The 7 Best Water Flossers For 2024 | Experts Reviewed

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: The Waterpik ION Professional Cordless Water Flosser stands out as the best water flosser with its 10 pressure settings, 90 seconds of water capacity, and compact, portable design, making it ideal for thorough and convenient oral care.

Best with long battery life : The Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 5000 excels with its powerful pulse wave technology, offering two flossing modes, 10 intensities, and a whisper-quiet design, ensuring a thorough clean with customizable comfort and efficiency.

Best for travel: The AquaSonic Water Flosse r is perfect for travelers with its compact size, 300ml water tank, and powerful battery life, providing portable oral hygiene without compromising effectiveness.

Best Budget: The Oralfree Water Dental Flosser Cordless for Teeth Cleaning offers four flossing modes, IPX7 waterproofing, and a powerful battery that lasts up to 30 days on a single charge, providing cost-effective oral care with enhanced convenience.

A water flosser, also known as an oral irrigator, is a device designed to clean between your teeth and along the gumline using a stream of pressurised water. The best water flosser should offer adjustable pressure settings, be easy to use, and have a variety of tips to suit different dental needs.

If you have gingivitis, wear braces or aligners, or struggle with traditional floss due to fine motor issues, a water flosser can prove to be a really handy device. It effectively reaches areas that regular floss might miss, ensuring a thorough clean. The best water flosser can help maintain your dental hygiene routine, making it easier to avoid cavities and other dental issues.

We’ve done extensive research to bring you the best options on the market. Whether you’re looking for the best cordless water flosser, the best portable water flosser, or the best travel water flosser, we’ve got you covered.

Our recommendations are based on performance, ease of use, and user reviews, ensuring you find the perfect device for your dental care needs. Dive into our top picks below to discover the best water flosser for you!

What should you consider before making a purchase for a water flosser





Type: Decide between countertop or cordless models based on your preference for portability versus convenience.

Water Pressure Settings: Look for adjustable pressure settings to customize your flossing experience, especially if you have sensitive gums or dental work.

Tank Capacity: Check the reservoir size to determine how often you’ll need to refill it during use, especially for countertop models.

Tip Options: Ensure the flosser comes with interchangeable tips suitable for your dental needs, such as orthodontic tips for braces or periodontal tips for gum health.

Ease of Use: Consider ergonomics and ease of handling, especially if you have dexterity issues or will be sharing the flosser with others.

Battery Life (if applicable): For cordless models, check the battery life and charging time to ensure it meets your usage requirements.

Cleaning and Maintenance: Evaluate how easy it is to clean the device and replace tips or filters over time to maintain hygiene and functionality.

Water Usage: Assess how much water the flosser uses per minute to gauge efficiency and environmental impact.

How we selected them for you





Performance Evaluation: We evaluated each flosser for its effectiveness in removing plaque and improving gum health, considering factors like water pressure, nozzle performance, and overall cleaning ability.

Detailed Comparisons: We conducted thorough comparisons, weighing the pros and cons of each product to highlight unique features, such as water tank capacity, number of pressure settings, and additional functionalities.

Durability Assessment: Our selection process included assessing the build quality and durability of each flosser to ensure long-term reliability.

Brand Reliability: We prioritised brands known for their commitment to dental health and quality manufacturing standards, ensuring you receive a reliable product backed by reputable customer service.

User Feedback Analysis: Reviews and feedback from real users played a crucial role. We considered customer experiences to gauge satisfaction levels, ease of use, and overall performance in real-world scenarios.

Value for Money: Each recommended flosser offers exceptional value for money, balancing price with features and durability to provide you with the best investment for your dental care.

Here’s the list of best water flosser to help you maintain optimal oral hygiene



