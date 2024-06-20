The 8 Best Curling Irons and Wands for 2024 | Experts Approved

Our Top Picks
Complete Long for Straight to Wavy Hair is the best hair curling iron with1300 watts of power, intelligent heat control and versatile attachments for styling, including barrels and brushes for mermaid waves and curly blowouts.
is equipped with NanoIonic MX and Bio Ionic Moisturizing Heat® Technology, it hydrates and conditions hair while providing long-lasting curls and waves with reduced frizz, thanks to its 430°F adjustable heat setting.
offers three ceramic barrels, an ion generator to minimise static and frizz, ensuring smooth, shiny results without heat damage.
features a titanium 1-inch barrel delivering high heat up to 400°F for frizz-free curls and waves at an affordable price.
Sure, there are numerous ways to curl your hair, from using a , with a , to that don’t require high temperatures. Each method has its benefits, but not all curling irons are created equal.
The choice of a best curling iron or wand largely depends on your hair type, texture, and the style you wish to achieve. Whether you have fine, thick, or curly hair, the right tool can make all the difference.
With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to decide which curling iron or wand will work best for you. Do you need a ceramic curling iron for smooth curls, or perhaps a tourmaline curling wand for frizz-free waves? Are you looking for a budget-friendly curling iron under $50 or something professional-grade?
To help you navigate through this dilemma, we have compiled a list of the best curling irons and wands available. Our selections include top curling irons and wands reviewed for their performance, durability, and user satisfaction.
Beit if you’re a beginner or a pro, our guide on the will ensure you find the perfect match to achieve those soft curls, beachy waves, or voluminous styles you’ve been dreaming of so without any delay dive in and explore our recommendations to transform your hair styling routine!
Curling iron vs curling wand: Which is better?
When deciding between a curling iron vs curling wand, consider your hair type and desired style. Curling irons offer consistent heat and are ideal for tight curls, while curling wands are great for effortless, beachy waves. For beginners, a curling iron might be easier to use, but if you seek versatile, natural-looking curls, a curling wand could be your best bet.
How to choose the best curling iron for your hair type
Understand Your Hair Type: Knowing whether you have fine, medium, or thick hair will help you choose the right curling iron. Fine hair may require lower heat settings, while thick hair might need a higher temperature to hold curls.
Select the Right Barrel Size: The barrel size determines the curl type: smaller barrels create tight curls, while larger barrels produce loose waves. For versatile styling, consider a set with different barrel sizes.
Consider Heat Settings: Adjustable heat settings are crucial to avoid heat damage. Opt for a curling iron with a range of temperatures to customise heat levels according to your hair’s thickness and texture.
Choose the Right Material: Ceramic, titanium, and tourmaline are common materials. Ceramic is gentle on the hair, titanium heats up quickly for long-lasting curls, and tourmaline reduces frizz for a smooth finish.
Look for Advanced Features: Features like automatic shut-off, digital displays, and swivel cords enhance convenience and safety. Consider whether you need a curling iron with a cooling tip for easy handling.
Evaluate the Design and Comfort: A comfortable grip and lightweight design make styling easier. Check for features like an ergonomic handle and swivel cord to reduce strain during use.
Think About Your Styling Needs: Decide if you need a curling iron for everyday use or special occasions. Features like multiple heat settings and interchangeable barrels can enhance your styling versatility.
How we chose them for you
Performance Evaluation: We assessed performance based on critical factors such as heat consistency, barrel material, and ease of use. Key features like adjustable heat settings, fast heating, and durability were heavily weighted.
Comparison Analysis: We conducted a thorough comparison of features, pros, and cons for each curling iron. This analysis helped us highlight the unique strengths and weaknesses of each model, making it easier for you to choose.
User Reviews and Ratings: We analysed thousands of user reviews and ratings across various platforms. This helped us gauge real-world performance, reliability, and customer satisfaction, ensuring we recommended only the most trusted products.
Brand Reputation: We focused on well-established brands known for their quality and innovation in hair styling tools. Brands like BaByliss, Conair, and T3 were prioritised for their proven track record and customer trust.
Budget Assessment: We considered a range of price points to cater to different budgets. Our list includes both affordable options and premium models, ensuring there’s something for everyone without compromising on quality.
Below is a comprehensive review of these best curling irons
The Dyson Airwrap Complete Long for Straight to Wavy Hair is the best hair styling tool that curls, shapes, smooths, and hides flyaways without extreme heat damage. It features re-engineered attachments, including barrels and brushes, that utilize enhanced Coanda airflow for effective styling. The intelligent heat control measures airflow temperature over 40 times a second, preventing heat damage while drying and styling. With multiple attachments designed for different hair types and styles, this tool is perfect for creating mermaid waves, curly blowouts, and retro blowouts. Its three precise airflow speeds and heat settings ensure a customised styling experience.
Specifications:
Price: $599
Brand: Dyson
Material: Aluminium
Wattage: 1300 watts
Airflow Speed: Three settings
Heat Control: Intelligent measurement
Cold Shot: Instant cool air
Filter: Static reduction
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Prevents extreme heat damage effectively
|
Expensive compared to other stylers
|
Creates various styles effortlessly
|
Takes practise to use effectively
|
Smooths hair with reduced frizz
|
Easy to switch attachments
|
Versatile for multiple hair types
|
Simple to use and maintain
User’s Reviews: "I got this for my wife for Christmas and it was a surprise hit. It was something she wouldn't spend her own money on but she secretly wanted it. I went ahead and splurged while it was on sale and she was beyond blown away (no pun intended). She uses it everyday and her hair always looks amazing when she does. It amazes me that with the different accessories she is able to both blow it straight and also blow curls into it. When done it always has that "styled" look. She says it makes her morning routine easier and faster. I say it makes her hair look dang good. Either way it's a win in my book.”
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, this product offers versatile styling options without extreme heat damage.
The T3 Switch Kit Professional Ionic Interchangeable Curling Iron features three ceramic barrels—1" wand, 1.25” clip, and 1.5” clip—allowing for versatile styling from beachy waves to full-bodied curls. With nine adjustable heat settings and T3 Rapid HeatIQ technology, it ensures precise heat for long-lasting results. The ion generator reduces frizz and enhances shine, while the CeraGloss ceramic barrel provides smooth, shiny curls. Its Twist & Switch design allows easy barrel interchangeability. Ideal for creating various hairstyles, this curling iron kit is perfect for all hair types, delivering professional results with each use.
Specifications:
Price: $224
Brand: T3
Barrel Sizes: 1", 1.25”, 1.5”
Heat Settings: 9 levels
Technology: Rapid HeatIQ
Material: Ceramic
Design: Interchangeable
Finish: White/Rose Gold
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Reduces frizz effectively
|
Higher price range
|
Heats up quickly and evenly
|
Not ideal for beginners
|
Easy to switch barrels
|
Smooth shiny results
|
User-friendly and intuitive design
User’s Reviews: "Who doesn’t love the way T3 Micro products look. So pretty! But I love the way it feels on my hair when I use it. My hair glides right off and is left so shiny. I have long and thick hair and the long barrel fits my hair perfectly. I do wish the temperature setting was on the iron instead of trying to remember which each dot was.”
Why it's worth buying: With 4.2-star ratings on Amazon and being an Amazon's Choice product, the T3 Switch Kit delivers reliable performance and advanced technology, making it a top choice for achieving salon-quality curls effortlessly.”
The Shark HD430 FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System is a versatile tool combining a powerful hair dryer and multi-styler with attachments including auto-wrap curlers, a paddle brush, and an oval brush. It features 1300 watts of power and a lightweight design for fast drying and styling without heat damage, maintaining consistent temperatures 1,000x per second. This system allows you to curl, volumize, smooth, and dry all hair types with ease. The rotating nozzle and adjustable heat and airflow settings provide customizable styling options. Auto-wrap curlers use Coanda Technology to wrap hair automatically, creating effortless curls.
Specifications:
Price: $226
Brand: Shark
Wattage: 1300 watts
Heat Settings: 4 temperatures
Airflow Settings: 3 settings
Attachments: Auto-wrap curlers
Technology: Coanda Effect
Material: Plastic, Metal
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Fast drying without heat damage
|
High pitched noise at times
|
Lightweight and easy to handle
|
May make hair strands rough
|
Auto-wrap curlers simplify curling process
|
Smooths and volumizes effectively
|
Easy transition from dryer to styler
User’s Reviews: "This is the best thing I could get for my hair! I had the Revlon brush and this is waaay better and gentle with my hair. It isn’t heavy, very easy to handle, has amazing power and the attachments are the best. You can blow dry, brush and do waves with them. It helps a lot with the frizz. If you’re thinking of getting it. What are you waiting for?”
Why it's worth buying: This versatile and powerful hair dryer and multi-styler boasts a 4.3-star rating from over 3,000 reviewers on Amazon, indicating high user satisfaction.
The infinitipro by CONAIR Rose Gold Titanium Curling Iron boasts a 1-inch titanium barrel that reduces frizz and adds shine, delivering polished, silky smooth curls. With 30 heat settings, it caters to all hair types, providing up to 400°F. The advanced ceramic heat technology ensures even, high heat without hot spots, minimising damage. This curling iron heats up in 30 seconds and includes a cool tip for safety, auto shutoff, and a 5-foot professional swivel cord for ease of use. Perfect for creating classic curls on short, medium, and long hair, it offers versatile, defined styling with lasting results.
Specifications:
Price: $22
Brand: CONAIR
Barrel Material: Titanium
Heat Settings: 30
Max Temperature: 400°F
Heat-up Time: 30 seconds
Cord Length: 5 feet
Safety Feature: Auto-off
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Consistent temperature ensures even curls
|
Might be too hot for fine hair
|
Smooth glide provides polished results
|
Slightly heavy for prolonged use
|
Adds shine and reduces frizz
|
Provides long lasting curls
|
Easy to use with cool tip
User’s Reviews: "After burning myself one too many times with my last curling iron, I got serious about replacing it. I learned a lot, the hard way. This one has several must-have features: a cool touch tip, auto shut off, adjustable temperature range and long rotating cord. Plus my hair looks shiny and soft. It's a big barrel, and my hair isn't quite to my shoulders yet this gives me lasting beachy waves that look natural and are easy to achieve. I haven't had it long enough to know about lifespan, but at this price I won't cry if it breaks, unlike my Dyson hairdryer, which I love too.”
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.3-star rating and over 1,000+ purchases last month on Amazon, its reliability and effectiveness are well-proven.
The Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Digital Salon Hair Curling Iron comes with a 1-inch barrel, ideal for creating long-lasting, full curls and defined waves. With 26 heat settings, it offers customizable styling up to 455℉ and uses Pulse Technology for professional results. The digital display and memory recall, along with a 30-second heat-up time, ensure quick and easy styling. The ergonomic design and 9ft professional swivel cord provide comfortable handling and efficient use. Its foldaway safety stand and dual voltage make it easy to store and travel with. Designed for all hair types, this curling iron delivers smooth, shiny results every time.
Specifications
Price: $44.65
Brand: Hot Tools
Barrel Size: 1-Inch
Heat Settings: 26 Settings
Temperature Range: Up to 455℉
Technology: Pulse Technology
Cord Length: 9ft Swivel
Design: Ergonomic Handle
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Has a high digital temperature setting
|
Lacks auto-off feature for safety
|
Sleek and attractive design
|
Seems a little flimsy
|
Easy to operate and maintain
|
Long barrel makes it much easier to curl
User’s Reviews: "I really like this iron, especially for the price. It is sleek, gets up to 430 degrees in heat, and the digital screen is really excellent. It feels way more pricey than I spent to purchase it. The only thing to work around is the hinge, sometimes my hair (which is very long) gets caught in the hinge and is harder to release than some of my older curling irons. With practice and change in curling technique though, I don't think this will be an issue.”
Why it's worth buying: With 68% of users giving it a 5-star rating on Amazon, this curling iron's versatile heat settings and quick 30-second heat-up time make it a top choice for effortless, long-lasting curls.
The Beachwaver B1 Rotating Curling Iron in Midnight Rose is equipped with a 1-inch ceramic barrel, perfect for achieving professional-quality curls and waves. It features dual arrow buttons for easy left and right rotation, allowing for effortless automatic curling. The iron offers three heat settings (290°F, 350°F, 410°F) to accommodate all hair types. Its lightweight, 5.5-inch barrel ensures sleek, shiny results without any kinks, while the ergonomic handle and 8-foot swivel cord enhance user comfort. Additional features include a bevelled clamp, a 30-minute auto shut-off for safety, and dual voltage for global use, making this hair curler ideal for both travel and daily styling.
Specifications:
Price: $99
Brand: Beachwaver
Barrel Material: Ceramic
Barrel Size: 1 Inch
Heat Settings: 3 Ranges
Rotation Direction: Dual
Auto Shut-Off: 30 Minutes
Voltage Range: 100-240V
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Effortlessly creates defined curls
|
Curling clip curling could be better
|
Lightweight and ergonomic design
|
Wand top is very short
|
Long-lasting and salon-quality results
|
Quite simple and easy to use
|
Quick heat-up time
User’s Reviews: "I love how the beach waver curls it for you! There are good temperatures, but I only use the first temp. and I think it’s a good start for starters. I got it half off so it was $50, and it was sooo worth the money! The speed of it too is not too fast or slow. Definitely go buy it!!”
Why it's worth buying: Its effortless, salon-quality curls and user-friendly design make it a must-have for all hair types.
The Bio Ionic Long Barrel Styler with an extended 2-inch barrel is designed specifically for creating contemporary loose curls and waves, ideal for long hair or styling the back sections of shorter haircuts. It utilises NanoIonic MX minerals and Bio Ionic Moisturizing Heat® Technology to lock in moisture and boost shine. Adjustable heat settings reach up to 430°F, with a PTC heater and far infrared heat ensuring uniform styling without causing damage. Convenient features include a cool touch grip, swivel cord for easy manoeuvrability, and a 1-hour automatic shut-off for safety. Crafted with a ceramic mineral complex, this curling iron maintains hair hydration, leaving it smooth, voluminous, and resilient for enduringly beautiful curls.
Specifications:
Price: $149
Brand: Bio Ionic
Barrel Size: 2 inches
Heat Settings: Adjustable up to 430°F
Technology: NanoIonic MX
Heater Type: PTC
Cord Length: 9 feet
Warranty: 1 year
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Creates modern curls effortlessly
|
High heat may not suit all hair types
|
Long barrel reaches all hair sections
|
Build quality could be better
|
Prevents any kind of hair damage
|
Comfortable due to the cool touch grip
|
Even heat distribution
User’s Reviews: "I don’t know what magic has been infused into this curling iron, but it is nothing short of amazing. The smoothness and quality of the curl is incredible. It heats up quickly, the swivel cord is a must-have, my hair never gets caught in the clamp, it feels good in my hand. Worth every penny.”
Why it's worth buying: Its 4.6-star rating on Amazon reflects its excellent performance, advanced NanoIonic technology, and user-friendly features.
The CHI Ceramic Curling Iron, with a 1-inch barrel, features Tourmaline Ceramic technology for even heat distribution, generating negative ions and far-infrared heat to minimize static and boost shine. Its adjustable temperature control and ergonomic design allow for creating a range of curls, from tight ringlets to loose beachy waves. The non-stick ceramic surface ensures effortless styling, while the automatic shut-off enhances safety. Suitable for all hair types, this curling iron leaves hair smooth, silky, and radiant, perfect for achieving long-lasting, luxurious curls and waves. Additionally, CHI products are cruelty-free, paraben-free, and sulfate-free.
Specifications:
Price: $38
Brand: CHI
Barrel Size: 1 inch
Technology: Tourmaline Ceramic
Temperature Range: Adjustable
Heat Distribution: Even
Cord Length: 9 feet
Safety Feature: Automatic Shut-Off
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Even heat distribution reduces frizz
|
No dual voltage capability
|
Quick heat-up time saves waiting
|
Accidently hits off at times
|
Long cord provides flexibility during styling
|
Non-stick surface prevents hair damage
|
Affordable price
User’s Reviews: "So far, I love everything about this curling iron. Much smoother (glides through my hair); for me the controls are easier and aren't in a position to be turned off inadvertently during use; and the curls are much quicker and more effective than with my older, non-ceramic steel curling iron. Very glad that I purchased this to replace my old curling iron.”
Why it's worth buying: With its advanced Tourmaline Ceramic technology and high customer satisfaction, this curling iron delivers smooth, shiny curls and waves, making it a highly recommended choice among users with 77% giving it a 5-star rating on Amazon.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What temperature should I set my curling iron to?
The temperature setting on your curling iron should be based on your hair type. Fine or damaged hair should use lower temperatures (up to 300°F), while thicker, coarser hair can handle higher temperatures (up to 400°F) for effective styling.
How do I prevent my hair from getting damaged by a curling iron?
To prevent damage, use a heat protectant spray before styling and avoid excessive heat. Opt for ceramic or tourmaline barrels that distribute heat evenly and use the lowest effective temperature setting for your hair type.
How do I properly use a curling iron?
Start by sectioning your hair and holding the curling iron with the barrel facing down. Wrap a small section of hair around the barrel, hold for a few seconds, then release to reveal the curl. Repeat this process for all sections.
How often should I replace my curling iron?
You should replace your curling iron if it shows signs of wear, such as damaged barrels, malfunctioning heat settings, or if it no longer heats evenly. Regular maintenance and inspection can extend its lifespan.
Can curling irons be used on wet hair?
No, curling irons should not be used on wet hair as the high heat can cause severe damage. Always ensure your hair is completely dry before using a curling iron to avoid burns and breakage.
In Conclusion
Investing in a quality curling iron can significantly enhance your hairstyling routine, offering versatility and ease for creating a variety of looks, from beachy waves to defined curls. Our carefully curated list of recommendations ensures you find a curling iron that suits your hair type and styling needs, providing reliable performance and professional results. Choosing from our selection guarantees you're getting a product that has been thoroughly reviewed for quality, making your purchase worth every penny.
