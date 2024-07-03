The 7 Best Travel Pillows for Long flights in 2024

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: Our top choice for the best travel pillow is featuring a patented design with internal support and soft fleece fabric, the trtl Travel Pillow offers scientifically proven neck support and comfort, making it ideal for long flights.
Best for Long Flights: provides double support to the head, neck, and chin, with a unique design that prevents head forward posture, suitable for extended periods of use during flights.
Best Adjustable: With its exclusive patented seat straps and adjustable clasp supports multiple positions and prevents head and neck strain, perfect for customizable comfort during travel.
Best Budget: offers versatile support for neck, lumbar, and leg with its bendable design and memory foam fill, catering to various sleeping positions at an affordable price point.
Sure, you can always grab a travel pillow from an airport shop, but often they’re more hassle than they’re worth. Sleeping on unfamiliar pillows for hours can quickly become uncomfortable. The should provide excellent support, comfort, and balance, ensuring you don't end up with a stiff neck. Additionally, they need to be lightweight, easy to pack and store, and simple to clean.
To help you find the perfect one, we’ve sifted through countless options to bring you the best travel pillows for long flights. Our selections include the top-rated neck pillows for travel, ensuring you arrive at your destination feeling refreshed and energised.
Whether you prefer , , or designs, finding the right fit for your travel needs is crucial. No longer will you have to endure the struggle of awkwardly positioned naps or wake up feeling more fatigued than when you started. With our curated picks of the best travel pillows for long flights, you can rest assured knowing that your comfort in the air is well taken care of.
Explore our recommendations and find why investing in the can make all the difference in your travel experience.
Overview on different types of travel pillows
Memory Foam: Known for their contouring ability, memory foam pillows mold to the shape of your neck and offer excellent support.
U-Shaped: The classic U-shaped design wraps around the neck, providing support on both sides and preventing the head from tilting.
Wrap-Around: These pillows often have a wrap-around design that supports the neck and can be adjusted for a customized fit.
Neck Roll: Shaped like a cylinder, neck roll pillows provide support for the neck and can also be used as lumbar support.
Hooded: These innovative pillows often combine a hood or scarf-like attachment for added comfort and privacy while resting.
Convertible Some pillows can be converted or adjusted to support different sleeping positions or to serve as lumbar support.
Things you should know before making a purchase for a travel pillow
Comfort and Support: Ensure the pillow provides adequate neck support and comfort, especially for long flights.
Material: Choose between memory foam, inflatable, or other materials based on your comfort preferences and space constraints.
Size and Portability: Opt for a pillow that is compact and easy to pack, ideally fitting into your carry-on luggage without taking up too much space.
Adjustability: Look for pillows with adjustable features that allow you to customize the fit and support level to your liking.
Cleaning Ease: Check if the pillow cover is removable and washable, making it convenient to keep clean during travels.
Durability: Consider the durability of the pillow, especially if you travel frequently or on long-haul flights.
Weight: Choose a lightweight pillow to avoid adding unnecessary bulk to your carry-on luggage.
Sleeping Position: Depending on whether you sleep upright or lean against a window, select a pillow that accommodates your preferred sleeping position.
Noise Level: For inflatable pillows, ensure they are quiet when inflated to prevent disturbance during sleep.
How we picked them for you
Performance Evaluation: We meticulously evaluated each pillow based on factors like neck support, comfort level, and durability to ensure they meet your needs on long flights.
Comparative Analysis: We conducted detailed comparisons, weighing the pros and cons of each product to highlight their unique features and potential drawbacks.
Brand Reliability: We prioritised pillows from reputable brands known for their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, ensuring reliability in every purchase.
User Feedback: We sifted through user reviews and feedback to gauge real-world experiences, ensuring that the pillows not only meet but exceed expectations in comfort and functionality.
Value for Money: Each pillow was assessed for its affordability relative to its features and performance, ensuring that you get the best bang for your buck without compromising on quality.
Here’s the list of the best neck pillows for travel so that you can commute with ease
The Trtl Travel Pillow revolutionises comfort on long flights with its innovative design and scientific support system. Crafted from soft fleece, this lightweight pillow provides superior neck and shoulder support, ensuring a restful sleep without the discomfort of traditional U-shaped pillows.
Its patented internal support structure keeps your head upright, preventing neck strain and promoting deep relaxation. Machine-washable for convenience, it dries quickly for your next adventure. Ideal for reducing jet lag effects, the Trtl Pillow is a must-have for travellers seeking ultimate comfort and rejuvenation upon arrival.
Specifications:
Price: $64.99
Brand: Trtl
Fabric Type: Soft fleece
Care Instructions: Machine washable
Weight: 4.5 oz
Design: Lightweight, compact
Support System: Patented internal
Country of Origin: China
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Provides excellent neck support
|
Fleece may not suit warm climates
|
Lightweight and easy to carry
|
Internal support could be bulky for some
|
Reduces neck strains and pains
|
Helps achieve restful sleep on flights
User’s Reviews: "Am planning a couple of long haul flights this year and was looking for a better neck pillow. It easily packs into my carry on and even gives me back a little room. I’ve tested it a bit on my couch to see if it will work as I hope. So far, it’s much more supportive and I’m not getting that familiar crick in my neck. I’m also getting used to changing positions with it and once you get the knack of it, it really is easy to switch from one side of the neck to the other.Looking forward to using it on my next trip.”
Why it's worth buying: With over 7,000+ purchases last year on Amazon and stellar ratings from over 34,000+ reviewers, the Trtl Travel Pillow is worth buying for its proven comfort and widespread acclaim among travellers worldwide.
The Cabeau Evolution S3 Travel Neck Pillow sets the standard for comfort and support on the go. Featuring memory foam and an adjustable clasp, it offers superior neck support whether you're on an airplane, train, or in the car. The patented Seat Strap System ensures perfect alignment, reducing neck pain and promoting relaxation during travel.
B Corp certified for sustainability, it includes a washable cover and compact carrying case. Ideal for frequent travellers seeking ergonomic design and premium comfort, this pillow enhances your journey with innovative features tailored for long-lasting comfort.
Specifications:
Price: $39.99
Brand: Cabeau
Fill Material: Memory Foam
Special Feature: Adjustable Clasp
Shape: Semicircular
Color Options: Jet Black
Seat Strap System: Patented
Washable Cover: Yes
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Adjustable clasp ensures customised fit
|
Maybe thick for some travellers
|
Ergonomic memory foam design
|
Storage case may be flimsy
|
Effective neck pain relief
|
Seat strap attachment prevents head drop
User’s Reviews: "I was not sure I would like this travel pillow because I have tried so many different kinds before. But I was pleasantly surprised as it really was comfortable and kept my head from moving around. I was able to get some sleep on a plane which has never happened before. In terms of storage, it does fold neatly in the little carrying bag it comes in. I was worried it would be too bulky but it was actually smaller than a traditional travel pillow once compacted into the case.”
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.3-star rating on Amazon from over 7000+ reviewers, it's highly regarded for its effectiveness in reducing neck pain and enhancing relaxation on long journeys.
The Ostrichpillow Go Neck Pillow enhances travel comfort with its premium BASF memory foam and 360º ergonomic design. Designed for optimal neck support and alignment, it features asymmetrical sides for versatile resting positions. The Velcro closure ensures a custom fit, while its compact size and included travel bag make it perfect for on-the-go use.
Made from sustainable modal fabric, the washable cover adds convenience. Ideal for frequent flyers seeking superior comfort and support, this pillow compresses for easy storage and is compatible with small headphones, making it an essential travel companion.
Specifications:
Price: $69
Brand: Ostrichpillow
Material: Memory Foam
Design: 360º Ergonomic
Closure: Velcro
Cover: Washable Modal
Compatibility: Small Headphones
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Premium memory foam material
|
Velcro may wear over time
|
Adjustable Velcro closure
|
Initial off-gassing smell
|
Compact and portable design
|
Sustainable modal fabric cover
User’s Reviews: "I bought this for a road trip and whoever wasn't driving was fighting over who wore this pillow! Normal travel pillows hurt my neck and don't give me the support I need, but this one is adjustable and you can tighten/loosen it to whatever support level your neck needs. It's wonderful!.”
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity is evident with 1K purchases on Amazon last month, proving its effectiveness and appeal among users
The BCOZZY Neck Pillow offers innovative double support for the head, neck, and chin, perfect for preventing neck pain during travel. Its ergonomic design allows for versatile sleeping positions, whether sitting upright in a plane, car, or at home. Made from breathable microfleece and microsuede with a bounce back filling, it balances softness and firmness for customised comfort.
Unlike traditional U-shaped pillows, its flat-back design prevents head pushing forward. Lightweight and fully machine washable, this travel pillow is easy to carry and maintain, making it an essential companion for comfortable journeys wherever you go.
Specifications:
Price: $48.97
Brand: BCOZZY
Material: Microfleece, Microsuede
Support: Double Support
Size Options: Large, X-Large
Filling: BOUNCE BACK
Care: Machine Washable
Design: Flat-Back
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Prevents head from pushing forward
|
May not fully compress for packing
|
Easy to maintain as its machine washable
|
Double support adjustment may be complex
|
Supports head neck chin effectively
|
Breathable cosy and comfortable fabric
User’s Reviews: "Bought this to use on my 13 hour flight to Korea; and am I glad I did! I get the aisle seat whenever possible because I tend to use the restroom a lot. Unfortunately the aisle seat offers no head support and my head always seems to DROP forward whenever I doze off. Well, for the first time ever my head had 360 support. My chin was able to rest comfortably with great neck and head support allowing me to get some much needed rest. The only way to travel! A little pricey but worth EVERY dollar. Dont wait or debate! This is a travel MUST have!!!”
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its proven double support design, praised by thousands with a 4.2-star rating on Amazon and over 5,000+ purchases last month alone.
The SAIREIDER Travel Pillow is the best affordable pillow that provides 360° support for your neck, head, and chin, enhancing comfort during travel, whether in airplanes, cars, or at home. Designed from 100% pure memory foam and soft velour fabric, it provides superior comfort and durability. The removable, machine-washable cover ensures cleanliness at all times.
Available in universal dimensions with adjustable sizes, it accommodates various preferences. Certified by SGS for safety and free of harmful chemicals, this pillow cushions the body and relieves pressure points for a relaxing travel experience. Ideal for frequent travellers seeking quality travel pillow for long layovers.
Specifications:
Price: $12.95
Brand: SAIREIDER
Material: Memory Foam
Cover: Washable Velour
Support: 360° Neck, Head, Chin
Sizes: Universal Fit
Foam Type: Pure Memory
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Simple-to-clean velour cover
|
Velour cover might attract lint
|
Contoured sides support neck properly
|
Some may find the material a bit hard
|
Removable washable cover
|
Easily adjustable for various sizes
User’s Reviews: "Used these for my trip to Europe. The package was surprising. At first I thought I was sent the wrong item but when you take it out of the package it forms well. It is durable and easy to use. Support was good for the flight.”
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying due to its high 4.4-star rating, recognition as an Amazon Choice product, and affordability, making it a trusted and cost-effective option for comfortable travel.
The MLVOC Travel Pillow combines advanced memory foam technology with ergonomic design to provide optimal neck support and comfort during travel. Its adjustable rope lock allows customization for different neck sizes, ensuring a perfect fit to prevent head tilting and neck pain.
The sweat-resistant, washable cover made from soft magnetic therapy cloth enhances comfort, while the compact size and lightweight design make it portable and easy to carry. Complete with 3D contoured eye masks, earplugs, and a luxury bag, this travel pillow set is perfect for planes, cars, and home use while also making it a thoughtful gift for frequent travellers.
Specifications:
Price: $23.99
Brand: MLVOC
Fill Material: Memory Foam
Cover Material: Magnetic Therapy Cloth
Size: Standard
Colour Options: Black
Accessories: 3D Eye Mask, Earplugs
|
What we like
|
What we don’t like
|
Compact and lightweight for travel
|
Initial memory foam smell
|
Versatile for different neck sizes
|
Requires occasional airing out for freshness
|
Sweat-resistant and washable cover
|
Adjustable rope lock helps with custom fit
|
Breathable and Comfortable material
User’s Reviews: "This saved my neck on our 13+ hour honeymoon flights. It is so comfortable. It made sleeping so much better since I was not worried about waking up with awful neck pain and a headache due to being in an uncomfortable position. This was so comfortable, easily adjustable, compact and easy to attach to the outside of my carry on, and a nice hybrid between firm and plush. Super comfortable and I will re-use it for other travels 100%.”
Why it's worth buying: With over 10,000+ purchases previous month and 63% of 34,000+ reviewers rating it 5 stars, it's trusted and highly recommended for comfortable travel.
The Dot&Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow provides versatile support for neck, chin, lumbar, and leg areas, ideal for side, stomach, and back sleepers. Its twistable design molds to any shape for personalised comfort and pain relief, whether on aeroplanes, trains, or cars.
Made from luxurious memory foam, it alleviates pressure points and enhances relaxation during travel. The breathable cotton cover is machine washable, ensuring freshness for each trip. Complete with a snap closure for easy attachment to luggage or car headrests, this travel pillow is a must-have for comfortable and convenient journeys.
Specifications:
Price: $19.99
Brand: Dot&Dot
Material: Memory Foam
Support: Versatile Design
Cover: Machine Washable
Size: One Size
Use: Travel and Home
User’s Reviews: "Got this pillow for my long flights and it's been a game-changer! Super comfy and versatile—perfect for neck, back, and shoulder support. Love that I can twist it into different shapes. Used it on a 12-hour flight and slept like a baby. Also handy for chilling on the couch. Worth every penny!”
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because it holds the Amazon Choice badge, with over 10K purchases last month and consistent positive ratings.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How do you use a travel pillow?
Place the pillow around your neck, adjusting it to support your head in a comfortable position. Secure it in place and relax, whether on a plane, train, or in a car.
Do travel pillows work for all sleeping positions?
Many travel pillows are versatile enough to support various sleeping positions, including side, back, and stomach sleepers, offering comfort and stability regardless of posture.
Are travel pillows TSA approved?
Travel pillows are typically allowed through TSA security checkpoints without issue, as they are considered personal items that can be used during travel for comfort and support.
Do travel pillows help with jet lag?
While travel pillows primarily enhance comfort during travel, better sleep during flights or long drives may contribute to reducing the effects of jet lag upon arrival.
How should I store my travel pillow?
Store your travel pillow in its provided pouch or bag to keep it clean and easily accessible. Some pillows may compress for compact storage.
Are inflatable travel pillows comfortable?
Inflatable travel pillows can be comfortable if properly inflated to provide adequate support. They are also convenient as they can be deflated and packed compactly.
To Wrap Up
Finding the right travel pillow can significantly enhance comfort during long journeys, whether by air, car, or train. With various types available, each offering unique benefits like portability, support, and ease of use, travellers can find one that suits their specific needs. Investing in a quality travel pillow from our recommended list will certainly help you to minimise neck strain, promote better sleep, and arrive at your destination feeling refreshed. Also ensure to consider factors like material, design, and user reviews to make an informed choice that enhances your travel experience.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change