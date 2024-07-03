The 7 Best Travel Pillows for Long flights in 2024

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: Our top choice for the best travel pillow is trtl Travel and Airplane Pillow featuring a patented design with internal support and soft fleece fabric, the trtl Travel Pillow offers scientifically proven neck support and comfort, making it ideal for long flights.

Best for Long Flights: BCOZZY Neck Pillow for Travel provides double support to the head, neck, and chin, with a unique design that prevents head forward posture, suitable for extended periods of use during flights.

Best Adjustable: Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Neck Pillow With its exclusive patented seat straps and adjustable clasp supports multiple positions and prevents head and neck strain, perfect for customizable comfort during travel.

Best Budget: Dot&Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow offers versatile support for neck, lumbar, and leg with its bendable design and memory foam fill, catering to various sleeping positions at an affordable price point.

Sure, you can always grab a travel pillow from an airport shop, but often they’re more hassle than they’re worth. Sleeping on unfamiliar pillows for hours can quickly become uncomfortable. The best travel pillow should provide excellent support, comfort, and balance, ensuring you don't end up with a stiff neck. Additionally, they need to be lightweight, easy to pack and store, and simple to clean.

To help you find the perfect one, we’ve sifted through countless options to bring you the best travel pillows for long flights. Our selections include the top-rated neck pillows for travel, ensuring you arrive at your destination feeling refreshed and energised.

Whether you prefer memory foam , inflatable options , or ergonomic designs, finding the right fit for your travel needs is crucial. No longer will you have to endure the struggle of awkwardly positioned naps or wake up feeling more fatigued than when you started. With our curated picks of the best travel pillows for long flights, you can rest assured knowing that your comfort in the air is well taken care of.

Explore our recommendations and find why investing in the best airline travel pillow can make all the difference in your travel experience.

Overview on different types of travel pillows

Memory Foam : Known for their contouring ability, memory foam pillows mold to the shape of your neck and offer excellent support.

U-Shaped : The classic U-shaped design wraps around the neck, providing support on both sides and preventing the head from tilting.

Wrap-Around : These pillows often have a wrap-around design that supports the neck and can be adjusted for a customized fit.

Neck Roll : Shaped like a cylinder, neck roll pillows provide support for the neck and can also be used as lumbar support.

Hooded : These innovative pillows often combine a hood or scarf-like attachment for added comfort and privacy while resting.

Convertible Some pillows can be converted or adjusted to support different sleeping positions or to serve as lumbar support.

Things you should know before making a purchase for a travel pillow

Comfort and Support: Ensure the pillow provides adequate neck support and comfort, especially for long flights.

Material: Choose between memory foam, inflatable, or other materials based on your comfort preferences and space constraints.

Size and Portability: Opt for a pillow that is compact and easy to pack, ideally fitting into your carry-on luggage without taking up too much space.

Adjustability: Look for pillows with adjustable features that allow you to customize the fit and support level to your liking.

Cleaning Ease: Check if the pillow cover is removable and washable, making it convenient to keep clean during travels.

Durability: Consider the durability of the pillow, especially if you travel frequently or on long-haul flights.

Weight: Choose a lightweight pillow to avoid adding unnecessary bulk to your carry-on luggage.

Sleeping Position: Depending on whether you sleep upright or lean against a window, select a pillow that accommodates your preferred sleeping position.

Noise Level: For inflatable pillows, ensure they are quiet when inflated to prevent disturbance during sleep.

How we picked them for you

Performance Evaluation: We meticulously evaluated each pillow based on factors like neck support, comfort level, and durability to ensure they meet your needs on long flights.

Comparative Analysis: We conducted detailed comparisons, weighing the pros and cons of each product to highlight their unique features and potential drawbacks.

Brand Reliability: We prioritised pillows from reputable brands known for their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, ensuring reliability in every purchase.

User Feedback: We sifted through user reviews and feedback to gauge real-world experiences, ensuring that the pillows not only meet but exceed expectations in comfort and functionality.

Value for Money: Each pillow was assessed for its affordability relative to its features and performance, ensuring that you get the best bang for your buck without compromising on quality.

Here’s the list of the best neck pillows for travel so that you can commute with ease