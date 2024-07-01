The 7 Best Food Processors for 2024 - Reviewed by Experts

What's Hot

The 7 Best Food Processors for 2024

From chopping to pureeing, these best food processor recommendations promise efficiency and ease, transforming your culinary experience with superior functionality and convenience.

Our Top Picks


  • Best Overall: Cuisinart 7 Cup Food Processor stands out as the best food processor featuring a powerful 600-watt motor, a versatile design with multiple blades, and an extra-large feed tube for handling whole fruits and vegetables.

  • Best Large Capacity: Breville Sous Chef Pro 16 Cup Food Processor, equipped with a robust 1200-watt motor, a wide 5.5-inch feed chute, and multiple discs and blades, perfect for large batches and heavy-duty tasks.

  • Best Compact: KitchenAid KFP0718ER 7-Cup Food Processor, known for its user-friendly one-click, twist-free assembly, 300-watt motor, and dishwasher-safe components, ideal for smaller kitchens or occasional use.

  • Best Budget: Hamilton Beach Stack & Snap Food Processor and Vegetable Chopper, featuring a 450-watt motor, a 12-cup capacity bowl with a pour spout, and simple stack-and-snap assembly, making it perfect for everyday cooking needs without breaking the bank.

Wondering what makes a good food processor? It's a versatile workhorse that can chop, slice, shred, and even knead dough. An essential addition to any kitchen, it consolidates tasks that would otherwise require multiple appliances. 

Imagine the convenience of effortlessly preparing ingredients for your favourite recipes in minutes. From salads to sauces, the best food processor can transform your daily cooking routine, saving both time and effort.

Adding a quality food processor to your kitchen arsenal can make a world of difference saving time and effort while expanding your culinary possibilities. Be it if you're a novice cook or a seasoned chef, finding the food processor tailored to your needs is key.

If you're ready to upgrade your kitchen experience, look no further. Below, we've curated a list of the best food processors that cater to every need—from compact models ideal for small kitchens to high-performance machines designed for serious home chefs. 

Keep reading to find how these top-rated food processors can revolutionise your kitchen tasks, making cooking more enjoyable and efficient than ever before.

Blender vs food processor, What's the difference?

Blenders are designed primarily for liquids and soft ingredients, ideal for making smoothies, soups, and sauces with a smooth consistency. Food processors, on the other hand, excel at chopping, slicing, and grating solid foods like vegetables and cheese. They're versatile for preparing a wide range of recipes, from doughs to dips, offering more precision and control in food preparation tasks.

What to look for when choosing for a food processor


  • Capacity: Determine how much food you typically process. Compact models are suitable for small batches, while larger capacities handle more substantial tasks.

  • Power: Higher wattage generally means better performance, especially for tougher tasks like kneading dough or chopping hard vegetables.

  • Functions and Attachments: Look for models with the functions you need—chopping, slicing, shredding, kneading—as well as attachments like blades, discs, and dough hooks.

  • Ease of Use: Consider features like intuitive controls, ease of assembly, and dishwasher-safe parts for convenience.

  • Size and Storage: Ensure the food processor fits your kitchen counter or storage space. Compact designs are ideal for smaller kitchens.

  • Durability: Consider the build quality and materials used. Stainless steel blades and durable plastic or metal housings ensure longevity and reliability.

  • Safety Features: Look for safety locks on the bowl and lid to prevent accidental spills or injuries during operation.

  • Noise Level: Some processors can be quite loud. If noise is a concern, look for models that are designed to operate quietly.

How we picked them for you 


  • Performance Analysis: Each model was evaluated based on its power, versatility, and ease of use. We considered how well they handle various tasks like chopping, slicing, and kneading, ensuring they meet your culinary demands.

  • Comparison Assessment: We weighed the pros and cons of each processor, highlighting their strengths in capacity, functionality, and special features. This helps you find the best fit based on your specific preferences.

  • Brand Reliability: We prioritised renowned brands known for quality and reliability in kitchen appliances. This ensures that the processors recommended are built to last and backed by strong customer support.

  • User Feedback: Reviews and testimonials from users played a crucial role. We gathered insights from real users to understand performance in real-world settings, providing you with trustworthy recommendations.

  • Budget considerations: We curated options across price ranges, from budget-friendly picks to premium models, to accommodate diverse financial preferences without compromising on quality.

Here’s a comprehensive review of these best food processors to help you make an informed decision

  1. Cuisinart 7 Cup Food Processor
Cuisinart 7 Cup Food Processor
Meet the Cuisinart Pro Classic 7-Cup Food Processor DLC-10SYP1 is the best food processor under $100 designed to streamline your kitchen tasks with its powerful 600-watt motor and versatile functionality. This food processor effortlessly handles chopping, slicing, shredding, and mixing, making it ideal for a variety of recipes. It features an extra-large feed tube for processing whole fruits and vegetables, along with stainless steel blades and discs for precise results. Easy-to-use paddle controls offer on/off and pulse options, while its compact design and included accessories ensure convenient operation and easy cleanup. Perfect for both everyday meal preparation and experimenting with new dishes, this food processor is a must-have for any kitchen.

Specifications:

  • Price: $99.99

  • Brand: Cuisinart 

  • Motor Power: 600 watts

  • Bowl Capacity: 7 cups

  • Material: Plastic

  • Voltage: 220V

  • Colour: White

What we like

What we don't like

Easy to clean and assemble

Plastic material may not be as durable

Large capacity for batch cooking

Large footprint on the countertop

Quiet operation minimises noise

Multi functional with interchangeable blades

User’s Reviews: "This has made my cooking so much easier when it comes to chopping etc. I was very impressed with the dough making. I didn’t know you could do that in the food processor. I could go on and on but it’s hard to beat this brand. You get what you pay for!” 

Why it's worth buying: With 4.5-star ratings on Amazon and the Amazon Choice badge, it's trusted for its performance and value.

2. Breville Sous Chef Pro 16 Cup Food Processor

Breville Sous Chef Pro 16 Cup Food Processor
The Breville Sous Chef Pro 16 Cup Food Processor BFP800XL is crafted for culinary enthusiasts seeking precision and power. With a robust 1200W motor and multiple accessories including 5 discs and 3 blades, it effortlessly chops, slices, and mixes. The 5.5-inch wide feed chute accommodates whole fruits and vegetables, reducing prep time. Featuring an LCD display with timer for precise control and a safety system to prevent operation without proper assembly, it's both user-friendly and efficient. Ideal for large batches with its 16-cup capacity bowl and compact storage box for accessories, this stainless steel marvel simplifies every kitchen task.

Specifications:

  • Price: $374.99

  • Brand: Breville 

  • Motor Power: 1200W

  • Bowl Capacity: 16 cups

  • Chute Size: 5.5 inches

  • Included Accessories: 5 discs, 3 blades

  • Display: LCD with timer

  • Safety Features: Feed chute safety system

What we like

What we don't like

Wide feed chute reduces prep time

Heavyweight

Safety system prevents mishaps

Higher price point

Powerful motor handles tough tasks

Large capacity for big batches

User’s Reviews: "I've been ogling this product for months and my husband surprised me with it! Have had it since mid-December and have to say that I LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!!!!!!!! Breville never disappoints!!! We're a household of two plus a dog and I use this just about every day. To date, I've tried all parts except the dough blade and emulsifying disc. The least used so far are the julienne and french fry/vegetable stick discs but the few times that I've used them, they've worked perfectly -- all the same size, pretty, perfect! I plan on using them more.” 

Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because it's highly rated, with 81% of over 2600 reviewers giving it 5 stars on Amazon, highlighting its exceptional performance in the kitchen.

3. BLACK+DECKER 3-in-1 Easy Assembly 8-Cup Food Processor

BLACK+DECKER 3-in-1 Easy Assembly 8-Cup Food Processor
This BLACK+DECKER 3-in-1 Easy Assembly 8-Cup Food Processor is a mini kitchen powerhouse essential that simplifies food preparation with its powerful 450W motor. Ideal for blending, shredding, slicing, chopping, and mincing, it features an easy assembly design where the work bowl locks into place effortlessly. The stainless steel S-blade ensures quick and consistent results, while the reversible slice/shred disc handles various tasks with ease. Choose from two speeds and a pulse setting for precise control over ingredients. With an 8-cup capacity work bowl and dishwasher-safe parts, this small food processor combines convenience with efficiency for everyday cooking needs.

Specifications:

  • Price: $36.06

  • Brand: BLACK+DECKER

  • Motor Power: 450W

  • Bowl Capacity: 8 cups

  • Blade Type: S-blade

  • Disc Type: Reversible slice/shred

  • Speed Settings: 2 + pulse

  • Material: Plastic

What we like

What we don't like

Efficient chopping and mixing results 

Noisy operation 

Easy assembly and lock mechanism

May struggle with heavy dough

Quick cleanup with dishwasher-safe parts

Motor power is excellent 

User’s Reviews: "Nice food processor for the money. It was easy to use and chopped fast and even. I also used the shred blades to shred a lot of block cheese. It didn’t jam up and was fast. I like this processor because it locks easily and I don't have to struggle to line up the base to activate the processor to turn it on.” 

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its large capacity and performance, backed by high customer satisfaction with over 2,000+ purchases and a 4.3-star rating on Amazon last month.

4. Ninja BN601 Professional Plus Food Processor

Ninja BN601 Professional Plus Food Processor
The Ninja BN601 Professional Plus Food Processor features a powerful 1000-peak-watt motor for effortless food processing. With 4 versatile functions—chopping, slicing, pureeing, and dough making—it handles everything from delicate herbs to tough dough with precision. The 9-cup processing bowl accommodates large batches, perfect for families and entertaining. Equipped with Auto-iQ intelligent presets and multiple speed settings, it ensures consistent results at the touch of a button. Includes various blades and discs for diverse food prep tasks, all BPA-free and dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. 

Specifications:

  • Price: $99.99 

  • Brand: Ninja 

  • Power: 1000 watts

  • Capacity: 9 cups

  • Material: BPA-free plastic

  • Functions: 4 (Chop, Slice, Puree, Dough)

  • Included Accessories: 3 blades, 1 disc

  • Dimensions: 7.76" D x 9.88" W x 16.02" H

What we like

What we don't like

Large 9 cup capacity 

May chip easily 

Multiple attachments and user-friendly controls.

Feed tube is small

Works quickly and efficiently 

Removable parts are dishwasher safe

Sleek and attractive design 

User’s Reviews: "I like to cook and have had a small mini food processor for years. However I could only chop or grind. I purchased the Ninja and love it! The first week I used it to slice apples for a homemade apple pie, chop pecans and potatoes. Anxious to use it for cookie dough. I will be checking into the possibility of ordering additional blades for it also. Would highly recommend this product.” 

Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying due to its proven performance, evidenced by over 3k+ purchases and overwhelmingly positive feedback from more than 10,500+ reviewers, highlighting satisfaction among users.

5. KitchenAid KFP0718ER 7-Cup Food Processor

KitchenAid KFP0718ER 7-Cup Food Processor
The KitchenAid KFP0718ER 7-Cup Food Processor in Empire Red offers effortless operation and convenience for any kitchen. Featuring a one-click, twist-free bowl assembly and latched lid, it ensures easy setup and cleaning. The sealed, leak-resistant work bowl and dishwasher-safe components simplify maintenance, while its compact design and in-bowl accessory storage make storage hassle-free. With three speed options—High, Low, and Pulse—and illuminated LED controls, it handles various ingredients with precision. Equipped with a multi-purpose blade and reversible medium slicing/shredding disc, this food processor effortlessly chops, purees, shreds, and slices a variety of foods, making it an essential buy for kitchen enthusiasts.

Specifications:

  • Price: $79.99

  • Brand: KitchenAid 

  • Bowl Capacity: 7 Cups

  • Wattage: 300 watts

  • Speed Options: 3 (High, Low, Pulse)

  • Blade Types: Multi-purpose, Reversible slicing/shredding

  • Feed Tube: 2-in-1 design

What we like

What we don't like

Easy setup with one-click assembly

Chopping may not be as fine

Mini design helps with space-saving storage

Cord is stiff and unwieldy

Strong and sturdy motor 

Blades are quite sharp the different size chute are great

User’s Reviews: "While this unit is fancier than we're used to, we're very happy with the purchase and the price we paid. It is larger and much quieter than our last one. The different size chutes are nice for adding items while it's running. It operates as expected and seems well constructed. While the "caddy" for all the blades and accessories is nice, it does take some getting used to in removing it from the machine and repacking it when cleaning up.” 

Why it's worth buying: Highly rated with 77% 5-star reviews on Amazon from over 7000+ users.

6. Hamilton Beach Stack & Snap Food Processor and Vegetable Chopper

Hamilton Beach Stack & Snap Food Processor and Vegetable Chopper
The Hamilton Beach Stack & Snap Food Processor and Vegetable Chopper (70725A) is a user-friendly kitchen essential with its unique stack and snap assembly, eliminating complex twisting and locking. Featuring a powerful 450-watt motor and 12-cup sealed bowl with a pour spout, it effortlessly handles chopping, pureeing, shredding, and slicing tasks. The stainless steel S-blade and reversible disc ensure versatile food processing options, while the big mouth feed tube accommodates whole foods for minimal pre-cutting. Ideal for quick and efficient meal preparation, this BPA-free food processor is perfect for both beginners and experienced cooks seeking convenience and functionality.

Specifications:

  • Price: $59.99

  • Brand: Hamilton 

  • Bowl Capacity: 12 cups

  • Motor Wattage: 450 watts

  • Material: Plastic

  • Voltage: 110 volts

  • Special Feature: Stack & Snap assembly

  • Blade Material: Stainless steel

What we like

What we don't like

Big mouth feed tube reduces prep

Plastic material may feel less durable

Large 12-cup capacity bowl

Design could be better 

Sealed bowl prevents leaks

Easy assembly no twisting

User’s Reviews: "Tried this baby out, and I love it! Does what I need it to do. And nice to clean. Just be careful of sharp blades. Because this machine is made to work, not play around. Was securely packed. And the price was well worth the money. Thanks so much for a quality product !” 

Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its affordable price and popularity, with over 3,000+ purchases on Amazon alone just the previous month.

7. Cuisinart ECH-4SV Elemental 4-C Chopper Grinder

Cuisinart ECH-4SV Elemental 4-C Chopper Grinder
The Cuisinart ECH-4SV Elemental 4-Cup Chopper/Grinder in Silver offers versatile food preparation capabilities with its SmartPower blade and BladeLock system. Ideal for chopping, grinding, and pureeing, it features touchpad controls for easy operation. The auto-reversing blade ensures efficient processing of both soft and hard foods, while the 4-cup work bowl with handle provides convenience. Compact and efficient, this Cuisinart food processor is highly suitable for everyday kitchen tasks, delivering reliable performance with its 250-watt motor and stainless steel construction. Ideal for those seeking a durable and multifunctional kitchen appliance for chopping and grinding tasks.

Specifications:

  • Price: $35.95

  • Brand: Cuisinart 

  • Capacity: 4 cups

  • Power: 250 watts

  • Material: Stainless steel

  • Controls: Touchpad

  • Blade: Auto-reversing

  • Lock System: BladeLock

What we like

What we don't like

Simple touchpad operation

Lower power for tougher tasks

Easy to clean components

A bit noisy 

Space-saving design

Handles both soft and hard foods

User’s Reviews: "Small - doesn't take up a lot of counter space. And it makes great salsa. Warning, though: It will absolutely pulverise whatever you put in it. I like it a lot.” 

Why it's worth buying: It is highly rated at 4.3 stars on Amazon and proudly holds an Amazon Choice badge, making it a reliable and efficient tool for versatile food prep tasks.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)


Which is the best food processor? 

  • The best food processors include the Cuisinart 7 Cup Food Processor, the Breville Sous Chef Pro 16 Cup Food Processor, and the KitchenAid KFP0718ER 7-Cup Food Processor. These models are highly rated for their performance, versatility, and durability.

How to use a food processor?

  • To use a food processor, first assemble the bowl and blade, then add your ingredients. Select the appropriate setting or pulse to achieve the desired consistency, making sure to follow the manufacturer's instructions for best results.

How many watts should a good food processor have? 

  • A good food processor should have a motor power ranging from 400 to 1000 watts, depending on your food processing needs. Higher wattage is ideal for more intensive tasks like kneading dough or processing tough ingredients.

How do I maintain my food processor? 

  • Maintain your food processor by regularly cleaning all parts, especially after heavy use. Ensure blades are kept sharp and avoid overloading the machine to prolong its lifespan and maintain performance.

Is it worth getting a food processor? 

  • A food processor is worth the investment if you frequently cook and want to save time on food preparation. It simplifies complex tasks and enhances your ability to prepare a wide variety of dishes efficiently.

In Conclusion 


A food processor is an essential kitchen tool that simplifies meal preparation, making it quicker and more efficient. Whether you’re chopping vegetables, pureeing sauces, or kneading dough, a good food processor can handle a wide range of tasks with ease. Investing in a quality food processor from our list of recommendations ensures you get a reliable and versatile appliance that will save you time and effort in the kitchen. By choosing one of our top picks, you can enjoy consistent, professional-level results and enhance your cooking experience.

