, making it an excellent choice for those looking for an affordable, feature-packed TV.
The Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL offers impressive 4K resolution with advanced picture processing technologies like the Crystal Processor 4K. Packed with smart features and solid connectivity options, this TV is a great choice for a vibrant and immersive viewing experience.
Key Features
Display Type: UHD
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Smart Features: Bixby, Web Browser, SmartThings Hub, Apple AirPlay
Sound: 20W Output, 2CH, Q-Symphony speakers
Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, Ethernet
Additional Features: Crystal Processor 4K, HDR Support, UHD Dimming, Motion Xcelerator, 4K Upscaling
Pros
Excellent 4K picture
Smooth motion
Vibrant contrast
Easy smart features
Good connectivity options
Cons
Rrefresh rate may not be ideal for fast-paced action
Few number of USB ports
Why It's Great for You
This Samsung model combines vibrant 4K visuals with smart home integration, making it perfect for users looking for an easy-to-use, feature-rich TV at an affordable price.
The TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) M550MP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55M550MP comes with premium QLED technology and a powerful 2.1 channel speaker system with a bass woofer. With Google TV, Dolby Atmos, and support for popular apps, it’s a strong contender for a truly immersive viewing experience.
Key Features
Display Type: QLED with 10-bit Panel
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Smart Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast, MEMC, Auto Low Latency Mode for VRR
Sound: 49W Output, 2.1 Channel with Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos
Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports (eARC), 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
Additional Features: HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Full Array Local Dimming, 1 Billion Colors
Pros
Outstanding picture quality with QLED
Powerful audio capacity
Smooth motion and graphics
Extensive smart features
Vibrant colors and local dimming be helps with the contrast
Cons
60Hz refresh rate may not be ideal for high-speed action
Limited sound customization options
Some may prefer higher refresh rates for gaming
Why It's Great for You
With its stunning QLED display, vibrant colors, and powerful sound, the TOSHIBA 55M550MP delivers an immersive viewing experience. It's perfect for those seeking a high-quality smart TV with advanced features at a competitive price.
The Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L55M8-A2IN offers impressive 4K Dolby Vision and HDR 10 for high-quality visuals. Equipped with Google TV and built-in Chromecast, it provides a seamless smart TV experience, supported by strong sound and smart features like Google Assistant.
Key Features
Display Type: LED, 4K Dolby Vision
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Smart Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast, MEMC Engine, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)
Sound: 30W Output, Dolby Audio, DTS-X, DTS Virtual: X
Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0
Additional Features: Wide Color Gamut (DCI-P3 94%), eARC, HDR10, HLG
Pros
Good picture grade
Powerful sound quality
Comprehensive app support with Google TV
Easy Voice control via Google Assistant
Cons
Display could be better
Installation can be costly
Why It's Great for You
With 4K Dolby Vision, HDR10, and vibrant color support, the Xiaomi L55M8-A2IN delivers an immersive experience perfect for streaming and content viewing. It's ideal for budget-conscious buyers looking for high-quality visuals and a smart TV experience with all the essential features.
The TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B delivers impressive 4K picture quality and a sleek, bezel-less design. With Google TV, multiple eye care features, and a solid 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM setup, it's designed for smooth performance and a great viewing experience.
Key Features
Display Type: 4K UHD LED with HDR 10, Dynamic Color Enhancement
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Smart Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, Web Browser, Screen Mirroring
Sound: 24W Output with Dolby Audio MS12Y
Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet
Additional Features: 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 64-bit Quad Core Processor, Multiple Eye Care
Pros
Bezel-less design offers a modern aesthetic
Google TV with excellent app suppor
Dynamic Color Enhancement for vibrant visuals
Smooth performance
Better viewing experience
Cons
Limited USB ports
Might be a little slow
Why It's Great for You
The TCL 55V6B offers a sleek, modern design with stunning 4K visuals, making it perfect for those who want a high-quality display and smooth smart TV functionality. It’s an excellent choice for everyday streaming, casual gaming, and enjoying cinematic content with vibrant colors.
The Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV 55E68N provides a rich and immersive viewing experience with advanced features such as Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a high 120Hz refresh rate. Its QLED display technology provides stunning visuals, while smart features like Google TV and voice control add convenience.
Key Features
Display Type: QLED with HDR10+
Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Smart Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, Voice Control
Sound: 24W Output with Dolby Atmos
Connectivity: 3 HDMI (eARC), 2 USB, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Extra Features: 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, Game Mode
Pros
Great picture quality with Dolby Vision and HDR10+
Smooth performance with 120Hz refresh rate
Voice control and Google Assistant
Wide viewing angles (178°)
Cons
24W sound might need extra speakers for better audio
Not ideal for hardcore gamers looking for advanced gaming features
Why It's Great for You
With features like Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a 120Hz refresh rate, this TV delivers a cinematic experience. Plus, its voice control and smart features ensure effortless operation, making it a great choice for those who want a high-performance TV with smart convenience.
How to troubleshoot common issues in a TV
Ensure the TV is plugged into a working power outlet and the power cable is securely connected.
Turn off the TV, unplug it for 30 seconds, and then plug it back in and turn it on.
Make sure the remote has fresh batteries, and try using it from different angles or distance.
Verify that the correct input/source is selected for your device (HDMI, TV, etc.).
Ensure all cables (HDMI, AV, power, etc.) are securely plugged into the TV and other devices.
If the picture is blurry or too dark, adjust the brightness, contrast, or reset picture settings to default.
If there's no sound, check if the mute button is on or adjust the volume level. Ensure the sound output is set correctly (TV speakers or external audio).
If there’s no signal, check that external devices (like a cable box or streaming device) are powered on and correctly connected.
Go to the settings menu and check if there are any available software or firmware updates.
If the TV is unresponsive, reset it to factory settings from the settings menu.
Ensure the TV is connected to the internet, and restart the router if needed.
Make sure there are no objects blocking the TV's signal receivers or remote control sensor.
Remove any devices causing interference, like microwaves or cordless phones, close to the TV.
Refer to the TV's user manual for model-specific troubleshooting tips.
If issues persist, reach out to the TV manufacturer’s customer service for assistance or repair.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How do I fix a blurry or distorted picture on my TV?
Adjust the TV’s picture settings such as brightness, contrast, and sharpness. You can also try resetting the picture settings to default or check the input resolution to match the TV’s capabilities.
Why does my TV keep losing the signal?
Check if all cables, such as HDMI or AV, are securely connected. Ensure that the external device is powered on and properly connected to the correct input. If the issue persists, try restarting the device and TV.
My TV keeps freezing or not responding, what can I do?
First, restart the TV and check for any software updates. If the issue persists, perform a factory reset from the settings menu, but be aware this will erase your settings and preferences.
How do I update my TV's software or firmware?
Go to the TV's settings menu and check for software or firmware updates. If an update is available, follow the on-screen instructions to install it.
In Conclusion
A good 55-inch TV under 50,000 ensures great features like 4K resolution, smart apps, and clear sound. You can pick the one that suits your needs, whether it’s for gaming, watching movies, or streaming. Pay attention to picture quality, smart features, and connectivity. Check out our recommendations to find the best TV for you!
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change