The Best 4K TVs in India (2024)

We have curated this list of the best 4K TVs in India, considering the growing availability of streaming content in 4K. These televisions offer native 4K resolution, ensuring that you experience content exactly as intended, without any upscaling.

March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
Finding the best 4K tv amidst the vast array of options available in India can be a daunting task. Yet, with the rise of streaming services offering content in stunning 4K resolution, owning a high-quality 4K TV is no longer just a luxury but a necessity. At the forefront of the home entertainment revolution, these TVs provide an unparalleled viewing experience, delivering crisp details, vibrant colours, and immersive visuals like never before.

In recognition of this, we've meticulously curated a comprehensive list of the finest 4K TVs in India. Whether you're a cinephile seeking cinematic brilliance in your living room or a casual viewer looking to upgrade your entertainment setup, our curated list ensures there's something for everyone.

We understand that each individual has unique preferences and requirements, which is why our list includes a variety of models spanning different price points and specifications.

With our curated guide, navigating the range of 4K TVs becomes effortless, allowing you to make an informed decision and enhance your home entertainment experience to new heights.

Things to consider before purchasing a 4K Tv in India

  • Screen Size: Consider the size of the TV and the viewing distance in your room. A larger screen size is ideal for a more immersive experience, but you also need to ensure it fits well in your space.

  • Resolution and Picture Quality: Look for a TV with native 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels) for the best picture quality. Consider additional features like High Dynamic Range (HDR) for enhanced contrast and colours.

  • Smart Features: Check if the TV has smart features like built-in streaming apps, voice control, and connectivity options. Smart TVs offer convenience and access to a variety of content.

  • Refresh Rate: A higher refresh rate (typically 120Hz or higher) provides smoother motion for sports and action-packed scenes. However, this may not be a significant factor for everyone.

  • Sound Quality: While many 4K TVs have decent sound, consider if you need a separate sound system or soundbar for a better audio experience.

  • Connectivity: Ensure the TV has enough HDMI ports, USB ports, and other connectivity options for your devices, such as gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, and sound systems.

How we chose them for you 

  • Quality Assurance: We ensured that each TV on our list meets high standards of quality, durability, and performance, backed by reliable after-sales support and warranty coverage.

  • Evaluation of Features: Our team evaluated a wide range of features, including resolution, screen size, smart capabilities, refresh rate, and sound quality, to ensure each TV meets your entertainment needs.

  • Comparison of Specifications: We compared specifications such as display technology, HDR support, processor, and connectivity options to identify the most promising models in each category.

  • Consideration of User Feedback: We took into account user reviews and feedback to understand real-world experiences and address any common concerns or issues.

  • Value Proposition: We assessed the overall value proposition of each TV, weighing the features against the price to determine the best options for different budget ranges.

Below is a list of Best 4K tvs in India for 2024 along with their price 

  1. Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV

Enhance your home entertainment with the Vu 139 cm (55 inches) GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV. Featuring a vibrant 4K Ultra HD display, Dolby Atmos sound, and built-in subwoofer, this TV delivers immersive cinematic experiences. Powered by Google TV, it offers seamless access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. With its AI PQ Engine and ambient light sensor, enjoy optimised picture quality in any environment. Plus, the hands-free mic and advanced cricket mode enhance your viewing experience further.

Specifications:

  • Price: 37,999 (MRP 65,000 42% Off)

  • Brand: Vu

  • Screen Size: 55 Inches

  • Display Technology: LED

  • Resolution: 4K

  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

  • Connectivity: HDMI, USB, WiFi, Bluetooth

  • Sound: 104 Watt DJ Sound, Dolby Atmos

  • Smart Features: Google TV, Chromecast Built-In

  • Panel Technology: GloLED

  • Processor: Vu Glo AI

  • Warranty: 1 year

Pros

Cons

Picture and sound quality is excellent 

Apps may take longer to load

Seamless streaming integration

Sharpness and contrast could be better 

Build quality feels solid

Response time is impressive 

Easy to connect various devices

Hands-free voice control

User’s Review: The TV is too good whether we talk about display quality colours and speakers. 50 inch TVs are usually high priced but this comes at a very good price. Speakers quality is also top notch. Software is the main thing which is very fluid to use and no lags whatsoever. Overall recommend this over any other TV at this specific price

Why it's worth buying: With a remarkable 74% of customers awarding it 5 stars on Amazon proves its worth through outstanding performance and customer satisfaction.

2. Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

Experience unparalleled home entertainment with the Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV. Featuring stunning 4K Dolby Vision and HDR 10, it delivers breathtaking clarity and realism. You can enjoy lifelike colours and contrast with Dolby Vision and HLG. The MEMC Engine ensures smooth visuals, while Dolby Audio and DTS-X technology provide immersive sound. With Google TV integration and Patchwall+, access a wide range of content effortlessly. Plus, the premium metal bezel-less design adds a touch of elegance to your living space.

Specifications:

  • Price: 25,999 (MRP 42,999 40% Off)

  Screen Size: 43 inches 

  • Screen Size: 43 inches

  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

  • Display Technology: LED

  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

  • Sound Output: 30 Watts

  • Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

  • Supported Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube

  • Operating System: Google TV

  • Dimensions: 24.1D x 95.7W x 61.2H Centimetres

Pros

Cons

Sleek metal bezel-less design

Userinterface can be laggy at times 

Wide colour gamut for vibrant colours

Connectivity options are limited

Build quality is sturdy

Top-notch viewing experience

Stunning visuals and immersive experience

Seamless integration

User’s Review: First, I was afraid after ordering the TV because before ordering I had not read the reviews but after the delivery I am very happy about the TV because it has very good quality and the sound system is also very good. All over I am fully satisfied and I will suggest you to buy it

Why it's worth buying: Its popularity is evident, with over 22,000+ satisfied customers giving it a solid 4.2-star rating on Amazon last month.

3. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Transform your entertainment experience with the Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV. Powered by the X1 processor, it delivers stunning 4K visuals with vibrant colours and reduced noise. With Motionflow XR 100, enjoy smooth visuals even in fast-moving sequences. Access over 700,000 movies and TV shows effortlessly with Google Assistant. Dolby Audio ensures immersive sound, while Chromecast allows seamless casting from your mobile device. Plus, X-Protection Pro provides enhanced durability and safety features.

Specifications:

  • Price: 37,999 (MRP 69,900 46% Off)

  • Brand: Sony

  • Screen Size: 43 Inches

  • Internet Services: Google TV, Netflix, Prime Video

  • Display Technology: LED

  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

  • Sound Output: 20 Watts

  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI

Pros

Cons

Superior picture quality

Lags may occur occasionally 

Smooth motion handling

Extensive entertainment options

Easy connectivity with smart devices

Sleek and stylish design

Immersive sound experience

User’s Review: Really awesome video and audio quality. Compared to other brands it's a little expensive but worth the money. Already had a 43 inch tv in my home so I decided to purchase a 55 inch for my mother and father. They are very happy. 

Why it's worth buying: With 4.7 stars on Amazon and its exceptional performance and features make it an Amazon Choice product, offering unmatched value and satisfaction.

4. iFFALCON 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Immerse yourself in stunning visuals with the iFFALCON 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV. Experience exceptional HDR with vivid brightness, shadow definition, and vibrant colors. The Dynamic Color Enhancement technology enriches low-colored images, bringing them to life. Dolby Audio provides powerful, immersive sound. Navigate effortlessly with Google TV, accessing thousands of apps and content. The bezel-less design offers a wide viewing area, enhancing your visual experience.

Specifications:

  • Price: 25,999 (MRP 73,990 65% Off)

  • Brand: iFFALCON 

  • Screen Size: 55 Inches

  Screen Size: 55 Inches

  • Display Technology: LED

  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI

  • Sound Output: 24 Watts

  • Smart Features: 4K Google TV

Pros

Cons

Superior picture quality

Lags may occur occasionally 

Smooth motion handling

Extensive entertainment options

Easy connectivity with smart devices

Sleek and stylish design

Immersive sound experience

User’s Review: It's a fabulous product at this price 27000 for 58 inch smart tv with voice control remote and 3 years extended warranty just for 1000 rupees extra...if you see other brand you have to pay almost double for similar product for sure...I fully recommend this brand go for it picture quality is also fantastic and easy to use...

Why it's worth buying: With over 4000 ratings on Amazon and an "Amazon's Choice" label, it's a trusted and highly rated choice for immersive home entertainment.

5. Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Upgrade your home entertainment with the Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. Dive into vibrant, lifelike visuals with PurColour technology and 4K upscaling. Enjoy seamless voice control with multiple Voice Assistants. The sleek design with thin bezels provides an immersive viewing experience. With IoT sensors for light and camera, solar cell remote, and SmartThings connectivity, it offers convenience and efficiency. Plus, experience cinematic sound with Q-Symphony and Adaptive Sound technology.

Specifications:

  • Price: 29,900 (MRP 54,900 45% Off)

  • Brand: Samsung 

  • Screen Size: 43"

  • Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

  • Refresh Rate: 50 Hz

  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

  • Sound Output: 20W

  • Display Technology: LED

  • Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube

  • Smart Features: Multi Voice Assistant, Web Browser

  • Dimensions: 5.9D x 96.4W x 55.8H cm

  • Warranty: 1 Year

Pros

Cons

Easy voice control

Basic remote control 

Sleek stylish design

Average refresh rate

Adaptive sound technology

IoT sensor provides optimal viewing experience 

Vibrant picture quality

Sound quality is up to mark 

User’s Review: Purchased this model again. Earlier I had purchased it in Oct-2023 for myself and now for my parents. I am extremely satisfied with the overall quality of Samsung TVs. Picture quality is very good, it is simple to set up and operate and comes at a reasonable price. Big fan of Samsung.

Why it's worth buying: With vibrant picture quality  and smart features  it's no surprise this TV has earned a commendable 4.2-star stars from over 11,000+ ratings making is a top choice. 

6. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

Redmi Smart TV X43 delivers an immersive XL visual experience with 4K HDR, Wide Colour Gamut, and Vivid Picture Engine. Enjoy crisp visuals with over 8 million pixels and dynamic colour reproduction. The XL audio experience offers powerful 30W speakers with Dolby Audio™ and DTS Virtual:X technology. Explore an intuitive content experience with PatchWall, providing access to 5000+ apps, smart recommendations, and universal search. Powered by a Quad-core processor and featuring HDMI 2.1 connectivity for flagship performance and seamless connectivity.

Specifications:

  • Price: 22,999 (MRP 42,999 47% Off)

  • Brand: Redmi 

  • Screen Size: 43 Inches

  • Brand: Redmi

  • Display Technology: LED

  • Resolution: 4K

  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

  • Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

  • Smart Features: Android TV 10, PatchWall 4

  • Model Name: Redmi Smart TV X43

Pros

Cons

User-friendly interface

Random app crashes 

Slim design elegant appearance

Devoid of Google Assistant

Responsive performance

Affordable price for premium features

Vivid visuals and immersive audio

Seamless connectivity

User’s Review: A decent smart tv in this price range. Both picture and sound quality is good. Comes with av jack, HDMI port, USB port, 3.5mm jack, ethernet port, bluetooth and wifi.

Why it's worth buying: With 500+ purchases last month on Amazon and being an Amazon Choice product, it's a trusted and popular option.

7. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

LG 43UR7500PSC Smart LED TV delivers stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution, enhancing your viewing experience with its α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6. Enjoy AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping, and a cinema-like experience at home with Filmmaker Mode. The TV's AI Sound Pro creates virtual surround sound, while features like Game Optimizer, Sports Alert, and Quick Card offer a personalised and immersive entertainment experience. It also supports a wide range of OTT apps and comes with WebOS Smart TV for seamless connectivity and access to content.

Specifications:

  • Price: 29,990 (MRP 49,990 40% Off)

  • Brand: LG

  • Screen Size: 43 Inches

  • Display Technology: LED

  • Resolution: 4K

  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

  • Sound Output: 20 Watts

  • Smart TV Features: WebOS, AI ThinQ, Game Optimizer

  • Processor: α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

  • Storage: 8 GB

Pros

Cons

Immersive viewing experience

Remote is difficult to navigate 

Crisp clear audio output

Screencast tends to lag 

Wide range of connectivity options

User-friendly smart features

Advanced AI processor

Dynamic content support

User’s Review: Overall experience is good , sound is loud, apt and clear - surround sound is lacking quality but rest of the features are great ,tv picture quality is awesome. Definitely best purchase for picture quality. Hope apps from the store optimise better with updates.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its immersive viewing experience and advanced AI technology. Rated 4.3 stars on Amazon for its exceptional performance and features.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are all 4K TVs Smart TVs?

  • No, not all 4K TVs are Smart TVs. While many 4K TVs come with smart features, it's essential to check the specifications before purchasing.

Do I need a special HDMI cable for 4K?

  • Yes, it's recommended to use a high-speed HDMI cable with Ethernet to ensure optimal performance and compatibility with 4K content.

Can I watch regular HD content on a 4K TV?

  • Yes, you can watch regular HD content on a 4K TV. Most 4K TVs feature upscaling technology that enhances the quality of lower-resolution content.

Do I need a 4K Blu-ray player for 4K content?

  • Yes, to experience true 4K resolution, you'll need a 4K Blu-ray player along with compatible 4K Blu-ray discs or streaming services.

Are 4K TVs compatible with gaming consoles?

  • Yes, most modern gaming consoles support 4K resolution, making them compatible with 4K TVs for an immersive gaming experience.

How much internet speed do I need for streaming 4K content?

  • To stream 4K content smoothly, it's recommended to have a stable internet connection with speeds of at least 25 Mbps or higher.

Wrapping up 

4K TVs offer an exceptional visual experience with stunning clarity and vibrant colours, bringing your entertainment to life. With a wide range of supported internet services and smart features, they provide endless options for streaming and accessing content. 

Our recommended models boast impressive specifications, including high-resolution displays, advanced processors, and immersive audio technologies, making them an excellent choice for upgrading your home entertainment setup. Take your viewing experience to the next level with one of our top picks and enjoy the ultimate in picture quality and smart functionality.

