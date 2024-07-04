The 7 Best Water Flossers For 2024 | Experts Reviewed

Our Top Picks
A water flosser, also known as an oral irrigator, is a device designed to clean between your teeth and along the gumline using a stream of pressurised water. The best water flosser should offer adjustable pressure settings, be easy to use, and have a variety of tips to suit different dental needs.
If you have gingivitis, wear braces or aligners, or struggle with traditional floss due to fine motor issues, a water flosser can prove to be a really handy device. It effectively reaches areas that regular floss might miss, ensuring a thorough clean. The best water flosser can help maintain your dental hygiene routine, making it easier to avoid cavities and other dental issues.
We’ve done extensive research to bring you the best options on the market. Whether you’re looking for the best cordless water flosser, the best portable water flosser, or the best travel water flosser, we’ve got you covered.
Our recommendations are based on performance, ease of use, and user reviews, ensuring you find the perfect device for your dental care needs. Dive into our top picks below to discover the best water flosser for you!
What should you consider before making a purchase for a water flosser
Type: Decide between countertop or cordless models based on your preference for portability versus convenience.
Water Pressure Settings: Look for adjustable pressure settings to customize your flossing experience, especially if you have sensitive gums or dental work.
Tank Capacity: Check the reservoir size to determine how often you’ll need to refill it during use, especially for countertop models.
Tip Options: Ensure the flosser comes with interchangeable tips suitable for your dental needs, such as orthodontic tips for braces or periodontal tips for gum health.
Ease of Use: Consider ergonomics and ease of handling, especially if you have dexterity issues or will be sharing the flosser with others.
Battery Life (if applicable): For cordless models, check the battery life and charging time to ensure it meets your usage requirements.
Cleaning and Maintenance: Evaluate how easy it is to clean the device and replace tips or filters over time to maintain hygiene and functionality.
Water Usage: Assess how much water the flosser uses per minute to gauge efficiency and environmental impact.
How we selected them for you
Performance Evaluation: We evaluated each flosser for its effectiveness in removing plaque and improving gum health, considering factors like water pressure, nozzle performance, and overall cleaning ability.
Detailed Comparisons: We conducted thorough comparisons, weighing the pros and cons of each product to highlight unique features, such as water tank capacity, number of pressure settings, and additional functionalities.
Durability Assessment: Our selection process included assessing the build quality and durability of each flosser to ensure long-term reliability.
Brand Reliability: We prioritised brands known for their commitment to dental health and quality manufacturing standards, ensuring you receive a reliable product backed by reputable customer service.
User Feedback Analysis: Reviews and feedback from real users played a crucial role. We considered customer experiences to gauge satisfaction levels, ease of use, and overall performance in real-world scenarios.
Value for Money: Each recommended flosser offers exceptional value for money, balancing price with features and durability to provide you with the best investment for your dental care.
Here’s the list of best water flosser to help you maintain optimal oral hygiene
The AquaSonic Cordless Rechargeable Water Flosser is a dentist-recommended solution for superior oral hygiene. Clinically proven to be 5 times more effective than traditional flossing, this portable oral irrigator removes plaque and boosts gum health with its powerful lithium ion battery. Featuring 3 modes and 5 jet tips, including specialised options for braces and deep pockets, it massages gums, enhances circulation, and includes a tongue scraper for comprehensive cleaning. With a lightweight, waterproof design and long-lasting charge, it's perfect for home use or travel, ensuring a thorough clean with minimal effort and time.
Specifications:
Price: $39.95
Brand: AquaSonic
Power Source: Battery Powered
Special Feature: Cordless, Rechargeable
Jet Tips: 5
Modes: 3
Design: Waterproof
Voltage: Dual (110V & 220V)
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Portable and travel-friendly
|
May require refilling water tank frequently
|
Quick charging and long-lasting battery
|
May not fully charge
|
Suitable for braces and deep pockets
|
Effective plaque removal
User’s Reviews: "My son recently got braces. He is not the best at keeping them clean. My dental hygienist recommended getting him this. So far he’s very happy with it. There’s a special attachment for braces that works well. It’s a little loud, but not crazy. It has enough power to clean all the things he eats that is forbidden from his metal mouth. Comes with a nice travel bag.”
Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.4-star rating from over 12,000 reviewers on Amazon and over 5,000 purchases last month alone, this AquaSonic Water Flosser is highly recommended for its effective gentle gum care.
The Waterpik Cordless Pulse Water Flosser is an ADA-accepted choice for effective oral care on the go. Designed with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, it features two pressure settings and includes two classic jet tips for everyday use. Its ergonomic, non-slip grip ensures ease of handling, while the waterproof design allows for use in the shower. Clinically proven to remove up to 99.9% of plaque, this flosser supports gum health and is ideal for travel with its compact size and long-lasting charge. Backed by a 2-year warranty, it offers reliable performance endorsed by 9 out of 10 dental professionals.
Specifications:
Price: $49.99
Brand: Waterpik
Power Source: Rechargeable Battery
Pressure Settings: Two
Tips Included: Two Classic Jet
Reservoir Capacity: 6 ounces
Battery Life: Up to 4 weeks
Warranty: 2 years
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Portable and waterproof for shower use
|
Charging adapter not included
|
Ergonomic non-slip grip design
|
Has residual water left in it
|
Easy-to-fill reservoir dishwasher safe
|
Works quietly and efficiently
|
Battery runs for a long period of time
User’s Reviews: "I use the larger waterpik flosser on a daily basis at home. This was purchased for travel. It was light, compact for packing, held its charge for the entire 2 weeks that I was away, & did the job well. It has as much power & cleaning ability as the larger Waterpik flosser.”
Why it's worth buying: It earns its place as an Amazon Choice product with a significant 8,000+ purchases last month, reflecting its widespread popularity and reliability.
The MySmile Cordless Water Dental Flosser is highly powerful oral irrigator designed for effective home and travel use. With 5 pressure modes and 8 replaceable jet tips, it offers customizable cleaning options to remove plaque and improve gum health. The OLED display provides real-time feedback on mode selection, water temperature, and battery life for a convenient user experience. IPX7 waterproofing ensures safety during shower use, while its 350ml water tank provides ample capacity for continuous flossing sessions. Ideal for braces and dental implants, it's equipped with a strong pump for thorough cleaning and fresh breath maintenance.
Specifications:
Price: $47.59
Brand: MySmile
Water Pressure: 50-150 PSI
Cleaning Modes: 5
Water Tank Capacity: 350ml
Battery Type: Lithium-ion
Display: OLED
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
High water pressure for effective cleaning
|
Strong water pressure may cause sensitivity
|
User friendly design makes it easy to use
|
Initial setup may require adjustment
|
Large water tank reduces refill frequency
|
Powerful plaque removal and gum care
|
Versatile cleaning modes
User’s Reviews: "I use the larger waterpik flosser on a daily basis at home. This was purchased for travel. It was light, compact for packing, held its charge for the entire 2 weeks that I was away, & did the job well. It has as much power & cleaning ability as the larger Waterpik flosser.”
Why it's worth buying: It earns its place as an Amazon Choice product with a significant 8,000+ purchases last month, reflecting its widespread popularity and reliability.
The Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 5000, designed for effortless and effective oral care. With Quad Stream technology and Pulse Wave guidance, it delivers up to 180% more effective cleaning than traditional flossing methods. This power flosser offers two modes and ten intensity settings to cater to individual cleaning preferences. Its whisper quiet operation ensures a discreet experience, while the magnetic docking station provides convenient storage and auto shut-off. Ideal for enhancing gum health, it features easy-to-use nozzles for thorough cleaning between teeth and along the gum line, making it a reliable choice for your oral hygiene routine.
Specifications:
Price: $99.66
Brand: Philips
Power Source: Corded Electric
Water Streams: Quad Stream
Modes: 2 flossing
Nozzle Types: Standard, Quad Stream
Reservoir Capacity: 550ml
Operation: Whisper Quiet
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Effective quad stream technology
|
Larger size may not be travel-friendly
|
Whisper quiet operation
|
Requires power outlet
|
Adjustable modes and intensities
|
Magnetic docking with auto shut-off
|
Easy-to-use nozzle system
User’s Reviews: "My dentist originally wanted to sell me the same system to keep healthy gums as a part of my regimen. It was a little more expensive, but I have been using this product for over a year and a half and my check ups, and cleanings are going well.”
Why it's worth buying: With a high 4.2-star rating on Amazon, it's praised for its effectiveness and quiet operation, making it a trusted choice for enhancing gum health.
The COSLUS Water Dental Flosser can be your go-to solution for effective oral care on the go. Powered by advanced dual-thread water pulse technology, it removes 99.9% of dental stains and improves gum health with high-pressure water pulses. Featuring a generous 300ml water tank and long-lasting battery, it offers up to 30 days of use on a single charge—perfect for travel. With IPX7 waterproofing and a durable design, it's safe for use in the shower and boasts a 3-year lifespan. This portable flosser includes 5 interchangeable nozzles and three modes for a customizable, comfortable cleaning experience anytime, anywhere.
Specifications:
Price: $35.24
Brand: COSLUS
Water Pressure: High, adjustable
Water Tank: 300ml capacity
Modes: Three, versatile
Battery Life: Long-lasting
Nozzles: Interchangeable, five
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
High-pressure cleaning
|
Charging adapter not included
|
Removes stains effectively
|
Initial high pressure may cause discomfort
|
Large water tank reduces refills
|
Waterproof safe for shower use
|
Portable lightweight for travel
User’s Reviews: "This is the second one I bought (for a family member) because I raved about the first one (for myself). It's affordable, portable, the charge lasts about a month with daily usage. I love that I can easily travel with it. It's easy to maintain cleanliness and store it. It takes up very little space. I've had other water flossers that are bulky, take up counter space, have to be plugged in, the cord or water hose are too short and therefore inconvenient, etc. This is so much easier to use. I strongly recommend it.”
Why it's worth buying: With an Amazon Choice badge and high ratings from over 19,000 reviewers, it's a trusted choice for reliable oral care.
The Waterpik ION Professional Cordless Water Flosser is perfect for achieving superior oral health. With 10 pressure settings and a 90-second water capacity, it ensures thorough cleaning without frequent refills. This rechargeable and portable flosser removes up to 99.9% of plaque, improving gum health and preventing cavities. Its compact design fits small spaces, and the slim handle reaches even back teeth. ADA accepted and dentist recommended, it includes seven tips for various dental needs and a long-lasting battery for up to four weeks of use.
Specifications:
Price: $69.99
Brand: Waterpik
Power Source: Battery Powered
Pressure Settings: 10 Levels
Water Capacity: 90 Seconds
Unit Count: 1 Count
Tip Types: 7 Tips
Waterproof: IPX7 Rated
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Highly effective plaque removal
|
Initial cost can be high
|
Excellent gum health improvement
|
May be noisy for some
|
Dentist recommended ADA accepted
|
Portable for travel convenience
|
Long-lasting battery life
User’s Reviews: "I've owned several Waterpiks over many years. The ION professional water flosser is a terrific combination of functionality, compact space and very user friendly. The compact size and cordless feature are the main reasons it got my attention. It also does an excellent job of managing the water tube with the unique magnetic handle. It takes up less space on the bathroom counter and no cord to worry about. I definitely recommend this particular Waterpik model.”
Why it's worth buying: It boasts a 4.2-star rating on Amazon and over 400 purchases last month, highlighting its reliability and effectiveness in maintaining optimal oral health.
The Oralfree Water Dental Flosser Cordless provides deep teeth cleaning and improved gum health with its powerful water pressure and pulsation technique, effectively removing plaque and preventing cavities. Featuring four flossing modes, this portable oral irrigator suits various dental needs, including braces care. Its rechargeable battery lasts up to 30 days, and the IPX7 waterproof design ensures safe use in the shower. With a 300ml water tank and five replacement jet tips, it’s perfect for home and travel.
Specifications
Brand: $29.98
Power Source: Battery Powered
Water Tank: 300ML Capacity
Flossing Modes: 4 Settings
Waterproof: IPX7 Rating
Charging Time: 4 Hours
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Effective deep cleaning for gums
|
Initial use may require adjustment
|
Improves oral health significantly
|
Higher water pressure might be intense
|
Portable and travel-friendly design
|
Long-lasting battery life
|
Easy to use with multiple modes
User’s Reviews: "My 15 year old granddaughter asked for this for her birthday. It came well packaged in perfect condition. She says it is easy to use and makes her mouth feels really fresh. The water flow is just right and she likes that it is cordless. It is a nice looking flosser and has different levels of power for best results. Works fabulous with the braces. She will be able to take this to girls camp this summer and any family trips.”
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its long-lasting battery, supported by over 7,000 recent purchasers and strong Amazon ratings.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Are water flossers better than traditional flossing?
Water flossers can be more effective for certain individuals, particularly those with braces, implants, or difficulty using traditional floss. They can reach areas that traditional floss may not and are generally gentler on gums.
Are water flossers suitable for people with braces or dental work?
Yes, water flossers are particularly beneficial for people with braces, dental implants, or bridges. They can effectively clean around these devices where traditional floss might be challenging to use.
Do water flossers reduce gum disease?
Water flossers can help reduce gum disease by removing plaque and debris from between teeth and along the gumline. Regular use as part of a good oral hygiene routine can contribute to healthier gums.
How often should I use a water flosser?
It is recommended to use a water flosser once a day, preferably before or after brushing your teeth. Consistent use helps maintain oral health by reducing plaque buildup and improving gum health.
Are water flossers safe for children to use?
Water flossers can be safe for children to use under adult supervision. There are models specifically designed for children with appropriate pressure settings. It's important to teach children how to use the device properly to avoid misuse or injury.
In Conclusion
Water flossers offer a convenient and effective way to enhance oral hygiene by reaching areas that traditional brushing and flossing may miss. Their ability to remove plaque, reduce gum disease, and improve overall gum health makes them a valuable addition to anyone's oral care routine. With various models available offering features like portability, multiple pressure settings, and ease of use, investing in a water flosser can contribute to maintaining fresh breath and a cleaner mouth. Whether at home or on the go, incorporating a water flosser into daily oral care can lead to healthier gums and teeth over time.
