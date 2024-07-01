The 7 Best Food Processors for 2024 - Reviewed by Experts

Our Top Picks





Best Overall: Cuisinart 7 Cup Food Processor stands out as the best food processor featuring a powerful 600-watt motor, a versatile design with multiple blades, and an extra-large feed tube for handling whole fruits and vegetables.

Best Large Capacity: Breville Sous Chef Pro 16 Cup Food Processor , equipped with a robust 1200-watt motor, a wide 5.5-inch feed chute, and multiple discs and blades, perfect for large batches and heavy-duty tasks.

Best Compact : KitchenAid KFP0718ER 7-Cup Food Processor , known for its user-friendly one-click, twist-free assembly, 300-watt motor, and dishwasher-safe components, ideal for smaller kitchens or occasional use.

Best Budget: Hamilton Beach Stack & Snap Food Processor and Vegetable Chopper, featuring a 450-watt motor, a 12-cup capacity bowl with a pour spout, and simple stack-and-snap assembly, making it perfect for everyday cooking needs without breaking the bank.

Wondering what makes a good food processor? It's a versatile workhorse that can chop, slice, shred, and even knead dough. An essential addition to any kitchen, it consolidates tasks that would otherwise require multiple appliances.

Imagine the convenience of effortlessly preparing ingredients for your favourite recipes in minutes. From salads to sauces, the best food processor can transform your daily cooking routine, saving both time and effort.

Adding a quality food processor to your kitchen arsenal can make a world of difference saving time and effort while expanding your culinary possibilities. Be it if you're a novice cook or a seasoned chef, finding the food processor tailored to your needs is key.

If you're ready to upgrade your kitchen experience, look no further. Below, we've curated a list of the best food processors that cater to every need—from compact models ideal for small kitchens to high-performance machines designed for serious home chefs.

Keep reading to find how these top-rated food processors can revolutionise your kitchen tasks, making cooking more enjoyable and efficient than ever before.

Blender vs food processor, What's the difference?

Blenders are designed primarily for liquids and soft ingredients, ideal for making smoothies, soups, and sauces with a smooth consistency. Food processors, on the other hand, excel at chopping, slicing, and grating solid foods like vegetables and cheese. They're versatile for preparing a wide range of recipes, from doughs to dips, offering more precision and control in food preparation tasks.

What to look for when choosing for a food processor





Capacity: Determine how much food you typically process. Compact models are suitable for small batches, while larger capacities handle more substantial tasks.

Power: Higher wattage generally means better performance, especially for tougher tasks like kneading dough or chopping hard vegetables.

Functions and Attachments: Look for models with the functions you need—chopping, slicing, shredding, kneading—as well as attachments like blades, discs, and dough hooks.

Ease of Use: Consider features like intuitive controls, ease of assembly, and dishwasher-safe parts for convenience.

Size and Storage: Ensure the food processor fits your kitchen counter or storage space. Compact designs are ideal for smaller kitchens.

Durability: Consider the build quality and materials used. Stainless steel blades and durable plastic or metal housings ensure longevity and reliability.

Safety Features: Look for safety locks on the bowl and lid to prevent accidental spills or injuries during operation.

Noise Level: Some processors can be quite loud. If noise is a concern, look for models that are designed to operate quietly.

How we picked them for you





Performance Analysis: Each model was evaluated based on its power, versatility, and ease of use. We considered how well they handle various tasks like chopping, slicing, and kneading, ensuring they meet your culinary demands.

Comparison Assessment: We weighed the pros and cons of each processor, highlighting their strengths in capacity, functionality, and special features. This helps you find the best fit based on your specific preferences.

Brand Reliability: We prioritised renowned brands known for quality and reliability in kitchen appliances. This ensures that the processors recommended are built to last and backed by strong customer support.

User Feedback: Reviews and testimonials from users played a crucial role. We gathered insights from real users to understand performance in real-world settings, providing you with trustworthy recommendations.

Budget considerations: We curated options across price ranges, from budget-friendly picks to premium models, to accommodate diverse financial preferences without compromising on quality.

Here’s a comprehensive review of these best food processors to help you make an informed decision